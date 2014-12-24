« previous next »
The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

12C

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 07:12:18 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:12:07 AM
Posted in the Statues thread but relevant in here as a reminder what this is all about.

The Truth About the Confederacy in the United States

Jeffery Robinson, the ACLUs top racial justice expert, discusses the dark history of Confederate symbols across the country and outlines what we can do to learn from our past and combat systemic racism.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QOPGpE-sXh0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QOPGpE-sXh0</a>

Just a reminder of what this is all about. This is not a response to recent events. This is a lecture from 2017, explaining why Confederate statues were erected and what they are for.

The same points can be applied to other countries but the issue of Confederate statues and the Gonfederate flag in American and their relationship to segregation are quite specific.

It's long but worth it. There were things in it that I wasn't aware of.

I'm aware I promised a response to some posts a few days back but stuff happens. I would ask everyone in here to watch as it gives context to the points I was making.

whtwht

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #2881 on: Yesterday at 07:57:56 PM
ShakaHislop

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #2882 on: Today at 01:18:51 AM
Transcript of George Floyd death shows he said he was dying, officers said he was fine because he could speak

Quote
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin told George Floyd that his pleas for help took "a heck of a lot of oxygen" as the officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, newly released transcripts show.

The transcripts, obtained by The Washington Post, come from the body camera footage of J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane, two of the officers charged in connection to Floyd's death, and reveal more details about what happened between police making contact with Floyd and when Floyd was pronounced dead in the back of an ambulance.

The transcripts show that Floyd was attempting to cooperate with police, but seemed to be viscerally afraid of the officers.

According to the transcripts, Kueng sat Floyd, a Black man, down on the sidewalk and told him that he was being detained under suspicion of try to use fake U.S. currency, The Washington Post reports.

Police had originally responded to reports of the use of a fake $20 bill. When Kueng and Lane had arrived on the scene they had found Floyd in a car. Transcripts show that Lane asked Floyd to show him his hands, eventually drawing his gun when Floyd didn't respond.

Im sorry, Im sorry, Floyd said, per the transcript. I didnt do nothing.  What did I do though? What did we do, Mr. Officer?

Im sorry, Im so sorry. God dang man. Man, I got shot. I got shot the same way, Mr. Officer, before, Floyd said to Lane, after he asked Floyd to step out of the car. Mr. Officer, please dont shoot me. Please man.

Lane reportedly asked Shawanda Renee Hill, a witness inside the car, why Floyd was acting strangely.
I have no clue, because hes been shot before, Hill said. "[H]e got a thing going on, Im telling you, about the police. He have problems all the time when they come, especially when that man put that gun like that.

Talking to Kueng on the sidewalk, Floyd told the officer that he "didnt know what was going on," when the officers had first approached him.

When officers tried to put Floyd into the squad car, he resisted, saying that he was claustrophobic and had anxiety. He also said that he had just had COVID-19.

Eventually, Floyd was placed on the ground, and Chauvin, who is white, proceeded to kneel on Floyd's neck.

After Chauvin, the senior officer on the scene, told Floyd that he was under arrest, Floyd reportedly said, "Oh my god. I cant believe this. I cant believe this. Mama, I love you.  Tell my kids I love them. Im dead.

Floyd then complained of his neck hurting.
Uh huh, Chauvin answered. Youre doing a lot of talking, a lot of yelling.

Takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to say that, Chauvin said at one point.

According to the transcripts, Lane asked Chauvin if Floyd should be moved from the position he's in, but Chauvin declined.

No, leave him, Chauvin said. Staying put where we got him.

Soon after, Lane told Chauvin that he believed that Floyd was unconscious. When Keung checked Floyd for a pulse, he said that he couldn't find one.
 
Still, Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck until an ambulance arrived, with video showing that he moved only after told to do so by a paramedic.
 
A medic informed Lane later that Floyd had "crashed" in the ambulance.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506491-transcript-of-george-floyd-death-shows-he-said-he-was-dying-officers
McrRed

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #2883 on: Today at 05:05:26 AM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:18:51 AM
Transcript of George Floyd death shows he said he was dying, officers said he was fine because he could speak

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506491-transcript-of-george-floyd-death-shows-he-said-he-was-dying-officers
I can't remember the medical term for it but you have a reservoir of air that can still be used for speech/exhalation even though you are being asphyxiated. I can't find the link but a doctor talking about this and that it should be a part of the training officers receive. And then we remember how little training US police officers get compared to the rest of the world.
