I've had my moments with RAWK, on the whole very positive, I went through a bad patch when I got made redundant a few years ago and to be honest I lost the plot so apologies to anyone I upsetBut other than that I'd like to think that in my time here, both as a member of the Mod team and just as a mere mortal,both pre and post Modism, that I've helped make it the place that it is today.I have now gone from spending almost all my free time on the site to now being only the odd contributor, although I do read a lot of what is posted on here via Twitter these days.But saying that last night at the final whistle my first port of call was RAWKI've also made a few friends on here that will be in my life/heart until I'm just a memory.Oh yea and my biggest claim to fame is Kelly Dalglish replying to one of my tweets saying its strange to see me as Antony and not Pheeny the Mod on RAWK so the site is followed by those in high places