Here is where I think Mane is technically better: first touch, running with the ball, wrong foot (Salah rarely uses his right foot), spatial awareness of players around him
Receiving, Dribbling at speed, and vision/awareness?
Two of these are techniques. The third is a quality innate to a player (vision is more tactical/psychological).
And if you would have said
1. Shielding
2. Crossing or
3. Finishing with the opposite foot
I might have agreed. But you offered up receiving and dribbling --- and Salah is at or above the level of Mane in these two specific areas when you take a look at most any measure.
What makes Salah special is his ability to use speed, dribble, and receive the ball in tight spaces - hence the name the Egyptian Messi.
Now Mane has his own technical gifts and he has certainly gotten better in just about all parts of the game --- but I do not see him as smooth on the ball nor do I see him being head and shoulders about Salah in technical aspects of the game.
And like I said before --- its such a silly discussion to have as each brings something to the table to make us better as a group.