Bayern they don't sell their best players at their peak, he's being considered to sell because he's knackered



they would prefer to keep him. They have been trying to re-sign him for a long time, but they can’t agree a contract. Can’t blame either party though, they likely want to give him 2 or 3 year deal on top of what he has left, he wants a bumper new contract that puts him in a similar wage category as their top earners.