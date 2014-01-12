« previous next »
Day 1 Morning Session

0.1   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
0.2   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                2 runs 
0.3   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
0.4   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
0.5   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs 
0.6   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs 
11:04 Red & White Kop 2-0 (1.0 overs)                  2 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Kekule 2* (6b), Gerry Attrick 0* (0b)

1.1   MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 bye  Left by the batsman, but no taken cleanly by the wicket keeper and that will go down as a bye
1.2   MD Marshall bowling to Kekule                1 run   
1.3   MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs 
1.4   MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   Worked into the gap
1.5   MD Marshall bowling to Kekule                Out!  He's tried to drive that, but it's taken a snick through to the wicket keeper who holds on well
11:07 Red & White Kop 5-1 (1.5 overs)                  Kekule c. AC Gilchrist b. MD Marshall 3 (8b) 0x4 0x6 - partnership 5  - new batsman Max Powers
1.6   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
11:08 Red & White Kop 5-1 (2.0 overs)                  3 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Gerry Attrick 1* (3b), Max Powers 0* (1b)

2.1   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         4 runs  Driven through the covers
2.2   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs 
2.3   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
2.4   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs 
2.5   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs 
2.6   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         2 runs  Finds the space in the covers for 2
11:12 Red & White Kop 11-1 (3.0 overs)                 6 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Gerry Attrick 7* (9b), Max Powers 0* (1b)

3.1   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
3.2   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
3.3   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            4 runs  Leg stump half-volley, he crunches the ball through midwicket for a boundary
3.4   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
3.5   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Left by the batsman.
3.6   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
11:16 Red & White Kop 15-1 (4.0 overs)                 4 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Gerry Attrick 7* (9b), Max Powers 4* (7b)

4.1   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Solid defence
4.2   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Solid defence
4.3   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs 
4.4   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
4.5   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs 
4.6   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Watchfully left by the batsman
11:20 Red & White Kop 15-1 (5.0 overs)                 0 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Gerry Attrick 7* (15b), Max Powers 4* (7b)

5.1   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
5.2   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
5.3   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Left by the batsman.
5.4   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
5.5   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Left by the batsman
5.6   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
11:24 Red & White Kop 15-1 (6.0 overs)                 0 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Gerry Attrick 7* (15b), Max Powers 4* (13b)

6.1   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
6.2   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs 
6.4   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
6.5   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   Worked into the gap
6.6   CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
11:28 Red & White Kop 16-1 (7.0 overs)                 1 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Gerry Attrick 8* (20b), Max Powers 4* (14b)

7.2   MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   
7.3   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
7.4   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
7.5   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
7.6   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
11:32 Red & White Kop 18-1 (8.0 overs)                 2 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Gerry Attrick 9* (22b), Max Powers 5* (18b)

8.1   CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
8.2   CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
8.3   CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
8.4   CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
8.5   CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
8.6   CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
11:36 Red & White Kop 18-1 (9.0 overs)                 0 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Gerry Attrick 9* (22b), Max Powers 5* (24b)

9.1   MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
9.2   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
9.3   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
9.4   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
9.5   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            2 runs 
9.6   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            5 Wides  That's missed everything down the leg side and it won't be caught by the fielder.
9.6   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
11:40 Red & White Kop 26-1 (10.0 overs)                8 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Gerry Attrick 10* (23b), Max Powers 7* (30b)

10.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Left by the batsman
10.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
10.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Short ball on the stumps, pulled to midwicket
10.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
10.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
10.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
11:44 Red & White Kop 29-1 (11.0 overs)                3 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Gerry Attrick 12* (26b), Max Powers 8* (33b)

11.1  MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
11.2  MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   
11.3  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
11.4  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            3 runs  Worked into the gap on the off side, they race back for the second, but they're in trouble!  Wow, that's missed the stumps and the wicket keeper and they've run for another. Buzzers!
11.5  MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
11.6  MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   
11:48 Red & White Kop 34-1 (12.0 overs)                5 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Gerry Attrick 14* (30b), Max Powers 11* (35b)

11:48 Red & White Kop 34-1 (12.0 overs)                Bowling change: CEL Ambrose (6 over spell) replaced by Wasim Akram
12.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Watchfully left by the batsman
12.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs 
12.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   
12.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            2 runs  Nurdled off the pads for 2
12.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
12.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         2 runs 
11:52 Red & White Kop 40-1 (13.0 overs)                6 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Gerry Attrick 17* (34b), Max Powers 14* (37b)

13.1  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
13.2  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Left by the batsman.
13.3  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
13.4  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
13.5  MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
13.6  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
11:56 Red & White Kop 42-1 (14.0 overs)                2 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Gerry Attrick 18* (35b), Max Powers 15* (42b)

14.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Length ball outside off, mistimes the drive
14.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Solid defence
14.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
14.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
14.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
14.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
12:00 Red & White Kop 43-1 (15.0 overs)                1 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Gerry Attrick 19* (39b), Max Powers 15* (44b)

15.1  MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs 
15.2  MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs 
15.3  MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   
15.4  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            4 runs  Short and a bit of width, cut played, hit very hard indeed, the ball races to the fence
15.5  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
15.6  MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         Gerry Attrick dropped by SK Warne off MD Marshall on 20*
12:04 Red & White Kop 49-1 (16.0 overs)                6 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Gerry Attrick 20* (43b), Max Powers 20* (46b)

16.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
12:05 Red & White Kop 50-1 (16.1 overs)                That's 50 up for Red & White Kop.  Gerry Attrick 20* (43b), Max Powers 21* (47b).
16.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Left by the batsman.
16.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   Length on fourth stump, shovelled out to deep square
16.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            2 runs  Full and down the leg side, flicked down to fine-leg for a couple
16.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
16.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Watchfully left by the batsman
12:08 Red & White Kop 54-1 (17.0 overs)                5 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Gerry Attrick 21* (46b), Max Powers 24* (49b)

17.1  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
17.2  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            2 runs 
12:09 Red & White Kop 56-1 (17.2 overs)                That's a 50 partnership between Gerry Attrick and Max Powers.
17.3  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
17.4  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
17.5  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Left by the batsman.
17.6  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
12:12 Red & White Kop 56-1 (18.0 overs)                2 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Gerry Attrick 21* (46b), Max Powers 26* (55b)

18.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
18.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
18.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
18.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
18.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         Gerry Attrick dropped by CEL Ambrose off Wasim Akram on 22*
12:16 Red & White Kop 58-1 (19.0 overs)                2 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Gerry Attrick 22* (50b), Max Powers 27* (57b)

12:16 Red & White Kop 58-1 (19.0 overs)                Bowling change: MD Marshall (9 over spell) replaced by GS Sobers
19.1  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single
19.2  GS Sobers bowling to Gerry Attrick           1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
19.3  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
19.4  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
19.5  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              2 runs 
19.6  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs 
12:20 Red & White Kop 62-1 (20.0 overs)                4 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Gerry Attrick 23* (51b), Max Powers 30* (62b)

20.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
20.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
20.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         2 runs 
20.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
20.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
20.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            4 runs  Hoiked over mid wicket for a boundary
12:24 Red & White Kop 69-1 (21.0 overs)                7 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Gerry Attrick 26* (56b), Max Powers 34* (63b)

21.1  GS Sobers bowling to Gerry Attrick           1 run   
21.2  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
21.3  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
21.4  GS Sobers bowling to Gerry Attrick           1 run   
21.5  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
21.6  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
12:28 Red & White Kop 72-1 (22.0 overs)                3 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Gerry Attrick 28* (58b), Max Powers 35* (67b)

12:28 Red & White Kop 72-1 (22.0 overs)                Bowling change: Wasim Akram (5 over spell) replaced by SK Warne
22.1  SK Warne bowling to Gerry Attrick            0 runs  Well flighted, drifting in towards the pads, the ball bounces, grips and spins past the edge. Great ball, no result to show for it
22.2  SK Warne bowling to Gerry Attrick            0 runs  Tossed up and outside the off, a bit slower, a bit more spin, left alone
22.3  SK Warne bowling to Gerry Attrick            1 run   
22.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   
22.5  SK Warne bowling to Gerry Attrick            0 runs 
12:32 Red & White Kop 74-1 (23.0 overs)                2 runs from the SK Warne over.  Gerry Attrick 29* (63b), Max Powers 36* (68b)

23.1  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              2 runs  Not well timed, but the batsmen will come back for 2
23.2  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              Max Powers dropped by JB Hobbs off GS Sobers on 38*
23.3  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   
23.4  GS Sobers bowling to Gerry Attrick           1 run   
23.5  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
23.6  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Left by the batsman
12:36 Red & White Kop 78-1 (24.0 overs)                4 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Gerry Attrick 30* (64b), Max Powers 39* (73b)

24.1  SK Warne bowling to Gerry Attrick            4 runs  Tossed up and on the pads, he gets down on one knee and sweeps regally through square leg
24.2  SK Warne bowling to Gerry Attrick            0 runs 
24.3  SK Warne bowling to Gerry Attrick            1 run   Full and outside the off stump, driven well through cover for a single
24.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Full and down the leg side, kicked to forward short-leg
24.5  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   Short of a length and outside the off, cut through point for a single
24.6  SK Warne bowling to Gerry Attrick            0 runs 
12:40 Red & White Kop 84-1 (25.0 overs)                6 runs from the SK Warne over.  Gerry Attrick 35* (68b), Max Powers 40* (75b)

25.1  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Worked into the gap
25.2  GS Sobers bowling to Gerry Attrick           1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
25.3  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
25.4  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
25.5  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
25.6  GS Sobers bowling to Gerry Attrick           1 run   Short of a good length and down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a single
12:44 Red & White Kop 88-1 (26.0 overs)                4 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Gerry Attrick 37* (70b), Max Powers 42* (79b)

26.1  SK Warne bowling to Gerry Attrick            0 runs  Nudged out to mid-on
26.2  SK Warne bowling to Gerry Attrick            0 runs  Fullish and outside the off, left carefully alone
26.3  SK Warne bowling to Gerry Attrick            (No ball) 0 runs  Full and on the stumps, defended back down the pitch to the bowler
26.3  SK Warne bowling to Gerry Attrick            Out!  Straight on, pitching on the stumps, missing off, certainly missing leg, but crashing into the middle stump halfway up if he hadn't got a pad in the way! That is plumb!
12:46 Red & White Kop 89-2 (26.3 overs)                Gerry Attrick lbw. b. SK Warne 37 (74b) 2x4 0x6 - partnership 84  - new batsman Voodoo Ray
26.4  SK Warne bowling to Voodoo Ray               2 runs  Not well timed, but the batsmen will come back for 2
26.5  SK Warne bowling to Voodoo Ray               1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off
26.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
12:48 Red & White Kop 92-2 (27.0 overs)                4 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 42* (80b), Voodoo Ray 3* (2b)

27.1  GS Sobers bowling to Voodoo Ray              2 runs 
27.2  GS Sobers bowling to Voodoo Ray              0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
27.3  GS Sobers bowling to Voodoo Ray              4 runs  Full and outside the off, drive played but the result is a thick outside edge that goes past the slips cordon and runs down to the third-man fence
27.4  GS Sobers bowling to Voodoo Ray              2 runs 
12:51 Red & White Kop 100-2 (27.4 overs)               That's 100 up for Red & White Kop.  Max Powers 42* (80b), Voodoo Ray 11* (6b).
27.5  GS Sobers bowling to Voodoo Ray              1 run   Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single
27.6  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
12:52 Red & White Kop 102-2 (28.0 overs)               10 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 43* (81b), Voodoo Ray 12* (7b)

28.1  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   
28.2  SK Warne bowling to Voodoo Ray               0 runs 
28.3  SK Warne bowling to Voodoo Ray               0 runs  Length ball, nudged out into the covers
28.4  SK Warne bowling to Voodoo Ray               1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
28.5  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Leans forward in defence
28.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Full and down the leg side, kicked to forward short-leg
12:56 Red & White Kop 104-2 (29.0 overs)               2 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 44* (84b), Voodoo Ray 13* (10b)

12:56 Red & White Kop 104-2 (29.0 overs)               Bowling change: GS Sobers (5 over spell) replaced by CEL Ambrose
29.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Voodoo Ray            0 runs 
29.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Voodoo Ray            0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
29.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Voodoo Ray            0 runs 
29.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Voodoo Ray            0 runs  Left by the batsman.
29.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Voodoo Ray            0 runs 
29.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Voodoo Ray            1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
13:00 Red & White Kop 105-2 (30.0 overs)               1 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 44* (84b), Voodoo Ray 14* (16b)


Lunch: Max Powers 44* (84b), Voodoo Ray 14* (16b)

Day 1 Afternoon Session

30.1  SK Warne bowling to Voodoo Ray               Out!  Tossed up outside leg, this one turns very sharply and he has left his bat hanging in the air. The ball flies off the outside edge to slip who takes a sharp catch low down
13:41 Red & White Kop 105-3 (30.1 overs)               Voodoo Ray c. JB Hobbs b. SK Warne 14 (17b) 1x4 0x6 - partnership 16  - new batsman Big Dick Nick
30.2  SK Warne bowling to Big Dick Nick            1 run   Short of a length and outside the off, cut through cover for a single
30.3  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Full and outside the off, a hint of spin away from the bat, played at and missed
30.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
30.5  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
30.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Tossed up outside the off stump, defended
13:44 Red & White Kop 106-3 (31.0 overs)               1 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 44* (88b), Big Dick Nick 1* (1b)

31.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Big Dick Nick         0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
31.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Big Dick Nick         1 run   
31.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Solid defence
31.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
31.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
31.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
13:48 Red & White Kop 107-3 (32.0 overs)               1 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 44* (92b), Big Dick Nick 2* (3b)

32.1  SK Warne bowling to Big Dick Nick            2 runs  Nurdled off the pads for 2
32.3  SK Warne bowling to Big Dick Nick            0 runs  Well flighted and on the off, driven towards mid-off
32.4  SK Warne bowling to Big Dick Nick            4 runs  Great use of the feet and he's driven it through the off side for 4
32.5  SK Warne bowling to Big Dick Nick            0 runs 
32.6  SK Warne bowling to Big Dick Nick            4 runs  Tossed up and on the pads, he gets down on one knee and sweeps regally through square leg
13:52 Red & White Kop 117-3 (33.0 overs)               10 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 44* (92b), Big Dick Nick 12* (9b)

33.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
33.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Short ball on the stumps, pulled to midwicket
33.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Big Dick Nick         0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
33.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Big Dick Nick         0 runs  Length ball outside off, mistimes the drive
33.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Big Dick Nick         0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
33.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Big Dick Nick         2 runs 
13:56 Red & White Kop 120-3 (34.0 overs)               3 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 45* (94b), Big Dick Nick 14* (13b)

34.1  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
34.2  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
34.3  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Length ball, nudged out into the covers
34.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Down the leg side
34.5  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               2 runs 
34.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Tossed up and on the pads, played back towards the bowler
14:00 Red & White Kop 122-3 (35.0 overs)               2 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 47* (100b), Big Dick Nick 14* (13b)

35.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Big Dick Nick         1 run   Length on fourth stump, shovelled out to deep square
35.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
35.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Big Dick Nick         0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
35.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Big Dick Nick         0 runs 
35.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Big Dick Nick         0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
35.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Big Dick Nick         0 runs 
14:04 Red & White Kop 124-3 (36.0 overs)               2 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 48* (101b), Big Dick Nick 15* (18b)

36.1  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               2 runs  Fullish and outside the off, played streakily past slip
14:05 Red & White Kop 126-3 (36.1 overs)               That's a 50 for Max Powers.  50* (102b) 3x4 0x6
36.2  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Nudged out to mid-on
36.3  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
36.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Fullish on fifth stump, squeezed out towards cover point
36.5  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               4 runs  Short of a length and outside the off, cut played, and played well, the fielder runs around on the ropes but cannot stop the ball
36.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   
14:08 Red & White Kop 131-3 (37.0 overs)               7 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 55* (107b), Big Dick Nick 15* (18b)

