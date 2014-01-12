Day 3 Morning Session



72.1 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs

72.2 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs Chin music, ducks underneath it

72.3 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 1 run Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket

72.4 Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards 0 runs Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat

72.5 Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards 1 run Worked into the gap

72.6 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 4 runs Full and outside the off, drive played but the result is a thick outside edge that goes past the slips cordon and runs down to the third-man fence

11:04 The All Stars 276-2 (73.0 overs) trail by 101 6 runs from the Welsh Red over. DG Bradman 105* (152b), IVA Richards 18* (34b)



73.1 SP bowling to IVA Richards 1 run

73.2 SP bowling to DG Bradman 1 run Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper

73.3 SP bowling to IVA Richards 1 run Back of a length and outside the off, played off the back foot towards cover

73.4 SP bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs

73.5 SP bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs

73.6 SP bowling to DG Bradman 1 run Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single

11:08 The All Stars 280-2 (74.0 overs) trail by 97 4 runs from the SP over. DG Bradman 107* (156b), IVA Richards 20* (36b)



74.1 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 2 runs Not well timed, but the batsmen will come back for 2

74.2 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 4 runs Clipped off the pads

11:09 The All Stars 286-2 (74.2 overs) trail by 91 That's a 50 partnership between DG Bradman and IVA Richards.

74.3 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs

74.4 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs Chin music, ducks underneath it

74.5 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 2 runs

74.6 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 3 runs

11:12 The All Stars 291-2 (75.0 overs) trail by 86 11 runs from the Welsh Red over. DG Bradman 118* (162b), IVA Richards 20* (36b)



75.1 SP bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs

75.2 SP bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone

75.3 SP bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs

75.4 SP bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go

75.5 SP bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone

75.6 SP bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs

11:16 The All Stars 291-2 (76.0 overs) trail by 86 0 runs from the SP over. DG Bradman 118* (168b), IVA Richards 20* (36b)



76.1 Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards 0 runs Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time

76.2 Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards 2 runs Excellent fielding on the boundary but the batsmen run hard for 2

76.3 Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards 0 runs Length outside off, left alone

76.4 Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards 0 runs

76.5 Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards 0 runs Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side

76.6 Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards Out! Short ball banged in, he takes the bait and goes for the pull, the top edge goes very very high in the air, you can barely see that. Fine-leg watches it perfectly and takes an outstanding catch!

11:20 The All Stars 293-3 (76.6 overs) trail by 84 IVA Richards c. Kekule b. Welsh Red 22 (42b) 1x4 0x6 - partnership 57 - new batsman SR Tendulkar

11:20 The All Stars 293-3 (77.0 overs) trail by 84 2 runs from the Welsh Red over. DG Bradman 118* (168b), SR Tendulkar 0* (0b)



77.1 SP bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs

77.2 SP bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs

77.3 SP bowling to DG Bradman 1 run Short ball on the stumps, pulled to midwicket

77.4 SP bowling to SR Tendulkar 0 runs Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.

77.5 SP bowling to SR Tendulkar 1 run Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single

77.6 SP bowling to DG Bradman 1 run

11:24 The All Stars 296-3 (78.0 overs) trail by 81 3 runs from the SP over. DG Bradman 120* (172b), SR Tendulkar 1* (2b)



78.1 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs

78.2 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs

78.3 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 3 runs

78.4 Welsh Red bowling to SR Tendulkar 1 run

11:27 The All Stars 300-3 (78.4 overs) trail by 77 That's 300 up for The All Stars. DG Bradman 123* (175b), SR Tendulkar 2* (3b).

