Praise for LFC's transfer policy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 10:37:14 AM
I know his stock has fallen in the last year but are we really at a point where Mason Holgate is considered an upgrade on Stones?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 10:41:22 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:33:01 AM
You'd have to be pretty dumb to join them if you were Ake or Holgate if they also sign a Koulibaly level CB.
A short stint  with some high wages and likely some trophies beofre dropping back to thier level seems smart to me. It's not like holgate or ake would be leaving 2 teams really achieving anything
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 10:42:45 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:33:01 AM
You'd have to be pretty dumb to join them if you were Ake or Holgate if they also sign a Koulibaly level CB.

It's not so dumb to double or triple your wages though, and I think players rate Pep Guardiola.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 11:09:18 AM
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:42:45 AM
It's not so dumb to double or triple your wages though, and I think players rate Pep Guardiola.

Yeah I get the financial aspect, what I meant was that it would be dumb for any player that wants to actually see a decent amount of playing time.

Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:41:22 AM
A short stint  with some high wages and likely some trophies beofre dropping back to thier level seems smart to me. It's not like holgate or ake would be leaving 2 teams really achieving anything

What's the point in winning trophies if you aren't really part of it? Ake especially would likely have his pick of PL teams if he wants to get out of Bournemouth (or if they're relegated).

Seen it a dozen or so times before whereby a player signs for City or Chelsea just to help them meet a quota and it never works out well. Danny Drinkwater, Scott Parker, Steve Sidwell etc.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 11:23:06 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:09:18 AM
Yeah I get the financial aspect, what I meant was that it would be dumb for any player that wants to actually see a decent amount of playing time.

What's the point in winning trophies if you aren't really part of it? Ake especially would likely have his pick of PL teams if he wants to get out of Bournemouth (or if they're relegated).

Seen it a dozen or so times before whereby a player signs for City or Chelsea just to help them meet a quota and it never works out well. Danny Drinkwater, Scott Parker, Steve Sidwell etc.

Don't forget Jack Rodwell.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 11:31:21 AM
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:23:06 AM
Don't forget Jack Rodwell.

tautology
/tɔːˈtɒlədʒi/
Learn to pronounce
noun
the saying of the same thing twice over in different words, generally considered to be a fault of style (e.g. they arrived one after the other in succession ).
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 11:34:48 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:56:24 PM
Big summer for City. We'll maybe have 1 or 2 ins and outs with squad players but nothing major. The Sane deal and Silva going clears the decks for some big signings. They'll go big on another couple of defenders for a start (Koulibaly and another 50 million full back probably). Time caught up a bit with Silva this season which will hopefully happen to Aguero and Fernandinho given their age now. Our team are all a good age.

AFCON postponement a big boost for us next year (although they'd have lost Mahrez).

I dont think so.  IF they get away with no ban, UEFA are going to be watching them like hawks, every transaction will be analysed, they will have to play by the rules. 
I see Roman has pumped £200mill into chelsea as a loan, so they are not in the best shape either. 
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 11:38:53 AM
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:31:21 AM
tautology
/tɔːˈtɒlədʒi/
Learn to pronounce
noun
the saying of the same thing twice over in different words, generally considered to be a fault of style (e.g. they arrived one after the other in succession ).

It may well be tautology. But Man City signing Jack Rodwell is still worth recounting.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 11:41:25 AM
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 11:34:48 AM
I dont think so.  IF they get away with no ban, UEFA are going to be watching them like hawks, every transaction will be analysed, they will have to play by the rules. 
I see Roman has pumped £200mill into chelsea as a loan, so they are not in the best shape either.

If they get away with no ban, theyre going to believe theyre untouchable and do whatever they want.

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 12:08:43 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:09:18 AM
Yeah I get the financial aspect, what I meant was that it would be dumb for any player that wants to actually see a decent amount of playing time.

What's the point in winning trophies if you aren't really part of it? Ake especially would likely have his pick of PL teams if he wants to get out of Bournemouth (or if they're relegated).

Seen it a dozen or so times before whereby a player signs for City or Chelsea just to help them meet a quota and it never works out well. Danny Drinkwater, Scott Parker, Steve Sidwell etc.
Winning a trophy and being part of that experience is likely more enjoyable than another season of nothingess
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 12:10:30 PM
55 million and nearly 400k a week for Sane.... with 12 months left no his deal ....coming off an ACL .....

Not much sign of a dip in the market there - if prices are to drop it looks like it'll happen further down the food chain (i.e. not the CL clubs)
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 12:22:04 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:33:01 AM
You'd have to be pretty dumb to join them if you were Ake or Holgate if they also sign a Koulibaly level CB.

Ake is versatile and would probably end up playing left back for them. He'd be a good buy for us to cover the back four and has played midfield.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:10:30 PM
55 million and nearly 400k a week for Sane.... with 12 months left no his deal ....coming off an ACL .....

Not much sign of a dip in the market there - if prices are to drop it looks like it'll happen further down the food chain (i.e. not the CL clubs)

They'd have probably been looking at double that last summer before the injury. But the injury and now into the last year of his deal does half that value even before Covid. Wages are extremely high as well, so the market won't ease up too much.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 12:29:42 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:22:04 PM
Ake is versatile and would probably end up playing left back for them. He'd be a good buy for us to cover the back four and has played midfield.


Yeah I like Ake, even bought him on my latest FM stint! But City will likely be buying another £50 million left back in addition to him, because that's what they do.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 12:46:52 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:29:42 PM
Yeah I like Ake, even bought him on my latest FM stint! But City will likely be buying another £50 million left back in addition to him, because that's what they do.

