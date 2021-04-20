« previous next »
The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on April 20, 2021, 10:32:58 pm
Good evening Lord Smart Arse, how are you today?   :)

Well you did ask.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on April 20, 2021, 10:28:18 pm
I obviously need to find a more comprehensive news source in future.  :)    So 75 yrs in total. Does anybody know the minimum time he will serve?

Nah, you had it right. It's a maximum of 40 years as that's the maximum for 2nd degree murder and he'll only be sentenced for the highest charge. Normally, as a first time offender he would be facing only 12 and a half years, but the judge can issue a longer penalty if there are aggravating factors, which is the case here, because there were minors present and Chauvin is a police officer in a position of authority. I would imagine he won't get the maximum, but a very harsh sentence. The judge seems pretty reasonable and I think he knows that in a case like this he has to make a statement that a police officer cannot act like that.

I have to say, I'm glad about the verdict today, because I would have lost belief in mankind, if in this case there had been any other outcome.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: stoa on April 20, 2021, 10:46:54 pm
Nah, you had it right. It's a maximum of 40 years as that's the maximum for 2nd degree murder and he'll only be sentenced for the highest charge. Normally, as a first time offender he would be facing only 12 and a half years, but the judge can issue a longer penalty if there are aggravating factors, which is the case here, because there were minors present and Chauvin is a police officer in a position of authority. I would imagine he won't get the maximum, but a very harsh sentence. The judge seems pretty reasonable and I think he knows that in a case like this he has to make a statement that a police officer cannot act like that.

I have to say, I'm glad about the verdict today, because I would have lost belief in mankind, if in this case there had been any other outcome.

Yep me too.

Good point about the judge as well, thought he was extremely fair on both the prosecution and the defence.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Great news, the guy is guilty as sin.

Although I do worry that this might continue to run and run. From a British perspective at least some of the comments from elected officials, including the president no less, whilst the jury's deliberations were ongoing seem really irresponsible and prejudicial, no matter how well-meaning and 'morally correct' they may have been. Are things different over in the States in terms of what kind of comments could give rise to a claim that his conviction could be unsound?

If this has already been dealt with further up the thread apologies - it's a pretty long one to go digging through for an answer.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: stoa on April 20, 2021, 10:46:54 pm
Nah, you had it right. It's a maximum of 40 years as that's the maximum for 2nd degree murder and he'll only be sentenced for the highest charge. Normally, as a first time offender he would be facing only 12 and a half years, but the judge can issue a longer penalty if there are aggravating factors, which is the case here, because there were minors present and Chauvin is a police officer in a position of authority. I would imagine he won't get the maximum, but a very harsh sentence. The judge seems pretty reasonable and I think he knows that in a case like this he has to make a statement that a police officer cannot act like that.

I have to say, I'm glad about the verdict today, because I would have lost belief in mankind, if in this case there had been any other outcome.

Ah right, cheers for that. Yeah if he'd somehow got off then the future would have been too depressing to contemplate.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on April 20, 2021, 11:04:48 pm
Great news, the guy is guilty as sin.

Although I do worry that this might continue to run and run. From a British perspective at least some of the comments from elected officials, including the president no less, whilst the jury's deliberations were ongoing seem really irresponsible and prejudicial, no matter how well-meaning and 'morally correct' they may have been. Are things different over in the States in terms of what kind of comments could give rise to a claim that his conviction could be unsound?

If this has already been dealt with further up the thread apologies - it's a pretty long one to go digging through for an answer.

I don't know about the laws, but ABC News have reported earlier that the judge was pissed off about what Maxine Waters said on the weekend about wanting a guilty verdict. The jury was not sequestered then and could have heard of that I think and the defence asked for a mistrial. The judge denied, but also made it clear that it might be grounds for an appeal.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: smicer07 on April 20, 2021, 10:14:14 pm
Something we can all agree on. This should be the biggest story of the day.

Agreed, puts thing in perspective.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote
@AlexNBCNews

.@SpeakerPelosi speaking at presser with CBC: Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice...Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous for justice

https://twitter.com/alexnbcnews/status/1384619869119918083?s=21

Heres our Speaker of the House, thanking Mr. Floyd for his sacrifice. Jesus wept.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 20, 2021, 11:51:21 pm
Agreed, puts thing in perspective.

