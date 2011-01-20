The story I heard from here I think was that when Rafa came in he wanted assurances of first team football.



No manager would give that to any player (except perhaps for the elite of the elite).



And done he was gone... and the rest his history, we went on to win in Instanbul and hes never let it rest



Life long Liverpool fan as well... a shame he got too big for his boots



Funny way of showing it. Pundits can show fondness for their team without being over the top biased about it. We've got a few like him, Hamman, Whelen, Nicol, Lawrenson, sometimes Carra can go that way, but there's rarely malice with him, Mcmanaman too; all of them seem to have almost taken pleasure in slagging the club to get a bit of profile. There's probably a few more.Whereas the likes of Hansen, Barnes, Rush, Fowler, Molby, McAteer will never slag the club.Murphy went to Charlton, didn't last long at Spurs and ended up at Fulham. Maybe that's what's eating him, because to borrow his analogy, if he thinks he's fit to lace Alonso's boots, then he's even more stupid than he's shown already.