Praise for LFC's transfer policy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 1, 2020, 11:22:36 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  1, 2020, 09:51:25 PM
Hes had what, about 60 mins of decent performances since he joined them?

a lot more than that.  His numbers for this season look pretty good really, and a lot more to come no doubt, hes 21.

but hell always remain one of RAWKs favourites to never given an ounce of credit for, as itd be a case of admiting people where wrong about him  ;D
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 1, 2020, 11:40:20 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  1, 2020, 11:22:36 PM
a lot more than that.  His numbers for this season look pretty good really, and a lot more to come no doubt, hes 21.

but hell always remain one of RAWKs favourites to never given an ounce of credit for, as itd be a case of admiting people where wrong about him  ;D

to be honest Ive never had an opinion on him as dont watch German football, just going off what Ive seen of him over here which is mostly pretty poor.

He is only 21 though as youve said and hes seemingly had better games of late.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 1, 2020, 11:41:37 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  1, 2020, 11:22:36 PM
a lot more than that.  His numbers for this season look pretty good really, and a lot more to come no doubt, hes 21.

but hell always remain one of RAWKs favourites to never given an ounce of credit for, as itd be a case of admiting people where wrong about him  ;D

 :lmao

One of those posters, who shall remain unnamed, did comment to me by PM that he enjoyed the goal against City to a pronounced degree... :wave
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 1, 2020, 11:54:49 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  1, 2020, 11:40:20 PM
to be honest Ive never had an opinion on him as dont watch German football, just going off what Ive seen of him over here which is mostly pretty poor.

He is only 21 though as youve said and hes seemingly had better games of late.

hes defo looked good since the re-start, I think he actually was just getting over his injury  when the lock-down started and hes come back in good shape.

I admit, I like him, dont like that hes there, and found the OTT negativity of him strange! I have said it before though, I think some of it was brought on by how over hyped he is - certainly in the US, but thats not of his making. He actually seems a humble down to earth player. Hell be a star.
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 01:20:14 AM
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on July  1, 2020, 11:41:37 PM
:lmao

One of those posters, who shall remain unnamed, did comment to me by PM that he enjoyed the goal against City to a pronounced degree... :wave

Did he get a Flanagan?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 01:54:07 AM
Quote from: Oskar on July  1, 2020, 10:35:40 PM
We don't need short-term options.


We do because there's no budget !

Any transfers will be a freebie or some kind of deal unless we sell first (uncertain in this market).

So posters who are suggesting freebies should not be discouraged.  It's a lot more likely than us signing the flavour of the month for a gazillion pounds.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 01:56:44 AM
I can't think of Pulisic without thinking about his depiction in The Champions.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PH4PsUOxqnY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PH4PsUOxqnY</a>
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 07:40:16 AM
Quote from: rebel23 on July  2, 2020, 01:54:07 AM
We do because there's no budget !

Any transfers will be a freebie or some kind of deal unless we sell first (uncertain in this market).

Thanks for taking the time to pop on to RAWK and inform us about our budget Micky Edwards.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 08:12:34 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  2, 2020, 07:40:16 AM
Thanks for taking the time to pop on to RAWK and inform us about our budget Micky Edwards.

OK.. I admit Craig.. I'm not 100% sure. We will have to see.. 
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 08:20:01 AM
Quote from: rebel23 on July  2, 2020, 08:12:34 AM
OK.. I admit Craig.. I'm not 100% sure. We will have to see..

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 08:31:35 AM
Quote from: rebel23 on July  2, 2020, 01:54:07 AM
We do because there's no budget !

Any transfers will be a freebie or some kind of deal unless we sell first (uncertain in this market).

So posters who are suggesting freebies should not be discouraged.  It's a lot more likely than us signing the flavour of the month for a gazillion pounds.
I think he meant that our squad is good enough to not make any panic signings and he's absolutely right.

What on earth can Willian offer us that we don't already have? How much of an upgrade he is on Origi and Shaq?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 08:47:40 AM
Quote from: aw1991 on July  2, 2020, 08:31:35 AM
I think he meant that our squad is good enough to not make any panic signings and he's absolutely right.

What on earth can Willian offer us that we don't already have? How much of an upgrade he is on Origi and Shaq?

Yeah I suppose.  Not sure who  is leaving yet or if everyone stays.. 

The AFCON not going ahead (if that is true) will be a huge boost
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 08:51:03 AM
Quote from: aw1991 on July  2, 2020, 08:31:35 AM
I think he meant that our squad is good enough to not make any panic signings and he's absolutely right.

