Danny Murphy

Re: Danny Murphy
June 30, 2020, 05:47:15 PM
Been a horrible, bitter twat for a long time. Never got over Rafa selling him and missing out on Istanbul while his career petered out to mediocrity.

Therefore his media presence as a 'ex-Liverpool' pundit is highly annoying, as he hates us as much as Neville.
Re: Danny Murphy
June 30, 2020, 06:04:40 PM
Probably the worst thing I have ever read by an ex-Liverpool player. No coming back from that.
Re: Danny Murphy
June 30, 2020, 06:08:34 PM
Quote from: wampa1 on June 30, 2020, 06:04:40 PM
Probably the worst thing I have ever read by an ex-Liverpool player. No coming back from that.

It was that bad even Man City fans have been mocking him! He's a tit, I'd hope he gets absolutely no perks from the club nowadays.
Re: Danny Murphy
June 30, 2020, 06:09:43 PM
He's had an agenda against the club since Rafa sold him.

Listening to Talksport the last few years when Rafa was manager at Newcastle, never said a good thing about him.



Re: Danny Murphy
June 30, 2020, 06:12:08 PM
Quote from: wampa1 on June 30, 2020, 06:04:40 PM
Probably the worst thing I have ever read by an ex-Liverpool player. No coming back from that.

Yeah, it has to be the dumbest I've ever heard. Hard to believe he actually thought it, though; it seems like a stupid throwaway comment  that he never bothered interrogating - which, again, shows why he's a terrible pundit, if true. "Throwaway commenting" isn't good punditry.
Re: Danny Murphy
June 30, 2020, 06:16:29 PM



Re: Danny Murphy
June 30, 2020, 06:27:29 PM
Has become a bitter bastard.  He should be living off those goals against Manchester United.

I hope those not fit to lace KDB boots don't give him the time of day moving forward.
Re: Danny Murphy
June 30, 2020, 06:31:21 PM
Average player, hit a decent free kick, bitter know-nothing xenophobe.
Re: Danny Murphy
June 30, 2020, 07:14:33 PM
I saw this thread bumped.  Couldn't imagine why. ;)



He's a pillock.  He was a pillock to say it, and trying to claim he didn't mean it makes him an even bigger pillock because what kind of stupid idiot of an ex-Liverpool player doesn't engage their meagre allocation of brain cells before letting that pile of hairy, sweaty scrotums tumble from their mouth?  Hell, Neville showed us more respect on the night just by going to ground!

Hope the club fuck him off permanently, and that they publicly announce it to, just to humiliate him.  I guess we'd have too much class to do that though.

Bobby's hair in that picture though.  Dear God. :lmao
Re: Danny Murphy
June 30, 2020, 07:18:07 PM
You don't even need to engage your brain to know that saying shite like that is just complete rubbish.

I mean regardless of who said that, ignoring he's an ex-red, it's just total drivel when we've walked the league like we just have.
Re: Danny Murphy
June 30, 2020, 09:11:54 PM
I think this chap speaks for us all.  8)

Re: Danny Murphy
June 30, 2020, 09:25:49 PM
Bald Garden Gnome!
Re: Danny Murphy
June 30, 2020, 10:29:25 PM
Quote from: Samie on June 30, 2020, 09:25:49 PM
Bald Garden Gnome!

These days I always think of this character...

Re: Danny Murphy
June 30, 2020, 11:58:36 PM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on June 30, 2020, 10:29:25 PM
These days I always think of this character...