It's something that came to my mind when I saw the people and George Floyd's family cheering. It is great that justice was served, but at the same time, in a better world he would still be alive and nothing like this would be necessary. I'm not thinking about some kind of utopia where everyone lives happily ever after, but a world where guys like the old man who was a witness and tried to get Floyd to get into the car wouldn't have to witness such events and more importantly wouldn't have to live in circumstances where you actually have to be afraid of what happens to you when you somehow get into contact with the police.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on April 20, 2021, 11:57:59 pm
Heres our Speaker of the House, thanking Mr. Floyd for his sacrifice. Jesus wept.

I heard loads of people outside the courtroom in Minnesota doing the same, I'm pretty sure the prosecution said something similar. It's a way of framing his death as something meaningful rather than just another unarmed black man being killed by the police.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Grew up just miles from this spot in Minny.

Im grateful for this verdict and very very thankful for my city.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Very glad about the outcome about of the trial.

Also Feel the name of the this thread should reflect the change of outcome as noted by this journalist  https://twitter.com/MoiseNoise/status/1384618791615750145
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Chauvins new home.

Minnesota Correctional Facility  Oak Park Heights

Minnesota Correctional Facility  Oak Park Heights (MCF-OPH) is Minnesota's only Level Five maximum security prison. The facility is located near the cities of Bayport and Stillwater. The facility is designed and employed with trained security officers to handle not only Minnesota's high-risk inmates but other states' as well.[2] They also have the largest contract to house federal inmates with serious, violent histories. This contract has brought the state millions of dollars over the years.[citation needed] Oak Park Heights is considered to be one of the safest prisons in the United States. The prison has never had an escape, and only one homicide.[3]
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 01:56:27 am
Very glad about the outcome about of the trial.

Also Feel the name of the this thread should reflect the change of outcome as noted by this journalist  https://twitter.com/MoiseNoise/status/1384618791615750145

Yes - good idea
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: stoa on April 20, 2021, 11:17:03 pm
I don't know about the laws, but ABC News have reported earlier that the judge was pissed off about what Maxine Waters said on the weekend about wanting a guilty verdict. The jury was not sequestered then and could have heard of that I think and the defence asked for a mistrial. The judge denied, but also made it clear that it might be grounds for an appeal.

Just watched Glenn Kirschner talk about this. He reckons if it had been a serious issue, the judge would have called the jurors together and specifically told them to disregard the comments. C

hauvin will appeal regardless. He's facing a lifetime of "correction" - what choice does he have? But basing his appeal off such a comment off the back of a triple conviction, when the trial was basically done, seems to be shaky ground.

What kind of sentence are we expecting? Maximum would be preferable, but might get reduced on appeal. He surely has to serve a minimum of 15 before even being considered for parole?

*I know the US works very differently to the UK when it comes to sentencing. Over here, a person getting 25 years would probably expect to be out in 15, but the US tends to be harsher?
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on April 20, 2021, 10:30:43 pm
Justice.

Accountability, not justice.

Isnt it telling that were all so relieved that hes been found guilty after watching the man commit murder for 9 minutes in full HD? Isnt it so telling that there was any doubt in our minds that hed end up behind bars?

For what its worth, I think hell be lucky to last six months in jail. Hell have enemies absolutely everywhere. Shame.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 08:19:38 am
Accountability, not justice.

Isnt it telling that were all so relieved that hes been found guilty after watching the man commit murder for 9 minutes in full HD? Isnt it so telling that there was any doubt in our minds that hed end up behind bars?

For what its worth, I think hell be lucky to last six months in jail. Hell have enemies absolutely everywhere. Shame.

It's sad, but true. Shows that the legal system itself is damaged. Prejudice and partisanship means getting true impartiality from a jury of your peers is increasingly difficult.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:52:23 am
Just watched Glenn Kirschner talk about this. He reckons if it had been a serious issue, the judge would have called the jurors together and specifically told them to disregard the comments. C

hauvin will appeal regardless. He's facing a lifetime of "correction" - what choice does he have? But basing his appeal off such a comment off the back of a triple conviction, when the trial was basically done, seems to be shaky ground.

What kind of sentence are we expecting? Maximum would be preferable, but might get reduced on appeal. He surely has to serve a minimum of 15 before even being considered for parole?

*I know the US works very differently to the UK when it comes to sentencing. Over here, a person getting 25 years would probably expect to be out in 15, but the US tends to be harsher?

Yeah, Kirshner is in a better position to judge the situation. As a layman I just thought that it could be an issue, if one or more of the jurors saw and heard what was going on and felt like they were under pressure to deliver the "right" verdict.

As far as sentencing is concerned, I read somewhere that usually in Minnesota people spend around two thirds of their sentence in jail until they are let out on probation. I would imagine it might be different in this case.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:08:56 am
Yeah, Kirshner is in a better position to judge the situation. As a layman I just thought that it could be an issue, if one or more of the jurors saw and heard what was going on and felt like they were under pressure to deliver the "right" verdict.