78.5 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 2 runs On the pads and he flicks it away to the deep midwicket region, the sweeper is square and they comfortably come back for the second

78.6 Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman 1 run Worked into the gap

11:28 The All Stars 303-3 (79.0 overs) trail by 74 7 runs from the Welsh Red over. DG Bradman 126* (177b), SR Tendulkar 2* (3b)



79.1 SP bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat

79.2 SP bowling to DG Bradman 1 run Worked into the gap

79.3 SP bowling to SR Tendulkar 0 runs

79.4 SP bowling to SR Tendulkar 0 runs Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet

79.5 SP bowling to SR Tendulkar 0 runs

79.6 SP bowling to SR Tendulkar 0 runs Solid defence

11:32 The All Stars 304-3 (80.0 overs) trail by 73 1 runs from the SP over. DG Bradman 127* (179b), SR Tendulkar 2* (7b)



11:32 The All Stars 304-3 (80.0 overs) trail by 73 Bowling change: Welsh Red replaced by Prof

80.1 Prof bowling to DG Bradman 4 runs Short of a length and outside the off, cut played, and played well, the fielder runs around on the ropes but cannot stop the ball

80.2 Prof bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.

80.3 Prof bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs

80.4 Prof bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs Firmly forward to defend

80.5 Prof bowling to DG Bradman 1 run

80.6 Prof bowling to SR Tendulkar 0 runs Watchfully left by the batsman

11:36 The All Stars 309-3 (81.0 overs) trail by 68 5 runs from the Prof over. DG Bradman 132* (184b), SR Tendulkar 2* (8b)



11:36 The All Stars 309-3 (81.0 overs) trail by 68 Bowling change: SP replaced by Durlmints

81.1 Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman 1 leg bye That's struck the pad and there's a huge appeal! Not Out is the call and the batsmen cross for a leg bye

81.2 Durlmints bowling to SR Tendulkar 0 runs Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on

81.3 Durlmints bowling to SR Tendulkar 0 runs Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone

81.4 Durlmints bowling to SR Tendulkar 1 run Back of a length and outside the off, played off the back foot towards cover

81.5 Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs Solid defence

81.6 Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman 1 run Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single

11:40 The All Stars 312-3 (82.0 overs) trail by 65 3 runs from the Durlmints over. DG Bradman 133* (187b), SR Tendulkar 3* (11b)



82.1 Prof bowling to DG Bradman 0 runs Edged!... But falls short of first slip

82.2 Prof bowling to DG Bradman 1 run

82.3 Prof bowling to SR Tendulkar 0 runs Watchfully left by the batsman

82.4 Prof bowling to SR Tendulkar 0 runs Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go

82.5 Prof bowling to SR Tendulkar 0 runs

82.6 Prof bowling to SR Tendulkar Out! A perfect ball and the batsman can do nothing but edge to first slip who snaffles a good sharp catch just centimetres from the ground!

11:44 The All Stars 313-4 (82.6 overs) trail by 64 SR Tendulkar c. Voodoo Ray b. Prof 3 (15b) 0x4 0x6 - partnership 20 - new batsman GS Sobers

11:44 The All Stars 313-4 (83.0 overs) trail by 64 1 runs from the Prof over. DG Bradman 134* (189b), GS Sobers 0* (0b)



83.1 Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman Out! Edged and gone! That's the money ball! Perfect line, perfect length, and exploding off the seam at 94mph! A feathered edge through to the keeper

11:45 The All Stars 313-5 (83.1 overs) trail by 64 DG Bradman c. Samie b. Durlmints 134 (190b) 12x4 0x6 - partnership 0 - new batsman AC Gilchrist

83.2 Durlmints bowling to AC Gilchrist 3 runs

83.3 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot

83.4 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Watchfully left by the batsman

83.5 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg

83.6 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest

11:48 The All Stars 316-5 (84.0 overs) trail by 61 3 runs from the Durlmints over. GS Sobers 0* (4b), AC Gilchrist 3* (1b)



84.1 Prof bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs

84.2 Prof bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Length outside off, left alone

84.3 Prof bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off

84.4 Prof bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs

84.5 Prof bowling to AC Gilchrist 3 runs

84.6 Prof bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.

11:52 The All Stars 319-5 (85.0 overs) trail by 58 3 runs from the Prof over. GS Sobers 0* (5b), AC Gilchrist 6* (6b)



85.1 Durlmints bowling to AC Gilchrist 4 runs Beautiful timing off the back foot through long on

85.2 Durlmints bowling to AC Gilchrist 1 leg bye That's struck the pad and there's a huge appeal! Not Out is the call and the batsmen cross for a leg bye