What on earth can Willian offer us that we don't already have? How much of an upgrade he is on Origi and Shaq?

Unlike Barcelona, our finances are sound enough that we do not need to make any pjanic signings.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 08:59:21 AM
Quote from: aw1991 on July  2, 2020, 08:31:35 AM
I think he meant that our squad is good enough to not make any panic signings and he's absolutely right.

What on earth can Willian offer us that we don't already have? How much of an upgrade he is on Origi and Shaq?

100% it also highlights people don't understand what Klopp and we are about now.

Willian is a good player but we would rather improve players. Klopps mind would think about Jones, Wilson, Origi, Shaq than Willian.

We only sign big named players if they can automatically improve the 1st team and at this moment many can't. If KDB was available on a free then we might consider it.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 09:10:06 AM
Quote from: rebel23 on July  2, 2020, 08:47:40 AM
Yeah I suppose.  Not sure who  is leaving yet or if everyone stays.. 

The AFCON not going ahead (if that is true) will be a huge boost

When Fordy is knocking you for not understanding something, its maybe time to take a step back ;D
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 10:09:12 AM
Quote from: Fordy on July  2, 2020, 08:59:21 AM
100% it also highlights people don't understand what Klopp and we are about now.

Willian is a good player but we would rather improve players. Klopps mind would think about Jones, Wilson, Origi, Shaq than Willian.

We only sign big named players if they can automatically improve the 1st team and at this moment many can't. If KDB was available on a free then we might consider it.

Whilst I wouldn't be thrilled at us buying Willian, I think you are overlooking quite a bit here

Stylistically Willian is closer to what we need in mane and salah's spots. I think Origi is a fine no.9, but after basically 5 yrs working with Klopp, he isn't suddenly gonna turn into the wide attacker that we need when Mane and Salah aren't there. Shaq, wilson and Jones are possibly even worse stylistic fits for those positions than Origi.

In terms of arrivals, we should forget about back up lb's or cb's(even if lovren leaves), but if we can get an adequate stand in for mane, this window, I would be happy with that alone. Whether Willian can be that guy is arguable, but I would prefer that to Coutinho and some other names mentioned.  I don't see anyone in the youth set up with the skillset to fulfill this role in the short or medium term, a coach can only work with what he has got
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 10:11:39 AM
Willian had his chance to join us but chose to go to London instead. He didn't even care which club in London! That sort of mentality doesn't fit in with our squad and what Klopp wants.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 10:19:16 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July  2, 2020, 10:11:39 AM
Willian had his chance to join us but chose to go to London instead. He didn't even care which club in London! That sort of mentality doesn't fit in with our squad and what Klopp wants.

Whilst I'm hoping better options than Willian emerge, that is fairly short sighted.

If we have local lads that want to stay here mainly coz their friends are in the area, should we get rid of them? Would that be the right type of mentality?

Mo' salah turned down LFC for chelsea early in his career, should we ask him why and then transfer list him depending on his answer?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 10:22:43 AM
Quote from: markmywords on July  2, 2020, 10:19:16 AM
Mo' salah turned down LFC for chelsea early in his career, should we ask him why and then transfer list him depending on his answer?

Chelsea came in and bid about 50% more than we were prepared to pay, so not like he had a free choice between ourselves and Chelsea and picked them.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 10:24:31 AM
Quote from: markmywords on July  2, 2020, 10:19:16 AM
Whilst I'm hoping better options than Willian emerge

A better option than signing Willian would be not signing Willian...
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 10:31:41 AM
People talking about freebies and budget. I think weve gone past that with FSG - its case by case perception of value on the lifetime of each deal, including fee, wages and resale value (the fee might end up amortised, but a Coutinho books a bigger profit than a Klavan).

Prices in the market are gonna be a bit mad. Therell be downward pressure and therefore if you can exert pressure in bargaining, you might get bargains and value. Our mob loves that. Theyve already walked away from Werner and they might not do anything in the market at all, but theyll still be swimming in the water and sniffing for blood.

The notion of what represents value for Liverpool is pretty skewed versus the market too. Our first team squad is probably as good as any in the history of the game and nobody who comes in is guaranteed to start. So the minute a player demands a set quantity of games, his value to us goes down. The minute a player does what Minamino did and says Im here to improve and learn, his value to us goes up.
Our system makes demands of players that other systems dont. So specialist players are less valuable to us than players who can adapt to a variety of roles and approaches, and be patient in asserting a first team claim.