37.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
37.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Big Dick Nick         2 runs  Not well timed, but the batsmen will come back for 2
37.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Big Dick Nick         Out!  Full delivery, pitches just outside the line of off stump and hurries onto the batsman. He plays and misses and is struck on the pad. Loud shout from the fielding team and the slow finger of death from the umpire sends him on his way
14:10 Red & White Kop 134-4 (37.3 overs)               Big Dick Nick lbw. b. CEL Ambrose 17 (20b) 2x4 0x6 - partnership 29  - new batsman Welsh Red
37.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
37.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
37.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
14:12 Red & White Kop 134-4 (38.0 overs)               3 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 56* (108b), Welsh Red 0* (3b)

38.1  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
38.2  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Nudged out to mid-on
38.3  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               2 runs 
38.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
38.5  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Length outside off, guided out to backward point
38.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Length ball, nudged out into the covers
14:16 Red & White Kop 136-4 (39.0 overs)               2 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 58* (114b), Welsh Red 0* (3b)

39.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   
39.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
39.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
39.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs 
39.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
39.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Watchfully left by the batsman
14:20 Red & White Kop 138-4 (40.0 overs)               2 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 59* (115b), Welsh Red 1* (8b)

40.1  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
40.2  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
40.3  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   Fraction short, pitched in line and turning away, he rocks back and drives it away through cover
40.4  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                0 runs 
40.5  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                0 runs 
40.6  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                0 runs 
14:24 Red & White Kop 139-4 (41.0 overs)               1 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 60* (118b), Welsh Red 1* (11b)

14:24 Red & White Kop 139-4 (41.0 overs)               Bowling change: CEL Ambrose (6 over spell) replaced by MD Marshall
41.1  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off
41.2  MD Marshall bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Edged!... But falls short of first slip
41.3  MD Marshall bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   
41.4  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
41.5  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Back of a length and outside the off, played off the back foot towards cover
41.6  MD Marshall bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
14:28 Red & White Kop 142-4 (42.0 overs)               3 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Max Powers 62* (121b), Welsh Red 2* (14b)

14:28 Red & White Kop 142-4 (42.0 overs)               Bowling change: SK Warne (10 over spell) replaced by Wasim Akram
42.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            (No ball) 0 runs  Left by the batsman.
42.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off
42.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
42.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             2 runs 
42.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs 
42.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs 
42.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
14:32 Red & White Kop 147-4 (43.0 overs)               5 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 63* (123b), Welsh Red 5* (19b)

43.1  MD Marshall bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off
43.2  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
43.3  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            2 runs 
14:34 Red & White Kop 150-4 (43.3 overs)               That's 150 up for Red & White Kop.  Max Powers 65* (125b), Welsh Red 6* (20b).
43.4  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
43.5  MD Marshall bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   Length on fourth stump, shovelled out to deep square
43.6  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
14:36 Red & White Kop 153-4 (44.0 overs)               6 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Max Powers 67* (127b), Welsh Red 7* (21b)

44.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
44.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs 
44.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs 
44.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Watchfully left by the batsman
44.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Solid defence
44.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             4 runs  Beautiful timing off the back foot through long on
14:40 Red & White Kop 158-4 (45.0 overs)               5 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 68* (128b), Welsh Red 11* (26b)

45.1  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
45.2  MD Marshall bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs 
45.3  MD Marshall bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
45.4  MD Marshall bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   
45.5  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
45.6  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
14:44 Red & White Kop 160-4 (46.0 overs)               2 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Max Powers 69* (131b), Welsh Red 12* (29b)

46.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   Worked into the gap
46.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
46.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             2 runs  Not well timed, but the batsmen will come back for 2
46.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   Worked into the gap
46.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
46.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs 
14:48 Red & White Kop 166-4 (47.0 overs)               6 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 71* (133b), Welsh Red 16* (33b)

47.1  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
47.2  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Length on fourth stump, shovelled out to deep square
47.3  MD Marshall bowling to Welsh Red             3 runs 
47.4  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            4 runs  Full and outside the off, drive played but the result is a thick outside edge that goes past the slips cordon and runs down to the third-man fence
47.5  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Watchfully left by the batsman
47.6  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
14:52 Red & White Kop 174-4 (48.0 overs)               8 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Max Powers 76* (138b), Welsh Red 19* (34b)

48.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs 
48.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             4 runs  Overpitched and outside the off stump, this is a fairly ordinary ball, but a beautiful cover drive for four!
48.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
48.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs 
48.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
48.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
14:56 Red & White Kop 179-4 (49.0 overs)               5 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 76* (138b), Welsh Red 24* (40b)

49.2  MD Marshall bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
49.3  MD Marshall bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single
49.4  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single
49.5  MD Marshall bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
49.6  MD Marshall bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs 
15:00 Red & White Kop 181-4 (50.0 overs)               2 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Max Powers 77* (139b), Welsh Red 25* (45b)

50.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
50.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
50.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             2 runs 
15:02 Red & White Kop 184-4 (50.3 overs)               That's a 50 partnership between Max Powers and Welsh Red.
50.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
50.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
50.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
15:04 Red & White Kop 185-4 (51.0 overs)               4 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 78* (143b), Welsh Red 28* (47b)

15:04 Red & White Kop 185-4 (51.0 overs)               Bowling change: MD Marshall (5 over spell) replaced by GS Sobers
51.1  GS Sobers bowling to Welsh Red               0 runs  Left by the batsman
51.2  GS Sobers bowling to Welsh Red               0 runs 
51.3  GS Sobers bowling to Welsh Red               0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
51.4  GS Sobers bowling to Welsh Red               0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
51.5  GS Sobers bowling to Welsh Red               0 runs 
51.6  GS Sobers bowling to Welsh Red               0 runs  Edged!... But falls short of first slip
15:08 Red & White Kop 185-4 (52.0 overs)               0 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 78* (143b), Welsh Red 28* (53b)

52.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
52.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
52.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
52.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
52.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Edged!... But falls short of first slip
52.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             2 runs  Full and down the leg side, flicked down to fine-leg for a couple
15:12 Red & White Kop 188-4 (53.0 overs)               3 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 79* (146b), Welsh Red 30* (56b)

53.1  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
53.2  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   
53.3  GS Sobers bowling to Welsh Red               1 run   Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single
53.4  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs 
53.5  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
53.6  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Left by the batsman.
15:16 Red & White Kop 190-4 (54.0 overs)               2 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 80* (151b), Welsh Red 31* (57b)

54.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   
54.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
54.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
54.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Edged!... But falls short of first slip
54.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             2 runs 
54.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs 
15:20 Red & White Kop 194-4 (55.0 overs)               4 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 81* (153b), Welsh Red 34* (61b)

55.1  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   
55.2  GS Sobers bowling to Welsh Red               0 runs 
55.3  GS Sobers bowling to Welsh Red               0 runs 
55.4  GS Sobers bowling to Welsh Red               0 runs 
55.5  GS Sobers bowling to Welsh Red               1 run   
55.6  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
15:24 Red & White Kop 197-4 (56.0 overs)               3 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 83* (155b), Welsh Red 35* (65b)

15:24 Red & White Kop 197-4 (56.0 overs)               Bowling change: Wasim Akram (7 over spell) replaced by SK Warne
56.1  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
56.2  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
56.3  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Tossed up and on the pads, played back towards the bowler
56.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off
56.5  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                4 runs  Dropped short and the batsman has rocked back and cut beautifully through point for four
15:27 Red & White Kop 202-4 (56.5 overs)               That's 200 up for Red & White Kop.  Max Powers 84* (159b), Welsh Red 39* (66b).
56.6  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                0 runs  Tossed up and on the pads, played back towards the bowler
15:28 Red & White Kop 202-4 (57.0 overs)               5 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 84* (159b), Welsh Red 39* (67b)

15:28 Red & White Kop 202-4 (57.0 overs)               Bowling change: GS Sobers (3 over spell) replaced by IVA Richards
57.1  IVA Richards bowling to Max Powers           0 runs 
57.2  IVA Richards bowling to Max Powers           2 runs  Nurdled off the pads for 2
57.3  IVA Richards bowling to Max Powers           1 run   
57.4  IVA Richards bowling to Welsh Red            0 runs 
57.5  IVA Richards bowling to Welsh Red            0 runs  Full and on the stumps, defended back down the pitch to the bowler
57.6  IVA Richards bowling to Welsh Red            0 runs  Leans forward in defence
15:32 Red & White Kop 205-4 (58.0 overs)               3 runs from the IVA Richards over.  Max Powers 87* (162b), Welsh Red 39* (70b)

58.1  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
58.2  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   
58.3  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                1 leg bye  The batsman looks to turn this down the leg side, but it's off the hip and they run one leg bye
58.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   
58.5  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                1 run   
58.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   Full and outside the off stump, driven well through cover for a single
15:36 Red & White Kop 210-4 (59.0 overs)               5 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 90* (166b), Welsh Red 40* (72b)

59.1  IVA Richards bowling to Max Powers           0 runs  Full and outside the off, a hint of spin away from the bat, played at and missed
59.2  IVA Richards bowling to Max Powers           1 run   Turned away in front of square, easy single
59.3  IVA Richards bowling to Welsh Red            0 runs 
59.4  IVA Richards bowling to Welsh Red            0 runs  Slides on with the angle, defended into the covers
59.5  IVA Richards bowling to Welsh Red            0 runs 
59.6  IVA Richards bowling to Welsh Red            1 run   
15:40 Red & White Kop 212-4 (60.0 overs)               2 runs from the IVA Richards over.  Max Powers 91* (168b), Welsh Red 41* (76b)


Tea: Max Powers 91* (168b), Welsh Red 41* (76b)
Day 1 Evening Session

60.1  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                1 run   Fraction short, pitched in line and turning away, he rocks back and drives it away through cover
60.2  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
60.3  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Comes down the track on this occasion, ends up playing it back to the bowler
60.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Full and outside the off, a hint of spin away from the bat, played at and missed
60.5  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Tossed up and on the pads, played back towards the bowler
60.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
16:04 Red & White Kop 213-4 (61.0 overs)               1 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 91* (173b), Welsh Red 42* (77b)

16:04 Red & White Kop 213-4 (61.0 overs)               Bowling change: IVA Richards replaced by CEL Ambrose
61.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
61.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs 
61.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             0 runs 
61.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             2 runs  Not well timed, but the batsmen will come back for 2
61.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             4 runs  You can't afford to bowl at him there! Too full and despatched to the extra cover boundary
61.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   
16:08 Red & White Kop 220-4 (62.0 overs)               7 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 91* (173b), Welsh Red 49* (83b)

62.1  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                0 runs 
62.2  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                2 runs  Full and outside the off, sweep played down towards fine-leg
16:09 Red & White Kop 222-4 (62.2 overs)               That's a 50 for Welsh Red.  51* (85b) 4x4 0x6
62.3  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                0 runs  Slides on with the angle, defended into the covers
62.4  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                0 runs  Well flighted and on the off, driven towards mid-off
62.5  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                0 runs 
62.6  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                0 runs  Tossed up outside the off stump, defended
16:12 Red & White Kop 222-4 (63.0 overs)               2 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 91* (173b), Welsh Red 51* (89b)

63.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
63.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
63.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
63.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
63.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
63.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
16:16 Red & White Kop 222-4 (64.0 overs)               0 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 91* (179b), Welsh Red 51* (89b)

64.1  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                0 runs  Bounce from a length, steered out into the covers
64.2  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                1 run   Turned away in front of square, easy single
64.3  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
64.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
64.5  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
64.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
16:20 Red & White Kop 223-4 (65.0 overs)               1 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 91* (183b), Welsh Red 52* (91b)

65.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             4 runs  Short and a bit of width, cut played, hit very hard indeed, the ball races to the fence
65.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   
65.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Left by the batsman
65.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
65.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             1 run   
65.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
16:24 Red & White Kop 231-4 (66.0 overs)               8 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 93* (186b), Welsh Red 58* (94b)

66.1  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
66.2  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   Worked into the gap
66.3  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                2 runs 
16:26 Red & White Kop 234-4 (66.3 overs)               That's a 100 partnership between Max Powers and Welsh Red.
66.4  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                0 runs 
66.5  SK Warne bowling to Welsh Red                1 run   Short of a length and outside the off, cut through cover for a single
66.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off
16:28 Red & White Kop 236-4 (67.0 overs)               5 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 95* (189b), Welsh Red 61* (97b)

67.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
67.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
67.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
67.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Welsh Red             Out!  Just short of driving length and outside the off, the batsman drives and edges, the ball carries well to first slip who takes an important catch!
16:31 Red & White Kop 237-5 (67.4 overs)               Welsh Red c. DG Bradman b. CEL Ambrose 61 (98b) 5x4 0x6 - partnership 103  - new batsman Samie
67.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Samie                 1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
67.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
16:32 Red & White Kop 239-5 (68.0 overs)               3 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 97* (193b), Samie 1* (1b)

68.1  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   Down the leg side, flicked well through the on side for a single
68.2  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    0 runs  Length outside off, guided out to backward point
68.3  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    1 run   
68.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   
68.5  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    1 run   Short and a bit of width, cut very hard but the fielder dives across at cover and fields well
68.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   Short of a length and outside the off, cut through point for a single
16:36 Red & White Kop 244-5 (68.6 overs)               That's a 100 for Max Powers.  100* (196b) 5x4 0x6
16:36 Red & White Kop 244-5 (69.0 overs)               5 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 100* (196b), Samie 3* (4b)

69.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
69.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            2 runs 
69.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
69.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
69.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Samie                 0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
69.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Samie                 2 runs  Not well timed, but the batsmen will come back for 2
16:40 Red & White Kop 249-5 (70.0 overs)               5 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 103* (200b), Samie 5* (6b)

70.1  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   
16:41 Red & White Kop 250-5 (70.1 overs)               That's 250 up for Red & White Kop.  Max Powers 104* (201b), Samie 5* (6b).
70.2  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    0 runs 
70.3  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    0 runs 
70.4  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    0 runs 
70.5  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    0 runs  Down the leg side
70.6  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    0 runs  Well flighted, drifting in towards the pads, the ball bounces, grips and spins past the edge. Great ball, no result to show for it
16:44 Red & White Kop 250-5 (71.0 overs)               1 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 104* (201b), Samie 5* (11b)

71.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
71.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
71.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Samie                 0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
71.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Samie                 0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
71.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Samie                 1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
71.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
16:48 Red & White Kop 252-5 (72.0 overs)               2 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 105* (204b), Samie 6* (14b)

72.1  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    0 runs  Full and on the leg stump, defensive shot played, off the pad, loud shout turned down
72.2  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    1 run   
72.3  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Bounce from a length, steered out into the covers
72.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Full and down the leg side, kicked to forward short-leg
72.5  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 leg bye  That's struck the pad and there's a huge appeal! Not Out is the call and the batsmen cross for a leg bye
72.6  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    0 runs  Length outside off, guided out to backward point
16:52 Red & White Kop 254-5 (73.0 overs)               2 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 105* (207b), Samie 7* (17b)

73.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            2 runs 
73.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Left by the batsman
73.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
73.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
73.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
73.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Samie                 1 run   Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
16:56 Red & White Kop 258-5 (74.0 overs)               4 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 108* (212b), Samie 8* (18b)

74.1  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    1 run   Short of a length and outside the off, cut through point for a single
74.2  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   
74.3  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
74.4  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    1 leg bye  That's struck the pad and there's a huge appeal! Not Out is the call and the batsmen cross for a leg bye
74.5  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
74.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
17:00 Red & White Kop 261-5 (75.0 overs)               3 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 109* (215b), Samie 9* (21b)

17:00 Red & White Kop 261-5 (75.0 overs)               Bowling change: CEL Ambrose (7 over spell) replaced by MD Marshall
75.1  MD Marshall bowling to Samie                 0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
75.2  MD Marshall bowling to Samie                 0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
75.3  MD Marshall bowling to Samie                 0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
75.4  MD Marshall bowling to Samie                 1 run   
75.5  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
75.6  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
17:04 Red & White Kop 262-5 (76.0 overs)               1 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Max Powers 109* (217b), Samie 10* (25b)

