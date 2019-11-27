I think Hazard went for £100 million so yes, looks like corona has halved valuations. £50m for Sane is a great deal for Bayern.
Too soon to call that on the basis of one deal.
Think it was obvious Sane only wanted Bayern and he was prepared to wait another season and go on a free, so they had City over a barrel really.
Also, the Hazard fee was massively inflated because he has some weird aura around him as one of the best players in the world, not quite sure why personally, but Sane hasnt got that yet.