The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

Phil M

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 5, 2021, 09:46:40 am
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

reddebs

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 5, 2021, 10:54:11 am
Surely the "technicality" that's being used is down to how the question was phrased?

The protest he was seen at wasn't against police brutality, it was to commemorate the 57th anniversary of MLK march on Washington so his no answer is the truth.

That shows how little understanding there is from a legal pov on the fight against injustice.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
May 5, 2021, 10:55:18 am
Quote from: Phil M on May  5, 2021, 09:46:40 am
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-56989757

It was always on the cards that he'd appeal, certainly on the ill timed statements by politicians.

jambutty

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 11:15:48 am
Quote
Quote from: jambutty on April 18, 2021, 02:36:51 am
Shit job. Dangerous.  Can get you killed or maimed.  Low pay, swing shifts, low job satisfaction, everybody hates you. Newly emboldened people asking how many people you killed today, catcalls behind your back. Packing all the time, never completely off duty.

Reform yes. Defund? NFW.

Who's gonna chase bad guys with guns down alleys at night or face down drug gangs armed to the teeth?

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 18, 2021, 06:13:37 pm

Over $5000pm basic,a nice fat pension,healthcare & a license to kill.

Low pay  ;D

How many of you would respond to this danger? for $5k pm*?

* Plus a License to Kill bonus.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/video-released-of-shootout-between-brooklyn-gunman-and-police-pd/ar-BB1goJyE?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnbfcL
John C

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 01:22:47 pm
Defund isn't about removing guns from the Police chasing bad guys down alleys though. It's about preventing the Police turning up at traffic offenses or domestic issues fully armed, etc etc.

People need to understand the term "defund" before scaremongering the public.
jambutty

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 03:38:30 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 01:22:47 pm
Defund isn't about removing guns from the Police chasing bad guys down alleys though. It's about preventing the Police turning up at traffic offenses or domestic issues fully armed, etc etc.

People need to understand the term "defund" before scaremongering the public.

I wasn't aware of any hard and fast rules.

In NY, all police are armed.  Who else will respond to someone assaulting someone in a domestic?

Who else patrols the roads?
Red Berry

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 03:38:58 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 01:22:47 pm
Defund isn't about removing guns from the Police chasing bad guys down alleys though. It's about preventing the Police turning up at traffic offenses or domestic issues fully armed, etc etc.

People need to understand the term "defund" before scaremongering the public.

It was a poor choice of words from the Left that was seized on by the Right. It's just about redistributing funding for social and welfare programmes to support people in crisis, instead of the police buying fucking tanks and deploying robot dogs.
jambutty

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 03:41:17 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:38:58 pm
It was a poor choice of words from the Left that was seized on by the Right. It's just about redistributing funding for social and welfare programmes to support people in crisis, instead of the police buying fucking tanks and deploying robot dogs.

Stop it.  Police don't buy tanks.  The military offloads them.

Reform, retrain, no problem.  Defund, disarm, abolish the police?  Doubt it.
Red Berry

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 03:43:57 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:41:17 pm
Stop it.  Police don't buy tanks.  The military offloads them.

Reform, retrain, no problem.  Defund, disarm, abolish the police?  Doubt it.

You think they offload the tanks for free?  And spend the money to repurpose them for civilian deployment?

Again, nobody is talking about disarming or abolishing.  That's the Right talking.
Just Elmo?

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 03:51:37 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:38:30 pm
I wasn't aware of any hard and fast rules.

In NY, all police are armed.  Who else will respond to someone assaulting someone in a domestic?

Who else patrols the roads?

US police (including from NYPD) visited Scotland to learn lessons from Police Scotland on how to police without deadly force. I think they might need a few more lessons.

(though I do recognise it is much easier to police without guns when there are so few guns in curculation).

https://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/12/nyregion/us-police-leaders-visiting-scotland-get-lessons-on-avoiding-deadly-force.html
jambutty

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 04:01:12 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:43:57 pm
You think they offload the tanks for free?  And spend the money to repurpose them for civilian deployment?

Again, nobody is talking about disarming or abolishing.  That's the Right talking.

Do your research.
12C

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 04:12:43 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 01:22:47 pm
Defund isn't about removing guns from the Police chasing bad guys down alleys though. It's about preventing the Police turning up at traffic offenses or domestic issues fully armed, etc etc.

People need to understand the term "defund" before scaremongering the public.

Fully armed, dressed as paramilitary forces driving armoured personnel carriers designed for warfare...
John C

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 04:22:12 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:38:30 pm
I wasn't aware of any hard and fast rules.

In NY, all police are armed.  Who else will respond to someone assaulting someone in a domestic?

Who else patrols the roads?
So you've answered your own question Jamo.
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:41:17 pm
abolish the police? 
This could go on all day couldn't it :)





Red Berry

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 04:47:52 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:01:12 pm
Do your research.

Post a link please? I had no idea the military continued to pay for the upkeep and maintenance of these assault vehicles after they had bequeathed them to the police?
jambutty

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 04:55:56 pm
Did you even watch the video?
jambutty

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 05:04:44 pm
For those of you in the normal world that may be unconvinced, allow me to explain something to you about America.

