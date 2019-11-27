« previous next »
Author Topic: Praise for LFC's transfer policy  (Read 126659 times)

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 05:20:04 PM »
We'd be better off focusing on Larouci's development as a left-back than sticking Harry Wilson out of position there.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 05:23:49 PM »
If people don't think Wilson has the pace/athleticism to be a understudy to Mo and Mane what on earth would make you think he has the athleticism to understudy for Robertson?



Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 05:25:53 PM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 05:23:49 PM
If people don't think Wilson has the pace/athleticism to be a understudy to Mo and Mane what on earth would make you think he has the athleticism to understudy for Robertson?

I'm watching highlights of the Liverpool/Barca game on BT and Shaqiri's playing, now imagining him as Robbo's understudy at LB.  ;D
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 05:27:59 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 05:20:04 PM
We'd be better off focusing on Larouci's development as a left-back than sticking Harry Wilson out of position there.

We definitely need to preserve with grooming Larouci for the role, he should be given time to continue his progress. Its just that he looks like hell need at least another season learning his trade and playing games for the U23s before hell be anywhere near ready for more than the odd game at Premier League level.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 05:34:33 PM »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 05:27:59 PM
We definitely need to preserve with grooming Larouci for the role, he should be given time to continue his progress. Its just that he looks like hell need at least another season learning his trade and playing games for the U23s before hell be anywhere near ready for more than the odd game at Premier League level.

I'm not sure he's that far away that we could completely rule out him having a part to play next season.

But if he is, we might as well stick with what we have and re-evaluate it next summer.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3005 on: Yesterday at 05:52:07 PM »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 05:27:59 PM
We definitely need to preserve with grooming Larouci for the role, he should be given time to continue his progress. Its just that he looks like hell need at least another season learning his trade and playing games for the U23s before hell be anywhere near ready for more than the odd game at Premier League level.

Weve won the league with 7 games to go and can use 5 subs per game, we wont have a better chance of seeing what hes made of than this season, lets try him at least as a second half sub
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3006 on: Yesterday at 07:06:59 PM »
Sane joins Munich for 54m.. 47m up front.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3007 on: Yesterday at 07:20:59 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Yesterday at 01:05:37 PM
We were tenuously linked to Ben White about 6 months ago, he's pretty highly rated for his performances in the Championship, but there's been nothing concrete.

My mate is a newport county season ticket holder and said he was head and shoulders above anyone there - top draw
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3008 on: Yesterday at 07:27:41 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 07:20:59 PM
My mate is a newport county season ticket holder and said he was head and shoulders above anyone there - top draw

He's not playing for Barca mate, some wont know of him or want him due that.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3009 on: Yesterday at 07:30:43 PM »
City are getting weaker losing Sane and Silva sure they will spend but it's hardly from a position from strength. Then you have Aguero in his last season and Fernandinho will be like 50.

I feel like we have too much quality and stability even without strengthening to be caught next season, what a great position to be in!  No Afcon and the top 6-7 to pull out on the League Cup most likely we can just put all our baskets into competing for the big 2 trophies really.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3010 on: Yesterday at 07:31:36 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:06:59 PM
Sane joins Munich for 54m.. 47m up front.

See, further proof of Fordys ITK credentials. Doubt him at your peril.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3011 on: Yesterday at 07:37:31 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:06:59 PM
Sane joins Munich for 54m.. 47m up front.
That's an excellent deal for Bayern. He'd be worth twice that much pre-COVID. With Gnabry on the other wing, Bayern look like they've managed to replace both Robben and Ribery far too easily. I am sure we'd want someone of the same caliber but would be looking for someone slightly more under the radar. I have a feeling we are looking at all these loan players that so many of these hoarder clubs have accumulated because with the 8 player over 22 rule kicking in, there'll be loads of them up for sale and that'll cause the prices to drop once we near the start of next season. Chelsea alone would need to get rid of a fair few players, and italian clubs seem to have rosters of 70+ players which'll need to get trimmed. This'll be a very interesting market.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3012 on: Yesterday at 08:12:42 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:31:36 PM
See, further proof of Fordys ITK credentials. Doubt him at your peril.

100% mate...35k posts and I think this is your best by far.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3013 on: Yesterday at 08:17:29 PM »
Wonder if Watford go down then we will bid for Sarr now ANN not happening next year....
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3014 on: Yesterday at 08:30:52 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 08:17:29 PM
Wonder if Watford go down then we will bid for Sarr now ANN not happening next year....
Youd have to think wed make some inquiries, both Sarr and Joao Pedro were linked with us before ending up at Watford. Dont see them keeping both of them in the championship next season personally
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3015 on: Yesterday at 08:32:54 PM »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 05:27:59 PM
We definitely need to preserve with grooming Larouci for the role, he should be given time to continue his progress. Its just that he looks like hell need at least another season learning his trade and playing games for the U23s before hell be anywhere near ready for more than the odd game at Premier League level.