Ake is versatile but I don't think he's actually very good at anything, he's not good enough in any position to be anything more than a bit part player, he will be very expensive cover for mediocre performance, I'd much rather see us give opportunities to Ki Jan Hoever at CB / Rhys Williams etc
 
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 01:19:31 PM
Fordy right AGAIN.

Saka signs a new long term contract with Arsenal.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 01:23:27 PM
Apparently we and Chelsea are after a 17 year old German winger called Brixtonbutcher or something.  ;D
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 01:26:01 PM
With Wigan going in to admin...this lad from Liverpool Joe Gelhardt is certainly worth going for.

He was outstanding for their youth team and no shock he now part of their 1st team. He ripped our youth team a part in a game..Gave us a new one on his own.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 01:36:36 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:23:27 PM
Apparently we and Chelsea are after a 17 year old German winger called Brixtonbutcher or something.  ;D

Nick Breitenbücher  :P
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 01:39:36 PM
Sorry DN My bad it's Brightonbutcher.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 02:25:02 PM
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:08:43 PM
Winning a trophy and being part of that experience is likely more enjoyable than another season of nothingess


Having your scrotum lacerated with a garden strimmer is likely more enjoyable than playing for Everton

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 02:27:04 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:25:02 PM
Having your scrotum lacerated with a garden strimmer is likely more enjoyable than playing for Everton

Don't kinkshame me.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 02:53:24 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:33:01 AM
You'd have to be pretty dumb to join them if you were Ake or Holgate if they also sign a Koulibaly level CB.

Who's putting Holgate on the same level as Ake?

Catcherintherye?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 03:12:25 PM
Osimhen is closing in on a switch £45million switch to Napoli, according to French reports.

Yet despite his impending move to Serie A, L'Equipe report that Jurgen Klopp is very interested in the player.

They state that the deal wouldn't be a problem for Liverpool, despite their decision to pull out of the running for Timo Werner.

The report adds that Klopp could be using claims that the club won't make any big signings to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

Exciting times ahead, wonder who the rabbit is.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 03:16:37 PM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:10:30 PM
55 million and nearly 400k a week for Sane.... with 12 months left no his deal ....coming off an ACL .....

Not much sign of a dip in the market there - if prices are to drop it looks like it'll happen further down the food chain (i.e. not the CL clubs)

Unless they are artificially propping up the market for various reasons

1. Previously agreed negotiations
2. Expediting this specific transfer during CoVid for a strategic reason as opposed to letting it drag on (FFP ruling, plus ECL games ahead)
3. Bayern's budget impacted by Countries policies and organization -- they can act first because Germany has handled the pandemic well etc.. (Planning)

I would be slow to come to conclusions about how the market will sort itself out.  A sample size of 1 (as Werner's situation included a well known release clause).

Instead, I would see how the financial people in the US behave --- hedge funds and sovereign wealth funds should be a sensitive indicator of how quickly markets will recover regardless of PR
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 03:28:06 PM
Hearing that weve signed Moreno back.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 03:28:39 PM
... in 2014.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 03:28:42 PM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:12:25 PM
Osimhen is closing in on a switch £45million switch to Napoli, according to French reports.

Yet despite his impending move to Serie A, L'Equipe report that Jurgen Klopp is very interested in the player.

They state that the deal wouldn't be a problem for Liverpool, despite their decision to pull out of the running for Timo Werner.

The report adds that Klopp could be using claims that the club won't make any big signings to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

Exciting times ahead, wonder who the rabbit is.

I remember the same thing being said last summer.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 04:02:05 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:28:42 PM
I remember the same thing being said last summer.

quite.

That will be the angle thatll be pushed over and over by the tabloid media - as they thrive on transfer gossip and news, and Liverpool is likely the team that gets them the most attention, clicks and retweets. So the last thing they want is the not doing any business line to be peddled constantly. Theyll make stuff up to get those desperate for transfers coming back again and again.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 04:02:36 PM
jamal lewis to city for 50m? full backs and pep. Charming combination.

What happened to sessegnon. seems like all the hype before robbo and chilwell.

I do think we will shop smarter this year. Covid just made the market go tits up and we have rocket scientist and physicist in our ranks. Might raid clubs that are in financial need and strengthen where we need for below the market price or shall i say post covid prices which is lower and more sensible.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 04:05:35 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:26:01 PM
With Wigan going in to admin...this lad from Liverpool Joe Gelhardt is certainly worth going for.

He was outstanding for their youth team and no shock he now part of their 1st team. He ripped our youth team a part in a game..Gave us a new one on his own.
Id be shocked if those rumours didnt resurface now
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 04:33:33 PM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:12:25 PM
Osimhen is closing in on a switch £45million switch to Napoli, according to French reports.

If true, how come a team like Napoli could afford such a transfer, yet we apparently cant? I understand the oil clubs still throwing money around but Napoli?! Not having any sort of pop at the club, as I fully trust the decision makers to do the right thing, just curious.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 04:37:09 PM
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 04:33:33 PM
If true, how come a team like Napoli could afford such a transfer, yet we apparently cant? I understand the oil clubs still throwing money around but Napoli?! Not having any sort of pop at the club, as I fully trust the decision makers to do the right thing, just curious.

Could be that they're expecting Koulibaly to leave for a big fee and are looking to re-invest that money.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Today at 04:49:39 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 04:37:09 PM
Could be that they're expecting Koulibaly to leave for a big fee and are looking to re-invest that money.

Yeah, that would make sense. Maybe Bayern would be a better comparison? Just paid £55m and £350k a week for Sane and presumably havent finished there?
