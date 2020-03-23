« previous next »
Author Topic: Praise for LFC's transfer policy  (Read 132327 times)

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3120 on: Today at 12:34:39 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:09:09 PM
Mate, that maybe so but why write an article a fuckin' week after our League win that the vulture will be circling? Vultures who have no pot to piss in for big money buy's mind you.  ;D With also the added caveat of these players have won everything worth wining at the club like why did that never apply to the mancs or blue mancs for that matter?

Cos people click on it and they get paid.

I remember I got annoyed at David Maddock years ago cos I felt he kinda sorta 'betrayed' Rafa. Looking back on it, he seems a lovely, balanced, thoughtful character. I think the club tends to get covered by a core of pretty decent people - if you asked the Red reporters/columnists/Tony Barrett who worked for Tony Evans (Oliver Kay, Rory Smith, Alison Rudd, and so forth) you can bet they'd universally tell you he's a lovely, warm man. He then had to leave his job cos of PTSD and now he's trying to earn a living.

I wouldn't put any weight on anything he writes these days because I think his role is akin to a Paddy Barclay type pontificator at best. But regardless, a few of us on here would vouch for a. what he did when he didn't need to, and b. what sort of man he is on a personal level.

PS - I think you're lovely too ya big galoot.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3121 on: Today at 12:54:28 PM »
Much love to you too Raymundo.  :champ
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 01:02:29 PM »
Usually when a team gets to the top and becomes as serial winner of trophies then you expect them to look to freshen up the squad to try to keep everyone on their toes. The likes of Paisley and Ferguson liked to bring in a couple of hungry new faces a season.

I don't think that would really work with Klopp though. His requirements are so specific and his coaching so specialised that the toughest role of all is a squad player. Klopp is all about getting players into a rhythm so that things become second nature.

I think as the likes of Shaq, Minamino and Keita have shown, if you don't play all the time then it is incredibly difficult to adapt. Even if you come in as a prospective starter then the adaptation process is often measured in months rather than weeks. Come in as a squad player and you often don't get enough opportunities to adapt and above all get in to sync with the rhythm of the team.

So for me it makes perfect sense to try to bring through our own players. Players who are used to our coaching, players who are familiar with our triggers and above all players who have demonstrated the game intelligence to play for a Klopp side. We have some wonderful youngsters who are genuine global talents in their respective age groups.

Personally I cannot wait to see how the likes of Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, Brewster, Elliot, Hoever and the rest push on. They may not make it, but we owe it them and the academy to give it a go. I think the upsides of trusting huge talents who are familiar with Klopp's methodologies out weigh the negatives. Klopp wants to build a dynasty, and we need to give him the breathing space to do it.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 01:05:32 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:02:29 PM
Usually when a team gets to the top and becomes as serial winner of trophies then you expect them to look to freshen up the squad to try to keep everyone on their toes. The likes of Paisley and Ferguson liked to bring in a couple of hungry new faces a season.

I don't think that would really work with Klopp though. His requirements are so specific and his coaching so specialised that the toughest role of all is a squad player. Klopp is all about getting players into a rhythm so that things become second nature.

I think as the likes of Shaq, Minamino and Keita have shown, if you don't play all the time then it is incredibly difficult to adapt. Even if you come in as a prospective starter then the adaptation process is often measured in months rather than weeks. Come in as a squad player and you often don't get enough opportunities to adapt and above all get in to sync with the rhythm of the team.

So for me it makes perfect sense to try to bring through our own players. Players who are used to our coaching, players who are familiar with our triggers and above all players who have demonstrated the game intelligence to play for a Klopp side. We have some wonderful youngsters who are genuine global talents in their respective age groups.

Personally I cannot wait to see how the likes of Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, Brewster, Elliot, Hoever and the rest push on. They may not make it, but we owe it them and the academy to give it a go. I think the upsides of trusting huge talents who are familiar with Klopp's methodologies out weigh the negatives. Klopp wants to build a dynasty, and we need to give him the breathing space to do it.

Well said.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 01:09:42 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:04:59 PM
He really isnt you know. Hes a very nice, kind, considerate man who once did something pretty wonderful for a lot of people involved in campaigns based from this site once upon a time. He also has his own personal issues, again echoing issues sufferered by others on here and elsewhere in the fan base.

