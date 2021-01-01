Having once looked down the wrong end of a NYC police 38, I learned a great survival technique. Comply and live.



Once.You 100% certain that you'll react in exactly the same way again? Every time?Honestly mate, sign up for the CIA or MI5 or someone. You are clearly someone that is way ahead of the rest of us.I couldn't tell you 100% how I'd react to someone shoving a gun in my face. I'd like to think that I'd react in a certain way, but I accept my limits. I'm human, fallible and not perfect.I think that humans are fallible, have limits and are not perfect shouldn't be shot dead for their imperfections. Sorry.