76.1  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    2 runs  Fullish and outside the off, played streakily past slip
76.2  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    0 runs 
76.3  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    0 runs  Full and on the off stump, he watches carefully and defends
76.4  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    1 run   
76.5  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
76.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Full and on the off stump, he watches carefully and defends
17:08 Red & White Kop 265-5 (77.0 overs)               3 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 109* (219b), Samie 13* (29b)

77.1  MD Marshall bowling to Samie                 0 runs 
77.2  MD Marshall bowling to Samie                 1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
77.3  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
77.4  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Left by the batsman.
77.5  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
77.6  MD Marshall bowling to Samie                 0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
17:12 Red & White Kop 267-5 (78.0 overs)               2 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Max Powers 110* (222b), Samie 14* (32b)

78.1  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   Short and a bit of width, cut very hard but the fielder dives across at cover and fields well
78.2  SK Warne bowling to Samie                    1 run   Worked into the gap
78.3  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
78.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               2 runs  Picks the gap on the leg side for 2
78.5  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Leans forward in defence
78.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Slides on with the angle, defended into the covers
17:16 Red & White Kop 271-5 (79.0 overs)               4 runs from the SK Warne over.  Max Powers 113* (227b), Samie 15* (33b)

79.1  MD Marshall bowling to Samie                 0 runs 
79.2  MD Marshall bowling to Samie                 0 runs 
79.3  MD Marshall bowling to Samie                 1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
79.4  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
79.5  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
79.6  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            3 runs  Excellent fielding on the boundary but the batsmen run hard for 3
17:20 Red & White Kop 275-5 (80.0 overs)               4 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Max Powers 116* (230b), Samie 16* (36b)

17:20 Red & White Kop 275-5 (80.0 overs)               Bowling change: SK Warne replaced by Wasim Akram
80.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
80.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
80.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
80.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 1 run   
80.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Short ball on the stumps, pulled to midwicket
80.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 1 run   Worked into the gap
17:24 Red & White Kop 279-5 (81.0 overs)               4 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 118* (233b), Samie 18* (39b)

17:24 Red & White Kop 279-5 (81.0 overs)               Bowling change: MD Marshall replaced by GS Sobers
81.1  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
81.2  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs 
81.3  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs 
81.4  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs 
81.5  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs 
17:28 Red & White Kop 279-5 (82.0 overs)               0 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 118* (233b), Samie 18* (45b)

82.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
82.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Solid defence
82.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
82.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
82.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 0 runs 
17:32 Red & White Kop 280-5 (83.0 overs)               1 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 119* (237b), Samie 18* (47b)

83.1  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              4 runs  Clipped off the pads
83.2  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
83.3  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
83.4  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs 
83.5  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
83.6  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
17:36 Red & White Kop 285-5 (84.0 overs)               5 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 124* (242b), Samie 18* (48b)

84.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
84.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
84.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
84.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
84.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 0 runs  Solid defence
84.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
17:40 Red & White Kop 286-5 (85.0 overs)               1 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 125* (246b), Samie 18* (50b)

85.1  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   
17:41 Red & White Kop 287-5 (85.1 overs)               That's a 50 partnership between Max Powers and Samie.
85.2  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
85.3  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
85.4  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   1 run   Short ball on the stumps, pulled to midwicket
85.5  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
85.6  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   
17:44 Red & White Kop 289-5 (86.0 overs)               3 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 127* (249b), Samie 19* (53b)

86.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Left by the batsman
86.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
86.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 1 run   Worked into the gap
86.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
86.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
86.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
17:48 Red & White Kop 291-5 (87.0 overs)               2 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 128* (254b), Samie 20* (54b)

87.1  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
87.2  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
87.3  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Left by the batsman
87.4  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
87.5  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
87.6  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   
17:52 Red & White Kop 293-5 (88.0 overs)               2 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 129* (259b), Samie 21* (55b)

88.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
88.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
88.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
88.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 0 runs 
88.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 0 runs 
88.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 0 runs 
17:56 Red & White Kop 294-5 (89.0 overs)               1 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 130* (262b), Samie 21* (58b)

89.1  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   
89.2  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs 
89.3  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   6 runs  Banged in short, and that has gone many a mile!!!  Hooked into the top row of the stand for six
17:58 Red & White Kop 301-5 (89.3 overs)               That's 300 up for Red & White Kop.  Max Powers 131* (263b), Samie 27* (60b).
89.4  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
89.5  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   4 runs  Full and outside the off, drive played but the result is a thick outside edge that goes past the slips cordon and runs down to the third-man fence
89.6  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs  Edged!... But falls short of first slip
18:00 Red & White Kop 305-5 (90.0 overs)               11 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 131* (263b), Samie 31* (63b)

18:01 Red & White Kop 305-5 (90.0 overs)               Close of play: Max Powers 131* (263b), Samie 31* (63b)
Day 2 Morning Session

90.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
90.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
90.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 0 runs 
90.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
90.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 1 run   Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
90.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
11:04 Red & White Kop 307-5 (91.0 overs)               2 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 132* (266b), Samie 32* (66b)

91.1  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   1 run   Short ball on the stumps, pulled to midwicket
91.2  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
91.3  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
91.4  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Worked into the gap
91.5  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
91.6  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
11:08 Red & White Kop 312-5 (92.0 overs)               5 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 134* (268b), Samie 35* (70b)

92.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
92.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 0 runs 
92.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 4 runs  A majestic straight drive
92.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
92.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
92.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
11:12 Red & White Kop 318-5 (93.0 overs)               6 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 135* (269b), Samie 40* (75b)

93.1  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
93.2  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
93.3  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
93.4  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs 
93.5  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs 
93.6  GS Sobers bowling to Samie                   0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
11:16 Red & White Kop 319-5 (94.0 overs)               1 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 136* (270b), Samie 40* (80b)

94.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
94.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
94.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 4 runs  A majestic straight drive
94.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 0 runs 
94.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
94.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Samie                 Out!  There's the peach from the bowler!  Perfectly pitched up, swinging in late, the batsman leans forward to drive and misses as the ball shatters the off stump!
11:20 Red & White Kop 324-6 (94.6 overs)               Samie b. Wasim Akram 44 (84b) 3x4 1x6 - partnership 87  - new batsman Elzar
11:20 Red & White Kop 324-6 (95.0 overs)               5 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 137* (272b), Elzar 0* (0b)

95.1  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Worked into the gap
95.2  GS Sobers bowling to Elzar                   4 runs  Hoiked over mid wicket for a boundary
95.3  GS Sobers bowling to Elzar                   1 run   Short of a good length and down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a single
95.5  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
95.6  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
11:24 Red & White Kop 331-6 (96.0 overs)               7 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 139* (276b), Elzar 5* (2b)

96.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
96.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Back of a length and outside the off, played off the back foot towards cover
96.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Elzar                 0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
96.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Elzar                 0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
96.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Elzar                 1 run   Short of a good length and down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a single
96.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
11:28 Red & White Kop 333-6 (97.0 overs)               2 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Max Powers 140* (279b), Elzar 6* (5b)

97.1  GS Sobers bowling to Elzar                   0 runs 
97.2  GS Sobers bowling to Elzar                   0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
97.3  GS Sobers bowling to Elzar                   0 runs 
97.4  GS Sobers bowling to Elzar                   0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
97.5  GS Sobers bowling to Elzar                   1 run   
97.6  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              4 runs  Pitched up and put away to the cover boundary
11:32 Red & White Kop 338-6 (98.0 overs)               5 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 144* (280b), Elzar 7* (10b)

11:32 Red & White Kop 338-6 (98.0 overs)               Bowling change: Wasim Akram (4 over spell) replaced by MD Marshall
98.1  MD Marshall bowling to Elzar                 1 run   Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
98.2  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
98.3  MD Marshall bowling to Elzar                 0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
98.4  MD Marshall bowling to Elzar                 0 runs 
98.5  MD Marshall bowling to Elzar                 0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
98.6  MD Marshall bowling to Elzar                 Out!  That's gone right through the defences and taken middle stump out of the ground
11:36 Red & White Kop 340-7 (98.6 overs)               Elzar b. MD Marshall 8 (15b) 1x4 0x6 - partnership 16  - new batsman Durlmints
11:36 Red & White Kop 340-7 (99.0 overs)               2 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Max Powers 145* (281b), Durlmints 0* (0b)

99.1  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off
99.2  GS Sobers bowling to Durlmints               0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
99.3  GS Sobers bowling to Durlmints               0 runs 
99.4  GS Sobers bowling to Durlmints               3 runs 
99.5  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              4 runs  Bludgeoned over cow corner, ugly, but effective
11:39 Red & White Kop 348-7 (99.5 overs)               That's a 150 for Max Powers.  150* (283b) 8x4 0x6
99.6  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs 
11:40 Red & White Kop 348-7 (100.0 overs)              8 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 150* (284b), Durlmints 3* (3b)

100.1 MD Marshall bowling to Durlmints             1 run   Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
100.2 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
100.3 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            4 byes.  That's swung very late past the batsman and away from the desparing dive of the wicket keeper to boundary for 4 byes
100.4 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
100.5 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
100.6 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
11:44 Red & White Kop 353-7 (101.0 overs)              5 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Max Powers 150* (289b), Durlmints 4* (4b)

101.2 GS Sobers bowling to Durlmints               1 run   
101.3 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
101.4 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              2 runs 
101.5 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
101.6 GS Sobers bowling to Durlmints               0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
11:48 Red & White Kop 357-7 (102.0 overs)              4 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Max Powers 153* (292b), Durlmints 5* (7b)

102.1 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
102.2 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
102.3 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Left by the batsman.
102.4 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
102.5 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
11:52 Red & White Kop 357-7 (103.0 overs)              0 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Max Powers 153* (298b), Durlmints 5* (7b)

11:52 Red & White Kop 357-7 (103.0 overs)              Bowling change: GS Sobers (6 over spell) replaced by CEL Ambrose
103.1 CEL Ambrose bowling to Durlmints             0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
103.2 CEL Ambrose bowling to Durlmints             0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
103.3 CEL Ambrose bowling to Durlmints             0 runs 
103.4 CEL Ambrose bowling to Durlmints             0 runs  Left by the batsman
103.5 CEL Ambrose bowling to Durlmints             0 runs 
103.6 CEL Ambrose bowling to Durlmints             (No ball) 0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
103.6 CEL Ambrose bowling to Durlmints             0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
11:56 Red & White Kop 358-7 (104.0 overs)              1 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 153* (298b), Durlmints 5* (14b)

104.1 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
104.2 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            4 runs  Short and wide, that is a terrible ball, hammered past point for four
104.3 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
104.4 MD Marshall bowling to Durlmints             Out!  RUN OUT! Tip and run goes awry as he plays this one towards cover and tries to scamper a single. The fielder nails the stumps and he's a goner
11:59 Red & White Kop 363-8 (104.4 overs)              Durlmints run out (GS Sobers) 5 (15b) 0x4 0x6 - partnership 23  - new batsman SP
104.5 MD Marshall bowling to SP                    1 leg bye  The batsman looks to turn this down the leg side, but it's off the hip and they run one leg bye
12:00 Red & White Kop 364-8 (105.0 overs)              6 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Max Powers 158* (302b), SP 0* (1b)

105.1 CEL Ambrose bowling to SP                    Out!  A length ball, slight movement off the pitch, and a regualtion edge through to the wicket keeper
12:01 Red & White Kop 364-9 (105.1 overs)              SP c. AC Gilchrist b. CEL Ambrose 0 (2b) 0x4 0x6 - partnership 1  - new batsman Prof
105.2 CEL Ambrose bowling to Prof                  1 run   
105.3 CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
105.4 CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
105.5 CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            4 runs  Full and outside the off, driven well through cover, good shot that, can't say the same about the ball though
105.6 CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            2 runs 
12:04 Red & White Kop 371-9 (106.0 overs)              7 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 164* (306b), Prof 1* (1b)

106.1 MD Marshall bowling to Prof                  0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
106.3 MD Marshall bowling to Prof                  2 runs 
106.4 MD Marshall bowling to Prof                  0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
106.5 MD Marshall bowling to Prof                  4 runs  Flashed a wide delivery but a thick outside edge flies for a one-bounce boundary
12:08 Red & White Kop 377-9 (107.0 overs)              6 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Max Powers 164* (306b), Prof 7* (7b)

107.1 CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            Out!  A length ball, slight movement off the pitch, and a regualtion edge through to the wicket keeper
12:09 Red & White Kop 377-10 (107.1 overs)             Max Powers c. AC Gilchrist b. CEL Ambrose 164 (307b) 10x4 0x6 - partnership 13
12:09 Red & White Kop 377-10 (107.1 overs)             0 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Max Powers 164* (307b), Prof 7* (7b)

12:09 Red & White Kop 377-10 (107.1 overs)             End of innings - Max Powers 164 (307b), Prof 7* (7b).

 Red & White Kop - 1st innings
 Kekule                                  c. AC Gilchrist b. MD Marshall   3   (8) FOW:   5-1
 Gerry Attrick                                          lbw. b. SK Warne  37  (74) FOW:  89-2
 Max Powers                              c. AC Gilchrist b. CEL Ambrose 164 (307) FOW: 377ao
*Voodoo Ray                                      c. JB Hobbs b. SK Warne  14  (17) FOW: 105-3
 Big Dick Nick                                       lbw. b. CEL Ambrose  17  (20) FOW: 134-4
 Welsh Red                                  c. DG Bradman b. CEL Ambrose  61  (98) FOW: 237-5
Samie                                                    b. Wasim Akram  44  (84) FOW: 324-6
 Elzar                                                    b. MD Marshall   8  (15) FOW: 340-7
 Durlmints                                           run out (GS Sobers)   5  (15) FOW: 363-8
 SP                                      c. AC Gilchrist b. CEL Ambrose   0   (2) FOW: 364-9
 Prof                                                            not out   7   (7) FOW:     
                                               5b, 4lb, 5w, 3nb - extras  17
                                                 (all out - 107.1 overs) 377   (3.52 RPO)
                       O      M     R    W 
 CEL Ambrose          21.1 -  3 -  61 -  4   2.88 RPO       Fast     
 MD Marshall           22  -  2 -  73 -  2   3.32 RPO       Fast     
 Wasim Akram           21  -  0 -  77 -  1   3.67 RPO       Fast     
 GS Sobers             19  -  2 -  81 -  0   4.26 RPO       Fast     
 SK Warne              22  -  0 -  71 -  2   3.23 RPO       Spin     
 IVA Richards          2   -  0 -   5 -  0   2.50 RPO     PartSpin   
12:12 The All Stars 0-0 (0.0 overs) trail by 377       Start of innings

0.1   SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
0.2   SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
0.3   SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
0.4   SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
0.5   SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    0 runs  Left by the batsman.
0.6   SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
12:16 The All Stars 1-0 (1.0 overs) trail by 376       1 runs from the SP over.  JB Hobbs 1* (3b), SM Gavaskar 0* (3b)

1.1   Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
1.2   Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs 
1.3   Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
1.4   Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs 
1.5   Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
1.6   Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                1 run   Worked into the gap
12:20 The All Stars 2-0 (2.0 overs) trail by 375       1 runs from the Durlmints over.  JB Hobbs 2* (9b), SM Gavaskar 0* (3b)

2.1   SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       0 runs 
2.2   SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       0 runs 
2.3   SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       0 runs 
2.5   SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       0 runs  Left by the batsman
12:24 The All Stars 2-0 (3.0 overs) trail by 375       0 runs from the SP over.  JB Hobbs 2* (15b), SM Gavaskar 0* (3b)

3.1   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             2 runs 
3.2   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   
3.4   Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs 
3.5   Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                1 run   
3.6   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
12:28 The All Stars 6-0 (4.0 overs) trail by 371       4 runs from the Durlmints over.  JB Hobbs 3* (18b), SM Gavaskar 3* (6b)

4.1   SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       4 runs  Dropped short and the batsman has rocked back and cut beautifully through point for four
4.2   SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
4.3   SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       0 runs 
4.4   SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
4.5   SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       0 runs 
4.6   SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
12:32 The All Stars 10-0 (5.0 overs) trail by 367      4 runs from the SP over.  JB Hobbs 7* (24b), SM Gavaskar 3* (6b)

