The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
January 7, 2022, 09:58:10 pm
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
January 7, 2022, 10:14:43 pm
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
January 7, 2022, 10:24:04 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on January  7, 2022, 08:03:04 pm
to be honest, I have my theories for that but I haven't done anything like the research needed for it to be more than hot air. I'm not sure that every last avenue was exhausted, but I also think that it was right to topple it.

There are some proper historians here who will give that level of insight, I'm always going to be slightly askew from those who wanted those channels pursued further.

Wish I had learnt this history in school, rather than the Basingstoke Canal (much as I enjoyed it at the time)

Sounds as interesting as learning the Plantagenet dynasty off by heart. History becomes far more interesting when you have some life experience.

I could never get my head around why Henry the VIIIth went to so much trouble but learning about the doubts over the Tudor dynasty's right to rule, the role of Wolsey and Cromwell and the European power machinations gives a great background to the development of the U.K.

Even then England distrusted the French, Spanish and Holy Roman Empire - nothing changes.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 10:41:12 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  7, 2022, 12:17:22 pm
A Superb dissection of the legal issues and argument that the defence made - and The Secret Barrister is brilliant anyway:
https://thesecretbarrister.com/2022/01/06/do-the-verdicts-in-the-trial-of-the-colston-4-signal-something-wrong-with-our-jury-system-10-things-you-should-know/
Great read, thanks for posting that.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 10:41:45 am
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 01:24:28 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January  6, 2022, 07:44:14 pm
Where did I give any indication of 'venerating' Colston?

You didn't, and I didn't say you were.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 11:27:49 am
This fella explains the outcome far better than me
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lepBFWoHkHI

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 01:03:56 pm
Stewart Lee rightly asks if the statue of Jimmy Savile should be put back up with a plaque that explains his sex crimes as part of the Tory retain and explain policy.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jan/09/how-committed-is-no-10-to-toppling-the-topplers?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
