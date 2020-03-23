Usually when a team gets to the top and becomes as serial winner of trophies then you expect them to look to freshen up the squad to try to keep everyone on their toes. The likes of Paisley and Ferguson liked to bring in a couple of hungry new faces a season.



I don't think that would really work with Klopp though. His requirements are so specific and his coaching so specialised that the toughest role of all is a squad player. Klopp is all about getting players into a rhythm so that things become second nature.



I think as the likes of Shaq, Minamino and Keita have shown, if you don't play all the time then it is incredibly difficult to adapt. Even if you come in as a prospective starter then the adaptation process is often measured in months rather than weeks. Come in as a squad player and you often don't get enough opportunities to adapt and above all get in to sync with the rhythm of the team.



So for me it makes perfect sense to try to bring through our own players. Players who are used to our coaching, players who are familiar with our triggers and above all players who have demonstrated the game intelligence to play for a Klopp side. We have some wonderful youngsters who are genuine global talents in their respective age groups.



Personally I cannot wait to see how the likes of Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, Brewster, Elliot, Hoever and the rest push on. They may not make it, but we owe it them and the academy to give it a go. I think the upsides of trusting huge talents who are familiar with Klopp's methodologies out weigh the negatives. Klopp wants to build a dynasty, and we need to give him the breathing space to do it.