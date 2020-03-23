Spot on.
They clearly think highly of a lot of the young talent and they have to be allowed to develop. Give them some game time here and there. See how they adapt. Also remember that these young players are training day in day out with the best starting 11 in world football. They will already know what is expected of them, and the demands it places on them. The boss has a long history of developing talent (see Dortmund and plenty of examples of that such as Hummels and Reus).
Klopp and his team have also shown their willingness to spend big when the player and time is right. None of us know what is going on behind the scenes, which players have been identified, what discussions have taken place with agents and other clubs. Werner was perhaps the right player at the wrong price, wages and time.
For what it's worth, I think the club have 1. more than earned the right for us to trust them on squad development and 2. are absolutely right to hold back while the dust settles over the coming months with the pandemic and the impact it will have on ALL clubs and the transfer market.
just to be really pedantic, but Reus is probably the worst example you can use from Dortmund
Hes one of the very very few ready made players he bought there. Not to say he didnt improve, but he was already a top talent and a star when he signed. Lewandowski, Sahin, Götze, Bender, Kuba, Barrios, Schmelzer, Subotic, Kagawa.... the list goes on though of players who certainly did develop significantly.
I am very much liking that players such as Curtis Jones are getting a path to more minutes (i.e. not signing anyone to replace Lallana). Sure, that doesnt mean hell be starting a load of games, cos of course Lallana didnt, but it does give a clear sign that you will be trusted to take on more responsibility.
Its rare that you get a load of players who break through from an academy the same time, and make it, the odds are stacked against, but in Jones, Elliot and Williams especially, I think we have 3 who can step into the fisrt team squad. And itll be fun to see them grow and develop.