The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 25, 2021, 07:48:43 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on May 25, 2021, 07:11:21 pm


With that said, I'd love to know the honest motivation behind a response like this:

I mean wtf is that? It's seriously something I'd expect to come out of a Russian troll bot. It's like he's picking numbers out of the culture war bingo machine.


It's not what you think it is,sorry to disappoint.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 25, 2021, 07:57:17 pm

Also, a general reminder to always check the source and question the motives behind it.

Check out the other videos posted by that youtube account: https://www.youtube.com/user/redicderldavis/videos

How come it's edited so that you can't see any of what she's responding to? It's very clearly agenda-driven, so I'd advise it to be dismissed out of hand

We have to keep this shite off rawk - regardless of what side of the spectrum it's on, shite is shite
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 25, 2021, 08:02:56 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on May 25, 2021, 07:57:17 pm
Also, a general reminder to always check the source and question the motives behind it.

Check out the other videos posted by that youtube account: https://www.youtube.com/user/redicderldavis/videos

How come it's edited so that you can't see any of what she's responding to? It's very clearly agenda-driven, so I'd advise it to be dismissed out of hand

We have to keep this shite off rawk - regardless of what side of the spectrum it's on, shite is shite

You're right. I've removed the video. I didn't check the accounts other content.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 25, 2021, 08:03:43 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on May 25, 2021, 07:57:17 pm
Also, a general reminder to always check the source and question the motives behind it.

Check out the other videos posted by that youtube account: https://www.youtube.com/user/redicderldavis/videos

How come it's edited so that you can't see any of what she's responding to? It's very clearly agenda-driven, so I'd advise it to be dismissed out of hand

We have to keep this shite off rawk - regardless of what side of the spectrum it's on, shite is shite

Which is why I worded my reply how I did,it was obviously heavily edited in a way to use all the stereotypical bullshit that gets thrown at women of African decent.


Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 25, 2021, 08:08:23 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on May 25, 2021, 08:02:56 pm
You're right. I've removed the video. I didn't check the accounts other content.

Fair play to you for that.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 25, 2021, 08:15:36 pm
I thought this video might put the language used by Sasha Johnson into better perspective and better explain her reaction.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/laUgdThSHe4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/laUgdThSHe4</a>

I am not posting this to be argumentative. This is an honest attempt to be helpful.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 25, 2021, 08:27:59 pm
Quote from: Hij on May 25, 2021, 07:29:55 pm
Imagine someone getting shot in the head and you have to seek out a video to find a reason to have 'no sympathy' for someone you likely didn't know of yesterday.

People make me sick.

This.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 25, 2021, 08:36:32 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 25, 2021, 08:15:36 pm
I thought this video might put the language used by Sasha Johnson into better perspective and better explain her reaction.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/laUgdThSHe4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/laUgdThSHe4</a>

I am not posting this to be argumentative. This is an honest attempt to be helpful.


 :thumbup

You could tell from his tone that he just wanted a rise out of the lass.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 26, 2021, 05:45:09 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on May 25, 2021, 08:02:56 pm
You're right. I've removed the video. I didn't check the accounts other content.

Fair play to you and massive respect. I've rarely been so classy when I've done similar so I could clearly learn a thing or two.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 26, 2021, 07:44:09 am
Quote from: Hij on May 25, 2021, 07:29:55 pm
Imagine someone getting shot in the head and you have to seek out a video to find a reason to have 'no sympathy' for someone you likely didn't know of yesterday.

People make me sick.

I didn't seek out a video. I saw an activist was shot on the news and read more about her. Leading me to different pieces and footage of her. The video being one. I've removed it now but there's plenty of other content ( I won't post it but it's easily found) of Sasha Johnson.

Sorry but she seems serverly misguided to put it mildly.  Only a couple of months ago she had joined up with Piers Corbyn telling people to hold there vote in London and if it's not going to be for piers then hold your vote. Piers Corbyn is an extremely dangerous individual, an anti vax and anti lockdown nutter who has joined with a young black woman at a time where we are trying to encourage BAME communities and ease there fears over vaccination.

