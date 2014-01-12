Day 2 Morning Session
90.1 Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers 0 runs
90.2 Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers 1 run Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
90.3 Wasim Akram bowling to Samie 0 runs
90.4 Wasim Akram bowling to Samie 0 runs Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
90.5 Wasim Akram bowling to Samie 1 run Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
90.6 Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.11:04 Red & White Kop 307-5 (91.0 overs) 2 runs from the Wasim Akram over. Max Powers 132* (266b), Samie 32* (66b)
91.1 GS Sobers bowling to Samie 1 run Short ball on the stumps, pulled to midwicket
91.2 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers 1 run Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
91.3 GS Sobers bowling to Samie 1 run Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single
91.4 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers 1 run Worked into the gap
91.5 GS Sobers bowling to Samie 0 runs Length ball, nudged out to mid-on
91.6 GS Sobers bowling to Samie 1 run Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single11:08 Red & White Kop 312-5 (92.0 overs) 5 runs from the GS Sobers over. Max Powers 134* (268b), Samie 35* (70b)
92.1 Wasim Akram bowling to Samie 0 runs Firmly forward to defend
92.2 Wasim Akram bowling to Samie 0 runs
92.3 Wasim Akram bowling to Samie 4 runs A majestic straight drive
92.4 Wasim Akram bowling to Samie 0 runs Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.
92.5 Wasim Akram bowling to Samie 1 run Full and outside the off stump, defended towards cover for a quick single
92.6 Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers 1 run Low full-toss outside the off, punched past cover for a single11:12 Red & White Kop 318-5 (93.0 overs) 6 runs from the Wasim Akram over. Max Powers 135* (269b), Samie 40* (75b)
93.1 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers 1 run Beautifully timed but straight to the sweeper
93.2 GS Sobers bowling to Samie 0 runs Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
93.3 GS Sobers bowling to Samie 0 runs Beaten outside the off stump
93.4 GS Sobers bowling to Samie 0 runs
93.5 GS Sobers bowling to Samie 0 runs
93.6 GS Sobers bowling to Samie 0 runs Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder11:16 Red & White Kop 319-5 (94.0 overs) 1 runs from the GS Sobers over. Max Powers 136* (270b), Samie 40* (80b)
94.1 Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Chin music, ducks underneath it
94.2 Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers 1 run
94.3 Wasim Akram bowling to Samie 4 runs A majestic straight drive
94.4 Wasim Akram bowling to Samie 0 runs
94.5 Wasim Akram bowling to Samie 0 runs Length outside off, left alone
94.6 Wasim Akram bowling to Samie Out! There's the peach from the bowler! Perfectly pitched up, swinging in late, the batsman leans forward to drive and misses as the ball shatters the off stump!11:20 Red & White Kop 324-6 (94.6 overs) Samie b. Wasim Akram 44 (84b) 3x4 1x6 - partnership 87 - new batsman Elzar11:20 Red & White Kop 324-6 (95.0 overs) 5 runs from the Wasim Akram over. Max Powers 137* (272b), Elzar 0* (0b)
95.1 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers 1 run Worked into the gap
95.2 GS Sobers bowling to Elzar 4 runs Hoiked over mid wicket for a boundary
95.3 GS Sobers bowling to Elzar 1 run Short of a good length and down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a single
95.5 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Shortish outside the off stump, left alone
95.6 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers 1 run Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket11:24 Red & White Kop 331-6 (96.0 overs) 7 runs from the GS Sobers over. Max Powers 139* (276b), Elzar 5* (2b)
96.1 Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
96.2 Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers 1 run Back of a length and outside the off, played off the back foot towards cover