5.1   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
5.2   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
5.3   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             2 runs  Nurdled off the pads for 2
5.4   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Edged!... But falls short of first slip
5.5   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
5.6   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
12:36 The All Stars 12-0 (6.0 overs) trail by 365      2 runs from the Durlmints over.  JB Hobbs 7* (24b), SM Gavaskar 5* (12b)

12:36 The All Stars 12-0 (6.0 overs) trail by 365      Bowling change: SP (3 over spell) replaced by Prof
6.1   Prof bowling to JB Hobbs                     0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
6.2   Prof bowling to JB Hobbs                     1 run   Short of a good length and down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a single
6.3   Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs 
6.4   Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
6.5   Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
6.6   Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
12:40 The All Stars 13-0 (7.0 overs) trail by 364      1 runs from the Prof over.  JB Hobbs 8* (26b), SM Gavaskar 5* (16b)

7.1   Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                1 run   Length on fourth stump, shovelled out to deep square
7.2   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             4 runs  Beautiful timing off the back foot through long on
7.3   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs 
7.4   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs 
7.5   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
7.6   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   
12:44 The All Stars 19-0 (8.0 overs) trail by 358      6 runs from the Durlmints over.  JB Hobbs 9* (27b), SM Gavaskar 10* (21b)

8.1   Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  1 run   Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
8.2   Prof bowling to JB Hobbs                     0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
8.3   Prof bowling to JB Hobbs                     0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
8.4   Prof bowling to JB Hobbs                     1 run   
8.5   Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
8.6   Prof bowling to JB Hobbs                     1 run   Short ball on the stumps, pulled to midwicket
12:48 The All Stars 23-0 (9.0 overs) trail by 354      4 runs from the Prof over.  JB Hobbs 11* (31b), SM Gavaskar 12* (23b)

9.1   Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
9.2   Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
9.3   Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
9.4   Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs 
9.5   Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                1 run   Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
9.6   Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
12:52 The All Stars 24-0 (10.0 overs) trail by 353     1 runs from the Durlmints over.  JB Hobbs 12* (36b), SM Gavaskar 12* (24b)

10.1  Prof bowling to JB Hobbs                     0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
10.2  Prof bowling to JB Hobbs                     0 runs  Left by the batsman.
10.3  Prof bowling to JB Hobbs                     0 runs 
10.4  Prof bowling to JB Hobbs                     0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
10.5  Prof bowling to JB Hobbs                     1 run   Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
10.6  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
12:56 The All Stars 25-0 (11.0 overs) trail by 352     1 runs from the Prof over.  JB Hobbs 13* (41b), SM Gavaskar 12* (25b)

11.1  Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
11.2  Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                1 run   
11.3  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs 
11.4  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
11.5  Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
11.6  Durlmints bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
13:00 The All Stars 27-0 (12.0 overs) trail by 350     2 runs from the Durlmints over.  JB Hobbs 14* (45b), SM Gavaskar 13* (27b)


Lunch: JB Hobbs 14* (45b), SM Gavaskar 13* (27b)
Day 2 Afternoon Session

13:00 The All Stars 27-0 (12.0 overs) trail by 350     Bowling change: Prof replaced by Welsh Red
12.1  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Edged!... But falls short of first slip
12.2  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             3 runs 
12.3  Welsh Red bowling to JB Hobbs                1 run   
12.4  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   
12.5  Welsh Red bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs  Left by the batsman.
12.6  Welsh Red bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
13:44 The All Stars 32-0 (13.0 overs) trail by 345     5 runs from the Welsh Red over.  JB Hobbs 15* (48b), SM Gavaskar 17* (30b)

13:44 The All Stars 32-0 (13.0 overs) trail by 345     Bowling change: Durlmints replaced by Elzar
13.1  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Leans forward in defence
13.2  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs 
13.3  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Defended on the front-foot
13.4  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs 
13.5  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 1 run   Short of a length and outside the off, cut through cover for a single
13.6  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
13:48 The All Stars 33-0 (14.0 overs) trail by 344     1 runs from the Elzar over.  JB Hobbs 15* (49b), SM Gavaskar 18* (35b)

14.1  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
14.2  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 leg bye  That's struck the pad and there's a huge appeal! Not Out is the call and the batsmen cross for a leg bye
14.3  Welsh Red bowling to JB Hobbs                1 run   
14.4  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
14.5  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs 
14.6  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Left by the batsman
13:52 The All Stars 35-0 (15.0 overs) trail by 342     2 runs from the Welsh Red over.  JB Hobbs 16* (50b), SM Gavaskar 18* (40b)

15.1  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    4 runs  Great use of the feet and he's driven it through the off side for 4
15.2  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    0 runs 
15.3  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    1 run   Short and a bit of width, cut very hard but the fielder dives across at cover and fields well
15.4  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs 
15.5  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Full and down the leg side, kicked to forward short-leg
15.6  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs 
13:56 The All Stars 40-0 (16.0 overs) trail by 337     5 runs from the Elzar over.  JB Hobbs 21* (53b), SM Gavaskar 18* (43b)

16.1  Welsh Red bowling to JB Hobbs                2 runs  Nurdled off the pads for 2
16.2  Welsh Red bowling to JB Hobbs                1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
16.3  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             2 runs 
16.4  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
16.5  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   Short of a good length and down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a single
16.6  Welsh Red bowling to JB Hobbs                1 run   
14:00 The All Stars 47-0 (17.0 overs) trail by 330     7 runs from the Welsh Red over.  JB Hobbs 25* (56b), SM Gavaskar 21* (46b)

17.1  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    4 runs  Great use of the feet and he's driven it through the off side for 4
14:01 The All Stars 51-0 (17.1 overs) trail by 326     That's 50 up for The All Stars.  JB Hobbs 29* (57b), SM Gavaskar 21* (46b).
14:01 The All Stars 51-0 (17.1 overs) trail by 326     That's a 50 partnership between JB Hobbs and SM Gavaskar.
17.2  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    0 runs  Slides on with the angle, defended into the covers
17.3  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    0 runs  Full and down the leg side, kicked to forward short-leg
17.4  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    0 runs 
17.5  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    0 runs  Full and outside the off, a hint of spin away from the bat, played at and missed
17.6  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    0 runs  Full and on the off stump, he watches carefully and defends
14:04 The All Stars 51-0 (18.0 overs) trail by 326     4 runs from the Elzar over.  JB Hobbs 29* (62b), SM Gavaskar 21* (46b)

18.1  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs 
18.2  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   
18.3  Welsh Red bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
18.4  Welsh Red bowling to JB Hobbs                (No ball) 0 runs  Length ball outside off, mistimes the drive
18.4  Welsh Red bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
18.5  Welsh Red bowling to JB Hobbs                0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
18.6  Welsh Red bowling to JB Hobbs                1 run   
14:08 The All Stars 54-0 (19.0 overs) trail by 323     3 runs from the Welsh Red over.  JB Hobbs 30* (67b), SM Gavaskar 22* (48b)

19.1  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
19.2  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off
19.3  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    0 runs  Well flighted, drifting in towards the pads, the ball bounces, grips and spins past the edge. Great ball, no result to show for it
19.4  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    0 runs 
19.5  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    1 run   Full and outside the off stump, driven well through cover for a single
19.6  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 1 run   
14:12 The All Stars 58-0 (20.0 overs) trail by 319     4 runs from the Elzar over.  JB Hobbs 32* (71b), SM Gavaskar 24* (50b)

14:12 The All Stars 58-0 (20.0 overs) trail by 319     Bowling change: Welsh Red (4 over spell) replaced by SP
20.1  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    2 runs  Excellent fielding on the boundary but the batsmen run hard for 2
20.2  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    2 runs  Short of a length and outside the off, he chops well through cover-point
20.3  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    4 runs  Leg stump half-volley, he crunches the ball through midwicket for a boundary
20.4  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    0 runs  Left by the batsman
20.5  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
20.6  SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
14:16 The All Stars 67-0 (21.0 overs) trail by 310     9 runs from the SP over.  JB Hobbs 32* (72b), SM Gavaskar 33* (55b)

21.1  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Tossed up, defended back down the pitch
21.2  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Tossed up and outside the off, a bit slower, a bit more spin, left alone
21.3  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Full and down the leg side, kicked to forward short-leg
21.4  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 1 run   Short of a length and outside the off, cut through point for a single
21.5  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    0 runs 
21.6  Elzar bowling to JB Hobbs                    0 runs  Defended on the front-foot
14:20 The All Stars 68-0 (22.0 overs) trail by 309     1 runs from the Elzar over.  JB Hobbs 32* (74b), SM Gavaskar 34* (59b)

22.1  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    0 runs 
22.2  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    0 runs  Edged!... But falls short of first slip
22.3  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
22.4  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    1 run   Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
22.5  SP bowling to JB Hobbs                       Out!  Got'm! Full and straight on the middle and leg stump line, he is beaten for pace and the ball crashes into the pad, plumb!
14:23 The All Stars 70-1 (22.5 overs) trail by 307     JB Hobbs lbw. b. SP 32 (75b) 3x4 0x6 - partnership 70  - new batsman DG Bradman
22.6  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
14:24 The All Stars 70-1 (23.0 overs) trail by 307     2 runs from the SP over.  SM Gavaskar 35* (63b), DG Bradman 0* (1b)

23.1  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 1 run   Worked into the gap
23.2  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  2 runs 
23.3  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  3 runs 
23.4  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Full and on the off stump, he watches carefully and defends
23.5  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 1 run   Short of a length and outside the off, cut through point for a single
23.6  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
14:28 The All Stars 78-1 (24.0 overs) trail by 299     8 runs from the Elzar over.  SM Gavaskar 37* (66b), DG Bradman 6* (4b)

24.1  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
24.2  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     1 run   
24.3  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    0 runs  Length ball outside off, mistimes the drive
24.4  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    0 runs 
24.5  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    0 runs  Solid defence
24.6  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
14:32 The All Stars 79-1 (25.0 overs) trail by 298     1 runs from the SP over.  SM Gavaskar 37* (70b), DG Bradman 7* (6b)

25.1  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  1 run   
25.2  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
25.3  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Leans forward in defence
25.4  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs 
25.5  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off
25.6  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  3 runs 
14:36 The All Stars 84-1 (26.0 overs) trail by 293     5 runs from the Elzar over.  SM Gavaskar 38* (74b), DG Bradman 11* (8b)

26.2  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
26.3  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     4 runs  Flashed a wide delivery but a thick outside edge flies for a one-bounce boundary
26.4  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
26.5  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
26.6  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
14:40 The All Stars 88-1 (27.0 overs) trail by 289     4 runs from the SP over.  SM Gavaskar 38* (74b), DG Bradman 15* (14b)

27.1  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 4 runs  Down the leg side, a big hit from the batsman and this beats the fielder on the ropes at deep backward square-leg
27.2  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 2 runs  Nurdled off the pads for 2
27.3  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Full and on the off stump, he watches carefully and defends
27.4  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 1 run   Fraction short, pitched in line and turning away, he rocks back and drives it away through cover
27.5  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
27.6  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Well flighted and on the off, driven towards mid-off
14:44 The All Stars 96-1 (28.0 overs) trail by 281     8 runs from the Elzar over.  SM Gavaskar 45* (79b), DG Bradman 16* (15b)

14:44 The All Stars 96-1 (28.0 overs) trail by 281     Bowling change: SP (4 over spell) replaced by Prof
28.1  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   4 runs  Clipped off the pads
14:45 The All Stars 100-1 (28.1 overs) trail by 277    That's 100 up for The All Stars.  SM Gavaskar 45* (79b), DG Bradman 20* (16b).
28.2  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   0 runs 
28.3  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   1 run   
28.4  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
28.5  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs 
28.6  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
14:48 The All Stars 101-1 (29.0 overs) trail by 276    5 runs from the Prof over.  SM Gavaskar 45* (82b), DG Bradman 21* (18b)

29.1  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  0 runs  Slides on with the angle, defended into the covers
29.2  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  1 run   Full and outside the off stump, driven well through cover for a single
29.3  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Tossed up and on the pads, played back towards the bowler
29.4  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs 
29.6  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 2 runs  Great use of the feet and he's driven it into the off side for 2
14:52 The All Stars 104-1 (30.0 overs) trail by 273    3 runs from the Elzar over.  SM Gavaskar 47* (86b), DG Bradman 22* (20b)

30.1  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   2 runs  Nurdled off the pads for 2
30.2  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
30.3  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
30.4  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   1 run   Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single
30.5  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
30.6  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs 
14:56 The All Stars 107-1 (31.0 overs) trail by 270    3 runs from the Prof over.  SM Gavaskar 47* (88b), DG Bradman 25* (24b)

14:56 The All Stars 107-1 (31.0 overs) trail by 270    Bowling change: Elzar (9 over spell) replaced by Durlmints
31.1  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   Short ball on the stumps, pulled to midwicket
31.2  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs 
31.3  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
31.4  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single
31.5  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
31.6  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Watchfully left by the batsman
15:00 The All Stars 109-1 (32.0 overs) trail by 268    2 runs from the Durlmints over.  SM Gavaskar 48* (91b), DG Bradman 26* (27b)

32.1  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs 
32.2  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs 
32.3  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
32.4  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
32.5  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
32.6  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Left by the batsman.
15:04 The All Stars 109-1 (33.0 overs) trail by 268    0 runs from the Prof over.  SM Gavaskar 48* (97b), DG Bradman 26* (27b)

33.1  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
33.2  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   Short of a good length and down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a single
33.3  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
33.4  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   Length on fourth stump, shovelled out to deep square
33.5  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
33.6  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
15:08 The All Stars 112-1 (34.0 overs) trail by 265    3 runs from the Durlmints over.  SM Gavaskar 49* (100b), DG Bradman 28* (30b)

15:08 The All Stars 112-1 (34.0 overs) trail by 265    Bowling change: Prof (3 over spell) replaced by Welsh Red
34.1  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   Short ball on the stumps, pulled to midwicket
34.2  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Watchfully left by the batsman
34.3  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   Short of a good length and down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a single
15:10 The All Stars 114-1 (34.3 overs) trail by 263    That's a 50 for SM Gavaskar.  50* (102b) 3x4 0x6
34.4  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              3 runs 
34.5  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs 
34.6  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             4 runs  Bludgeoned over cow corner, ugly, but effective
15:12 The All Stars 121-1 (34.6 overs) trail by 256    That's a 50 partnership between SM Gavaskar and DG Bradman.
15:12 The All Stars 121-1 (35.0 overs) trail by 256    9 runs from the Welsh Red over.  SM Gavaskar 54* (104b), DG Bradman 32* (32b)

35.1  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
35.2  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs 
35.3  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs 
35.4  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
35.5  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   
35.6  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs 
15:16 The All Stars 122-1 (36.0 overs) trail by 255    1 runs from the Durlmints over.  SM Gavaskar 54* (105b), DG Bradman 33* (37b)

36.1  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
36.2  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              3 runs 
36.3  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
36.4  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs 
36.5  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   
36.6  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   Length on fourth stump, shovelled out to deep square
15:20 The All Stars 127-1 (37.0 overs) trail by 250    5 runs from the Welsh Red over.  SM Gavaskar 55* (108b), DG Bradman 37* (40b)

15:20 The All Stars 127-1 (37.0 overs) trail by 250    Bowling change: Durlmints (3 over spell) replaced by SP
37.1  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
37.2  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
37.3  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
37.4  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
37.5  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
37.6  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
15:24 The All Stars 127-1 (38.0 overs) trail by 250    0 runs from the SP over.  SM Gavaskar 55* (108b), DG Bradman 37* (46b)

38.1  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off
38.2  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single
38.3  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             4 runs  Flashed a wide delivery but a thick outside edge flies for a one-bounce boundary
38.4  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             2 runs  Not well timed, but the batsmen will come back for 2
38.5  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
38.6  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs 
15:28 The All Stars 136-1 (39.0 overs) trail by 241    9 runs from the Welsh Red over.  SM Gavaskar 63* (112b), DG Bradman 38* (48b)

