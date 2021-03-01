« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Assassin's Creed Series  (Read 6037 times)

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,666
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #120 on: March 1, 2021, 02:58:45 pm »
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on March  1, 2021, 09:34:06 am
I loved Valhalla (97 hours to finish it, have done a reasonable amount of side stuff but still loads to do).

I love the viking stuff though.  More than the Greek and Egyptian stuff, even.
Its the first game in a long while where Im going for 100% completion, or as close as I can get. Have put the main story on hold for a moment and doing side quests. Have completed everything in Grantesbridgeshire and East Anglia.
Logged

Offline Judge Redd

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #121 on: March 1, 2021, 05:46:32 pm »
Trying to do the same with Valhalla, and while I've found most of the mysteries OK, some of the Black Flag-style paper sheets have been a pain in the backside... but they're a walk in the park compared to some of the cairns. My goodness there's a couple of those have nearly had me launch my dualshock at the TV  :butt
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,531
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #122 on: March 1, 2021, 08:12:49 pm »
Started the Jorvik arc and put it down shortly afterwards, haven't picked it up again for a few weeks now. Same thing happened with Odyssey - I will finish it at some point but it's not fun anymore, I do still prefer the world to Odyssey though.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #123 on: March 6, 2021, 09:22:54 pm »
Just got the new Xbox and loaded this up. Underwhelmed by the graphics (I know it's only "enhanced"). Couple of hours in, I feel like I've played this game many times already. Just not anything but a change of scenery is it?
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,421
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #124 on: March 7, 2021, 12:53:34 pm »
Can't get into Valhalla. Just not a patch on Greece. Can be beautiful n shit, though.

Might be able to get back into it. I like the additional, I guess you'd call it weight, particularly of combat
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,625
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #125 on: March 7, 2021, 08:17:20 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March  7, 2021, 12:53:34 pm
Can't get into Valhalla. Just not a patch on Greece. Can be beautiful n shit, though.

Might be able to get back into it. I like the additional, I guess you'd call it weight, particularly of combat

I started playing and was quite enjoying it then stopped for 7-10 days as we moved house and now struggling to get back into it again
Logged

Offline bailey90

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,754
  • YNWA
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #126 on: March 7, 2021, 09:34:28 pm »
The map feels way too 'flat' for me. Climbing is such a big part of the series and this is all just open fields basically.
Logged
Twitter: @Bailey_90

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,531
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #127 on: March 7, 2021, 09:42:17 pm »
Quote from: bailey90 on March  7, 2021, 09:34:28 pm
The map feels way too 'flat' for me. Climbing is such a big part of the series and this is all just open fields basically.

Small mercies really because the parkour in this game is absolutely awful. I dont know what the hell theyve done to it but Eivor will go in every direction except the one I actually want her to go in.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #128 on: March 8, 2021, 03:49:02 am »
Yeah, the parkour was deffo better with Unity and went downhill from there. That being said, the directional issue that you mention has been ever present in the series.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #129 on: March 8, 2021, 11:45:43 pm »
Is The Ezio Collection worth getting or are the enhancements not that good ?

I've not played any of the series but it seems like a good deal for 3 games.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #130 on: March 9, 2021, 04:32:03 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  8, 2021, 11:45:43 pm
Is The Ezio Collection worth getting or are the enhancements not that good ?

I've not played any of the series but it seems like a good deal for 3 games.
Don't know about the enhanced edition but the first two of that collection (II and Brotherhood) are pretty much the peak of the series for me (and genuinely good games even if you have no interest in Assassin's Creed), along with Black Flag. Revelations isn't all that great. If it's a good price I'd definitely recommend it, at least for the first two titles anyway.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #131 on: March 9, 2021, 09:52:18 am »
£11.99 in the sale
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #132 on: March 9, 2021, 12:17:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  9, 2021, 09:52:18 am
£11.99 in the sale
Worth a punt at that price.
Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,312
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #133 on: March 12, 2021, 01:05:11 am »
Finally finished (100%) Valhalla, really enjoyed it, I liked the setting on this one, whilst Odyssey was visually great I felt the map was just too big and most of it not really used, in this at least the story had you going to most of the areas of the map and it didn't feel so big which is a plus IMO

Quote from: Garrus on March  9, 2021, 04:32:03 am
Don't know about the enhanced edition but the first two of that collection (II and Brotherhood) are pretty much the peak of the series for me (and genuinely good games even if you have no interest in Assassin's Creed), along with Black Flag. Revelations isn't all that great. If it's a good price I'd definitely recommend it, at least for the first two titles anyway.

