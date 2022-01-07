« previous next »
Author Topic: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.  (Read 178659 times)

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3800 on: January 7, 2022, 09:58:10 pm »
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3801 on: January 7, 2022, 10:14:43 pm »
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3802 on: January 7, 2022, 10:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on January  7, 2022, 08:03:04 pm
to be honest, I have my theories for that but I haven't done anything like the research needed for it to be more than hot air. I'm not sure that every last avenue was exhausted, but I also think that it was right to topple it.

There are some proper historians here who will give that level of insight, I'm always going to be slightly askew from those who wanted those channels pursued further.

Wish I had learnt this history in school, rather than the Basingstoke Canal (much as I enjoyed it at the time)

Sounds as interesting as learning the Plantagenet dynasty off by heart. History becomes far more interesting when you have some life experience.

I could never get my head around why Henry the VIIIth went to so much trouble but learning about the doubts over the Tudor dynasty's right to rule, the role of Wolsey and Cromwell and the European power machinations gives a great background to the development of the U.K.

Even then England distrusted the French, Spanish and Holy Roman Empire - nothing changes.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3803 on: January 8, 2022, 10:41:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  7, 2022, 12:17:22 pm
A Superb dissection of the legal issues and argument that the defence made - and The Secret Barrister is brilliant anyway:
https://thesecretbarrister.com/2022/01/06/do-the-verdicts-in-the-trial-of-the-colston-4-signal-something-wrong-with-our-jury-system-10-things-you-should-know/
Great read, thanks for posting that.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3804 on: January 8, 2022, 10:41:45 am »
« Reply #3805 on: January 8, 2022, 01:24:28 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January  6, 2022, 07:44:14 pm
Where did I give any indication of 'venerating' Colston?

You didn't, and I didn't say you were.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3806 on: January 9, 2022, 11:27:49 am »
This fella explains the outcome far better than me
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lepBFWoHkHI

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3807 on: January 9, 2022, 01:03:56 pm »
Stewart Lee rightly asks if the statue of Jimmy Savile should be put back up with a plaque that explains his sex crimes as part of the Tory retain and explain policy.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jan/09/how-committed-is-no-10-to-toppling-the-topplers?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3808 on: January 9, 2022, 04:13:15 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January  9, 2022, 01:03:56 pm
Stewart Lee rightly asks if the statue of Jimmy Savile should be put back up with a plaque that explains his sex crimes as part of the Tory retain and explain policy.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jan/09/how-committed-is-no-10-to-toppling-the-topplers?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other


Saville isnt a reminder of how our elite families got their wealth and power though.
Those are the statues that must protected and venerated.
Any questioning of those and people might start questioning them and the royals, the biggest slavers of the lot.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3809 on: January 9, 2022, 04:16:49 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January  9, 2022, 04:13:15 pm

Saville isnt a reminder of how our elite families got their wealth and power though.
Those are the statues that must protected and venerated.
Any questioning of those and people might start questioning them and the royals, the biggest slavers of the lot.

Good point. But it's not just the wealthy who benefited from slavery. Liverpool and Bristol wouldn't have such well developed dock systems without it and Tate and Lyle and the large tobacco warehouses and factories wouldn't have existed in Liverpool.

The country as a whole needs to accept its part, albeit minor, rather than just point at the obvious villains.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3810 on: January 9, 2022, 04:27:59 pm »
Most of the north's stately homes are symbols to it. Many funded from it or from government payments in lieu of freeing "their property"
As a nation we only finished paying the slave owners for emancipating their slaves in 2015 (17 billion in todays money)
I think ordinary people probably paid enough, it will have come from our tax after all.
unfortunately, as usual it all went to the wrong people.
A common theme
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3811 on: January 9, 2022, 05:14:32 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January  9, 2022, 04:13:15 pm

Saville isnt a reminder of how our elite families got their wealth and power though.
Those are the statues that must protected and venerated.
Any questioning of those and people might start questioning them and the royals, the biggest slavers of the lot.

But its a reminder of how the rich and powerful got away with it for so long.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3812 on: January 10, 2022, 12:49:45 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January  9, 2022, 04:27:59 pm
As a nation we only finished paying the slave owners for emancipating their slaves in 2015 (17 billion in todays money)

Sorry to bother, but do you have any links where I can read a basic write up of this? Not questionning you at all, just not something I've head before and my mind exploded when I read it.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3813 on: January 10, 2022, 09:48:02 am »
Quote from: Jake on January 10, 2022, 12:49:45 am
Sorry to bother, but do you have any links where I can read a basic write up of this? Not questionning you at all, just not something I've head before and my mind exploded when I read it.

The first I heard about the level of payout was in a David Olusoga documentary a few years ago and I'm sure it was about £8m in early 19th century terms.

What was shocking that it wasn't just the landed gentry who owned slaves but there where syndicates were lower paid workers could own a share in a slave - like a racehorse!
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3814 on: January 11, 2022, 10:33:31 am »
Quote from: Jake on January 10, 2022, 12:49:45 am
Sorry to bother, but do you have any links where I can read a basic write up of this? Not questionning you at all, just not something I've head before and my mind exploded when I read it.

https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20200205-how-britain-is-facing-up-to-its-secret-slavery-history

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3815 on: January 11, 2022, 11:04:32 am »
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3816 on: January 11, 2022, 11:20:25 am »
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3817 on: January 11, 2022, 11:23:17 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 11, 2022, 10:33:31 am
https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20200205-how-britain-is-facing-up-to-its-secret-slavery-history

That's a really interesting read.