39.1  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    SM Gavaskar dropped by Kekule off SP on 63*
39.2  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    0 runs 
39.3  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    1 run   Back of a length and outside the off, played off the back foot towards cover
39.4  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
39.5  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
39.6  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
15:32 The All Stars 137-1 (40.0 overs) trail by 240    1 runs from the SP over.  SM Gavaskar 64* (115b), DG Bradman 38* (51b)

40.1  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs 
40.2  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
40.3  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
40.4  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
40.5  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
40.6  Welsh Red bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs 
15:36 The All Stars 139-1 (41.0 overs) trail by 238    2 runs from the Welsh Red over.  SM Gavaskar 65* (120b), DG Bradman 39* (52b)

41.1  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
41.2  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
41.3  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
41.4  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
41.5  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     1 run   Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
41.6  SP bowling to SM Gavaskar                    2 runs 
15:40 The All Stars 142-1 (42.0 overs) trail by 235    3 runs from the SP over.  SM Gavaskar 67* (121b), DG Bradman 40* (57b)


Tea: SM Gavaskar 67* (121b), DG Bradman 40* (57b)
Day 2 Evening Session

15:40 The All Stars 142-1 (42.0 overs) trail by 235    Bowling change: Welsh Red replaced by Elzar
42.1  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  0 runs  Down the leg side
42.2  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  1 run   Short of a length and outside the off, cut through cover for a single
42.3  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
42.4  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs 
42.5  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Fullish on fifth stump, squeezed out towards cover point
42.6  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Tossed up, defended back down the pitch
16:04 The All Stars 143-1 (43.0 overs) trail by 234    1 runs from the Elzar over.  SM Gavaskar 67* (125b), DG Bradman 41* (59b)

16:04 The All Stars 143-1 (43.0 overs) trail by 234    Bowling change: SP replaced by Prof
43.1  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   0 runs 
43.2  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
43.3  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   1 run   Short of a good length and down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a single
43.4  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  1 run   
43.5  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   2 runs  Nurdled off the pads for 2
43.6  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
16:08 The All Stars 147-1 (44.0 overs) trail by 230    4 runs from the Prof over.  SM Gavaskar 68* (126b), DG Bradman 44* (64b)

44.1  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 1 run   Down the leg side, flicked well through the on side for a single
44.2  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  1 run   Short and a bit of width, cut very hard but the fielder dives across at cover and fields well
44.3  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Leans forward in defence
44.4  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 1 run   Short of a length and outside the off, cut through cover for a single
16:11 The All Stars 150-1 (44.4 overs) trail by 227    That's 150 up for The All Stars.  SM Gavaskar 70* (129b), DG Bradman 45* (65b).
44.5  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  0 runs  Fullish and outside the off, left carefully alone
44.6  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  1 run   Short and a bit of width, cut very hard but the fielder dives across at cover and fields well
16:12 The All Stars 151-1 (45.0 overs) trail by 226    4 runs from the Elzar over.  SM Gavaskar 70* (129b), DG Bradman 46* (67b)

45.1  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   4 byes.  That's been missed by the wicket keeper and it races to the boundary for 4 byes
45.2  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   0 runs  Solid defence
45.3  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
45.4  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Length ball outside off, mistimes the drive
45.5  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  2 runs  Full and down the leg side, flicked down to fine-leg for a couple
45.6  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Solid defence
16:16 The All Stars 158-1 (46.0 overs) trail by 219    7 runs from the Prof over.  SM Gavaskar 72* (132b), DG Bradman 47* (70b)

46.1  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  0 runs 
46.2  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  1 run   
46.3  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 4 runs  Full and down the leg side, heaved over midwicket for a boundary
46.4  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 2 runs 
46.5  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Defended on the front-foot
46.6  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Full and on the stumps, defended back down the pitch to the bowler
16:20 The All Stars 165-1 (47.0 overs) trail by 212    7 runs from the Elzar over.  SM Gavaskar 78* (136b), DG Bradman 48* (72b)

47.1  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   4 runs  Short of a length and outside the off, cut played, and played well, the fielder runs around on the ropes but cannot stop the ball
16:21 The All Stars 169-1 (47.1 overs) trail by 208    That's a 50 for DG Bradman.  52* (73b) 3x4 0x6
16:21 The All Stars 170-1 (47.2 overs) trail by 207    That's a 100 partnership between SM Gavaskar and DG Bradman.
47.2  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   1 leg bye  That's struck the pad and there's a huge appeal! Not Out is the call and the batsmen cross for a leg bye
47.3  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
47.4  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs  Edged!... But falls short of first slip
47.5  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  0 runs 
47.6  Prof bowling to SM Gavaskar                  2 runs  Short of a length and outside the off, he chops well through cover-point
16:24 The All Stars 172-1 (48.0 overs) trail by 205    7 runs from the Prof over.  SM Gavaskar 80* (140b), DG Bradman 52* (74b)

48.1  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  0 runs  Bounce from a length, steered out into the covers
48.2  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  2 runs 
48.3  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  0 runs  Nudged out to mid-on
48.4  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  0 runs 
48.5  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  3 runs 
48.6  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Fullish and outside the off, left carefully alone
16:28 The All Stars 177-1 (49.0 overs) trail by 200    5 runs from the Elzar over.  SM Gavaskar 80* (141b), DG Bradman 57* (79b)

16:28 The All Stars 177-1 (49.0 overs) trail by 200    Bowling change: Prof (3 over spell) replaced by Durlmints
49.2  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
49.3  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Left by the batsman.
49.4  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   Worked into the gap
49.5  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             2 runs 
49.6  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
16:32 The All Stars 180-1 (50.0 overs) trail by 197    3 runs from the Durlmints over.  SM Gavaskar 82* (143b), DG Bradman 58* (83b)

16:32 The All Stars 180-1 (50.0 overs) trail by 197    Bowling change: Elzar (4 over spell) replaced by Voodoo Ray
50.1  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             1 run   
50.2  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            0 runs 
50.3  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            0 runs 
50.4  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            6 runs  Pitched up and smashed back over the bowler for six
50.5  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            0 runs 
50.6  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            0 runs  Short of a length and on the off stump, defended
16:36 The All Stars 187-1 (51.0 overs) trail by 190    7 runs from the Voodoo Ray over.  SM Gavaskar 88* (148b), DG Bradman 59* (84b)

51.1  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
51.2  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
51.3  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
51.4  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
51.5  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
51.6  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
16:40 The All Stars 187-1 (52.0 overs) trail by 190    0 runs from the Durlmints over.  SM Gavaskar 88* (148b), DG Bradman 59* (90b)

52.1  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            4 runs  Flashed a wide delivery but a thick outside edge flies for a one-bounce boundary
52.2  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
52.3  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             4 runs  Flashed a wide delivery but a thick outside edge flies for a one-bounce boundary
52.4  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             0 runs 
52.5  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             0 runs 
52.6  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
16:44 The All Stars 197-1 (53.0 overs) trail by 180    10 runs from the Voodoo Ray over.  SM Gavaskar 93* (150b), DG Bradman 64* (94b)

53.1  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs 
53.2  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
53.3  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              DG Bradman dropped by SP off Durlmints on 64*
53.4  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
53.5  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
53.6  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   Short of a good length and down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a single
16:48 The All Stars 198-1 (54.0 overs) trail by 179    1 runs from the Durlmints over.  SM Gavaskar 93* (150b), DG Bradman 65* (100b)

54.1  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, driven through cover but it will be just the single
54.2  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            1 run   
16:49 The All Stars 200-1 (54.2 overs) trail by 177    That's 200 up for The All Stars.  SM Gavaskar 94* (151b), DG Bradman 66* (101b).
54.3  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             0 runs 
54.4  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             0 runs 
54.5  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             2 runs  Not well timed, but the batsmen will come back for 2
54.6  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             0 runs 
16:52 The All Stars 202-1 (55.0 overs) trail by 175    4 runs from the Voodoo Ray over.  SM Gavaskar 94* (151b), DG Bradman 68* (105b)

55.1  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   
55.2  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
55.4  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
55.5  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs 
55.6  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             0 runs 
16:56 The All Stars 204-1 (56.0 overs) trail by 173    2 runs from the Durlmints over.  SM Gavaskar 95* (156b), DG Bradman 69* (106b)

56.1  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
56.2  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
56.3  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            0 runs  Short of a length and on the off stump, defended
56.4  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            1 run   Worked into the gap
56.5  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             1 run   
56.6  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off for a single
17:00 The All Stars 208-1 (57.0 overs) trail by 169    4 runs from the Voodoo Ray over.  SM Gavaskar 97* (160b), DG Bradman 71* (108b)

57.1  Durlmints bowling to SM Gavaskar             1 run   
57.2  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
57.3  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs 
57.4  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
57.5  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
57.6  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs 
17:04 The All Stars 209-1 (58.0 overs) trail by 168    1 runs from the Durlmints over.  SM Gavaskar 98* (161b), DG Bradman 71* (113b)

58.1  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            1 run   
58.2  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             0 runs  Down the leg side
58.3  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             0 runs 
58.4  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             0 runs 
58.5  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             0 runs 
58.6  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             4 runs  Short of a length and outside the off, cut played, and played well, the fielder runs around on the ropes but cannot stop the ball
17:08 The All Stars 214-1 (59.0 overs) trail by 163    5 runs from the Voodoo Ray over.  SM Gavaskar 99* (162b), DG Bradman 75* (118b)

17:08 The All Stars 214-1 (59.0 overs) trail by 163    Bowling change: Durlmints (5 over spell) replaced by Elzar
59.1  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs 
59.2  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs 
59.3  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 1 run   
17:10 The All Stars 215-1 (59.3 overs) trail by 162    That's a 100 for SM Gavaskar.  100* (165b) 7x4 1x6
59.4  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  0 runs  Defended on the front-foot
59.5  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  0 runs  Down the leg side
59.6  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  0 runs 
17:12 The All Stars 215-1 (60.0 overs) trail by 162    1 runs from the Elzar over.  SM Gavaskar 100* (165b), DG Bradman 75* (121b)

60.1  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            0 runs 
60.2  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            4 runs  Short and a bit of width, cut played, hit very hard indeed, the ball races to the fence
60.3  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            0 runs 
60.4  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            2 runs 
17:15 The All Stars 221-1 (60.4 overs) trail by 156    That's a 150 partnership between SM Gavaskar and DG Bradman.
60.5  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            4 leg byes
60.6  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            1 run   Short of a length and on the stumps, worked well through midwicket
17:16 The All Stars 226-1 (61.0 overs) trail by 151    11 runs from the Voodoo Ray over.  SM Gavaskar 107* (171b), DG Bradman 75* (121b)

61.1  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs 
61.2  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Comes down the track on this occasion, ends up playing it back to the bowler
61.3  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 1 leg bye  That's struck the pad and there's a huge appeal! Not Out is the call and the batsmen cross for a leg bye
61.4  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  0 runs  Well flighted, drifting in towards the pads, the ball bounces, grips and spins past the edge. Great ball, no result to show for it
61.5  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  1 run   
61.6  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 0 runs  Full and outside the off, a hint of spin away from the bat, played at and missed
17:20 The All Stars 228-1 (62.0 overs) trail by 149    2 runs from the Elzar over.  SM Gavaskar 107* (175b), DG Bradman 76* (123b)

62.1  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             4 runs  Clipped off the pads
62.2  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, driven through cover but it will be just the single
62.3  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            0 runs 
62.4  Voodoo Ray bowling to SM Gavaskar            1 run   
62.5  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             0 runs 
62.6  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             2 runs  Nurdled off the pads for 2
17:24 The All Stars 236-1 (63.0 overs) trail by 141    8 runs from the Voodoo Ray over.  SM Gavaskar 108* (177b), DG Bradman 83* (127b)

63.1  Elzar bowling to SM Gavaskar                 Out!  That's taken a fine edge through to the wicket keeper
17:25 The All Stars 236-2 (63.1 overs) trail by 141    SM Gavaskar c. Samie b. Elzar 108 (178b) 8x4 1x6 - partnership 166  - new batsman IVA Richards
63.2  Elzar bowling to IVA Richards                4 runs  Dropped short and the batsman has rocked back and cut beautifully through point for four
63.3  Elzar bowling to IVA Richards                1 run   Fraction short, pitched in line and turning away, he rocks back and drives it away through cover
63.4  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  0 runs 
63.5  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  0 runs  Length ball, nudged out into the covers
63.6  Elzar bowling to DG Bradman                  0 runs  Fullish on fifth stump, squeezed out towards cover point
17:28 The All Stars 241-2 (64.0 overs) trail by 136    5 runs from the Elzar over.  DG Bradman 83* (130b), IVA Richards 5* (2b)

64.1  Voodoo Ray bowling to IVA Richards           0 runs 
64.2  Voodoo Ray bowling to IVA Richards           1 run   Worked into the gap
64.3  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             1 run   
64.4  Voodoo Ray bowling to IVA Richards           0 runs 
64.5  Voodoo Ray bowling to IVA Richards           0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
64.6  Voodoo Ray bowling to IVA Richards           1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, driven through cover but it will be just the single
17:32 The All Stars 244-2 (65.0 overs) trail by 133    3 runs from the Voodoo Ray over.  DG Bradman 84* (131b), IVA Richards 7* (7b)

65.1  Elzar bowling to IVA Richards                0 runs  Full and outside the off, a hint of spin away from the bat, played at and missed
65.2  Elzar bowling to IVA Richards                0 runs 
65.3  Elzar bowling to IVA Richards                0 runs  Length outside off, guided out to backward point
65.4  Elzar bowling to IVA Richards                0 runs  Fullish on fifth stump, squeezed out towards cover point
65.5  Elzar bowling to IVA Richards                0 runs 
65.6  Elzar bowling to IVA Richards                1 run   
17:36 The All Stars 245-2 (66.0 overs) trail by 132    1 runs from the Elzar over.  DG Bradman 84* (131b), IVA Richards 8* (13b)

66.1  Voodoo Ray bowling to IVA Richards           2 runs  Placed into the gap for a well run 2
66.2  Voodoo Ray bowling to IVA Richards           1 run   
66.3  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             0 runs 
66.4  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             4 runs  Clipped off the pads
17:39 The All Stars 252-2 (66.4 overs) trail by 125    That's 250 up for The All Stars.  DG Bradman 88* (133b), IVA Richards 11* (15b).
66.5  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             0 runs 
66.6  Voodoo Ray bowling to DG Bradman             1 run   
17:40 The All Stars 253-2 (67.0 overs) trail by 124    8 runs from the Voodoo Ray over.  DG Bradman 89* (135b), IVA Richards 11* (15b)

17:40 The All Stars 253-2 (67.0 overs) trail by 124    Bowling change: Elzar (4 over spell) replaced by SP
67.1  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     1 run   
67.2  SP bowling to IVA Richards                   0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
67.3  SP bowling to IVA Richards                   1 run   Short of a good length and down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a single
67.4  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
67.5  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
67.6  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
17:44 The All Stars 255-2 (68.0 overs) trail by 122    2 runs from the SP over.  DG Bradman 90* (139b), IVA Richards 12* (17b)

17:44 The All Stars 255-2 (68.0 overs) trail by 122    Bowling change: Voodoo Ray (9 over spell) replaced by Welsh Red
68.1  Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards            1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
68.2  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
68.3  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   
68.4  Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards            0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
68.5  Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards            0 runs 
68.6  Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards            0 runs  Watchfully left by the batsman
17:48 The All Stars 257-2 (69.0 overs) trail by 120    2 runs from the Welsh Red over.  DG Bradman 91* (141b), IVA Richards 13* (21b)

69.1  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
69.2  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     1 run   Worked into the gap
69.3  SP bowling to IVA Richards                   0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
69.4  SP bowling to IVA Richards                   0 runs 
69.5  SP bowling to IVA Richards                   0 runs 
69.6  SP bowling to IVA Richards                   1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
17:52 The All Stars 259-2 (70.0 overs) trail by 118    2 runs from the SP over.  DG Bradman 92* (143b), IVA Richards 14* (25b)