God I love that film.
Re: Danny Murphy
Yesterday at 12:16:39 AM
What a c*nt.
Re: Danny Murphy
Yesterday at 12:38:16 AM
Was a shit player and he's an even shitter pundit
Re: Danny Murphy
Yesterday at 06:42:30 AM
I have no words about his "analysis". Absolutely garbage. Even at the pub i hear better football opinions. Fucking rat.
Re: Danny Murphy
Yesterday at 08:01:29 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 12:38:16 AM
Was a shit player and he's an even shitter pundit

I've got to say, it seems these days all you need to be a pundit is a mouth. There are so many of them making a name for themselves based on being loud and making controversial comments. With the exception of Richard Keys, they're former (stupid) footballers who weren't the most successful ones, just like dear old Danny. It's a sign of the times that controversy gets airplay over truth and intelligence.
Re: Danny Murphy
Yesterday at 09:18:57 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 12:38:16 AM
Was a shit player and he's an even shitter pundit

He was an OK squad player, nothing more, nothing less.

But is a shit pundit.
Re: Danny Murphy
Yesterday at 10:20:39 AM
He's talking about players - from City and ourselves - whose boots he wouldn't have been able to lace even in his prime. How ironic.
Re: Danny Murphy
Yesterday at 12:16:17 PM

His legs couldn't keep up with his brain. His brain cannot keep up with his gob.
Re: Danny Murphy
Yesterday at 12:35:32 PM
Remember a pre-season friendly against Valencia, sat at the front of the Centenary. He was made to look like a fucking mug all game by Aimar. Ball came across to him, rolled under his foot. Someone on the front row called him shit and he went absolutely apeshit at them, getting right in their face.

Not sure why that's too relevant - but he was shit and is a knob.
Re: Danny Murphy
Yesterday at 01:31:33 PM
The story I heard from here I think was that when Rafa came in he wanted assurances of first team football.

No manager would give that to any player (except perhaps for the elite of the elite).

And done he was gone... and the rest his history, we went on to win in Instanbul and hes never let it rest

Life long Liverpool fan as well... a shame he got too big for his boots
Re: Danny Murphy
Yesterday at 01:46:23 PM
Quote from: gjr1 on Yesterday at 01:31:33 PM
The story I heard from here I think was that when Rafa came in he wanted assurances of first team football.

No manager would give that to any player (except perhaps for the elite of the elite).

And done he was gone... and the rest his history, we went on to win in Instanbul and hes never let it rest

Life long Liverpool fan as well... a shame he got too big for his boots
Funny way of showing it. Pundits can show fondness for their team without being over the top biased about it. We've got a few like him, Hamman, Whelen, Nicol, Lawrenson, sometimes Carra can go that way, but there's rarely malice with him, Mcmanaman too; all of them seem to have almost taken pleasure in slagging the club to get a bit of profile. There's probably a few more.

Whereas the likes of Hansen, Barnes, Rush, Fowler, Molby, McAteer will never slag the club.

Murphy went to Charlton, didn't last long at Spurs and ended up at Fulham. Maybe that's what's eating him, because to borrow his analogy, if he thinks he's fit to lace Alonso's boots, then he's even more stupid than he's shown already.
Re: Danny Murphy
Yesterday at 01:50:09 PM
Wasn't even good enough for Spurs, never mind us. And Spurs weren't exactly pulling up trees 15 years ago.
Re: Danny Murphy
Yesterday at 01:52:43 PM
Lets get one thing straight Danny Murphy is not a liverpool fan.
Re: Danny Murphy
Yesterday at 02:12:49 PM
Quote from: KurtVerbose on June 30, 2020, 03:59:46 PM
Closely followed by...

Just seems he's always been very bitter that he had to leave LFC.
So what this guy is saying is that if you're better than someone in something you don't have to pay him any respect. Good example for the kids that!
Loved him as a player, but what a disgusting human being.
Re: Danny Murphy
Yesterday at 09:24:12 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 12:35:32 PM
Remember a pre-season friendly against Valencia, sat at the front of the Centenary. He was made to look like a fucking mug all game by Aimar. Ball came across to him, rolled under his foot. Someone on the front row called him shit and he went absolutely apeshit at them, getting right in their face.

Not sure why that's too relevant - but he was shit and is a knob.

2002 was it?
Re: Danny Murphy
Today at 03:19:58 AM
Apparently he apologized for his comments.