Additional footage of a small demonstration where she calls for an all black militia revolution. Calls David Lammy and Sadiq Khan "tokens" among others. Likens the Police to the KKK.

She's now been caught up in a rival gang feud, where four men have stormed a party and shot her in the head.

Be wary of the company you keep. She's dressed in militia uniform, with a beret calling for a revolution. It's 2021 not 1953.

Apologies for making you sick.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 26, 2021, 08:56:35 am
Well done, that sounded almost sincere. Especially the last part.

And any point starting with, "Sorry but..." usually indicates the author is anything but.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 29, 2021, 05:23:35 pm
Man appears in Court charged with Sasha's shooting.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-57293434
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 25, 2021, 08:22:49 pm
Derek Chauvin's sentencing hearing is on. The court has already heard from George Floyd's daughter, nephew annd two of his brothers. The prosecution made a case for giving a higher sentence than normal. Now it's the defence and they had Chauvin's mother on who basically said what a great guy here son is. She finished with the rather weird statement directly to him, that he's her favourite son. Not sure what she said helped Chauvin in any way. The attorney is speaking now and he hasn't gotten any better since the trial. He's just rambling on and on without saying anything of substance or coherent.

Live stream of the hearing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IqxUY14l8I&ab_channel=ABCNews
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 25, 2021, 09:04:52 pm
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 25, 2021, 09:13:00 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on June 25, 2021, 09:04:52 pm
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd

Yeah, 2/3 mandatory in jail so he'll serve 15 years mandatory and then the rest released under supervision. He still has 2 other cases pending which may mean additional sentencing.

A lot of commentators were expecting more and seem to think it's lenient.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 25, 2021, 10:19:59 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 25, 2021, 09:13:00 pm

A lot of commentators were expecting more and seem to think it's lenient.
On some podcasts there was talk of 12 years which would have been more than disappointing, so this also seems very lenient. It's unthinkable that the c*nt gets out after 15 years.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 25, 2021, 11:25:09 pm
To be fair, it is definitely more than the minimum sentence in that sense it is clearly a good thing. At the same time, I think the maximum was 40 years and taking everything into consideration I would have thought that something like 30 years or close to that might have been more appropriate. I'm not sure what else you would have to do to get the maximum sentence. After all the judge accepted four of the five reasons given by the prosecution for a higher than normal sentence. Chauvin abused a position of power, killed someone in front of minors, acted with others and was particularily cruel. Surely, that gets him close to the maximum sentence. I also don't see a lot of mitigating factors. He has no earlier convictions and that's about it. He didn't really show any remorse. If anything it was the opposite. Not sure what his statement today was about, but it sounded like he thinks this is some kind of conspiracy or whatever and the truth will come out soon. Sounded complete bonkers even though it was only a handful of sentences...
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 25, 2021, 11:25:13 pm
Quote from: John C on June 25, 2021, 10:19:59 pm
On some podcasts there was talk of 12 years which would have been more than disappointing, so this also seems very lenient. It's unthinkable that the c*nt gets out after 15 years.

They were saying the judge can't take that 2/3 law into consideration and so it's technically a 22.5 year sentence.

I wasn't expecting more than he got so my initial reaction wasn't one of disappointment but yeah, agreed he should have got more.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 26, 2021, 01:00:55 am
Quote from: Hazell on June 25, 2021, 09:13:00 pm
Yeah, 2/3 mandatory in jail so he'll serve 15 years mandatory and then the rest released under supervision. He still has 2 other cases pending which may mean additional sentencing.

A lot of commentators were expecting more and seem to think it's lenient.

Not to agree with the sentence, but 15 years for an ex-cop who murdered an innocent black man is going to feel a whole lot longer then that.