He might write sensationalist copy these days to make ends meet but on a personal level I think hes a gem.

As Roy knows I'm mates with Tony, and he's on the money here, heart of gold really.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3125 on: Today at 01:11:19 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:04:59 PM


He might write sensationalist copy these days to make ends meet but on a personal level I think hes a gem.

That's fair enough and also why it's important to play the ball instead of the man. Sad though that the line of least resistance is writing sensationalist stuff that puts a negative slant on things.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3126 on: Today at 01:18:08 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:02:29 PM
Usually when a team gets to the top and becomes as serial winner of trophies then you expect them to look to freshen up the squad to try to keep everyone on their toes. The likes of Paisley and Ferguson liked to bring in a couple of hungry new faces a season.

I don't think that would really work with Klopp though. His requirements are so specific and his coaching so specialised that the toughest role of all is a squad player. Klopp is all about getting players into a rhythm so that things become second nature.

I think as the likes of Shaq, Minamino and Keita have shown, if you don't play all the time then it is incredibly difficult to adapt. Even if you come in as a prospective starter then the adaptation process is often measured in months rather than weeks. Come in as a squad player and you often don't get enough opportunities to adapt and above all get in to sync with the rhythm of the team.

So for me it makes perfect sense to try to bring through our own players. Players who are used to our coaching, players who are familiar with our triggers and above all players who have demonstrated the game intelligence to play for a Klopp side. We have some wonderful youngsters who are genuine global talents in their respective age groups.

Personally I cannot wait to see how the likes of Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, Brewster, Elliot, Hoever and the rest push on. They may not make it, but we owe it them and the academy to give it a go. I think the upsides of trusting huge talents who are familiar with Klopp's methodologies out weigh the negatives. Klopp wants to build a dynasty, and we need to give him the breathing space to do it.

Spot on.

They clearly think highly of a lot of the young talent and they have to be allowed to develop. Give them some game time here and there. See how they adapt. Also remember that these young players are training day in day out with the best starting 11 in world football. They will already know what is expected of them, and the demands it places on them. The boss has a long history of developing talent (see Dortmund and plenty of examples of that such as Hummels and Reus).

Klopp and his team have also shown their willingness to spend big when the player and time is right. None of us know what is going on behind the scenes, which players have been identified, what discussions have taken place with agents and other clubs. Werner was perhaps the right player at the wrong price, wages and time.

For what it's worth, I think the club have 1. more than earned the right for us to trust them on squad development and 2. are absolutely right to hold back while the dust settles over the coming months with the pandemic and the impact it will have on ALL clubs and the transfer market.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 01:26:23 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:31:41 AM


Our mob loves that. Theyve already walked away from Werner and they might not do anything in the market at all, but theyll still be swimming in the water and sniffing for blood.


Fenway Shark Group
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 01:29:08 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:18:08 PM
Spot on.

They clearly think highly of a lot of the young talent and they have to be allowed to develop. Give them some game time here and there. See how they adapt. Also remember that these young players are training day in day out with the best starting 11 in world football. They will already know what is expected of them, and the demands it places on them. The boss has a long history of developing talent (see Dortmund and plenty of examples of that such as Hummels and Reus).

Klopp and his team have also shown their willingness to spend big when the player and time is right. None of us know what is going on behind the scenes, which players have been identified, what discussions have taken place with agents and other clubs. Werner was perhaps the right player at the wrong price, wages and time.

For what it's worth, I think the club have 1. more than earned the right for us to trust them on squad development and 2. are absolutely right to hold back while the dust settles over the coming months with the pandemic and the impact it will have on ALL clubs and the transfer market.

just to be really pedantic, but Reus is probably the worst example you can use from Dortmund  ;D Hes one of the very very few ready made players he bought there.  Not to say he didnt improve, but he was already a top talent and a star when he signed. Lewandowski, Sahin, Götze, Bender, Kuba, Barrios, Schmelzer, Subotic, Kagawa.... the list goes on though of players who certainly did develop significantly.

I am very much liking that players such as Curtis Jones are getting a path to more minutes (i.e. not signing anyone to replace Lallana). Sure, that doesnt mean hell be starting a load of games, cos of course Lallana didnt, but it does give a clear sign that you will be trusted to take on more responsibility.

