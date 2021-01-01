Without wanting to downplay the seriousness of this case, and without ignoring the reputation U.S. Police Officers have for being heavy handed with black people, I still can't help but wonder what the hell Daunte Wright was thinking here? Surely he must have known that making a run for it was more than likely going to lead to dire consequences? Surely common sense would have told him that his best option here was to just comply, do whatever he was asked, and avoid resisting arrest?



I mean, there's a cop right behind him in the process of cuffing him. There's another cop on the other side of his vehicle. And then there's the 3rd cop who accidentally shot him. From what I can see, none of them had their guns drawn when they went to engage him. The cop cuffing him doesn't appear to be doing so in a heavy handed manner. The aggression only starts when Wright begins to resist and attempts to make a run for it. It's undoubtedly a tragic loss of life, but I'm genuinely failing to see why the cop who accidentally discharged is the only one being subjected to scrutiny here



Correct me if I'm wrong or if I'm being unreasonable, but to my mind, both of these statements are true:



1. If you're a police officer and you pull a black person over then you should avoid using your weapon unless the situation calls for it

2. If you're a black person and you get pulled over by a cop, you should comply with their requests and avoid resisting arrest