70.1  Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards            1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off
70.2  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs 
70.3  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs 
70.4  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              4 runs  Half volley outside the off stump and he drives it away through the cover region, excellent shot
70.5  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              4 runs  Pulled off the front foot, short outside off and hammered through midwicket!
17:55 The All Stars 268-2 (70.5 overs) trail by 109    That's a 100 for DG Bradman.  100* (147b) 9x4 0x6
70.6  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
17:56 The All Stars 268-2 (71.0 overs) trail by 109    9 runs from the Welsh Red over.  DG Bradman 100* (148b), IVA Richards 15* (26b)

71.1  SP bowling to IVA Richards                   0 runs 
71.2  SP bowling to IVA Richards                   0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
71.3  SP bowling to IVA Richards                   0 runs  Solid defence
71.4  SP bowling to IVA Richards                   0 runs 
71.5  SP bowling to IVA Richards                   2 runs 
71.6  SP bowling to IVA Richards                   0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
18:03 The All Stars 270-2 (72.0 overs) trail by 107    2 runs from the SP over.  DG Bradman 100* (148b), IVA Richards 17* (32b)

18:00 The All Stars 270-2 (72.0 overs) trail by 107    Close of play: DG Bradman 100* (148b), IVA Richards 17* (32b)
Day 3 Morning Session

72.1  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs 
72.2  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
72.3  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
72.4  Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards            0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
72.5  Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards            1 run   Worked into the gap
72.6  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              4 runs  Full and outside the off, drive played but the result is a thick outside edge that goes past the slips cordon and runs down to the third-man fence
11:04 The All Stars 276-2 (73.0 overs) trail by 101    6 runs from the Welsh Red over.  DG Bradman 105* (152b), IVA Richards 18* (34b)

73.1  SP bowling to IVA Richards                   1 run   
73.2  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
73.3  SP bowling to IVA Richards                   1 run   Back of a length and outside the off, played off the back foot towards cover
73.4  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
73.5  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
73.6  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     1 run   Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single
11:08 The All Stars 280-2 (74.0 overs) trail by 97     4 runs from the SP over.  DG Bradman 107* (156b), IVA Richards 20* (36b)

74.1  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              2 runs  Not well timed, but the batsmen will come back for 2
74.2  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              4 runs  Clipped off the pads
11:09 The All Stars 286-2 (74.2 overs) trail by 91     That's a 50 partnership between DG Bradman and IVA Richards.
74.3  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs 
74.4  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
74.5  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              2 runs 
74.6  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              3 runs 
11:12 The All Stars 291-2 (75.0 overs) trail by 86     11 runs from the Welsh Red over.  DG Bradman 118* (162b), IVA Richards 20* (36b)

75.1  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
75.2  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
75.3  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
75.4  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
75.5  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
75.6  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
11:16 The All Stars 291-2 (76.0 overs) trail by 86     0 runs from the SP over.  DG Bradman 118* (168b), IVA Richards 20* (36b)

76.1  Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards            0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
76.2  Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards            2 runs  Excellent fielding on the boundary but the batsmen run hard for 2
76.3  Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards            0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
76.4  Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards            0 runs 
76.5  Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards            0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
76.6  Welsh Red bowling to IVA Richards            Out!  Short ball banged in, he takes the bait and goes for the pull, the top edge goes very very high in the air, you can barely see that.  Fine-leg watches it perfectly and takes an outstanding catch!
11:20 The All Stars 293-3 (76.6 overs) trail by 84     IVA Richards c. Kekule b. Welsh Red 22 (42b) 1x4 0x6 - partnership 57  - new batsman SR Tendulkar
11:20 The All Stars 293-3 (77.0 overs) trail by 84     2 runs from the Welsh Red over.  DG Bradman 118* (168b), SR Tendulkar 0* (0b)

77.1  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
77.2  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs 
77.3  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     1 run   Short ball on the stumps, pulled to midwicket
77.4  SP bowling to SR Tendulkar                   0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
77.5  SP bowling to SR Tendulkar                   1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
77.6  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     1 run   
11:24 The All Stars 296-3 (78.0 overs) trail by 81     3 runs from the SP over.  DG Bradman 120* (172b), SR Tendulkar 1* (2b)

78.1  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs 
78.2  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs 
78.3  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              3 runs 
78.4  Welsh Red bowling to SR Tendulkar            1 run   
11:27 The All Stars 300-3 (78.4 overs) trail by 77     That's 300 up for The All Stars.  DG Bradman 123* (175b), SR Tendulkar 2* (3b).
78.5  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              2 runs  On the pads and he flicks it away to the deep midwicket region, the sweeper is square and they comfortably come back for the second
78.6  Welsh Red bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   Worked into the gap
11:28 The All Stars 303-3 (79.0 overs) trail by 74     7 runs from the Welsh Red over.  DG Bradman 126* (177b), SR Tendulkar 2* (3b)

79.1  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
79.2  SP bowling to DG Bradman                     1 run   Worked into the gap
79.3  SP bowling to SR Tendulkar                   0 runs 
79.4  SP bowling to SR Tendulkar                   0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
79.5  SP bowling to SR Tendulkar                   0 runs 
79.6  SP bowling to SR Tendulkar                   0 runs  Solid defence
11:32 The All Stars 304-3 (80.0 overs) trail by 73     1 runs from the SP over.  DG Bradman 127* (179b), SR Tendulkar 2* (7b)

11:32 The All Stars 304-3 (80.0 overs) trail by 73     Bowling change: Welsh Red replaced by Prof
80.1  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   4 runs  Short of a length and outside the off, cut played, and played well, the fielder runs around on the ropes but cannot stop the ball
80.2  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
80.3  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   0 runs 
80.4  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
80.5  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   1 run   
80.6  Prof bowling to SR Tendulkar                 0 runs  Watchfully left by the batsman
11:36 The All Stars 309-3 (81.0 overs) trail by 68     5 runs from the Prof over.  DG Bradman 132* (184b), SR Tendulkar 2* (8b)

11:36 The All Stars 309-3 (81.0 overs) trail by 68     Bowling change: SP replaced by Durlmints
81.1  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              1 leg bye  That's struck the pad and there's a huge appeal! Not Out is the call and the batsmen cross for a leg bye
81.2  Durlmints bowling to SR Tendulkar            0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
81.3  Durlmints bowling to SR Tendulkar            0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
81.4  Durlmints bowling to SR Tendulkar            1 run   Back of a length and outside the off, played off the back foot towards cover
81.5  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              0 runs  Solid defence
81.6  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
11:40 The All Stars 312-3 (82.0 overs) trail by 65     3 runs from the Durlmints over.  DG Bradman 133* (187b), SR Tendulkar 3* (11b)

82.1  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   0 runs  Edged!... But falls short of first slip
82.2  Prof bowling to DG Bradman                   1 run   
82.3  Prof bowling to SR Tendulkar                 0 runs  Watchfully left by the batsman
82.4  Prof bowling to SR Tendulkar                 0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
82.5  Prof bowling to SR Tendulkar                 0 runs 
82.6  Prof bowling to SR Tendulkar                 Out!  A perfect ball and the batsman can do nothing but edge to first slip who snaffles a good sharp catch just centimetres from the ground!
11:44 The All Stars 313-4 (82.6 overs) trail by 64     SR Tendulkar c. Voodoo Ray b. Prof 3 (15b) 0x4 0x6 - partnership 20  - new batsman GS Sobers
11:44 The All Stars 313-4 (83.0 overs) trail by 64     1 runs from the Prof over.  DG Bradman 134* (189b), GS Sobers 0* (0b)

83.1  Durlmints bowling to DG Bradman              Out!  Edged and gone!  That's the money ball! Perfect line, perfect length, and exploding off the seam at 94mph!  A feathered edge through to the keeper
11:45 The All Stars 313-5 (83.1 overs) trail by 64     DG Bradman c. Samie b. Durlmints 134 (190b) 12x4 0x6 - partnership 0  - new batsman AC Gilchrist
83.2  Durlmints bowling to AC Gilchrist            3 runs 
83.3  Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
83.4  Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Watchfully left by the batsman
83.5  Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
83.6  Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
11:48 The All Stars 316-5 (84.0 overs) trail by 61     3 runs from the Durlmints over.  GS Sobers 0* (4b), AC Gilchrist 3* (1b)

84.1  Prof bowling to AC Gilchrist                 0 runs 
84.2  Prof bowling to AC Gilchrist                 0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
84.3  Prof bowling to AC Gilchrist                 0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
84.4  Prof bowling to AC Gilchrist                 0 runs 
84.5  Prof bowling to AC Gilchrist                 3 runs 
84.6  Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
11:52 The All Stars 319-5 (85.0 overs) trail by 58     3 runs from the Prof over.  GS Sobers 0* (5b), AC Gilchrist 6* (6b)

85.1  Durlmints bowling to AC Gilchrist            4 runs  Beautiful timing off the back foot through long on
85.2  Durlmints bowling to AC Gilchrist            1 leg bye  That's struck the pad and there's a huge appeal! Not Out is the call and the batsmen cross for a leg bye
85.3  Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
85.4  Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
85.5  Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
85.6  Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               1 run   Length on fourth stump, shovelled out to deep square
11:56 The All Stars 325-5 (86.0 overs) trail by 52     6 runs from the Durlmints over.  GS Sobers 1* (9b), AC Gilchrist 10* (8b)

86.1  Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    0 runs 
86.3  Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
86.4  Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    0 runs 
86.5  Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    1 run   
86.6  Prof bowling to AC Gilchrist                 0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
12:00 The All Stars 326-5 (87.0 overs) trail by 51     1 runs from the Prof over.  GS Sobers 2* (14b), AC Gilchrist 10* (9b)

87.1  Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Edged!... But falls short of first slip
87.2  Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
87.3  Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
87.4  Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
87.5  Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
87.6  Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
12:04 The All Stars 327-5 (88.0 overs) trail by 50     1 runs from the Durlmints over.  GS Sobers 3* (20b), AC Gilchrist 10* (9b)

88.1  Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    1 run   Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
88.2  Prof bowling to AC Gilchrist                 1 run   
88.3  Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    2 runs 
88.4  Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
88.5  Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    2 runs  Full and down the leg side, flicked down to fine-leg for a couple
88.6  Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    1 run   Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
12:08 The All Stars 334-5 (89.0 overs) trail by 43     7 runs from the Prof over.  GS Sobers 9* (25b), AC Gilchrist 11* (10b)

12:08 The All Stars 334-5 (89.0 overs) trail by 43     Bowling change: Durlmints (4 over spell) replaced by Elzar
89.1  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs  Slides on with the angle, defended into the covers
89.2  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs  Comes down the track on this occasion, ends up playing it back to the bowler
89.3  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   1 run   Worked into the gap
89.4  Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                0 runs  Full and down the leg side, kicked to forward short-leg
89.5  Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                0 runs 
89.6  Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                1 run   
12:12 The All Stars 336-5 (90.0 overs) trail by 41     2 runs from the Elzar over.  GS Sobers 10* (28b), AC Gilchrist 12* (13b)

12:12 The All Stars 336-5 (90.0 overs) trail by 41     Bowling change: Prof (5 over spell) replaced by SP
90.1  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
90.2  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
90.3  SP bowling to GS Sobers                      1 run   Short ball on the stumps, pulled to midwicket
90.4  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
90.5  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
90.6  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
12:16 The All Stars 338-5 (91.0 overs) trail by 39     2 runs from the SP over.  GS Sobers 11* (29b), AC Gilchrist 13* (18b)

91.1  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   4 runs  Full and down the leg side, heaved over midwicket for a boundary
91.2  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   2 runs  Nurdled off the pads for 2
91.3  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   2 runs  Fullish and outside the off, played streakily past slip
91.4  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs  Slides on with the angle, defended into the covers
91.5  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs  Fullish on fifth stump, squeezed out towards cover point
91.6  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs  Length outside off, guided out to backward point
12:20 The All Stars 346-5 (92.0 overs) trail by 31     8 runs from the Elzar over.  GS Sobers 19* (35b), AC Gilchrist 13* (18b)

92.1  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   1 run   Back of a length and outside the off, played off the back foot towards cover
92.2  SP bowling to GS Sobers                      4 runs  A majestic straight drive
12:21 The All Stars 351-5 (92.2 overs) trail by 26     That's 350 up for The All Stars.  GS Sobers 23* (36b), AC Gilchrist 14* (19b).
92.3  SP bowling to GS Sobers                      4 runs  A majestic straight drive
92.4  SP bowling to GS Sobers                      0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
92.5  SP bowling to GS Sobers                      0 runs 
92.6  SP bowling to GS Sobers                      1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off
12:24 The All Stars 356-5 (93.0 overs) trail by 21     10 runs from the SP over.  GS Sobers 28* (40b), AC Gilchrist 14* (19b)

93.1  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   1 run   
93.2  Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                1 run   Fraction short, pitched in line and turning away, he rocks back and drives it away through cover
93.3  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   1 run   Short of a length and outside the off, cut through cover for a single
93.4  Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                0 runs 
93.5  Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                1 run   
93.6  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs 
12:28 The All Stars 360-5 (94.0 overs) trail by 17     4 runs from the Elzar over.  GS Sobers 30* (43b), AC Gilchrist 16* (22b)

94.1  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs 
94.2  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   (No ball) 0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
94.2  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
94.3  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
94.4  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   2 runs 
12:31 The All Stars 363-5 (94.4 overs) trail by 14     That's a 50 partnership between GS Sobers and AC Gilchrist.
94.5  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
94.6  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
12:32 The All Stars 363-5 (95.0 overs) trail by 14     3 runs from the SP over.  GS Sobers 30* (43b), AC Gilchrist 18* (29b)

95.1  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs  Tossed up and outside the off, a bit slower, a bit more spin, left alone
95.2  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs 
95.3  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   1 run   Down the leg side, flicked well through the on side for a single
95.4  Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                1 run   
95.5  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs  Tossed up outside the off stump, defended
95.6  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   1 run   Full and outside the off stump, driven well through cover for a single
12:36 The All Stars 366-5 (96.0 overs) trail by 11     3 runs from the Elzar over.  GS Sobers 32* (48b), AC Gilchrist 19* (30b)

96.2  SP bowling to GS Sobers                      0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
96.3  SP bowling to GS Sobers                      1 run   Back of a length and outside the off, played off the back foot towards cover
96.4  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs 
96.5  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
96.6  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs 
12:40 The All Stars 367-5 (97.0 overs) trail by 10     1 runs from the SP over.  GS Sobers 33* (51b), AC Gilchrist 19* (33b)

97.1  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   3 runs 
97.2  Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                0 runs  Full and on the stumps, defended back down the pitch to the bowler
97.3  Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                2 runs 
97.4  Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                2 runs 
97.5  Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                1 run   
97.6  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs  Tossed up, defended back down the pitch
12:44 The All Stars 375-5 (98.0 overs) trail by 2      8 runs from the Elzar over.  GS Sobers 36* (53b), AC Gilchrist 24* (37b)

98.1  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   3 runs 
98.2  SP bowling to GS Sobers                      1 run   
98.3  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs 
98.4  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
98.5  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs  Left by the batsman.
98.6  SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   3 runs 
12:48 The All Stars 382-5 (99.0 overs) lead by 5       7 runs from the SP over.  GS Sobers 37* (54b), AC Gilchrist 30* (42b)

99.1  Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
99.2  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs  Bounce from a length, steered out into the covers
99.3  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs  Full and on the leg stump, defensive shot played, off the pad, loud shout turned down
99.4  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs  Length outside off, guided out to backward point
99.5  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
99.6  Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs 
12:52 The All Stars 383-5 (100.0 overs) lead by 6      1 runs from the Elzar over.  GS Sobers 37* (59b), AC Gilchrist 31* (43b)

100.1 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
100.2 SP bowling to AC Gilchrist                   1 run   Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single
100.3 SP bowling to GS Sobers                      0 runs 
100.4 SP bowling to GS Sobers                      0 runs 
100.5 SP bowling to GS Sobers                      0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
100.6 SP bowling to GS Sobers                      0 runs 
12:56 The All Stars 384-5 (101.0 overs) lead by 7      1 runs from the SP over.  GS Sobers 37* (63b), AC Gilchrist 32* (45b)

