Topic: Praise for LFC's transfer policy

Reeves

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3440 on: Today at 06:55:31 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 06:48:40 PM
Does it? Hendo 30, Gini 29 , Milner 34 and f you good argue these are the fittest players in our squad.

It's not black or white, I accept. Milner is one of the fittest players ever - credit where it's due. And I don't doubt Hendo and Gini are fit, but they won't get fitter. A player's peak is say 26-28. I think we need some players coming up to that peak rather than players at that peak. I've just watched a few videos of Thiago and tbf he does look like the type of player who would fit right into out midfield. Turning ability is tight spaces, good passing and vision, good turn of speed.  It's just the age and cost that concern me. Seems like a Mourinho type signing to me - will be great for a year or two. We might then have rumours of Klopp leaving in a couple of years, our front three past their peak. I'm just concerned over long term success and would prefer 24 year olds. I accept that there might not be that perfect player out there who is affordable.
fucking appalled

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3441 on: Today at 06:56:17 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:54:11 PM
Thank goodness De Bruyne's at the end of his career as well, hope Man City continue to play him in midfield next season, they'll be fucked.

Lingard is simultaneously at the start and end of his career
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3442 on: Today at 06:57:22 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:56:17 PM
Lingard is simultaneously at the start and end of his career

Sort of just come into bean?
Fordy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3443 on: Today at 06:59:56 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:54:11 PM
Thank goodness De Bruyne's at the end of his career as well, hope Man City continue to play him in midfield next season, they'll be fucked.

Yeah at 29. If De Bruyne was available everyone would be like sign him...It's those that don't know about Thiago making excuses not to sign him. My advice is watch different leagues, watch our youth team and not just the PL.
Reeves

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3444 on: Today at 07:01:06 PM
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:52:23 PM
Xabi Alonso who has a similar skillset to Thiago joined Real when he was 28 and bossed that midfield for a good 5 years before joining Bayern at age 33 and bossing it under Pep. His legs didn't start to go either.

He would certainly give us depth in the middle and his passing and vision are excellent. Plus he can control the midfield with his tempo on and off the ball. Similar to Xabi. He would be a brilliant signing adding offensive creativity to the midfield which we sometimes lack in the middle.

Good points and you obviously know more about him than me. I guess the only thing I'd say is Xabi was never really a box to box player. Love him to bits Xabi and I cried in Istanbul when he scored, gutted when he left, but not sure he would have the sustained energy for a Klopp midfield. I think Klopp's pressing requires incredibly fit players. If we accept that Thiago will fit in for 2 years, then I suppose it could be a great signing for those two years. Not cheap mind. Would just prefer a younger player given the age of our current squad.
aw1991

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3445 on: Today at 07:02:56 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 06:48:40 PM
Does it? Hendo 30, Gini 29 , Milner 34 and f you good argue these are the fittest players in our squad.
Yeah but we didn't sign them at this age. Milner was the only one who was in his late 20s and he was a freebie and before Klopp.

I think it would be too much to expect them to keep their level for the next 3 seasons, which is what we should look for when we sign players.
Trendisdestiny

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3446 on: Today at 07:03:33 PM
Quote from: ac on Today at 06:11:57 PM
Here is where I think Mane is technically better: first touch, running with the ball, wrong foot (Salah rarely uses his right foot), spatial awareness of players around him

Receiving, Dribbling at speed, and vision/awareness? 

Two of these are techniques.  The third is a quality innate to a player (vision is more tactical/psychological).

And if you would have said

1. Shielding
2. Crossing or
3. Finishing with the opposite foot

I might have agreed.  But you offered up receiving and dribbling --- and Salah is at or above the level of Mane in these two specific areas when you take a look at most any measure.
What makes Salah special is his ability to use speed, dribble, and receive the ball in tight spaces - hence the name the Egyptian Messi.

Now Mane has his own technical gifts and he has certainly gotten better in just about all parts of the game --- but I do not see him as smooth on the ball nor do I see him being head and shoulders about Salah in technical aspects of the game.

And like I said before --- its such a silly discussion to have as each brings something to the table to make us better as a group.
Oskar

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3447 on: Today at 07:06:10 PM
Seeing as he was a topic of discussion earlier, Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/400832-curtis-jones-new-contract
Dazzer23

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3448 on: Today at 07:08:42 PM
For me age of a player needs to be looked at in conjunction with how reliant there game is on pace. A player whose strong asset in pace is likely to be facing a drop off once their  age starts with a 3. Somebody whose game doesnt rely so much on it will be good for a few more years.