96.3 Wasim Akram bowling to Elzar 0 runs Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
96.4 Wasim Akram bowling to Elzar 0 runs Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
96.5 Wasim Akram bowling to Elzar 1 run Short of a good length and down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a single
96.6 Wasim Akram bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Short ball in at the shoulder, just about gets out the way of it.11:28 Red & White Kop 333-6 (97.0 overs) 2 runs from the Wasim Akram over. Max Powers 140* (279b), Elzar 6* (5b)
97.1 GS Sobers bowling to Elzar 0 runs
97.2 GS Sobers bowling to Elzar 0 runs Length on fourth stump, angling in. Defends towards mid-on
97.3 GS Sobers bowling to Elzar 0 runs
97.4 GS Sobers bowling to Elzar 0 runs Beaten outside the off stump
97.5 GS Sobers bowling to Elzar 1 run
97.6 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers 4 runs Pitched up and put away to the cover boundary11:32 Red & White Kop 338-6 (98.0 overs) 5 runs from the GS Sobers over. Max Powers 144* (280b), Elzar 7* (10b)
11:32 Red & White Kop 338-6 (98.0 overs) Bowling change: Wasim Akram (4 over spell) replaced by MD Marshall
98.1 MD Marshall bowling to Elzar 1 run Tossed up and outside the off stump, driven at, off the edge past mid-off for a single
98.2 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers 1 run
98.3 MD Marshall bowling to Elzar 0 runs Firmly forward to defend
98.4 MD Marshall bowling to Elzar 0 runs
98.5 MD Marshall bowling to Elzar 0 runs Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
98.6 MD Marshall bowling to Elzar Out! That's gone right through the defences and taken middle stump out of the ground11:36 Red & White Kop 340-7 (98.6 overs) Elzar b. MD Marshall 8 (15b) 1x4 0x6 - partnership 16 - new batsman Durlmints11:36 Red & White Kop 340-7 (99.0 overs) 2 runs from the MD Marshall over. Max Powers 145* (281b), Durlmints 0* (0b)
99.1 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers 1 run Driven to the fielder at long off
99.2 GS Sobers bowling to Durlmints 0 runs Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
99.3 GS Sobers bowling to Durlmints 0 runs
99.4 GS Sobers bowling to Durlmints 3 runs
99.5 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers 4 runs Bludgeoned over cow corner, ugly, but effective11:39 Red & White Kop 348-7 (99.5 overs) That's a 150 for Max Powers. 150* (283b) 8x4 0x6
99.6 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers 0 runs 11:40 Red & White Kop 348-7 (100.0 overs) 8 runs from the GS Sobers over. Max Powers 150* (284b), Durlmints 3* (3b)
100.1 MD Marshall bowling to Durlmints 1 run Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
100.2 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Length on fourth stump, defends down the track off the back foot
100.3 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers 4 byes. That's swung very late past the batsman and away from the desparing dive of the wicket keeper to boundary for 4 byes
100.4 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers 0 runs
100.5 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
100.6 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder11:44 Red & White Kop 353-7 (101.0 overs) 5 runs from the MD Marshall over. Max Powers 150* (289b), Durlmints 4* (4b)
101.2 GS Sobers bowling to Durlmints 1 run
101.3 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Short one banged in, he leaves this one well alone
101.4 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers 2 runs
101.5 GS Sobers bowling to Max Powers 1 run Angling in towards off stump, worked out to mid-on where the fielder makes a diving stop to his right
101.6 GS Sobers bowling to Durlmints 0 runs Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot11:48 Red & White Kop 357-7 (102.0 overs) 4 runs from the GS Sobers over. Max Powers 153* (292b), Durlmints 5* (7b)
102.1 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers 0 runs
102.2 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Short ball, looked to work out to square leg but got almost no bat on it, and it dribbled down at his feet
102.3 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Left by the batsman.
