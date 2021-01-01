« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.  (Read 138943 times)

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,522
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 03:21:38 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:53:34 pm
Having once looked down the wrong end of a NYC police 38, I learned a great survival technique.  Comply and live.

Once.

You 100% certain that you'll react in exactly the same way again? Every time?

Honestly mate, sign up for the CIA or MI5 or someone. You are clearly someone that is way ahead of the rest of us.

I couldn't tell you 100% how I'd react to someone shoving a gun in my face. I'd like to think that I'd react in a certain way, but I accept my limits. I'm human, fallible and not perfect.

I think that humans are fallible, have limits and are not perfect shouldn't  be shot dead for their imperfections. Sorry.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:26 pm by Camping in a pub in Allerton »
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,016
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 03:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 03:21:38 pm

You 100% certain that you'll react in exactly the same way again? Every time?

Duh.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,602
  • Never Forget
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 03:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on May 31, 2020, 10:12:22 pm
If only they'd done as they were told.........

That seems to be a common thread among white folk when talking about cops mishandling black folk. 

Its more a generic statement really removing all colour from the equation.

I act in the same way with black police officers white police officers male police officers female police officers british and american officers

compliance is the way to go for a no drama outcome
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,726
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 03:49:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 03:40:59 pm
Its more a generic statement really removing all colour from the equation.

I act in the same way with black police officers white police officers male police officers female police officers british and american officers

compliance is the way to go for a no drama outcome

Until it isn't.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,452
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 03:57:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 03:40:59 pm
Its more a generic statement really removing all colour from the equation.

I act in the same way with black police officers white police officers male police officers female police officers british and american officers

compliance is the way to go for a no drama outcome

yet there have been countless assaulted and dead Black Americans even when they've complied. So that statement partially applies to certain people.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,742
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 03:58:40 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:36:32 pm
see below

especially the quote which says but I'm genuinely failing to see why the cop who accidentally discharged is the only one being subjected to scrutiny here meaning someone else should be subjected to scrutiny (i wonder who he means?) - oh hang on, we can't do that anyway because he's dead

How does this match to Wright bringing this on his himself? Seems like straining tea leaves to me, but maybe I'm just not very perceptive.

From my perspective, for someone to try and escape from people you know are armed and can kill you suggests mental and emotional turmoil. Nobody in their right mind would do it, so the poor lad can't have been thinking straight.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Up
« previous next »
 