Agree with most of this
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,348
  • Well Red.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #134 on: March 12, 2021, 08:58:19 am »
Quote from: blacksun on March 12, 2021, 01:05:11 am
Finally finished (100%) Valhalla, really enjoyed it, I liked the setting on this one, whilst Odyssey was visually great I felt the map was just too big and most of it not really used, in this at least the story had you going to most of the areas of the map and it didn't feel so big which is a plus IMO

Agree with most of this
Well done! I'm enjoying it also.

I've just arrived on Jorvik and I think it's one of the most beautiful settings in the AC series.

Do you know where you can see you progress percentage in Valhalla? Xbox tells me I'm like 50% but I'm unsure if that's the story or whole game!?
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,666
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #135 on: March 12, 2021, 03:14:12 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on March 12, 2021, 01:05:11 am
Finally finished (100%) Valhalla, really enjoyed it, I liked the setting on this one, whilst Odyssey was visually great I felt the map was just too big and most of it not really used, in this at least the story had you going to most of the areas of the map and it didn't feel so big which is a plus IMO

Agree with most of this
Well done! Going for 100% myself, but taking my time. Enjoying the scenery and hunting legendary animals at the moment. Hopefully I can do it before Far Cry 6.
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,348
  • Well Red.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #136 on: March 12, 2021, 03:45:27 pm »
My best mate hasn't played it for a month, hasnt even switched his Series X on because work has been dreadful, he turned it on today and the game hasnt synced and he has lost 12 hours of Gameplay.

I mean I'd be furious.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #137 on: March 12, 2021, 09:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 12, 2021, 03:45:27 pm
My best mate hasn't played it for a month, hasnt even switched his Series X on because work has been dreadful, he turned it on today and the game hasnt synced and he has lost 12 hours of Gameplay.

I mean I'd be furious.

What do you mean it haven't synced? It haven't automatically saved progress?

I find meself saving manually now and then when I've done stuff outside the main story objectives.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,312
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #138 on: March 13, 2021, 01:34:33 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 12, 2021, 08:58:19 am
Well done! I'm enjoying it also.

I've just arrived on Jorvik and I think it's one of the most beautiful settings in the AC series.

Do you know where you can see you progress percentage in Valhalla? Xbox tells me I'm like 50% but I'm unsure if that's the story or whole game!?

I'm not sure there's anything in game to tell you its 100% I just meant platinumed on PS, the easiest way to tell if you've done everything game wise is if you have anything left in the quest tab or with the people in the settlement.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #139 on: March 20, 2021, 11:19:10 am »
Quote from: blacksun on March 13, 2021, 01:34:33 am
I'm not sure there's anything in game to tell you its 100% I just meant platinumed on PS, the easiest way to tell if you've done everything game wise is if you have anything left in the quest tab or with the people in the settlement.

On the Ubisoft Connect site you can at least get an overview of your total progress (as well as some other stats), but it's not clear if this is overall progress or story progress. So I don't think those stats are available!!

« Last Edit: March 20, 2021, 11:28:46 am by Crimson »
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,705
  • Dutch Class
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #140 on: March 24, 2021, 03:02:34 pm »
Absolutely loving Valhalla. Couldn't get into Odyssey. The settlement stuff is a nice addition and I love just taking the longboat down the rivers.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #141 on: March 28, 2021, 07:42:35 pm »
A few hours into Valhalla and quite enjoying it thus far.  I'd also like to recommend the reshade in the below video for any of you ladies and gents on PC.  It just makes the game look so much better in my opinion.  If anybody decides to try it, I'd suggest removing the fxaa and border options though.

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WRjj56snkT0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WRjj56snkT0</a>
« Last Edit: March 28, 2021, 07:46:18 pm by Darren G »
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #142 on: April 3, 2021, 10:05:12 am »
So Ive just bumped into a bug in the Brewing Storm mission - far from the first major glitch encountered thus far - and apparently there is no fix.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/video-games/2021/03/16/ac-valhalla-bug/
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,348
  • Well Red.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #143 on: April 3, 2021, 10:38:43 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  3, 2021, 10:05:12 am
So Ive just bumped into a bug in the Brewing Storm mission - far from the first major glitch encountered thus far - and apparently there is no fix.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/video-games/2021/03/16/ac-valhalla-bug/

Oh man that's rough. Just read the article as I couldn't recall the quest. I feel for you. Did you have a save before the quest?

