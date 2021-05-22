« previous next »
Topic: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

reddebs

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3680 on: May 22, 2021, 05:29:47 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 22, 2021, 05:05:01 pm
If it's planned shouldn't the club be already taking action then?

And where is it being planned?

Supposedly a 50 odd yr old kop season ticket holder bragging about it happening.  Saying everyone's had enough of the bullshit kneeling and the black lives matter movement so they're taking things into their own hands.


 
rob1966

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3681 on: May 22, 2021, 05:37:37 pm
Quote from: reddebs on May 22, 2021, 05:29:47 pm
Supposedly a 50 odd yr old kop season ticket holder bragging about it happening.  Saying everyone's had enough of the bullshit kneeling and the black lives matter movement so they're taking things into their own hands.

Hope he gets knocked out and any other soft c*nt who also boos.

ID them on CCTV, strip them of their ST's and ban them from Anfield.
reddebs

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3682 on: May 22, 2021, 06:15:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2021, 05:37:37 pm
Hope he gets knocked out and any other soft c*nt who also boos.

ID them on CCTV, strip them of their ST's and ban them from Anfield.

Exactly my feeling Rob. 

It won't be hard with social distancing to know where the boos are coming from so everyone around them needs to get them to shut the fuck up and get them outed of club.

If they really are ST holders they need banning for life.
Schmidt

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3683 on: May 23, 2021, 04:53:40 pm
Whatever plans may or may not have been made, fantastic to see the fans shut it all down by cheering and clapping as soon as the first player started to kneel.
Wilmo

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3684 on: May 23, 2021, 06:27:21 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on May 23, 2021, 04:53:40 pm
Whatever plans may or may not have been made, fantastic to see the fans shut it all down by cheering and clapping as soon as the first player started to kneel.

Agreed. Hadn't seen this before the game - if I hadn't seen it now, I would have had no idea anything was planned. Decency and class prevail yet again.
TSC

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3685 on: May 23, 2021, 09:42:41 pm
reddebs

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3686 on: May 23, 2021, 09:53:22 pm
I missed the start of the game due to Paul watching F1 so I'm glad to hear nothing came of it.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3687 on: May 23, 2021, 09:58:11 pm
Quote from: reddebs on May 23, 2021, 09:53:22 pm
I missed the start of the game due to Paul watching F1 so I'm glad to hear nothing came of it.

Well at least some Villa fans acted like twats even if it didn't materialise at Anfield
Commie Bobbie

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3688 on: May 23, 2021, 11:08:32 pm
Quote from: TSC on May 23, 2021, 09:42:41 pm
https://news.sky.com/story/black-lives-matter-activist-sasha-johnson-in-critical-condition-after-suffering-gunshot-wound-to-the-head-12315288

Hoping that they pull through.

Thinking of their family and friends at this desperate time.

However, the response from the usual pondslime online was and is inevitable.
naYoRHa2b

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3689 on: Today at 12:43:37 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3690 on: Today at 12:50:12 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:43:37 pm
She sounds wonderful.

https://youtu.be/ilZJB5vsmq4


Silly woman should've just shut up and know her place,right ?
naYoRHa2b

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3691 on: Today at 01:00:24 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:50:12 pm

Silly woman should've just shut up and know her place,right ?

Where did I bring her gender and standing in to it?

It's a video and she seems aggresive, ignorant, hypocritical and frankly dangerous. Nothing to do with her sex.
Escorcio

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3692 on: Today at 01:00:32 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:50:12 pm

Silly woman should've just shut up and know her place,right ?

Definitely should refrain from calling any other black person that disagrees with her coon.

Don't think the fact she is a woman has much to do with it, stop virtue signalling
Wild Romany Boy

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3693 on: Today at 02:22:13 pm
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 01:00:32 pm
Definitely should refrain from calling any other black person that disagrees with her coon.

Don't think the fact she is a woman has much to do with it, stop virtue signalling

Stop right there.

They guy responded to the news that a 23 year, in the prime of their life, had been shot (now passed away) with a one minute video to mark her entire life.

If you're saying it's whereangelsplay that is in the wrong here, you can pass me a dictionary without the word 'gullible' in it, because you think I'll believe anything.
Commie Bobbie

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3694 on: Today at 02:59:11 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 02:22:13 pm
Stop right there.