Its rare that you get a load of players who break through from an academy the same time, and make it, the odds are stacked against, but in Jones, Elliot and Williams especially, I think we have 3 who can step into the fisrt team squad. And itll be fun to see them grow and develop.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 01:34:17 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:29:08 PM
just to be really pedantic, but Reus is probably the worst example you can use from Dortmund  ;D Hes one of the very very few ready made players he bought there.  Not to say he didnt improve, but he was already a top talent and a star when he signed. Lewandowski, Sahin, Götze, Bender, Kuba, Barrios, Schmelzer, Subotic, Kagawa.... the list goes on though of players who certainly did develop significantly.

I am very much liking that players such as Curtis Jones are getting a path to more minutes (i.e. not signing anyone to replace Lallana). Sure, that doesnt mean hell be starting a load of games, cos of course Lallana didnt, but it does give a clear sign that you will be trusted to take on more responsibility.

Its rare that you get a load of players who break through from an academy the same time, and make it, the odds are stacked against, but in Jones, Elliot and Williams especially, I think we have 3 who can step into the fisrt team squad. And itll be fun to see them grow and develop.

Sorry. Reus was a bad example then. I should have chosen another from the other 10 or so ! Subotic in particular.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 02:06:56 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:29:08 PM
just to be really pedantic, but Reus is probably the worst example you can use from Dortmund  ;D Hes one of the very very few ready made players he bought there.  Not to say he didnt improve, but he was already a top talent and a star when he signed. Lewandowski, Sahin, Götze, Bender, Kuba, Barrios, Schmelzer, Subotic, Kagawa.... the list goes on though of players who certainly did develop significantly.

I am very much liking that players such as Curtis Jones are getting a path to more minutes (i.e. not signing anyone to replace Lallana). Sure, that doesnt mean hell be starting a load of games, cos of course Lallana didnt, but it does give a clear sign that you will be trusted to take on more responsibility.

Its rare that you get a load of players who break through from an academy the same time, and make it, the odds are stacked against, but in Jones, Elliot and Williams especially, I think we have 3 who can step into the fisrt team squad. And itll be fun to see them grow and develop.

We don't need them to all breakthough at once like Scholes, Giggs, Beckham, Butt and the rat brothers. We are in a different situation as we have a world class team. This is when people say buy this or that top player we don't have too.

Elliott, Williams, Hoever, De Berg, Clarkson, Cain, Glaztel need games and games now...All can be squad fillers if needed but mostly need to play in the Under 23's, under 19, under 18's (if they can).

Jones is different he needs to step up or go on loan like Brewster but he is replacing Lallana and will get minutes but if he doesn't then like Brewster he will go out on loan. I fully expect both Jones and Brewster to massive part of the squad in 2 seasons. Brewster I think will go out on loan again next season but maybe to Leeds(if they go up) or Rangers.

Wilson I believe stays with us next season. People really do need to stop thinking that if a player goes out on loan that they won't make it. Scholes, Kane and Beckham all went out on loan. Grujic could stay also. We won't get the money we wanted for these and it all depends on them and if they want to be part of the squad or a 1st team.

The only business I see us doing is maybe signing a wide forward like Sarr or someone and maybe a CB for 2 seasons away.

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 02:14:59 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:06:56 PM
People really do need to stop thinking that if a player goes out on loan that they won't make it.

I'm not sure that's why some believe that Harry Wilson doesn't have a future at Liverpool; it's not the reason why I think that.

He's just not quite good enough and doesn't have the necessary attributes. He's not an academy prospect anymore, he's 23 and had two and a half season of regular football out on loan, during which time he's proven that he's more than good enough to have a successful career at another club. Likewise with Grujic, who is now 24 and would still be behind 6 or 7 players in our midfield pecking order.

Rhian Brewster is out on loan, I think there's still every chance of him being good enough to have a long-term future at Liverpool. So I think you've misjudged the discussion about Wilson and others' opinion on whether or not he has a future at Liverpool.

And Paul Scholes never went on loan.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 02:20:10 PM »
Euell Neville Wark on loan?
