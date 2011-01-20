People talking about freebies and budget. I think weve gone past that with FSG - its case by case perception of value on the lifetime of each deal, including fee, wages and resale value (the fee might end up amortised, but a Coutinho books a bigger profit than a Klavan).
Prices in the market are gonna be a bit mad. Therell be downward pressure and therefore if you can exert pressure in bargaining, you might get bargains and value. Our mob loves that. Theyve already walked away from Werner and they might not do anything in the market at all, but theyll still be swimming in the water and sniffing for blood.
The notion of what represents value for Liverpool is pretty skewed versus the market too. Our first team squad is probably as good as any in the history of the game and nobody who comes in is guaranteed to start. So the minute a player demands a set quantity of games, his value to us goes down. The minute a player does what Minamino did and says Im here to improve and learn, his value to us goes up.
Our system makes demands of players that other systems dont. So specialist players are less valuable to us than players who can adapt to a variety of roles and approaches, and be patient in asserting a first team claim.
I think if another Minamino comes up, we still buy that player. I think hes the perfect example of an ideal Liverpool transfer actually. I dont think its about whether a player is free - its about all manner of factors. Do we have a gap in the squad? Is there a young player who we see having a pathway into the squad in that position? And so on and so on and so on.
Its 100% valid for them to think at this stage we lose a centre half soon but given his consistency that might actually improve us if we can rely on one of Henderson/Fabinho/Phillips. Weve no real pressing problems to solve because that analysis can extend everywhere. Our big problem is the drop off from the best in the world for our system to someone whos only a good fit.
Robertson>Milner/Williams
Virgil>Lovren
Mo>Shaq
Bobby>Minamino
Sadio>Divvy