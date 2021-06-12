How does Valhalla compare across to Odyssey? Been having moments of fun with Odyssey, it is beautifully done if not particularly challenging, but the game keeps yanking me out of the Greek world with its 'aliens' and little portions with the 'archaeologists'. Is Valhalla a bit more coherent and a bit more focused on the game world? Although better of £100 for the game plus season pass suggests waiting on a sale even if it's a huge improvement.



There's still some supernatural crap but it's far, far less than in Odyssey and the 'archaeologists stuff' is minimal. You are very rarely dragged out of the game world by it. The writing also feels far more mature and coherent than Odyssey and the characters are far better too in my opinion. The World itself is great, with plenty to do, but it's not as outright beautiful as Odyssey in my opinion. The story is - as Dalarr says - pretty well done and by Assassin's Creed game standards is right up there.Graphically, there is far more lod switching and pop-in than in Odyssey, with the trade-off for that being that the game runs smoother. It still looks fantastic at times. I'd suggest that if you're on PC that you use a re-shade though as the default colour palette is bloody awful.Combat is deffo better. It's more gory and although using the exact same system as in Odyssey is just far more satisfying in general. It's not really any more challenging than Odyssey though. One thing in particular that I also liked in terms of the combat was the option to turn on 'guaranteed assassinations'. I hated the fact that in Odyssey the stupid leveling system made some enemies somehow impervious to a knife through the fucking neck. So stupid.So yeah, overall I'd echo what Dalarr has said in that it's a much better game than Odyssey.