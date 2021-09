Glenn Kirschner remarked on the mitigating circumstances cited by the judge: the exceptionally callous manner the murder was committed, and that it was done in front of children.



Even so, he sounded disappointed, but also reminded people there are further charges to come.



I think Kirschner gets this wrong, becausee he talks about four aggravating circumstances, but in his sentencing order (which can be found here: https://www.mncourts.gov/mncourtsgov/media/High-Profile-Cases/27-CR-20-12646/MCRO_27-CR-20-12646_Sentencing-Order_2021-06-25_20210625145755.pdf ) the judge dismisses two of them. He didn't think the crime being committed in front of children could be applied here, because the minors could have walked away whenever they wanted and that they were also seen "smiling and occasionally even laughing" while they were at the scene. He argues that this case is different from others where children being present was seen as an aggravating factor.The jugde also dismissed the argument that the crime was committed by Chauvin and other persons. The statute says it's about multiple other "persons", but in the sentencing guidelines they use the word "offenders". The judge argues that the other officers were clearly involved in the incident, but that it hadn't been proven during trial whether they were offenders.So, if we follow what Kirshner is saying it's five additional years per aggravating factor. You can argue whether that's better or not, but if you read the sentencing order and the judge's arguments why he thinks 270 months is the right amount considering other cases in the state in the last ten years, I can see why he chose 270 months. He argues that there were only two other cases where cruelty and abuse of a position of power were aggravating factors against first time offenders. They got 378 and 300 months, but both cases involved particularily vulnerable victims (three year old children) and there was even more cruelty involved. Again, you can argue that Chauvin's sentence is not high enough and I might even agree, but at the end of the day I can also understand the judge's position and in the end it is still a harsh sentence.