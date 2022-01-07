Ahmaud Arberys killers get life



Just a bit of background: His killers were found guilty of murder in November last year and this more recent trial was about whether Ahmaud Arbery's civil rights were violated and whether he was targeted because of his race. Travis McMichael previously pleaded guilty to this but Ahmaud Arbery's mother wanted the judge to proceed with the trial (they're in for life anyway but would have got cushier prison time). The judge proceeded with the trial and the verdict was announced a few hours ago and they've been found guilty on all counts.Was following this last week and some of the stuff that came out regarding the three individuals was chilling. I'm not gonna post it here because some people will find the language quite offensive but it's here if anyone wants to read.I know this kind of stuff exists but to see it laid out like that and to think that kind of stuff goes on all time is pretty scary. Still I'm hoping his family have some small comfort following the verdicts in November and today.Actually, the whole of initial trial from November is on Youtube and it's extraordinary. Race wasn't discussed during that case (presumably because the judge ruled it couldn't be) but the defence still managed to come across as a bunch of amateurs, from saying they didn't want any more black pastors sitting in the public gallery to comparing that to having people dressed as Colonel Sanders coming into court, to thinking a witness was operating a live drone while they were testifying, to asking for a mistrial every couple of days to one of the defendants taking the witness stand (as I understand, that rarely happens).It also laid stark the paranoia and discrimination that element of America has - I know race wasn't explicitly mentioned in the earlier trial but watching it, it's hard not to think about it.