101.1 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                0 runs  Fullish and outside the off, left carefully alone
101.2 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                0 runs 
101.3 Elzar bowling to AC Gilchrist                1 run   Short and a bit of width, cut very hard but the fielder dives across at cover and fields well
101.4 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   4 runs  Tossed up and on the pads, he gets down on one knee and sweeps regally through square leg
101.5 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs 
101.6 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   1 run   Fraction short, pitched in line and turning away, he rocks back and drives it away through cover
13:00 The All Stars 390-5 (102.0 overs) lead by 13     6 runs from the Elzar over.  GS Sobers 42* (66b), AC Gilchrist 33* (48b)

13:00 The All Stars 390-5 (102.0 overs) lead by 13     Bowling change: SP replaced by Welsh Red

Lunch: GS Sobers 42* (66b), AC Gilchrist 33* (48b)
Day 3 Afternoon Session

102.1 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
102.2 Welsh Red bowling to AC Gilchrist            1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
102.3 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
102.4 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               1 run   
102.5 Welsh Red bowling to AC Gilchrist            2 runs 
102.6 Welsh Red bowling to AC Gilchrist            1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off
13:44 The All Stars 396-5 (103.0 overs) lead by 19     6 runs from the Welsh Red over.  GS Sobers 44* (69b), AC Gilchrist 37* (51b)

13:44 The All Stars 396-5 (103.0 overs) lead by 19     Bowling change: Elzar replaced by Durlmints
103.1 Durlmints bowling to AC Gilchrist            0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
103.2 Durlmints bowling to AC Gilchrist            0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
103.3 Durlmints bowling to AC Gilchrist            1 run   
103.4 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs 
103.5 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               1 run   
103.6 Durlmints bowling to AC Gilchrist            0 runs 
13:48 The All Stars 398-5 (104.0 overs) lead by 21     2 runs from the Durlmints over.  GS Sobers 45* (71b), AC Gilchrist 38* (55b)

104.1 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
104.2 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
104.3 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
104.4 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               1 run   Worked into the gap
104.5 Welsh Red bowling to AC Gilchrist            1 run   Short of a good length and down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a single
13:51 The All Stars 400-5 (104.5 overs) lead by 23     That's 400 up for The All Stars.  GS Sobers 46* (75b), AC Gilchrist 39* (56b).
104.6 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
13:52 The All Stars 400-5 (105.0 overs) lead by 23     2 runs from the Welsh Red over.  GS Sobers 46* (76b), AC Gilchrist 39* (56b)

105.1 Durlmints bowling to AC Gilchrist            0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
105.2 Durlmints bowling to AC Gilchrist            3 runs 
105.3 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Edged!... But falls short of first slip
105.4 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               2 runs 
105.5 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
105.6 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               1 run   Short of a good length and down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a single
13:56 The All Stars 406-5 (106.0 overs) lead by 29     6 runs from the Durlmints over.  GS Sobers 49* (80b), AC Gilchrist 42* (58b)

106.1 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
106.2 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               1 run   
13:57 The All Stars 407-5 (106.2 overs) lead by 30     That's a 50 for GS Sobers.  50* (82b) 4x4 0x6
106.3 Welsh Red bowling to AC Gilchrist            0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
106.4 Welsh Red bowling to AC Gilchrist            0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
106.5 Welsh Red bowling to AC Gilchrist            1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
106.6 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
14:00 The All Stars 408-5 (107.0 overs) lead by 31     2 runs from the Welsh Red over.  GS Sobers 50* (83b), AC Gilchrist 43* (61b)

107.1 Durlmints bowling to AC Gilchrist            2 runs 
107.2 Durlmints bowling to AC Gilchrist            1 run   
107.3 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
107.4 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs 
107.5 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
107.6 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
14:04 The All Stars 411-5 (108.0 overs) lead by 34     3 runs from the Durlmints over.  GS Sobers 50* (87b), AC Gilchrist 46* (63b)

108.1 Welsh Red bowling to AC Gilchrist            Out!  Chops on trying to leave it! The batsman dangles his bat and inside edges onto the stumps! Length outside off, didn't know whether to play and as he shouldered arms
14:05 The All Stars 411-6 (108.1 overs) lead by 34     AC Gilchrist b. Welsh Red 46 (64b) 1x4 0x6 - partnership 98  - new batsman Wasim Akram
108.2 Welsh Red bowling to Wasim Akram             1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
108.3 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
108.4 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs 
108.5 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Solid defence
108.6 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
14:08 The All Stars 413-6 (109.0 overs) lead by 36     2 runs from the Welsh Red over.  GS Sobers 51* (91b), Wasim Akram 1* (1b)

109.1 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               4 runs  Short of a length and outside the off, cut played, and played well, the fielder runs around on the ropes but cannot stop the ball
109.2 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Length ball outside off, mistimes the drive
109.3 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               1 run   
109.4 Durlmints bowling to Wasim Akram             3 runs 
109.5 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
109.6 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
14:12 The All Stars 421-6 (110.0 overs) lead by 44     8 runs from the Durlmints over.  GS Sobers 56* (96b), Wasim Akram 4* (2b)

110.1 Welsh Red bowling to Wasim Akram             0 runs 
110.3 Welsh Red bowling to Wasim Akram             0 runs 
110.4 Welsh Red bowling to Wasim Akram             0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
110.5 Welsh Red bowling to Wasim Akram             0 runs 
110.6 Welsh Red bowling to Wasim Akram             1 run   Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single
14:16 The All Stars 422-6 (111.0 overs) lead by 45     1 runs from the Welsh Red over.  GS Sobers 56* (96b), Wasim Akram 5* (8b)

111.1 Durlmints bowling to Wasim Akram             0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
111.2 Durlmints bowling to Wasim Akram             0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
111.3 Durlmints bowling to Wasim Akram             0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
111.4 Durlmints bowling to Wasim Akram             1 run   Short ball on the stumps, pulled to midwicket
111.5 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
111.6 Durlmints bowling to GS Sobers               4 leg byes  That's raced to the boundary off the thigh guard, and the umpire signals 4 leg byes
14:20 The All Stars 427-6 (112.0 overs) lead by 50     5 runs from the Durlmints over.  GS Sobers 56* (98b), Wasim Akram 6* (12b)

112.1 Welsh Red bowling to Wasim Akram             0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
112.2 Welsh Red bowling to Wasim Akram             0 runs  Solid defence
112.3 Welsh Red bowling to Wasim Akram             0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
112.4 Welsh Red bowling to Wasim Akram             0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
112.5 Welsh Red bowling to Wasim Akram             Out!  Length ball, tried to smash it into next week, hit high on the bat and went waaaay up into the air, and the fielder takes a straightforward catch!
14:23 The All Stars 427-7 (112.5 overs) lead by 50     Wasim Akram c. Big Dick Nick b. Welsh Red 6 (17b) 0x4 0x6 - partnership 16  - new batsman MD Marshall
112.6 Welsh Red bowling to MD Marshall             2 runs 
14:24 The All Stars 429-7 (113.0 overs) lead by 52     2 runs from the Welsh Red over.  GS Sobers 56* (98b), MD Marshall 2* (1b)

14:24 The All Stars 429-7 (113.0 overs) lead by 52     Bowling change: Durlmints (5 over spell) replaced by Prof
113.1 Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    0 runs 
113.2 Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    2 runs 
113.3 Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    1 run   Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
113.4 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  0 runs 
113.5 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
113.6 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
14:28 The All Stars 432-7 (114.0 overs) lead by 55     3 runs from the Prof over.  GS Sobers 59* (101b), MD Marshall 2* (4b)

114.1 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               GS Sobers dropped by Elzar off Welsh Red on 59*
114.2 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               1 run   
114.3 Welsh Red bowling to MD Marshall             0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
114.4 Welsh Red bowling to MD Marshall             0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
114.5 Welsh Red bowling to MD Marshall             0 runs 
114.6 Welsh Red bowling to MD Marshall             1 run   Length on fourth stump, shovelled out to deep square
14:32 The All Stars 434-7 (115.0 overs) lead by 57     2 runs from the Welsh Red over.  GS Sobers 60* (103b), MD Marshall 3* (8b)

115.1 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
115.2 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  0 runs 
115.3 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  0 runs 
115.4 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
115.5 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  4 runs  Leg stump half-volley, he crunches the ball through midwicket for a boundary
115.6 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
14:36 The All Stars 438-7 (116.0 overs) lead by 61     4 runs from the Prof over.  GS Sobers 60* (103b), MD Marshall 7* (14b)

116.1 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
116.2 Welsh Red bowling to MD Marshall             (No ball) 1 run   
116.2 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs 
116.3 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
116.4 Welsh Red bowling to GS Sobers               1 run   Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
116.5 Welsh Red bowling to MD Marshall             0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
116.6 Welsh Red bowling to MD Marshall             0 runs 
14:40 The All Stars 442-7 (117.0 overs) lead by 65     4 runs from the Welsh Red over.  GS Sobers 62* (107b), MD Marshall 8* (17b)

117.1 Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
117.2 Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    1 run   
117.3 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
117.4 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  1 run   
117.5 Prof bowling to GS Sobers                    1 leg bye  The batsman looks to turn this down the leg side, but it's off the hip and they run one leg bye
117.6 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  0 runs 
14:44 The All Stars 445-7 (118.0 overs) lead by 68     3 runs from the Prof over.  GS Sobers 63* (110b), MD Marshall 9* (20b)

14:44 The All Stars 445-7 (118.0 overs) lead by 68     Bowling change: Welsh Red (8 over spell) replaced by Elzar
118.1 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   (No ball) 1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
118.1 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 0 runs 
118.2 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
118.3 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs 
118.4 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   0 runs  Well flighted, drifting in towards the pads, the ball bounces, grips and spins past the edge. Great ball, no result to show for it
118.5 Elzar bowling to GS Sobers                   Out!  That was too full to cut and he's played onto his own stumps
14:47 The All Stars 448-8 (118.5 overs) lead by 71     GS Sobers b. Elzar 64 (114b) 5x4 0x6 - partnership 21  - new batsman SK Warne
14:48 The All Stars 448-8 (119.0 overs) lead by 71     3 runs from the Elzar over.  MD Marshall 10* (22b), SK Warne 0* (1b)

119.1 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  1 run   
119.2 Prof bowling to SK Warne                     0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
119.3 Prof bowling to SK Warne                     1 run   
14:50 The All Stars 450-8 (119.3 overs) lead by 73     That's 450 up for The All Stars.  MD Marshall 11* (23b), SK Warne 1* (3b).
119.4 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  0 runs 
119.6 Prof bowling to MD Marshall                  0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
14:52 The All Stars 450-8 (120.0 overs) lead by 73     2 runs from the Prof over.  MD Marshall 11* (26b), SK Warne 1* (3b)

120.1 Elzar bowling to SK Warne                    0 runs 
120.3 Elzar bowling to SK Warne                    0 runs  Tossed up, defended back down the pitch
120.5 Elzar bowling to SK Warne                    1 run   
120.6 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 0 runs  Slides on with the angle, defended into the covers
14:56 The All Stars 451-8 (121.0 overs) lead by 74     1 runs from the Elzar over.  MD Marshall 11* (27b), SK Warne 2* (8b)

14:56 The All Stars 451-8 (121.0 overs) lead by 74     Bowling change: Prof (4 over spell) replaced by SP
121.1 SP bowling to SK Warne                       0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
121.2 SP bowling to SK Warne                       Out!  He steams in and delivers a perfect delivery pitching middle and off and swinging away just enough, just late enough, to beat the bat and knock the off stump out of the ground!
14:57 The All Stars 451-9 (121.2 overs) lead by 74     SK Warne b. SP 2 (10b) 0x4 0x6 - partnership 3  - new batsman CEL Ambrose
121.3 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    0 runs 
121.4 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    2 runs  On the pads and he flicks it away to the deep midwicket region, the sweeper is square and they comfortably come back for the second
121.5 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
121.6 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    0 runs 
15:00 The All Stars 453-9 (122.0 overs) lead by 76     2 runs from the SP over.  MD Marshall 11* (27b), CEL Ambrose 2* (4b)

122.1 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 2 runs  Full and outside the off, sweep played down towards fine-leg
122.2 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 0 runs  Full and on the stumps, defended back down the pitch to the bowler
122.3 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
122.4 Elzar bowling to CEL Ambrose                 1 run   
122.5 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 0 runs 
122.6 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 1 run   
15:04 The All Stars 458-9 (123.0 overs) lead by 81     5 runs from the Elzar over.  MD Marshall 15* (32b), CEL Ambrose 3* (5b)

123.1 SP bowling to MD Marshall                    0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
123.2 SP bowling to MD Marshall                    2 runs 
123.3 SP bowling to MD Marshall                    0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
123.4 SP bowling to MD Marshall                    6 runs  Pitched up and smashed back over the bowler for six
123.5 SP bowling to MD Marshall                    1 run   
123.6 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    1 run   
15:08 The All Stars 468-9 (124.0 overs) lead by 91     10 runs from the SP over.  MD Marshall 24* (37b), CEL Ambrose 4* (6b)

124.1 Elzar bowling to CEL Ambrose                 0 runs  Well flighted, drifting in towards the pads, the ball bounces, grips and spins past the edge. Great ball, no result to show for it
124.2 Elzar bowling to CEL Ambrose                 0 runs  Tossed up, defended back down the pitch
124.4 Elzar bowling to CEL Ambrose                 0 runs  Leans forward in defence
124.5 Elzar bowling to CEL Ambrose                 0 runs  Fullish and outside the off, left carefully alone
124.6 Elzar bowling to CEL Ambrose                 4 runs  Tossed up and on the pads, he gets down on one knee and sweeps regally through square leg
15:12 The All Stars 472-9 (125.0 overs) lead by 95     4 runs from the Elzar over.  MD Marshall 24* (37b), CEL Ambrose 8* (12b)

125.1 SP bowling to MD Marshall                    2 runs  Short of a length and outside the off, he chops well through cover-point
125.2 SP bowling to MD Marshall                    1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
125.3 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
125.4 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    4 runs  Clipped off the pads
125.5 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
125.6 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
15:16 The All Stars 479-9 (126.0 overs) lead by 102    7 runs from the SP over.  MD Marshall 27* (39b), CEL Ambrose 12* (16b)

126.1 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 0 runs  Fullish on fifth stump, squeezed out towards cover point
126.3 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 1 run   
126.4 Elzar bowling to CEL Ambrose                 1 run   Fraction short, pitched in line and turning away, he rocks back and drives it away through cover
126.5 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 0 runs 
126.6 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 0 runs  Well flighted and on the off, driven towards mid-off
15:20 The All Stars 481-9 (127.0 overs) lead by 104    2 runs from the Elzar over.  MD Marshall 28* (44b), CEL Ambrose 13* (17b)

127.1 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    2 runs  Finds the space in the covers for 2
127.2 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
127.3 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
127.4 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
127.6 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    1 run   
15:24 The All Stars 484-9 (128.0 overs) lead by 107    3 runs from the SP over.  MD Marshall 28* (44b), CEL Ambrose 16* (23b)

128.1 Elzar bowling to CEL Ambrose                 1 run   Full and outside the off stump, driven well through cover for a single
128.2 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 0 runs 
128.3 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 0 runs  Full and on the leg stump, defensive shot played, off the pad, loud shout turned down
128.4 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 0 runs  Tossed up and outside the off, a bit slower, a bit more spin, left alone
128.6 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 MD Marshall dropped by Big Dick Nick off Elzar on 28*
15:28 The All Stars 485-9 (129.0 overs) lead by 108    1 runs from the Elzar over.  MD Marshall 28* (49b), CEL Ambrose 17* (24b)

129.1 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    0 runs 
129.2 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    0 runs 
129.3 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    0 runs  Length ball outside off, mistimes the drive
129.4 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    (No ball) 0 runs  Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
129.4 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    0 runs 
129.5 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    1 run   Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single
129.6 SP bowling to MD Marshall                    0 runs 
15:32 The All Stars 487-9 (130.0 overs) lead by 110    2 runs from the SP over.  MD Marshall 28* (50b), CEL Ambrose 18* (30b)

130.1 Elzar bowling to CEL Ambrose                 0 runs 
130.2 Elzar bowling to CEL Ambrose                 1 run   Fraction short, pitched in line and turning away, he rocks back and drives it away through cover
130.3 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 2 runs  Not well timed, but the batsmen will come back for 2
130.4 Elzar bowling to MD Marshall                 1 run   Short of a length and outside the off, cut through point for a single
130.5 Elzar bowling to CEL Ambrose                 0 runs  Tossed up and on the pads, played back towards the bowler
130.6 Elzar bowling to CEL Ambrose                 0 runs  Full and on the off stump, he watches carefully and defends
15:36 The All Stars 491-9 (131.0 overs) lead by 114    4 runs from the Elzar over.  MD Marshall 31* (52b), CEL Ambrose 19* (34b)

131.1 SP bowling to MD Marshall                    MD Marshall dropped by Prof off SP on 31*
131.2 SP bowling to MD Marshall                    0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
131.3 SP bowling to MD Marshall                    0 runs 
131.4 SP bowling to MD Marshall                    1 run   Back of a length and outside the off, played off the back foot towards cover
131.5 SP bowling to CEL Ambrose                    Out!  Gloved behind, an absolute snorter! Legcutter, bounces up sharply, flicks the gloves as the batsman jumps onto the back foot, and flies through to the wicket keeper!
15:39 The All Stars 492-10 (131.5 overs) lead by 115    CEL Ambrose c. Samie b. SP 19 (35b) 2x4 0x6 - partnership 41
15:39 The All Stars 492-10 (131.5 overs) lead by 115    1 runs from the SP over.  MD Marshall 32* (56b), CEL Ambrose 19* (35b)

15:39 The All Stars 492-10 (131.5 overs) lead by 115    End of innings - MD Marshall 32* (56b), CEL Ambrose 19 (35b).