I think if another Minamino comes up, we still buy that player. I think hes the perfect example of an ideal Liverpool transfer actually. I dont think its about whether a player is free - its about all manner of factors. Do we have a gap in the squad? Is there a young player who we see having a pathway into the squad in that position? And so on and so on and so on.

Its 100% valid for them to think at this stage we lose a centre half soon but given his consistency that might actually improve us if we can rely on one of Henderson/Fabinho/Phillips. Weve no real pressing problems to solve because that analysis can extend everywhere. Our big problem is the drop off from the best in the world for our system to someone whos only a good fit.

Robertson>Milner/Williams
Virgil>Lovren
Mo>Shaq
Bobby>Minamino
Sadio>Divvy
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 10:34:40 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  2, 2020, 10:22:43 AM
Chelsea came in and bid about 50% more than we were prepared to pay, so not like he had a free choice between ourselves and Chelsea and picked them.

Even if that was the case

if anyone thinks every  player in our squad, would have turned down the chance to play and live in a different part of the world all things considered, when they joined us, is being too idealistic.

The success Willian has achieved at Chelsea undermined that other poster's argument IMO, when Chelsea had their 'Mourinho' season and the players down tools, Willian was one of the only ones who maintained his level thru that season

He is a bit old now though, I would say signing him would be better than not signing anyone, but not by that much
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 10:46:41 AM
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 10:46:44 AM
I think royhendo has summed up our situation and strategy going forward perfectly. Excellent post.

Melissa Reddy has written another good piece on this today and she says Klopp, Edwards and Gordons plan to develop the squad in the short and long-term is crystalline, that all three are obsessive in planning what comes next in order to continue improving and keep us ahead of the clubs chasing us.

Edwards has been planning the path forward for every area of the squad and Melissa says again that the most promising youngsters at our academy are all a part of that, although she mentions Layton Stewart as well as a few of the others that Klopp spoke about earlier this week, so thats another attacking player whose future and development the club has a long-term plan for.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 10:55:52 AM
Quote from: Sangria on July  2, 2020, 08:51:03 AM
Unlike Barcelona, our finances are sound enough that we do not need to make any pjanic signings.

Very good!
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 11:16:54 AM
Tony Evans has written a piece which if Gary Neville had written, we'd all be talking about him being a shit stirring Manc.

It is a truly awful piece of speculative bullshit. Byline says "no suggestion of anyone wanting to leave" but best he can offer is "chatter within the game"

OK he does mention that we may be the instigators of moving big names on in the future, but he can't resist the cliches of Barcelona and Madrid as well as the "now they've achieved all they can"

Many people on here could have knocked that up in half an hour. It's all about the clicks, which I fell for, but purely for research to see how a supposed red could attempt to put a negative spin on things.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 11:20:03 AM
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 11:22:07 AM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on July  2, 2020, 11:16:54 AM
Tony Evans has written a piece which if Gary Neville had written, we'd all be talking about him being a shit stirring Manc.

It is a truly awful piece of speculative bullshit. Byline says "no suggestion of anyone wanting to leave" but best he can offer is "chatter within the game"

OK he does mention that we may be the instigators of moving big names on in the future, but he can't resist the cliches of Barcelona and Madrid as well as the "now they've achieved all they can"

Many people on here could have knocked that up in half an hour. It's all about the clicks, which I fell for, but purely for research to see how a supposed red could attempt to put a negative spin on things.

The situation ALL clubs are in with Covid suggests no one is going to pay 100 million plus for a few years. Barca are an absolute mess and Real well they can't buy everyone.  ;D
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 11:36:16 AM
Part of me is actually quite excited to see rivals spending big this summer and us keeping our powder dry. Think it'll underline just how good Klopp and the current squad are.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 11:40:04 AM
Quote from: Samie on July  2, 2020, 11:22:07 AM
The situation ALL clubs are in with Covid suggests no one is going to pay 100 million plus for a few years. Barca are an absolute mess and Real well they can't buy everyone.  ;D
;D
Why let facts like Barcelona being financially fucked stop you when you've a deadline to meet and need clicks?
Nah? Sports journalism 101, shit stirring piece on Liverpool.

No doubt he'll be on Talksport later today to talk about said piece. It's so transparent it's funny.

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 11:48:18 AM
Quote from: markmywords on July  2, 2020, 10:09:12 AM
Whilst I wouldn't be thrilled at us buying Willian, I think you are overlooking quite a bit here

Stylistically Willian is closer to what we need in mane and salah's spots. I think Origi is a fine no.9, but after basically 5 yrs working with Klopp, he isn't suddenly gonna turn into the wide attacker that we need when Mane and Salah aren't there. Shaq, wilson and Jones are possibly even worse stylistic fits for those positions than Origi.

