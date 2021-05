Hope he gets knocked out and any other soft c*nt who also boos.



ID them on CCTV, strip them of their ST's and ban them from Anfield.



Exactly my feeling Rob.It won't be hard with social distancing to know where the boos are coming from so everyone around them needs to get them to shut the fuck up and get them outed of club.If they really are ST holders they need banning for life.