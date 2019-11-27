Sane joins Munich for 54m.. 47m up front.



That's an excellent deal for Bayern. He'd be worth twice that much pre-COVID. With Gnabry on the other wing, Bayern look like they've managed to replace both Robben and Ribery far too easily. I am sure we'd want someone of the same caliber but would be looking for someone slightly more under the radar. I have a feeling we are looking at all these loan players that so many of these hoarder clubs have accumulated because with the 8 player over 22 rule kicking in, there'll be loads of them up for sale and that'll cause the prices to drop once we near the start of next season. Chelsea alone would need to get rid of a fair few players, and italian clubs seem to have rosters of 70+ players which'll need to get trimmed. This'll be a very interesting market.