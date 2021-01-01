I feel like you take your life in your hands with any law enforcement stop here in the States. I say that because their job is really hard. There are so many guns in society they never know where a simple speeding traffic stop will end up.



I've been stopped for speeding loads of times. I now wait in my car and do not move around getting the paperwork out of the glove compartment until the Police officer gets up to the car. I have my drivers window down and the rear drivers side window down so he/she can see who is in the car. When the police officer walks up I put my hands on the wheel and tell all my passengers to get their hands in their lap where their hands can be seen. When I am going to get my wallet or paperwork I tell the officer what I am about to do and then get their approval before I do it. Its a slightly unnerving experience as the officers walk up with the hand on their gun until they put their eyes on you. I am terrified and my skin color is the majority color here.



I am not in rush to tell Police officers what they did wrong if in the heat of the moment they do something stupid. Adding guns just makes things so much stressful for all parties.



I do know that the likelihood of things going well is if you do all you can to make the stressed Police officer as comfortable as he can be while in your presence.