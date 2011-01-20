55 million and nearly 400k a week for Sane.... with 12 months left no his deal ....coming off an ACL .....



Not much sign of a dip in the market there - if prices are to drop it looks like it'll happen further down the food chain (i.e. not the CL clubs)



Unless they are artificially propping up the market for various reasons1. Previously agreed negotiations2. Expediting this specific transfer during CoVid for a strategic reason as opposed to letting it drag on (FFP ruling, plus ECL games ahead)3. Bayern's budget impacted by Countries policies and organization -- they can act first because Germany has handled the pandemic well etc.. (Planning)I would be slow to come to conclusions about how the market will sort itself out. A sample size of 1 (as Werner's situation included a well known release clause).Instead, I would see how the financial people in the US behave --- hedge funds and sovereign wealth funds should be a sensitive indicator of how quickly markets will recover regardless of PR