In terms of arrivals, we should forget about back up lb's or cb's(even if lovren leaves), but if we can get an adequate stand in for mane, this window, I would be happy with that alone. Whether Willian can be that guy is arguable, but I would prefer that to Coutinho and some other names mentioned.  I don't see anyone in the youth set up with the skillset to fulfill this role in the short or medium term, a coach can only work with what he has got

We didn't spend 50m on a German player that was meant to fit in the system.

We're not going to sign Willian. We sign players that want to improve and fight. We will more that likely sign someone like Sarr than Willian.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 11:57:32 AM
Quote from: royhendo on July  2, 2020, 10:31:41 AM
People talking about freebies and budget. I think weve gone past that with FSG - its case by case perception of value on the lifetime of each deal, including fee, wages and resale value (the fee might end up amortised, but a Coutinho books a bigger profit than a Klavan).

Prices in the market are gonna be a bit mad. Therell be downward pressure and therefore if you can exert pressure in bargaining, you might get bargains and value. Our mob loves that. Theyve already walked away from Werner and they might not do anything in the market at all, but theyll still be swimming in the water and sniffing for blood.

The notion of what represents value for Liverpool is pretty skewed versus the market too. Our first team squad is probably as good as any in the history of the game and nobody who comes in is guaranteed to start. So the minute a player demands a set quantity of games, his value to us goes down. The minute a player does what Minamino did and says Im here to improve and learn, his value to us goes up.
Our system makes demands of players that other systems dont. So specialist players are less valuable to us than players who can adapt to a variety of roles and approaches, and be patient in asserting a first team claim.

I think if another Minamino comes up, we still buy that player. I think hes the perfect example of an ideal Liverpool transfer actually. I dont think its about whether a player is free - its about all manner of factors. Do we have a gap in the squad? Is there a young player who we see having a pathway into the squad in that position? And so on and so on and so on.

Its 100% valid for them to think at this stage we lose a centre half soon but given his consistency that might actually improve us if we can rely on one of Henderson/Fabinho/Phillips. Weve no real pressing problems to solve because that analysis can extend everywhere. Our big problem is the drop off from the best in the world for our system to someone whos only a good fit.

Robertson>Milner/Williams
Virgil>Lovren
Mo>Shaq
Bobby>Minamino
Sadio>Divvy

The only issue I'd take with this excellent post is the Bobby>Minamino sentence included in that list. Putting the left-back position aside for a minute, I think Minamino is quantifiably different to the other 'second choice' names on the list (as you imply by your comments about him). The other names were either inherited or, in Shaq's case, a real 'squad buy at the right price' deal. It had a real pragmatic 'we're not going to lose money on him' feel, which has been slightly scuppered by his injury record, but nevertheless... Those players are placeholders and will leave, sooner or later, depending on offers and their preferences. Going back to Milner - clearly a great professional with a dressing room influence Klopp values, who can fill in at left-back until either an internal promotion looks likely (are you writing off Larouci, Roy?) or we find someone with equal versatility. Minamino, I feel, is a different case: seen as possibly the long-term replacement for Bobby if he develops as well as we'd all hope under Klopp and his team's guidance. He's a player with a future here (usual caveats apply). The others aren't. And I'm assuming that going forwards we will do less and less of the Shaq=style recruitment and more and more of the Minamino type: we're looking for the first team replacements, then integrating them, with little fanfare, as squad players firstly.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 11:59:34 AM
Tony Evans is a twunt so I wouldn't worry about anything he says. Probably still pissed off at FSG for sacking Kenny, bless him, he never seemed to get over that.  Sure he can write more books about being a drunken idiot though.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 12:04:59 PM
Quote from: JP! on July  2, 2020, 11:59:34 AM
Tony Evans is a twunt so I wouldn't worry about anything he says. Probably still pissed off at FSG for sacking Kenny, bless him, he never seemed to get over that.  Sure he can write more books about being a drunken idiot though.

He really isnt you know. Hes a very nice, kind, considerate man who once did something pretty wonderful for a lot of people involved in campaigns based from this site once upon a time. He also has his own personal issues, again echoing issues sufferered by others on here and elsewhere in the fan base.

He might write sensationalist copy these days to make ends meet but on a personal level I think hes a gem.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 12:06:25 PM
Quote
Our big problem is the drop off from the best in the world for our system to someone whos only a good fit.