America (the United States of America for the pedants) has always been a gun society, is now a gun society, and will probably be a gun society in the future.

I would be thrilled with a non-automatic weapon society to keep the victims of psychopathic male malcontents to a minimum.

I'll be dead before that happens.

Possibly at the hands of a malcontent.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 05:42:48 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 05:04:44 pm
For those of you in the normal world that may be unconvinced, allow me to explain something to you about America.

America (the United States of America for the pedants) has always been a gun society, is now a gun society, and will probably be a gun society in the future.

I would be thrilled with a non-automatic weapon society to keep the victims of psychopathic male malcontents to a minimum.

I'll be dead before that happens.

Possibly at the hands of a malcontent.

Pretty much this.
jambutty

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 06:01:52 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 03:51:37 pm
US police (including from NYPD) visited Scotland to learn lessons from Police Scotland on how to police without deadly force. I think they might need a few more lessons.
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/12/nyregion/us-police-leaders-visiting-scotland-get-lessons-on-avoiding-deadly-force.html

That's got Simon Pegg comedy written all over it.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 06:02:42 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 01:22:47 pm
Defund isn't about removing guns from the Police chasing bad guys down alleys though. It's about preventing the Police turning up at traffic offenses or domestic issues fully armed, etc etc.

People need to understand the term "defund" before scaremongering the public.

And preventing them from murdering mentally ill citizens.
jambutty

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 06:04:55 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:02:42 pm
And preventing them from murdering mentally ill citizens.
Of course all the cop bashers make things worse.
Red Berry

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 07:26:37 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:55:56 pm
Did you even watch the video?

No I didn't?  I was just passing comment on how "defunding the police" was a poor choice of words when the theme was reallocating funds to social and welfare resources that were better able to handle some of the incidents where police get involved.  I used the reference of the police having armoured vehicles and robot dogs as examples of the police having access to resources that you really have to question if they need in all but the most critical situations. I was going off what I'd seen John Oliver present several months ago on the subject.

I didn't realise I was jumping into a full fledged discussion and didn't scroll up to see any video links. Apologies.
FlashGordon

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 08:45:59 pm
Here's the thing though, why does the United States seem to have more of these psychopathic male malcontents than anywhere else in the world?  If it doesn't, then why are their psychopathic male malcontents the ones shooting up schools and shopping malls?

Defund the police was about more than disarming them, it was about directing some of the funding to mental health budgets and early education budgets and other programmes to maybe reduce some of the factors that lead a person to commit a crime.

I agree the wording was stupid, as it gives single minded people an easy out, instead of maybe reflecting on the situation the country is in and what can be done to fix it.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 10:03:13 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:45:59 pm
Here's the thing though, why does the United States seem to have more of these psychopathic male malcontents than anywhere else in the world?  If it doesn't, then why are their psychopathic male malcontents the ones shooting up schools and shopping malls?

Defund the police was about more than disarming them, it was about directing some of the funding to mental health budgets and early education budgets and other programmes to maybe reduce some of the factors that lead a person to commit a crime.

I agree the wording was stupid, as it gives single minded people an easy out, instead of maybe reflecting on the situation the country is in and what can be done to fix it.

What differentiates American pyschopathic male malcontents from other nation's psychopathic male malcontents is the Apmm's easy access to military grade fire power.
FlashGordon

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 05:43:38 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:03:13 pm
What differentiates American pyschopathic male malcontents from other nation's psychopathic male malcontents is the Apmm's easy access to military grade fire power.

Of course.

But as one or two said above it's a country of guns (whatever that means) so something else needs to be done.
jambutty

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 06:27:41 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:43:38 pm
Of course.

But as one or two said above it's a country of guns (whatever that means) so something else needs to be done.

Word.

But what?
John C

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 07:16:32 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 06:04:55 pm
Of course all the cop bashers make things worse.
It's an odd theory calling people 'cop bashers' when perhaps they envisage an alternative to an unnecessary shoot out and death. I agree with you that guns will remain a societal issue for the next century, but that doesn't mean dialogue for change and planning for improvements in Policing can't start at any time.
FlashGordon

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 08:31:27 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:27:41 pm
Word.

But what?

The artist formerly known as Defund the Police.
Mumm-Ra

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 09:32:29 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:16:32 pm
It's an odd theory calling people 'cop bashers' when perhaps they envisage an alternative to an unnecessary shoot out and death. I agree with you that guns will remain a societal issue for the next century, but that doesn't mean dialogue for change and planning for improvements in Policing can't start at any time.

Problem with this is you're suggesting that the like of WhereAngelsPlay are actually interested in a thoughtful discussion about the challenges of policing in America and necessary reforms, rather than just posting one-line troll comments or raw story bullshit.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 10:03:49 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 09:32:29 pm
Problem with this is you're suggesting that the like of WhereAngelsPlay are actually interested in a thoughtful discussion about the challenges of policing in America and necessary reforms, rather than just posting one-line troll comments or raw story bullshit.

Leave my name out of your mouth.