Someone has already mentioned Pirlo, he was totally controlling games at the highest level in his mid thirties. What little I know of this guy I wouldnt have him as a pace player.
Fordy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3449 on: Today at 07:14:07 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 07:06:10 PM
Seeing as he was a topic of discussion earlier, Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/400832-curtis-jones-new-contract

Didn't he sign one last year also? Nice.
Fordy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3450 on: Today at 07:15:40 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 07:02:56 PM
Yeah but we didn't sign them at this age. Milner was the only one who was in his late 20s and he was a freebie and before Klopp.

I think it would be too much to expect them to keep their level for the next 3 seasons, which is what we should look for when we sign players.

So if KDB who is a liverpool fan was a available then you wouldn't us to sign him? or think we would try?
aw1991

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3451 on: Today at 07:21:28 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:15:40 PM
So if KDB who is a liverpool fan was a available then you wouldn't us to sign him? or think we would try?
What is available? What's the least amount of money we'd have to give City (before wages and clauses) in order for them to allow their best player to move to their biggest rival?

Even if he's on his last season and wouldn't sign a new contract, they would demand ridiculous money, which could be spent better elsewhere.
Reeves

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3452 on: Today at 07:26:07 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 07:06:10 PM
Seeing as he was a topic of discussion earlier, Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/400832-curtis-jones-new-contract

That's great - he looks a player
Reeves

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3453 on: Today at 07:28:02 PM
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 07:08:42 PM
For me age of a player needs to be looked at in conjunction with how reliant there game is on pace. A player whose strong asset in pace is likely to be facing a drop off once their  age starts with a 3. Somebody whose game doesnt rely so much on it will be good for a few more years.

Someone has already mentioned Pirlo, he was totally controlling games at the highest level in his mid thirties. What little I know of this guy I wouldnt have him as a pace player.

Completely agree. Hence why an old Xabi or Molby are no issue old. In fact I'd go further in that players who rely on blistering pace eg Giggs/Owen probably peak at 20-24
RK7

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3454 on: Today at 07:31:09 PM
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 06:35:55 PM
I know nothing about Thiago. What's he like? But £30m for a player at the end of their career is madness. Really disappointing if true

It's not true apparently.
Reeves

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3455 on: Today at 07:32:25 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:15:40 PM
So if KDB who is a liverpool fan was a available then you wouldn't us to sign him? or think we would try?

It's a good point you make - KDB would probably improve us but it depends on the fee I guess, but KDB is proven in the prem over say 5 years and even better than Thiago, plus it would dent City - so it's different.  And I say 'probably' because we play different to City. He suits Guardiola tactics with more passes. But Coutinho didn't suit a box to box midfield role for Klopp. Not saying Couts and KDB are in the same position, just that better players don't necessarily fit a system.
Al 666

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3456 on: Today at 07:32:30 PM
I think we need to reevaluate age. Nutrition, recovery and specialised training mean players last longer. Hendo is in the form of his life at the age of 30. Milly continues to defy logic. Then have a look at the top scorers in the league, a position that relies on pace.

Vardy.......33
Ings.........27 (28 later this month)
Auba........31
Salah.......28
Aguero.....32
Mane........28

Players are maturing later and changes to the way the game is played and refereed means technical ability now outweighs youth and athleticism.
 
Reeves

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3457 on: Today at 07:32:57 PM
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 07:31:09 PM
It's not true apparently.

Doesn't seem an FSG signing
Red Bird

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3458 on: Today at 07:37:44 PM
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 07:31:09 PM
It's not true apparently.
Especially as Bayern seems to think it can get 35 million for a 29 year-old players who only has one year left.
RK7

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3459 on: Today at 07:41:38 PM
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 07:37:44 PM
Especially as Bayern seems to think it can get 35 million for a 29 year-old players who only has one year left.

Not sure about a fee but he's agreed a move.
Kekule

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3460 on: Today at 07:46:36 PM
Of course its not true. He probably wouldnt havent passed a medical here even if it were.

If its not a simple case of trying to get improved terms at Bayern, I can see him rocking up at Chelsea or Manchester City, or even Manchester United, wherever he can get a big pay day.  Probably look very good every 4th or 5th game, keep the physios busy and then fuck off back to Spain in 2022.
HardworkDedication

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3461 on: Today at 07:47:37 PM
Saqib Mahmood@SaqMahmood25·4h
Announce Thiago @LFC@JamesPearceLFC

James Pearce@JamesPearceLFC·6m
Replying to @01mJulian@SaqMahmood25and @LFC
I dont know what will happen going forward. Bayern happy to sell and hes keen on moving to the PL so well have to wait and see if LFC move for him.
Samie

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #3462 on: Today at 07:58:06 PM
El Jimbo not even denying it when he's got the chance to kill it.  ;D