But what preservatives should we use? Vinegar? Salt? Caster Oil?

I'd suggest Alcohol, but that didn't work out so well for players like Merson and Best.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3016 on: Yesterday at 08:38:15 PM »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 08:32:54 PM
But what preservatives should we use? Vinegar? Salt? Caster Oil?

I'd suggest Alcohol, but that didn't work out so well for players like Merson and Best.

😃
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3017 on: Yesterday at 08:59:12 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 08:17:29 PM
Wonder if Watford go down then we will bid for Sarr now ANN not happening next year....

He feels exactly the type we should be going for but wed just be pushing the AFCON problem down the road a year.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3018 on: Yesterday at 09:05:23 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:59:12 PM
He feels exactly the type we should be going for but wed just be pushing the AFCON problem down the road a year.

Worry about that in 2022..
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3019 on: Yesterday at 09:47:56 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:13:48 PM
Several sources saying the AFCON has been moved:

https://twitter.com/mamokaood/status/1277932854475919362

Good news but only puts the problem off for a year with them persisting with the January bullshit.

Need to make the most of next season.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3020 on: Yesterday at 09:56:21 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:47:56 PM
Good news but only puts the problem off for a year with them persisting with the January bullshit.

Need to make the most of next season.

Youre finished with football after this season though mate, as you said, so I wouldnt waste your time worrying about 2022 :)

Just enjoy these last seven games
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3021 on: Yesterday at 09:56:24 PM »
Quote from: Dynasty on Yesterday at 07:30:43 PM
City are getting weaker losing Sane and Silva sure they will spend but it's hardly from a position from strength. Then you have Aguero in his last season and Fernandinho will be like 50.

I feel like we have too much quality and stability even without strengthening to be caught next season, what a great position to be in!  No Afcon and the top 6-7 to pull out on the League Cup most likely we can just put all our baskets into competing for the big 2 trophies really.

Big summer for City. We'll maybe have 1 or 2 ins and outs with squad players but nothing major. The Sane deal and Silva going clears the decks for some big signings. They'll go big on another couple of defenders for a start (Koulibaly and another 50 million full back probably). Time caught up a bit with Silva this season which will hopefully happen to Aguero and Fernandinho given their age now. Our team are all a good age.

AFCON postponement a big boost for us next year (although they'd have lost Mahrez).
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3022 on: Yesterday at 09:57:44 PM »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 08:32:54 PM

I'd suggest Alcohol, but that didn't work out so well for players like Merson and Best.

Seemed to work OK for Molby and Didi  ;D
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3023 on: Today at 12:52:04 AM »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:37:31 PM
That's an excellent deal for Bayern. He'd be worth twice that much pre-COVID.
He's in the last year of his contract.  They've paid pretty much the going rate, regardless of COVID-19.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3024 on: Today at 01:51:20 AM »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 12:52:04 AM
He's in the last year of his contract.  They've paid pretty much the going rate, regardless of COVID-19.
Really? In a normal situation I'm pretty sure he goes for 70-80 million-plus, didn't Hazard go for near 90 million including a further 30-40 million in add ons while in the last year of his contract. Even if Hazard is the more established talent you have to remember Sane is only 24. I could have seen City getting a bigger fee if circumstances were different but Sane was hell-bent on Bayern and COVID has pretty much killed a major bidding war.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3025 on: Today at 03:40:09 AM »
Wouldnt a LB who can cover also for Mane be more beneficial instead of a LB who can play CB ? (hence people talking about Saka etc)
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3026 on: Today at 04:40:32 AM »
Quote from: Dynasty on Today at 01:51:20 AM
Really? In a normal situation I'm pretty sure he goes for 70-80 million-plus, didn't Hazard go for near 90 million including a further 30-40 million in add ons while in the last year of his contract.

I think Hazard went for £100 million so yes, looks like corona has halved valuations. £50m for Sane is a great deal for Bayern.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3027 on: Today at 06:31:16 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 04:40:32 AM
I think Hazard went for £100 million so yes, looks like corona has halved valuations. £50m for Sane is a great deal for Bayern.

Too soon to call that on the basis of one deal.

Think it was obvious Sane only wanted Bayern and he was prepared to wait another season and go on a free, so they had City over a barrel really.

Also, the Hazard fee was massively inflated because he has some weird aura around him as one of the best players in the world, not quite sure why personally, but Sane hasnt got that yet.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3028 on: Today at 06:53:41 AM »
Wasnt Sane coming into his final year of his contract? If so that would of influenced his value. At the moment with the weird Barcelona Juventus deals, Warner on a realise clause and the Sane deal it doesnt seem the market has dropped much yet.

Edit should if just read the post above  ;D Sane was entering his final year of his contract.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3029 on: Today at 07:29:25 AM »
Hell be on nearly 400k a week!  :o
