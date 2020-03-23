Here is where I think Mane is technically better: first touch, running with the ball, wrong foot (Salah rarely uses his right foot), spatial awareness of players around him



Receiving, Dribbling at speed, and vision/awareness?Two of these are techniques. The third is a quality innate to a player (vision is more tactical/psychological).And if you would have said1. Shielding2. Crossing or3. Finishing with the opposite footI might have agreed. But you offered up receiving and dribbling --- and Salah is at or above the level of Mane in these two specific areas when you take a look at most any measure.What makes Salah special is his ability to use speed, dribble, and receive the ball in tight spaces - hence the name the Egyptian Messi.Now Mane has his own technical gifts and he has certainly gotten better in just about all parts of the game --- but I do not see him as smooth on the ball nor do I see him being head and shoulders about Salah in technical aspects of the game.And like I said before --- its such a silly discussion to have as each brings something to the table to make us better as a group.