I think I'm near the end of the story and luckily didn't encounter that glitch. In fact I've been glitch free. I'm aware I've just jinxed myself..
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #144 on: April 3, 2021, 11:42:38 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on April  3, 2021, 10:38:43 am
Oh man that's rough. Just read the article as I couldn't recall the quest. I feel for you. Did you have a save before the quest?

I think I'm near the end of the story and luckily didn't encounter that glitch. In fact I've been glitch free. I'm aware I've just jinxed myself..

Nah dont think so, I just have the one save so would be a case of going back to the start which Ive zero interest in. Reckon Ill just put it aside until theres a patch, although worrying that Ubisoft apparently have no idea what causes it. Felt like its taken me ages to get to where I am (level 125) and theres no way Im going through it again!
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,348
  • Well Red.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #145 on: April 3, 2021, 01:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  3, 2021, 11:42:38 am
Nah dont think so, I just have the one save so would be a case of going back to the start which Ive zero interest in. Reckon Ill just put it aside until theres a patch, although worrying that Ubisoft apparently have no idea what causes it. Felt like its taken me ages to get to where I am (level 125) and theres no way Im going through it again!
I don't blame you. Similar happened to my mate and he lost over 4 hours of game play. He is going back through it but he is immensely annoyed.

Theres not many games I'd want to replay if that happened to me.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Flash6289

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,693
  • 6
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #146 on: April 3, 2021, 04:54:17 pm »
That's why I use every available save slot in games like this... lesson learned!   :D
Logged
XBL: Flash6289

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,625
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #147 on: April 3, 2021, 07:08:37 pm »
Ive really enjoyed Valhalla but Im finding the XP jump at the end quite annoying. There were a couple of regions that I was a little bit underpowered for but I found it easy enough to add 10 points or so doing other tasks etc (eg the Asgard missions).

The jump though from Winchester/Nottinghamshire to Hampshire is huge. It goes from 250 to 340, which given that I was just nudging over 220 when I started the former means that Im about 100 shy of the recommended power for the latter. Ive cleared up every order member and zealot, done the Excalibur missions and all but the last Asgard/Jotunheim bit (which is also a sizeable jump).

I just cant be bothered doing a bunch of raids and side missions at this stage to get my power up for the last couple of missions. So instead Ill be repeatedly killed in my efforts to complete straightforward missions against very difficult opponents.

Not ideal ;D

Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #148 on: April 5, 2021, 08:12:27 am »
Around 30 hours in now. I don't know how you guys feel, but personally I feel that this is a much, much better game than Odyssey right across the board, from the voice acting to the story to the combat. Haven't enjoyed an Assassin's Creed game this much or been so immersed in quite some time. Same writer as Black Flag apparently, so perhaps not surprising.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,625
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #149 on: April 5, 2021, 08:31:48 am »
Quote from: Darren G on April  5, 2021, 08:12:27 am
Around 30 hours in now. I don't know how you guys feel, but personally I feel that this is a much, much better game than Odyssey right across the board, from the voice acting to the story to the combat. Haven't enjoyed an Assassin's Creed game this much or been so immersed in quite some time. Same writer as Black Flag apparently, so perhaps not surprising.

Finished it last night. Ive really enjoyed it l. Think it was meatier than Odyssey but I did love the scenery in Greece more.

Also after the first 10 hours or so I rarely used the boat again. Once youve hit a few synch markers its almost always much quicker to navigate around using them and the horse, which felt like a bit of a shame. Sailing from island to island and having naval battles was fun in Odyssey.

Much prefer the characters and the story in Valhalla.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,939
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #150 on: April 5, 2021, 10:29:56 am »
Oh wow was reading that article and luckily I went past that mission a short time ago with no issues, phew!
Reading the article it looks like even if you had a previous save it still wouldn't be any different when you reached that part in the game.
Hopefully you get a fix soon.