They guy responded to the news that a 23 year, in the prime of their life, had been shot (now passed away) with a one minute video to mark her entire life.

If you're saying it's whereangelsplay that is in the wrong here, you can pass me a dictionary without the word 'gullible' in it, because you think I'll believe anything.

Haven't seen anything official to confirm that they have passed away.

I would however say this - when you have racist and fascist scum celebrating such a shooting - I would suggest that people tread very carefully as such language can be construed as giving succour to scum like those celebrating such an act.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3695 on: Today at 03:15:36 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 01:00:24 pm
Where did I bring her gender and standing in to it?

It's a video and she seems aggresive, ignorant, hypocritical and frankly dangerous. Nothing to do with her sex.

You posted a short clip of an argument that had obviously been going on a lot longer.


Only you know your real motivation for posting it.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3696 on: Today at 03:16:55 pm
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 01:00:32 pm
Definitely should refrain from calling any other black person that disagrees with her coon.

Don't think the fact she is a woman has much to do with it, stop virtue signalling


Funny guy.
Escorcio

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3697 on: Today at 04:02:12 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 02:22:13 pm
If you're saying it's whereangelsplay that is in the wrong here, you can pass me a dictionary without the word 'gullible' in it, because you think I'll believe anything.

I'm not saying either of them is in the wrong or right, but jumping straight to "silly woman" is some identity politics bullshit.

If you're going to attack what he is posted then attack it on its merit, not suggest that it was motivated by the fact she is a woman?
Wild Romany Boy

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3698 on: Today at 04:11:19 pm
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 04:02:12 pm
I'm not saying either of them is in the wrong or right, but jumping straight to "silly woman" is some identity politics bullshit.

If you're going to attack what he is posted then attack it on its merit, not suggest that it was motivated by the fact she is a woman?

And that offended you more than an clipped video being put of an argument a 23 year old had, the poster putting it out to say that she was not a nice person, and so, by token of this, is no great loss for having been shot?

Who do you think he is signalling virtue to?
naYoRHa2b

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3699 on: Today at 04:14:38 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:15:36 pm
You posted a short clip of an argument that had obviously been going on a lot longer.


Only you know your real motivation for posting it.

What was your motive for pointing out she was a woman? I don't really think her sex is relevant beside you trying to personally suggest something else outside of what was in the video.

I posted the video because she doesn't come across very nice, infact she's actually racist and doesn't see the hypocrisy that she can be such a thing because she's addressing another person of colour as a coon. She's also threatening and describes herself as an angry woman which then refered back to as one she takes exception to it, creating a sexist undertone which wasn't there anyway.

If somebody spoke to you in person using aggressive and racial language would it be okay? It comes across as intimidating.

Does she deserve to accidently get shot in the head at a party where a gang rival targeted another gang? No. Does she seems like a nice person?
I'm not really concerned with her activism, she could be an activist or a youtuber. It's hard to have alot of sympathy with somebody/anybody who comes across like they did in that clip.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3700 on: Today at 04:43:03 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:14:38 pm
What was your motive for pointing out she was a woman? I don't really think her sex is relevant beside you trying to personally suggest something else outside of what was in the video.

I posted the video because she doesn't come across very nice, infact she's actually racist and doesn't see the hypocrisy that she can be such a thing because she's addressing another person of colour as a coon. She's also threatening and describes herself as an angry woman which then refered back to as one she takes exception to it, creating a sexist undertone which wasn't there anyway.

If somebody spoke to you in person using aggressive and racial language would it be okay? It comes across as intimidating.

Does she deserve to accidently get shot in the head at a party where a gang rival targeted another gang? No. Does she seems like a nice person?
I'm not really concerned with her activism, she could be an activist or a youtuber. It's hard to have alot of sympathy with somebody/anybody who comes across like they did in that clip.

Because you saw a one minute clip, presented to you either through your own research or as a result of some algorithm that was leading you there (btw, that's worse), you find it hard to have sympathy for someone accidentally shot?
Escorcio

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3701 on: Today at 04:47:09 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 04:43:03 pm
Because you saw a one minute clip, presented to you either through your own research or as a result of some algorithm that was leading you there (btw, that's worse), you find it hard to have sympathy for someone accidentally shot?

Out of interest, are you stating that no matter who it is that accidentally gets shot, people should have (and express) sympathy for them?
