Here's the thing though, why does the United States seem to have more of these psychopathic male malcontents than anywhere else in the world? If it doesn't, then why are their psychopathic male malcontents the ones shooting up schools and shopping malls?



Defund the police was about more than disarming them, it was about directing some of the funding to mental health budgets and early education budgets and other programmes to maybe reduce some of the factors that lead a person to commit a crime.



I agree the wording was stupid, as it gives single minded people an easy out, instead of maybe reflecting on the situation the country is in and what can be done to fix it.