Had it been a black man who killed a cop it would be a talking about a much more severe sentence.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 26, 2021, 02:26:51 am
I bet Dalian Atkinson's killer PC Monk has just sh*t himself after hearing this new's...Wonder how long he'll get ?
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 26, 2021, 09:00:21 am
Quote from: stoa on June 25, 2021, 11:25:09 pm
To be fair, it is definitely more than the minimum sentence in that sense it is clearly a good thing. At the same time, I think the maximum was 40 years and taking everything into consideration I would have thought that something like 30 years or close to that might have been more appropriate. I

Incorrect.

The maximum sentence was 30.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 26, 2021, 02:07:43 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 26, 2021, 09:00:21 am
The maximum sentence was 30.
I understand that the maximum is 40 years, but the persecution requested 30.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 26, 2021, 03:13:38 pm
Glenn Kirschner remarked on the mitigating circumstances cited by the judge: the exceptionally callous manner the murder was committed, and that it was done in front of children.

Even so, he sounded disappointed, but also reminded people there are further charges to come.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 26, 2021, 03:15:08 pm
Life is cheap.  22 years seems insufficient.  You have people spending decades in prison for non-violent crimes - shit someone was released last year after 30 years of a 90 year sentence for pot.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 26, 2021, 03:34:59 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on June 26, 2021, 02:26:51 am
I bet Dalian Atkinson's killer PC Monk has just sh*t himself after hearing this new's...Wonder how long he'll get ?

Manslaughter - 12 years?
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 26, 2021, 07:12:29 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on June 26, 2021, 03:13:38 pm
Glenn Kirschner remarked on the mitigating circumstances cited by the judge: the exceptionally callous manner the murder was committed, and that it was done in front of children.

Even so, he sounded disappointed, but also reminded people there are further charges to come.

I think Kirschner gets this wrong, becausee he talks about four aggravating circumstances, but in his sentencing order (which can be found here: https://www.mncourts.gov/mncourtsgov/media/High-Profile-Cases/27-CR-20-12646/MCRO_27-CR-20-12646_Sentencing-Order_2021-06-25_20210625145755.pdf) the judge dismisses two of them. He didn't think the crime being committed in front of children could be applied here, because the minors could have walked away whenever they wanted and that they were also seen "smiling and occasionally even laughing" while they were at the scene. He argues that this case is different from others where children being present was seen as an aggravating factor.

The jugde also dismissed the argument that the crime was committed by Chauvin and other persons. The statute says it's about multiple other "persons", but in the sentencing guidelines they use the word "offenders". The judge argues that the other officers were clearly involved in the incident, but that it hadn't been proven during trial whether they were offenders.

So, if we follow what Kirshner is saying it's five additional years per aggravating factor. You can argue whether that's better or not, but if you read the sentencing order and the judge's arguments why he thinks 270 months is the right amount considering other cases in the state in the last ten years, I can see why he chose 270 months. He argues that there were only two other cases where cruelty and abuse of a position of power were aggravating factors against first time offenders. They got 378 and 300 months, but both cases involved particularily vulnerable victims (three year old children) and there was even more cruelty involved. Again, you can argue that Chauvin's sentence is not high enough and I might even agree, but at the end of the day I can also understand the judge's position and in the end it is still a harsh sentence.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 27, 2021, 10:33:50 pm
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 29, 2021, 02:02:08 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June 26, 2021, 03:34:59 pm
Manslaughter - 12 years?
I doubt he'll get half of that, turns out he'd been banging his co-accused aswell.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 29, 2021, 09:09:22 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on June 29, 2021, 02:02:08 am
I doubt he'll get half of that, turns out he'd been banging his co-accused aswell.

8 years, so 2/3 not a half.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
June 30, 2021, 01:22:25 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June 29, 2021, 09:09:22 pm
8 years, so 2/3 not a half.
Slightly surprised at that, If he manages to stay out of trouble he'll do 2/3 of the 8. Which wont be easy for an ex copper.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
July 10, 2021, 03:50:37 pm
Finally.

Robert E Lee statue that sparked white supremacist violence removed in Charlottesville, US

A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been hoisted off its stone pedestal.

