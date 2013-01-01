« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: Praise for LFC's transfer policy  (Read 124942 times)

Online Oskar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 05:20:04 PM »
We'd be better off focusing on Larouci's development as a left-back than sticking Harry Wilson out of position there.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 05:23:49 PM »
If people don't think Wilson has the pace/athleticism to be a understudy to Mo and Mane what on earth would make you think he has the athleticism to understudy for Robertson?



Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 05:25:53 PM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 05:23:49 PM
If people don't think Wilson has the pace/athleticism to be a understudy to Mo and Mane what on earth would make you think he has the athleticism to understudy for Robertson?

I'm watching highlights of the Liverpool/Barca game on BT and Shaqiri's playing, now imagining him as Robbo's understudy at LB.  ;D
Logged

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,143
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 05:27:59 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 05:20:04 PM
We'd be better off focusing on Larouci's development as a left-back than sticking Harry Wilson out of position there.

We definitely need to preserve with grooming Larouci for the role, he should be given time to continue his progress. Its just that he looks like hell need at least another season learning his trade and playing games for the U23s before hell be anywhere near ready for more than the odd game at Premier League level.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online Oskar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 05:34:33 PM »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 05:27:59 PM
We definitely need to preserve with grooming Larouci for the role, he should be given time to continue his progress. Its just that he looks like hell need at least another season learning his trade and playing games for the U23s before hell be anywhere near ready for more than the odd game at Premier League level.

I'm not sure he's that far away that we could completely rule out him having a part to play next season.

But if he is, we might as well stick with what we have and re-evaluate it next summer.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,544
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 05:52:07 PM »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 05:27:59 PM
We definitely need to preserve with grooming Larouci for the role, he should be given time to continue his progress. Its just that he looks like hell need at least another season learning his trade and playing games for the U23s before hell be anywhere near ready for more than the odd game at Premier League level.

Weve won the league with 7 games to go and can use 5 subs per game, we wont have a better chance of seeing what hes made of than this season, lets try him at least as a second half sub
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 07:06:59 PM »
Sane joins Munich for 54m.. 47m up front.
Logged

Online Reeves

  • Back from the dead
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,284
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 07:20:59 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 01:05:37 PM
We were tenuously linked to Ben White about 6 months ago, he's pretty highly rated for his performances in the Championship, but there's been nothing concrete.

My mate is a newport county season ticket holder and said he was head and shoulders above anyone there - top draw
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 07:27:41 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:20:59 PM
My mate is a newport county season ticket holder and said he was head and shoulders above anyone there - top draw

He's not playing for Barca mate, some wont know of him or want him due that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 