 The All Stars - 1st innings
 JB Hobbs                                                     lbw. b. SP  32  (75) FOW:  70-1
 SM Gavaskar                                          c. Samie b. Elzar 108 (178) FOW: 236-2
*DG Bradman                                       c. Samie b. Durlmints 134 (190) FOW: 313-5
 IVA Richards                                     c. Kekule b. Welsh Red  22  (42) FOW: 293-3
 SR Tendulkar                                      c. Voodoo Ray b. Prof   3  (15) FOW: 313-4
 GS Sobers                                                      b. Elzar  64 (114) FOW: 448-8
AC Gilchrist                                               b. Welsh Red  46  (64) FOW: 411-6
 Wasim Akram                               c. Big Dick Nick b. Welsh Red   6  (17) FOW: 427-7
 MD Marshall                                                     not out  32  (56) FOW:     
 SK Warne                                                          b. SP   2  (10) FOW: 451-9
 CEL Ambrose                                             c. Samie b. SP  19  (35) FOW: 492ao
                                                  4b, 14lb, 6nb - extras  24
                                                 (all out - 131.5 overs) 492   (3.73 RPO)
                       O      M     R    W 
 SP                   28.5 -  3 -  88 -  3   3.05 RPO       Fast     
 Durlmints             23  -  1 -  60 -  1   2.61 RPO       Fast     
 Prof                  18  -  1 -  55 -  1   3.06 RPO       Fast     
 Welsh Red             22  -  0 -  99 -  3   4.50 RPO       Fast     
 Elzar                 31  -  0 - 116 -  2   3.74 RPO       Spin     
 Voodoo Ray            9   -  0 -  56 -  0   6.22 RPO       Bat     
Day 3 Evening Session

16:00 Red & White Kop 0-0 (0.0 overs) trail by 115     Start of innings

0.1   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                1 run   
0.2   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         2 runs 
0.3   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Length ball outside off, mistimes the drive
0.4   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
0.5   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
0.6   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                1 run   Length on fourth stump, shovelled out to deep square
16:04 Red & White Kop 5-0 (1.0 overs) trail by 110     5 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Kekule 2* (3b), Gerry Attrick 3* (3b)

1.1   MD Marshall bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
1.2   MD Marshall bowling to Kekule                1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
1.3   MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
1.4   MD Marshall bowling to Gerry Attrick         1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
1.5   MD Marshall bowling to Kekule                0 runs 
1.6   MD Marshall bowling to Kekule                1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
16:08 Red & White Kop 8-0 (2.0 overs) trail by 107     3 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Kekule 4* (7b), Gerry Attrick 4* (5b)

2.1   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                Kekule dropped by GS Sobers off CEL Ambrose on 4*
2.2   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                4 runs  You can't afford to bowl at him there! Too full and despatched to the extra cover boundary
2.3   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
2.4   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         0 runs  Length ball outside off, mistimes the drive
2.5   CEL Ambrose bowling to Gerry Attrick         Out!  Short, and the batsman looks to hook, but just sends a tickle through to the man behind the stumps
16:11 Red & White Kop 13-1 (2.5 overs) trail by 102    Gerry Attrick c. AC Gilchrist b. CEL Ambrose 4 (7b) 0x4 0x6 - partnership 13  - new batsman Max Powers
2.6   CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Solid defence
16:12 Red & White Kop 13-1 (3.0 overs) trail by 102    5 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Kekule 9* (10b), Max Powers 0* (1b)

3.1   MD Marshall bowling to Kekule                1 run   
3.2   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
3.3   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Back of a length, in at the thigh pad as the batsman tries to work into the leg side
3.4   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
3.5   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
3.6   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
16:16 Red & White Kop 14-1 (4.0 overs) trail by 101    1 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Kekule 10* (11b), Max Powers 0* (6b)

4.1   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                4 runs  Pitched up and put away to the cover boundary
4.2   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
4.3   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                2 runs  Excellent fielding on the boundary but the batsmen run hard for 2
4.4   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
4.5   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Edged!... But falls short of first slip
4.6   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
16:20 Red & White Kop 20-1 (5.0 overs) trail by 95     6 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Kekule 16* (17b), Max Powers 0* (6b)

5.1   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
5.2   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
5.3   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length ball outside off, mistimes the drive
5.4   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
5.6   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            4 runs  Pitched up and put away to the cover boundary
16:24 Red & White Kop 24-1 (6.0 overs) trail by 91     4 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Kekule 16* (17b), Max Powers 4* (12b)

6.1   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
6.2   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
6.3   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                1 run   
6.4   CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            2 runs  Finds the space in the covers for 2
6.5   CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
6.6   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs 
16:28 Red & White Kop 28-1 (7.0 overs) trail by 87     4 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Kekule 17* (21b), Max Powers 7* (14b)

7.1   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
7.2   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
7.3   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
7.4   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
7.5   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
7.6   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
16:32 Red & White Kop 28-1 (8.0 overs) trail by 87     0 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Kekule 17* (21b), Max Powers 7* (20b)

8.1   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
8.2   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs 
8.3   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
8.4   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
8.6   CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
16:36 Red & White Kop 29-1 (9.0 overs) trail by 86     1 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Kekule 18* (27b), Max Powers 7* (20b)

9.1   MD Marshall bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
9.2   MD Marshall bowling to Kekule                2 runs  Not well timed, but the batsmen will come back for 2
9.3   MD Marshall bowling to Kekule                1 run   
9.4   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Watchfully left by the batsman
9.5   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
9.6   MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
16:40 Red & White Kop 32-1 (10.0 overs) trail by 83    3 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Kekule 21* (30b), Max Powers 7* (23b)

10.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                1 run   
10.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
10.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
10.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Left by the batsman
10.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
16:44 Red & White Kop 33-1 (11.0 overs) trail by 82    1 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Kekule 22* (31b), Max Powers 7* (28b)

11.1  MD Marshall bowling to Kekule                0 runs 
11.2  MD Marshall bowling to Kekule                0 runs 
11.3  MD Marshall bowling to Kekule                1 run   
11.4  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
11.5  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Edged!... But falls short of first slip
11.6  MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers            1 bye  Left by the batsman, but no taken cleanly by the wicket keeper and that will go down as a bye
16:48 Red & White Kop 35-1 (12.0 overs) trail by 80    2 runs from the MD Marshall over.  Kekule 23* (34b), Max Powers 7* (31b)

12.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
12.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
12.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
12.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Left by the batsman
12.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
12.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
16:52 Red & White Kop 35-1 (13.0 overs) trail by 80    0 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Kekule 23* (34b), Max Powers 7* (37b)

16:52 Red & White Kop 35-1 (13.0 overs) trail by 80    Bowling change: MD Marshall (6 over spell) replaced by Wasim Akram
13.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Kekule                1 run   Worked into the gap
13.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
13.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
13.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
13.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length outside off, shoulders arms
13.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
16:56 Red & White Kop 36-1 (14.0 overs) trail by 79    1 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Kekule 24* (35b), Max Powers 7* (42b)

16:56 Red & White Kop 36-1 (14.0 overs) trail by 79    Bowling change: CEL Ambrose (7 over spell) replaced by GS Sobers
14.1  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs 
14.2  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs 
14.3  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs 
14.4  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
14.5  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  1 run   Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single
14.6  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
17:00 Red & White Kop 37-1 (15.0 overs) trail by 78    1 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Kekule 25* (40b), Max Powers 7* (43b)

15.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Kekule                4 runs  Pitched up and put away to the cover boundary
15.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Kekule                0 runs 
15.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Kekule                1 run   Dropped into the gap and the batsmen scamper for a single
15.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
15.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   
15.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
17:04 Red & White Kop 43-1 (16.0 overs) trail by 72    6 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Kekule 30* (44b), Max Powers 8* (45b)

16.1  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs 
16.2  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Back of a length and outside the off, played off the back foot towards cover
16.3  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs 
16.4  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
16.5  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs  Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
16.6  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
17:08 Red & White Kop 45-1 (17.0 overs) trail by 70    2 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Kekule 31* (48b), Max Powers 9* (47b)

17.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
17.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
17.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Kekule                1 run   Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
17.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
17.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Kekule                0 runs 
17:12 Red & White Kop 47-1 (18.0 overs) trail by 68    2 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Kekule 32* (53b), Max Powers 10* (48b)

18.1  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs 
18.2  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
18.3  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              0 runs 
18.4  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              3 runs 
17:15 Red & White Kop 50-1 (18.4 overs) trail by 65    That's 50 up for Red & White Kop.  Kekule 32* (53b), Max Powers 13* (52b).
18.5  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
18.6  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  1 run   Worked into the gap
17:16 Red & White Kop 51-1 (19.0 overs) trail by 64    4 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Kekule 33* (55b), Max Powers 13* (52b)

19.1  Wasim Akram bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Length outside off, tries to defend towards mid-off, skews into the leg side via the inside half of the bat
19.2  Wasim Akram bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
19.3  Wasim Akram bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Solid defence
19.4  Wasim Akram bowling to Kekule                0 runs 
19.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Kekule                (No ball) 1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
19.5  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
19.6  Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
17:20 Red & White Kop 53-1 (20.0 overs) trail by 62    2 runs from the Wasim Akram over.  Kekule 34* (60b), Max Powers 13* (54b)

20.1  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs  Firmly forward to defend
20.2  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  1 run   
20.3  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 run   Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
20.4  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs 
20.5  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs  Chin music from the bowler, but the batman veers out of the way just in time
20.6  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs 
17:24 Red & White Kop 55-1 (21.0 overs) trail by 60    2 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Kekule 35* (65b), Max Powers 14* (55b)

17:24 Red & White Kop 55-1 (21.0 overs) trail by 60    Bowling change: Wasim Akram (4 over spell) replaced by SK Warne
21.1  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Full and on the off stump, he watches carefully and defends
21.2  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Full and on the stumps, defended back down the pitch to the bowler
21.3  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Full and on the off stump, he watches carefully and defends
21.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
21.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Comes down the track on this occasion, ends up playing it back to the bowler
17:28 Red & White Kop 55-1 (22.0 overs) trail by 60    0 runs from the SK Warne over.  Kekule 35* (65b), Max Powers 14* (61b)

22.1  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs 
22.2  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs  Chin music, ducks underneath it
22.3  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs  Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
22.4  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs  Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
22.5  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs  Watchfully left by the batsman
22.6  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs 
17:32 Red & White Kop 55-1 (23.0 overs) trail by 60    0 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Kekule 35* (71b), Max Powers 14* (61b)

23.1  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Full and on the stumps, defended back down the pitch to the bowler
23.2  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
23.3  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   Short and a bit of width, cut very hard but the fielder dives across at cover and fields well
23.4  SK Warne bowling to Kekule                   0 runs  Length outside off, guided out to backward point
23.5  SK Warne bowling to Kekule                   0 runs  Tossed up outside the off stump, defended
23.6  SK Warne bowling to Kekule                   0 runs  Tossed up outside the off stump, defended
17:36 Red & White Kop 56-1 (24.0 overs) trail by 59    1 runs from the SK Warne over.  Kekule 35* (74b), Max Powers 15* (64b)

24.1  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              1 leg bye  The batsman looks to turn this down the leg side, but it's off the hip and they run one leg bye
24.2  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
24.3  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs  Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
24.4  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  0 runs 
24.5  GS Sobers bowling to Kekule                  1 run   
24.6  GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers              2 runs  Picks the gap on the leg side
17:40 Red & White Kop 60-1 (25.0 overs) trail by 55    4 runs from the GS Sobers over.  Kekule 36* (78b), Max Powers 17* (66b)

25.1  SK Warne bowling to Kekule                   3 runs  Fraction short, pitched in line and turning away, he rocks back and drives it away through cover
17:41 Red & White Kop 63-1 (25.1 overs) trail by 52    That's a 50 partnership between Kekule and Max Powers.
25.2  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Length ball, nudged out into the covers
25.3  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
25.4  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs 
25.5  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   
25.6  SK Warne bowling to Kekule                   0 runs 
17:44 Red & White Kop 64-1 (26.0 overs) trail by 51    4 runs from the SK Warne over.  Kekule 39* (80b), Max Powers 18* (70b)

17:44 Red & White Kop 64-1 (26.0 overs) trail by 51    Bowling change: GS Sobers (6 over spell) replaced by CEL Ambrose
26.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            3 runs  Full and on the pads, clipped well down to fine leg
26.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Length outside off, left alone
26.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs  Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
26.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                0 runs 
26.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                1 run   Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
26.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
17:48 Red & White Kop 68-1 (27.0 overs) trail by 47    4 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Kekule 40* (84b), Max Powers 21* (72b)

27.1  SK Warne bowling to Kekule                   1 run   
27.2  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   Driven to the fielder at long off
27.3  SK Warne bowling to Kekule                   0 runs  Well flighted, drifting in towards the pads, the ball bounces, grips and spins past the edge. Great ball, no result to show for it
27.4  SK Warne bowling to Kekule                   0 runs  Length outside off, guided out to backward point
27.5  SK Warne bowling to Kekule                   0 runs  Nudged out to mid-on
27.6  SK Warne bowling to Kekule                   0 runs 
17:52 Red & White Kop 70-1 (28.0 overs) trail by 45    2 runs from the SK Warne over.  Kekule 41* (89b), Max Powers 22* (73b)

28.1  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Beaten outside the off stump
28.2  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
28.3  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs  Full and straight, dug out into the leg side
28.4  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            0 runs 
28.5  CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers            1 run   Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
28.6  CEL Ambrose bowling to Kekule                1 run   Slower ball, but it's down leg side and easily worked away for a single
17:56 Red & White Kop 72-1 (29.0 overs) trail by 43    2 runs from the CEL Ambrose over.  Kekule 42* (90b), Max Powers 23* (78b)

29.1  SK Warne bowling to Kekule                   0 runs 
29.2  SK Warne bowling to Kekule                   1 run   
29.3  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               1 run   
29.4  SK Warne bowling to Kekule                   0 runs  Well flighted and on the off, driven towards mid-off
29.5  SK Warne bowling to Kekule                   1 run   Short of a length and outside the off, cut through cover for a single
29.6  SK Warne bowling to Max Powers               0 runs  Comes down the track on this occasion, ends up playing it back to the bowler
18:02 Red & White Kop 75-1 (30.0 overs) trail by 40    3 runs from the SK Warne over.  Kekule 44* (94b), Max Powers 24* (80b)

18:02 Red & White Kop 75-1 (30.0 overs) trail by 40    Close of play: Kekule 44* (94b), Max Powers 24* (80b)