Work to remove the statue of General Robert E Lee began early Saturday morning. Crews were also expected to take down a second Confederate monument.

Spectators by the dozens lined the blocks surround the park, and a cheer went up as the statue lifted off the pedestal.

There was a visible police presence, with streets blocked off to vehicular traffic by fencing and heavy trucks.

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker gave a speech in front of reporters and observers as the crane neared the monument.

Taking down this statue is one small step closer to the goal of helping Charlottesville, Virginia, and America, grapple with the sin of being willing to destroy Black people for economic gain, Walker said.

The removal of the statue follows years of contention, community anguish and litigation. A long, winding legal fight coupled with changes in a state law that protected war memorials had held up the removal for years.

Saturdays removal of a statue of Lee and another of Gen. Thomas Stonewall Jackson will come nearly four years after violence erupted at the infamous Unite the Right rally. Heather Heyer, a peaceful counterprotester, died in the violence, which sparked a national debate over racial equity, further inflamed by former President Donald Trumps insistence that there was blame on both sides.

The city announced its plans to hoist away the statues Friday.

Only the statues, not their stone pedestals, will be removed Saturday. They will be taken down and stored in a secure location until the City Council makes a final decision about what should be done with them. Under state law, the city was required to solicit parties interested in taking the statues during an offer period that ended Thursday. It received 10 responses to its solicitation.

A coalition of activists commended the city for moving quickly to take the statues down after the offer period ended. As long as the statues remain standing in our downtown public spaces, they signal that our community tolerated white supremacy and the Lost Cause these generals fought for, the coalition called Take Em Down Cville said.

The most recent removal push focused on the Lee monument began in 2016, thanks in part to a petition started by a Black high school student, Zyahna Bryant. A lawsuit was quickly filed, putting the citys plans on hold, and white supremacists seized on the issue.

This is well overdue, said Bryant, who's now a student at the University of Virginia. No platform for white supremacy."

"No platform for racism. No platform for hate.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/robert-elee-statue-that-sparked-white-supremacist-violenceremoved-in-charlottesville-us-40637007.html
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
July 10, 2021, 09:25:30 pm
Great article Baz, the last two lines in particular.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
September 1, 2021, 06:47:53 pm
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
September 2, 2021, 08:17:15 pm
^ ^ ^
That's an extremely welcome end to a vile, racist incident which may otherwise have also been covered up.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
September 3, 2021, 12:16:35 am
Quote from: John C on September  2, 2021, 08:17:15 pm
^ ^ ^
That's an extremely welcome end to a vile, racist incident which may otherwise have also been covered up.

Never heard of ambulance staff using ketamine to subdue an arrestee.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
September 3, 2021, 09:19:19 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  3, 2021, 12:16:35 am
Never heard of ambulance staff using ketamine to subdue an arrestee.
His final words are heartbreaking mate, I wouldn't even advise searching for them as you'd lose faith in mankind altogether.
My daughters would sob if they read or heard them read out. I was on a run and nearly lost it.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
September 3, 2021, 10:44:39 pm
Quote from: John C on September  2, 2021, 08:17:15 pm
^ ^ ^
That's an extremely welcome end to a vile, racist incident which may otherwise have also been covered up.

Let's hope its not a one off
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
September 3, 2021, 10:52:35 pm
Watching that video is tough.

I wasn't aware of this incident until this week but this piece is really informative about the what's happened so far:

https://www.thecut.com/2021/09/the-killing-of-elijah-mcclain-everything-we-know.html
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 08:24:25 pm
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 09:31:23 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:24:25 pm
Police officer found guilty of manslaughter for shooting Daunte Wright

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/outcome-reached-trial-kim-potter-ex-officer-charged-daunte-wrights-dea-rcna9408

Excellent. Getting a unanimous decision in potentially rushed circumstances (because the Judge was sending them home for Chrimbo) is difficult. So basically they all got in a room and simply agreed.