85.3 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side

85.4 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet

85.5 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time

85.6 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers 1 run Length on fourth stump, shovelled out to deep square

11:56 The All Stars 325-5 (86.0 overs) trail by 52 6 runs from the Durlmints over. GS Sobers 1* (9b), AC Gilchrist 10* (8b)



86.1 Prof bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs

86.3 Prof bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on

86.4 Prof bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs

86.5 Prof bowling to GS Sobers 1 run

86.6 Prof bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Shortish outside the off stump, left alone

12:00 The All Stars 326-5 (87.0 overs) trail by 51 1 runs from the Prof over. GS Sobers 2* (14b), AC Gilchrist 10* (9b)



87.1 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Edged!... But falls short of first slip

87.2 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on

87.3 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Firmly forward to defend

87.4 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Full and straight, dug out into the leg side

87.5 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Shortish outside the off stump, left alone

87.6 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers 1 run Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper

12:04 The All Stars 327-5 (88.0 overs) trail by 50 1 runs from the Durlmints over. GS Sobers 3* (20b), AC Gilchrist 10* (9b)



88.1 Prof bowling to GS Sobers 1 run Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single

88.2 Prof bowling to AC Gilchrist 1 run

88.3 Prof bowling to GS Sobers 2 runs

88.4 Prof bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg

88.5 Prof bowling to GS Sobers 2 runs Full and down the leg side, flicked down to fine-leg for a couple

88.6 Prof bowling to GS Sobers 1 run Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right

12:08 The All Stars 334-5 (89.0 overs) trail by 43 7 runs from the Prof over. GS Sobers 9* (25b), AC Gilchrist 11* (10b)



12:08 The All Stars 334-5 (89.0 overs) trail by 43 Bowling change: Durlmints (4 over spell) replaced by Elzar

89.1 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Slides on with the angle, defended into the covers

89.2 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Comes down the track on this occasion, ends up playing it back to the bowler

89.3 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 1 run Worked into the gap

89.4 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Full and down the leg side, kicked to forward short-leg

89.5 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs

89.6 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 1 run

12:12 The All Stars 336-5 (90.0 overs) trail by 41 2 runs from the Elzar over. GS Sobers 10* (28b), AC Gilchrist 12* (13b)



12:12 The All Stars 336-5 (90.0 overs) trail by 41 Bowling change: Prof (5 over spell) replaced by SP

90.1 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone

90.2 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 1 run Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single

90.3 SP bowling to GS Sobers 1 run Short ball on the stumps, pulled to midwicket

90.4 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot

90.5 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Full and straight, dug out into the leg side

90.6 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone

12:16 The All Stars 338-5 (91.0 overs) trail by 39 2 runs from the SP over. GS Sobers 11* (29b), AC Gilchrist 13* (18b)



91.1 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 4 runs Full and down the leg side, heaved over midwicket for a boundary

91.2 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 2 runs Nurdled off the pads for 2

91.3 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 2 runs Fullish and outside the off, played streakily past slip

91.4 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Slides on with the angle, defended into the covers

91.5 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Fullish on fifth stump, squeezed out towards cover point

91.6 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Length outside off, guided out to backward point

12:20 The All Stars 346-5 (92.0 overs) trail by 31 8 runs from the Elzar over. GS Sobers 19* (35b), AC Gilchrist 13* (18b)



92.1 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 1 run Back of a length and outside the off, played off the back foot towards cover

92.2 SP bowling to GS Sobers 4 runs A majestic straight drive

12:21 The All Stars 351-5 (92.2 overs) trail by 26 That's 350 up for The All Stars. GS Sobers 23* (36b), AC Gilchrist 14* (19b).

92.3 SP bowling to GS Sobers 4 runs A majestic straight drive

92.4 SP bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat

92.5 SP bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs

92.6 SP bowling to GS Sobers 1 run Driven to the fielder at long off

12:24 The All Stars 356-5 (93.0 overs) trail by 21 10 runs from the SP over. GS Sobers 28* (40b), AC Gilchrist 14* (19b)



93.1 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 1 run

93.2 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 1 run Fraction short, pitched in line and turning away, he rocks back and drives it away through cover

93.3 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 1 run Short of a length and outside the off, cut through cover for a single

93.4 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs

93.5 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 1 run

93.6 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs

12:28 The All Stars 360-5 (94.0 overs) trail by 17 4 runs from the Elzar over. GS Sobers 30* (43b), AC Gilchrist 16* (22b)



94.1 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs

94.2 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist (No ball) 0 runs Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.