I saw the original BBC documentary but that fills in some of the gaps.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3818 on: February 2, 2022, 11:36:59 am »
When I first saw the brief report about racism and the NHS I, wrongly, assumed it was abusive patients who were being racist. It's actually other NHS staff!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-60208523
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3819 on: Today at 06:32:19 pm »
The three white men who murdered Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty of all charges in their federal hate crimes trial.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/ahmaud-arbery-trial-verdict-murder-hate-crime-b2020564.html

This is great news.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3820 on: Today at 06:59:21 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:32:19 pm
The three white men who murdered Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty of all charges in their federal hate crimes trial.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/ahmaud-arbery-trial-verdict-murder-hate-crime-b2020564.html

This is great news.


A rare bright spot in a shitty news day
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3821 on: Today at 07:04:01 pm »
Quote from: TSC on January  7, 2022, 09:58:10 pm
Ahmaud Arberys killers get life

https://edition.cnn.com/us/live-news/ahmaud-arbery-killing-mcmichael-bryan-sentencing/index.html

Ahmaud Arbery's killers found guilty on all counts in federal hate crime trial

https://edition.cnn.com/us/live-news/ahmaud-arbery-killing-hate-crimes-verdict/index.html

Just a bit of background: His killers were found guilty of murder in November last year and this more recent trial was about whether Ahmaud Arbery's civil rights were violated and whether he was targeted because of his race. Travis McMichael previously pleaded guilty to this but Ahmaud Arbery's mother wanted the judge to proceed with the trial (they're in for life anyway but would have got cushier prison time). The judge proceeded with the trial and the verdict was announced a few hours ago and they've been found guilty on all counts.

Was following this last week and some of the stuff that came out regarding the three individuals was chilling. I'm not gonna post it here because some people will find the language quite offensive but it's here if anyone wants to read.

https://apnews.com/article/ahmaud-arbery-georgia-race-and-ethnicity-racial-injustice-brunswick-57b92e2bae7142bf713fc7c21ee97fa6

https://text.npr.org/1081257533

I know this kind of stuff exists but to see it laid out like that and to think that kind of stuff goes on all time is pretty scary. Still I'm hoping his family have some small comfort following the verdicts in November and today.

Actually, the whole of initial trial from November is on Youtube and it's extraordinary. Race wasn't discussed during that case (presumably because the judge ruled it couldn't be) but the defence still managed to come across as a bunch of amateurs, from saying they didn't want any more black pastors sitting in the public gallery to comparing that to having people dressed as Colonel Sanders coming into court, to thinking a witness was operating a live drone while they were testifying, to asking for a mistrial every couple of days to one of the defendants taking the witness stand (as I understand, that rarely happens).

It also laid stark the paranoia and discrimination that element of America has - I know race wasn't explicitly mentioned in the earlier trial but watching it, it's hard not to think about it.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3822 on: Today at 07:11:54 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:32:19 pm
The three white men who murdered Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty of all charges in their federal hate crimes trial.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/ahmaud-arbery-trial-verdict-murder-hate-crime-b2020564.html

This is great news.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:59:21 pm

A rare bright spot in a shitty news day

Yep, the bizarre thing is that it would never have gone to trial if there hadn't been video evidence and the video evidence was from one of the defendants who recorded it on their phone.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3823 on: Today at 07:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:11:54 pm
Yep, the bizarre thing is that it would never have gone to trial if there hadn't been video evidence and the video evidence was from one of the defendants who recorded it on their phone.
Absolutely, in fact I don't think it was even going to be thoroughly investigated until the video emerged.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3824 on: Today at 08:10:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:23:19 pm
Absolutely, in fact I don't think it was even going to be thoroughly investigated until the video emerged.

It wasn't. One of the murderers was a former police officer and and knew some of the police who initially investigated the crime. From what was described in the initial trial, the whole thing was treated pretty casually until a few months down the line.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3825 on: Today at 10:30:08 pm »
Meanwhile in the UK, the men who shot a Black female BLM campaigner in the head 3 times get off completely free and the judge says no further evidence is to be presented/accepted.  :o
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3826 on: Today at 10:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:30:08 pm
Meanwhile in the UK, the men who shot a Black female BLM campaigner in the head 3 times get off completely free and the judge says no further evidence is to be presented/accepted.  :o

It was made clear that the shooting had nothing to do with her activism and the intended target was a resident of the house the party was being held.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-60479678

Unfortunately she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3827 on: Today at 10:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:30:08 pm
Meanwhile in the UK, the men who shot a Black female BLM campaigner in the head 3 times get off completely free and the judge says no further evidence is to be presented/accepted.  :o

Not strictly relevant to the thread though is it, it's not like it was white racists who killed her and are being protected by the justice system. I say this because someone could read your post, in the context of this thread, and jump to that conclusion