As far as sentencing is concerned, I read somewhere that usually in Minnesota people spend around two thirds of their sentence in jail until they are let out on probation. I would imagine it might be different in this case.

After viewing the YouTube comments from the right wing trolls about the "innocent" officer and that the Jury had no choice because BLM were threatening riots, I'd agree that the only realistic avenue open to the appeal is to claim a fair trial was never possible. As is often in such cases, they look for the outcome to be determined on a technicality, rather than the actual evidence.

From what you say about sentencing then yeah, 25 years would put him jail until he is at least 60.  True Justice would be for him to experience that, rather than be dead before the year is out.

I'm assuming a guy convicted on three homicide counts can't expect bail pending an appeal?  Otherwise the Judge wouldn't have revoked Chauvin's bail before sentencing. I guess he must be considered a flight risk of some sort?
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
As to politicians making statements during a trial leading to an appeal and convictions being overturned;

https://apnews.com/article/5daa927b61afb718436d1122b0df157f

I know it's a British case, just goes to show the arrant stupidity of politicians.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Exterminate All The Brutes, an incredible docuseries on HBO that should be required primary school viewing, postulates that white supremacy began with the Vatican's call for the Crusades.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Merrick Garland has announced the Justice Department has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern and practice of unconstitutional policing.
It'll also assess whether the Minneapolis police department engages in a pattern and practice of using excessive force during protests.
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:45:30 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:45:30 pm
Exterminate All The Brutes, an incredible docuseries on HBO that should be required primary school viewing, postulates that white supremacy began with the Vatican's call for the Crusades.
Thanks for that - is it available for general viewing? I'd like to see it. I'm reminded when I read that postulation of the line from a song by Ice Cube - "In schools they tease us with pictures of a blue-eyed Jesus!" <--- pretty much sums it up for me.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 05:11:48 pm
Thanks for that - is it available for general viewing? I'd like to see it. I'm reminded when I read that postulation of the line from a song by Ice Cube - "In schools they tease us with pictures of a blue-eyed Jesus!" <--- pretty much sums it up for me.

especially when the bible doesn't even describe his appearance in any detail whatsoever - i'm with cube (well, when he was cool before all the kids movies of course)


Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:38:57 pm
especially when the bible doesn't even describe his appearance in any detail whatsoever - i'm with cube (well, when he was cool before all the kids movies of course)

I would bet Jesus looked more like Salah than Henderson. :D
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:35:23 pm
And just before the verdict was announced,the heroes went to the aid of a teenage girl.

https://eu.dispatch.com/story/news/crime/2021/04/20/one-person-killed-officer-involved-shooting-east-side/7309088002/

https://www.rawstory.com/cops-chant-blue-lives-matter-after-shooting-teen/


I just want to do my civic duty and let people know that that extremely enticing raw story hyperlink, 'Cops chant blue lives matter after shooting teen' is complete bullshit. In the video there are a few white cops standing around and a guy is talking to them, presumably challenging them about the shooting (you can't hear him). One of the cops replies "Blue Lives Matter" - so the cop is clearly an asshole and antagonistic to the community he is supposed to be serving. But, "Cops chant Blue Lives Matter after killing teen" this was not.

No need for any pitchforks I'm not defending the cop in any way, just expressing my disgust at rawstory's clickbait bullshit. It is intentionally dishonest to generate clicks, as it did with me. They are making money off this.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Abort !! Abort !! Abort !!


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s0ayHFwKjOE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s0ayHFwKjOE</a>
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:42:29 pm
Abort !! Abort !! Abort !!


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s0ayHFwKjOE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s0ayHFwKjOE</a>

One very intelligent man, and one absolute twat.

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 10:53:57 pm
One very intelligent man, and one absolute twat.

One very intelligent, experienced man - used force to apprehend people over 500 times without anyone becoming inconscious.

Someone at Fox obviously picked the wrong interviewee. :D
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
I'll never know how he hasn't been put in a coma.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3591 on: Yesterday at 11:30:51 pm »
"Please allow me to kick you from this interview because you're not supporting my narrative, and too clever and capable for me to combat with soundbites."

Fucking gormless troll.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3592 on: Today at 01:48:01 am »

Say his name.

Andrew Brown.

Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Leaves behind 10 kids.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:42:29 pm
Abort !! Abort !! Abort !!


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s0ayHFwKjOE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s0ayHFwKjOE</a>
What an absolute scumbag that Fox fella is.  :o