94.2 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone

94.3 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone

94.4 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 2 runs

12:31 The All Stars 363-5 (94.4 overs) trail by 14 That's a 50 partnership between GS Sobers and AC Gilchrist.

94.5 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Length outside off, shoulders arms

94.6 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Length outside off, shoulders arms

12:32 The All Stars 363-5 (95.0 overs) trail by 14 3 runs from the SP over. GS Sobers 30* (43b), AC Gilchrist 18* (29b)



95.1 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Tossed up and outside the off, a bit slower, a bit more spin, left alone

95.2 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs

95.3 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 1 run Down the leg side, flicked well through the on side for a single

95.4 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 1 run

95.5 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Tossed up outside the off stump, defended

95.6 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 1 run Full and outside the off stump, driven well through cover for a single

12:36 The All Stars 366-5 (96.0 overs) trail by 11 3 runs from the Elzar over. GS Sobers 32* (48b), AC Gilchrist 19* (30b)



96.2 SP bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Beaten outside the off stump

96.3 SP bowling to GS Sobers 1 run Back of a length and outside the off, played off the back foot towards cover

96.4 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs

96.5 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Length ball, nudged out to mid-on

96.6 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs

12:40 The All Stars 367-5 (97.0 overs) trail by 10 1 runs from the SP over. GS Sobers 33* (51b), AC Gilchrist 19* (33b)



97.1 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 3 runs

97.2 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Full and on the stumps, defended back down the pitch to the bowler

97.3 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 2 runs

97.4 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 2 runs

97.5 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 1 run

97.6 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Tossed up, defended back down the pitch

12:44 The All Stars 375-5 (98.0 overs) trail by 2 8 runs from the Elzar over. GS Sobers 36* (53b), AC Gilchrist 24* (37b)



98.1 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 3 runs

98.2 SP bowling to GS Sobers 1 run

98.3 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs

98.4 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot

98.5 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Left by the batsman.

98.6 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 3 runs

12:48 The All Stars 382-5 (99.0 overs) lead by 5 7 runs from the SP over. GS Sobers 37* (54b), AC Gilchrist 30* (42b)



99.1 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 1 run Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper

99.2 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Bounce from a length, steered out into the covers

99.3 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Full and on the leg stump, defensive shot played, off the pad, loud shout turned down

99.4 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Length outside off, guided out to backward point

99.5 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Beaten outside the off stump

99.6 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs

12:52 The All Stars 383-5 (100.0 overs) lead by 6 1 runs from the Elzar over. GS Sobers 37* (59b), AC Gilchrist 31* (43b)



100.1 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Shortish outside the off stump, left alone

100.2 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist 1 run Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single

100.3 SP bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs

100.4 SP bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs

100.5 SP bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder

100.6 SP bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs

12:56 The All Stars 384-5 (101.0 overs) lead by 7 1 runs from the SP over. GS Sobers 37* (63b), AC Gilchrist 32* (45b)



101.1 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs Fullish and outside the off, left carefully alone

101.2 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 0 runs

101.3 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist 1 run Short and a bit of width, cut very hard but the fielder dives across at cover and fields well

101.4 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 4 runs Tossed up and on the pads, he gets down on one knee and sweeps regally through square leg

101.5 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 0 runs

101.6 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers 1 run Fraction short, pitched in line and turning away, he rocks back and drives it away through cover

13:00 The All Stars 390-5 (102.0 overs) lead by 13 6 runs from the Elzar over. GS Sobers 42* (66b), AC Gilchrist 33* (48b)



13:00 The All Stars 390-5 (102.0 overs) lead by 13 Bowling change: SP replaced by Welsh Red



Lunch: GS Sobers 42* (66b), AC Gilchrist 33* (48b)