102.4 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go
102.5 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Short outside the off stump, drops the hands and lets it go11:52 Red & White Kop 357-7 (103.0 overs) 0 runs from the MD Marshall over. Max Powers 153* (298b), Durlmints 5* (7b)
11:52 Red & White Kop 357-7 (103.0 overs) Bowling change: GS Sobers (6 over spell) replaced by CEL Ambrose
103.1 CEL Ambrose bowling to Durlmints 0 runs Short, strikes the biceps as he drops the hands and it flies up tantalisingly towards square leg
103.2 CEL Ambrose bowling to Durlmints 0 runs Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder
103.3 CEL Ambrose bowling to Durlmints 0 runs
103.4 CEL Ambrose bowling to Durlmints 0 runs Left by the batsman
103.5 CEL Ambrose bowling to Durlmints 0 runs
103.6 CEL Ambrose bowling to Durlmints (No ball) 0 runs Back of a length, fended back down the pitch, jumping onto the back foot
103.6 CEL Ambrose bowling to Durlmints 0 runs Driven hard, but straight to the cover fielder11:56 Red & White Kop 358-7 (104.0 overs) 1 runs from the CEL Ambrose over. Max Powers 153* (298b), Durlmints 5* (14b)
104.1 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers 0 runs
104.2 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers 4 runs Short and wide, that is a terrible ball, hammered past point for four
104.3 MD Marshall bowling to Max Powers 1 run Length on off stump, worked out to deep midwicket
104.4 MD Marshall bowling to Durlmints Out! RUN OUT! Tip and run goes awry as he plays this one towards cover and tries to scamper a single. The fielder nails the stumps and he's a goner11:59 Red & White Kop 363-8 (104.4 overs) Durlmints run out (GS Sobers) 5 (15b) 0x4 0x6 - partnership 23 - new batsman SP
104.5 MD Marshall bowling to SP 1 leg bye The batsman looks to turn this down the leg side, but it's off the hip and they run one leg bye12:00 Red & White Kop 364-8 (105.0 overs) 6 runs from the MD Marshall over. Max Powers 158* (302b), SP 0* (1b)
105.1 CEL Ambrose bowling to SP Out! A length ball, slight movement off the pitch, and a regualtion edge through to the wicket keeper12:01 Red & White Kop 364-9 (105.1 overs) SP c. AC Gilchrist b. CEL Ambrose 0 (2b) 0x4 0x6 - partnership 1 - new batsman Prof
105.2 CEL Ambrose bowling to Prof 1 run
105.3 CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Length outside off, shoulders arms
105.4 CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers 0 runs Jumping defence on the back foot, squirts out to mid-off
105.5 CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers 4 runs Full and outside the off, driven well through cover, good shot that, can't say the same about the ball though
105.6 CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers 2 runs 12:04 Red & White Kop 371-9 (106.0 overs) 7 runs from the CEL Ambrose over. Max Powers 164* (306b), Prof 1* (1b)
106.1 MD Marshall bowling to Prof 0 runs Length outside off, left alone
106.3 MD Marshall bowling to Prof 2 runs
106.4 MD Marshall bowling to Prof 0 runs Back of a length, jammed out to square leg off the chest
106.5 MD Marshall bowling to Prof 4 runs Flashed a wide delivery but a thick outside edge flies for a one-bounce boundary12:08 Red & White Kop 377-9 (107.0 overs) 6 runs from the MD Marshall over. Max Powers 164* (306b), Prof 7* (7b)
107.1 CEL Ambrose bowling to Max Powers Out! A length ball, slight movement off the pitch, and a regualtion edge through to the wicket keeper12:09 Red & White Kop 377-10 (107.1 overs) Max Powers c. AC Gilchrist b. CEL Ambrose 164 (307b) 10x4 0x6 - partnership 13 12:09 Red & White Kop 377-10 (107.1 overs) 0 runs from the CEL Ambrose over. Max Powers 164* (307b), Prof 7* (7b)
12:09 Red & White Kop 377-10 (107.1 overs) End of innings - Max Powers 164 (307b), Prof 7* (7b).
Red & White Kop - 1st innings
Kekule c. AC Gilchrist b. MD Marshall 3 (
FOW: 5-1
Gerry Attrick lbw. b. SK Warne 37 (74) FOW: 89-2
Max Powers c. AC Gilchrist b. CEL Ambrose 164 (307) FOW: 377ao
*Voodoo Ray c. JB Hobbs b. SK Warne 14 (17) FOW: 105-3
Big Dick Nick lbw. b. CEL Ambrose 17 (20) FOW: 134-4
Welsh Red c. DG Bradman b. CEL Ambrose 61 (98) FOW: 237-5
Samie b. Wasim Akram 44 (84) FOW: 324-6
Elzar b. MD Marshall 8 (15) FOW: 340-7
Durlmints run out (GS Sobers) 5 (15) FOW: 363-8
SP c. AC Gilchrist b. CEL Ambrose 0 (2) FOW: 364-9
Prof not out 7 (7) FOW:
5b, 4lb, 5w, 3nb - extras 17
(all out - 107.1 overs) 377 (3.52 RPO)
O M R W
CEL Ambrose 21.1 - 3 - 61 - 4 2.88 RPO Fast
MD Marshall 22 - 2 - 73 - 2 3.32 RPO Fast
Wasim Akram 21 - 0 - 77 - 1 3.67 RPO Fast
GS Sobers 19 - 2 - 81 - 0 4.26 RPO Fast
SK Warne 22 - 0 - 71 - 2 3.23 RPO Spin
IVA Richards 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 2.50 RPO PartSpin