« Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 07:12:18 PM »
Posted in the Statues thread but relevant in here as a reminder what this is all about.
The Truth About the Confederacy in the United States
Jeffery Robinson, the ACLUs top racial justice expert, discusses the dark history of Confederate symbols across the country and outlines what we can do to learn from our past and combat systemic racism.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QOPGpE-sXh0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QOPGpE-sXh0</a>
Just a reminder of what this is all about. This is not a response to recent events. This is a lecture from 2017, explaining why Confederate statues were erected and what they are for.
The same points can be applied to other countries but the issue of Confederate statues and the Gonfederate flag in American and their relationship to segregation are quite specific.
It's long but worth it. There were things in it that I wasn't aware of.
I'm aware I promised a response to some posts a few days back but stuff happens. I would ask everyone in here to watch as it gives context to the points I was making.
Wow!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."