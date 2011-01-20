People talking about freebies and budget. I think weve gone past that with FSG - its case by case perception of value on the lifetime of each deal, including fee, wages and resale value (the fee might end up amortised, but a Coutinho books a bigger profit than a Klavan).



Prices in the market are gonna be a bit mad. Therell be downward pressure and therefore if you can exert pressure in bargaining, you might get bargains and value. Our mob loves that. Theyve already walked away from Werner and they might not do anything in the market at all, but theyll still be swimming in the water and sniffing for blood.



The notion of what represents value for Liverpool is pretty skewed versus the market too. Our first team squad is probably as good as any in the history of the game and nobody who comes in is guaranteed to start. So the minute a player demands a set quantity of games, his value to us goes down. The minute a player does what Minamino did and says Im here to improve and learn, his value to us goes up.

Our system makes demands of players that other systems dont. So specialist players are less valuable to us than players who can adapt to a variety of roles and approaches, and be patient in asserting a first team claim.



I think if another Minamino comes up, we still buy that player. I think hes the perfect example of an ideal Liverpool transfer actually. I dont think its about whether a player is free - its about all manner of factors. Do we have a gap in the squad? Is there a young player who we see having a pathway into the squad in that position? And so on and so on and so on.



Its 100% valid for them to think at this stage we lose a centre half soon but given his consistency that might actually improve us if we can rely on one of Henderson/Fabinho/Phillips. Weve no real pressing problems to solve because that analysis can extend everywhere. Our big problem is the drop off from the best in the world for our system to someone whos only a good fit.



Robertson>Milner/Williams

Virgil>Lovren

Mo>Shaq

Bobby>Minamino

Sadio>Divvy