Robertson>Milner/Williams
Virgil>Lovren
Mo>Shaq
Bobby>Minamino
Sadio>Divvy

Good post. I may be misunderstanding you a little but I'm not sure you could call all of the above a drop off from best in the world for our system to someone who's 'a good fit' in that some of the above are both a huge drop off in quality (obviously, given the unbelievable quality of our first choice players), but also they're not actually a good fit.
So at left back Milner and Williams aren't left footed which is a real issue given the way we play and the necessity of our fullbacks providing width. In attack Shaq does nothing like what Mo does on the pitch and Divvy is stylistically very different from Mane. Minamino on the other hand is a classic example of being a good fit while being a drop off in quality. He does all sorts of the same things that Firmino does. Obviously that was the attraction of Werner, he'd have provided a genuine 'stylistic' match for Mo and Mane.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 12:09:09 PM
Quote from: royhendo on July  2, 2020, 12:04:59 PM
He really isnt you know. Hes a very nice, kind, considerate man who once did something pretty wonderful for a lot of people involved in campaigns based from this site once upon a time. He also has his own personal issues, again echoing issues sufferered by others on here and elsewhere in the fan base.

He might write sensationalist copy these days to make ends meet but on a personal level I think hes a gem.

Mate, that maybe so but why write an article a fuckin' week after our League win that the vulture will be circling? Vultures who have no pot to piss in for big money buy's mind you.  ;D With also the added caveat of these players have won everything worth wining at the club like why did that never apply to the mancs or blue mancs for that matter?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 12:14:52 PM
Quote
He might write sensationalist copy these days to make ends meet but on a personal level I think hes a gem.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 12:25:31 PM
Have we signed Ben White? Looks a decent player.

Would the youngsters fill the gaps left by Strurridge, Lallana and Clyne?

Still think we need another attacker unless Minamino goes jet speed. Firmino wasn't his best in home games.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 12:28:55 PM
Quote from: No666 on July  2, 2020, 11:57:32 AM
The only issue I'd take with this excellent post is the Bobby>Minamino sentence included in that list. Putting the left-back position aside for a minute, I think Minamino is quantifiably different to the other 'second choice' names on the list (as you imply by your comments about him). The other names were either inherited or, in Shaq's case, a real 'squad buy at the right price' deal. It had a real pragmatic 'we're not going to lose money on him' feel, which has been slightly scuppered by his injury record, but nevertheless... Those players are placeholders and will leave, sooner or later, depending on offers and their preferences. Going back to Milner - clearly a great professional with a dressing room influence Klopp values, who can fill in at left-back until either an internal promotion looks likely (are you writing off Larouci, Roy?) or we find someone with equal versatility. Minamino, I feel, is a different case: seen as possibly the long-term replacement for Bobby if he develops as well as we'd all hope under Klopp and his team's guidance. He's a player with a future here (usual caveats apply). The others aren't. And I'm assuming that going forwards we will do less and less of the Shaq=style recruitment and more and more of the Minamino type: we're looking for the first team replacements, then integrating them, with little fanfare, as squad players firstly.

I'd agree mate - the list is really just a quick rattle out of perceived 'problem' areas and examples off the top of my head. No slant intended on any player - just saying that if you slot in an alternative now, we see a drop off.

Quote from: Knight on July  2, 2020, 12:06:25 PM
Good post. I may be misunderstanding you a little but I'm not sure you could call all of the above a drop off from best in the world for our system to someone who's 'a good fit' in that some of the above are both a huge drop off in quality (obviously, given the unbelievable quality of our first choice players), but also they're not actually a good fit.
So at left back Milner and Williams aren't left footed which is a real issue given the way we play and the necessity of our fullbacks providing width. In attack Shaq does nothing like what Mo does on the pitch and Divvy is stylistically very different from Mane. Minamino on the other hand is a classic example of being a good fit while being a drop off in quality. He does all sorts of the same things that Firmino does. Obviously that was the attraction of Werner, he'd have provided a genuine 'stylistic' match for Mo and Mane.

So yeah - I'd agree with that. I think you're expanding on the point really.

Werner is another good example. He needed to play, we presumably got word that AFCON would be postponed... plus COVID plus furlough plus moral aspects of it for Klopp (you can guarantee it's on his mind just now).
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
July 2, 2020, 12:30:38 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on July  2, 2020, 08:31:35 AM
I think he meant that our squad is good enough to not make any panic signings and he's absolutely right.

What on earth can Willian offer us that we don't already have? How much of an upgrade he is on Origi and Shaq?

I don't really mind a Pjanic signing.
