If people don't think Wilson has the pace/athleticism to be a understudy to Mo and Mane what on earth would make you think he has the athleticism to understudy for Robertson?
We'd be better off focusing on Larouci's development as a left-back than sticking Harry Wilson out of position there.
We definitely need to preserve with grooming Larouci for the role, he should be given time to continue his progress. Its just that he looks like hell need at least another season learning his trade and playing games for the U23s before hell be anywhere near ready for more than the odd game at Premier League level.
We were tenuously linked to Ben White about 6 months ago, he's pretty highly rated for his performances in the Championship, but there's been nothing concrete.
My mate is a newport county season ticket holder and said he was head and shoulders above anyone there - top draw
