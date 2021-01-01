« previous next »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 01:56:16 pm
I wouldn't hurry to judge her, it's obvious her training wasn't good enough (not good at all I'd even say...). The weight difference isn't something that would go through her mind in tense situations like this.

how many decades training exactly do you need? It doesn't take anyone particularly well trained to know the feel and weight of a gun versus a taser.
It worries me how many of you swallow explanations from the police uncritically, and that some of you think that running from the police justifies the disproportionate use of force by officers, which results in the loss of life. So many of these incidents arise from completely innocuous events - somebody thinking a guy paid with a fake $20 note, somebody selling cigarettes on the sidewalk, and somebody with traffic tickets etc. All these incidents follow the same pattern which results in the death of the black person, and some variation of resisted arrest on the part of the officer.

 This particular officer is the head of their union, and has been involved in another incident where police officers shot a person with her instructing the officers to turn of their bodycams during the incident.

This bitch knew fell well what she was doing.
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 01:56:16 pm
I wouldn't hurry to judge her, it's obvious her training wasn't good enough (not good at all I'd even say...). The weight difference isn't something that would go through her mind in tense situations like this.

On the force for 26 years, we should judge her as much as possible.
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:28:58 pm
It worries me how many of you swallow explanations from the police uncritically, and that some of you think that running from the police justifies the disproportionate use of force by officers, which results in the loss of life. So many of these incidents arise from completely innocuous events - somebody thinking a guy paid with a fake $20 note, somebody selling cigarettes on the sidewalk, and somebody with traffic tickets etc. All these incidents follow the same pattern which results in the death of the black person, and some variation of resisted arrest on the part of the officer.

 This particular officer is the head of their union, and has been involved in another incident where police officers shot a person with her instructing the officers to turn of their bodycams during the incident.

This bitch knew fell well what she was doing.

Nobody thinks a gun should have been fired in this incident, including the officer who fired one.

At what point, in your mind, did she decide she was going to kill him and then cover it up with an "I thought it was my taser" incompetence defence? Did she decide to end her career on this day just so she could experience the thrill of killing an unarmed black man? Do you realize how stupid that sounds.

Just out of interest, how old are you and where do you live? I'll go first, I'm in my 40s, from the UK but living in Chicago 20-odd years. I'm just wondering where you've developed this view of US law enforcement because I have seen you come out with some real doozies.
Without wanting to downplay the seriousness of this case, and without ignoring the reputation U.S. Police Officers have for being heavy handed with black people, I still can't help but wonder what the hell Daunte Wright was thinking here? Surely he must have known that making a run for it was more than likely going to lead to dire consequences? Surely common sense would have told him that his best option here was to just comply, do whatever he was asked, and avoid resisting arrest?

I mean, there's a cop right behind him in the process of cuffing him. There's another cop on the other side of his vehicle. And then there's the 3rd cop who accidentally shot him. From what I can see, none of them had their guns drawn when they went to engage him. The cop cuffing him doesn't appear to be doing so in a heavy handed manner. The aggression only starts when Wright begins to resist and attempts to make a run for it. It's undoubtedly a tragic loss of life, but I'm genuinely failing to see why the cop who accidentally discharged is the only one being subjected to scrutiny here 

Correct me if I'm wrong or if I'm being unreasonable, but to my mind, both of these statements are true:

1. If you're a police officer and you pull a black person over then you should avoid using your weapon unless the situation calls for it
2. If you're a black person and you get pulled over by a cop, you should comply with their requests and avoid resisting arrest
I agree Billy,  Duante made a mistake. However the problem is overall that when even Black americans have not resisted arrest and followed orders, they've ended up dead or assaulted in one way or another.
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:28:58 pm
It worries me how many of you swallow explanations from the police uncritically, and that some of you think that running from the police justifies the disproportionate use of force by officers, which results in the loss of life.

What about those of us who watched the footage of the incident in question, and then used our mental faculties to draw our own conclusions based on what we saw?

Do you reckon we're gullible impressionable fools as well?
The statement form the police that this will happen again [taser being mistaken for a gun] is not acceptable.