Can't believe I'm only about half way though the game ;D It's such a huge game
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #151 on: April 5, 2021, 01:33:03 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April  5, 2021, 08:31:48 am
Finished it last night. Ive really enjoyed it l. Think it was meatier than Odyssey but I did love the scenery in Greece more.

Also after the first 10 hours or so I rarely used the boat again. Once youve hit a few synch markers its almost always much quicker to navigate around using them and the horse, which felt like a bit of a shame. Sailing from island to island and having naval battles was fun in Odyssey.

Much prefer the characters and the story in Valhalla.

Yeah, Greese was admittedly very beautiful. In terms of pure beauty, I agree that it's more beautiful than Valhalla.  The game world in Odyssey just didn't feel as cohesive - for want of a better term - to me though as does that of Valhalla.  Even right down to the simplest things, like the really high frequency of wild animal attacks in Odyssey or watching two Spartans in mortal combat with a pig, it all just felt so slung together and unauthentic, with something like Red Dead's world as an example being of the other end of that particular spectrum.

I agree on the characters too.  Odyssey's were both badly written and in the case of the male protagonist, Alexios (who I stupidly stuck with for too long to restart) really badly voiced.  It was a bad combo that really detracted from immersion of the game for me.  Odyssey's story was also extremely cringy in parts. The whole "this was grandfather's spear" being a one line catalyst for wiping out eighteen years of brain-washing was head-in-hands ridiculous, even taking into account that we're talking about Assassin's Creed games here. 

  As for using the longboat, what I was surprised at in this game is how bad the water looks compared to that in Odysssey. It's ugly to the point where it's horrible aliased look puts me off using the boat.   

Valhalla isn't Witcher 3 or Red Dead, but it feels that with Valhalla it's getting there.  Unfortunately Darby has now left Ubisoft, which doesn't bode well.
« Last Edit: April 5, 2021, 01:48:04 pm by Darren G »
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #152 on: April 5, 2021, 01:42:01 pm »
"Valhalla" would have benefitted from a "grittier" shading, much like posted earlier, to emphasize the time period and feel of the English countryside. While it looks allright now as well, I feel like the current palette fits better within Odyssey. Actually think the original AC did a decent job with this.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #153 on: April 5, 2021, 01:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on April  5, 2021, 01:42:01 pm
"Valhalla" would have benefitted from a "grittier" shading, much like posted earlier, to emphasize the time period and feel of the English countryside. While it looks allright now as well, I feel like the current palette fits better within Odyssey. Actually think the original AC did a decent job with this.

Yeah, the colour palette just isn't right for England AT ALL. I've actually built a reshade for this myself now (for PC obviously) as I wasn't quite happy with the one I posted above.  The game for me looks like an English autumn now, with a dark Vikings tv show tone, darker nights and shadowed areas, grittier colours etc.  Looks pretty good on my system (like an English autumn) if I do say so myself.  Might post some screenshots later.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,705
  • Dutch Class
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #154 on: May 24, 2021, 02:54:38 pm »
I'd love to see this series end up having an entry set in either the Aztec/Mexica or Inca Empire. Definitely would provide a unique environment.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #155 on: May 24, 2021, 05:39:03 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 24, 2021, 02:54:38 pm
I'd love to see this series end up having an entry set in either the Aztec/Mexica or Inca Empire. Definitely would provide a unique environment.

Think something like that is what's been discussed. Still waiting for them to do something from Japan, with samurai and all...
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,312
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #156 on: Yesterday at 04:12:52 am »
Quote from: Crimson on May 24, 2021, 05:39:03 pm
Think something like that is what's been discussed. Still waiting for them to do something from Japan, with samurai and all...

They missed that boat, ghosts beat them to it
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,531
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #157 on: Yesterday at 12:01:29 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on Yesterday at 04:12:52 am
They missed that boat, ghosts beat them to it

And Ghost did it much better than Ubisoft ever could. Highly recommend if you've not already played it, Crimson.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,338
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #158 on: Yesterday at 12:25:13 pm »
I bought AC:Origins in a PS sale about 2 years ago and absolutely hated it, I loved the "original" type AC games up until Syndicate (I think), can I assume Odyssey and Valhalla are the same?, basically now hack n slash adventure games?
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #159 on: Today at 03:09:44 am »
Yeah, if you hated Origins you won't like the other two either. The format has been refined somewhat with better writing and combat in Valhalla, but it's the exact same template. Essentially they are reskins with improvements.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 