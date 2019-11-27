« previous next »
Praise for LFC's transfer policy

fucking appalled

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2920 on: Today at 11:14:19 AM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:12:31 AM
How does loaning him out make sense when the likes of Matip and Lovren are so injury prone?

It doesnt

And wed be signing him from Brighton, so loaning him back to Leeds would be odd.

But I hasten to add, Fordy is about as reliable source as well find without it being announced on the official site. If Fordy says something, its gospel.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Fordy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2921 on: Today at 11:16:09 AM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:12:31 AM
How does loaning him out make sense when the likes of Matip and Lovren are so injury prone?

Because we can't have 5 CB plus Fab and Gini then Hoever in the background.
Oskar

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2922 on: Today at 11:16:41 AM
You make a lot of definitive statements, Fordy. Has Grujic told you that he doesnt want to go on loan again?

I know Harry Wilson did say that before the pandemic, when there was a market for a club like Bournemouth to potentially pay £20-25m for him. Thats gone now so the choice he and Grujic have to make is whether they want to come back to Liverpool and struggle to make our bench most weeks, or continue to play regular first-team football out on loan and re-evaluate their situations when the transfer market eventually settles down.

It really shouldnt come as a surprise if both of them end up back out on loan somewhere next season, if there arent any buyers for them this summer.
Last Edit: Today at 11:20:07 AM by Oskar
Samie

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2923 on: Today at 11:18:18 AM
Fordy likes to pretend he knows what he's talking about but 95% of the time it's  crap from his deranged mind and the other 5% has some kind of thought to it but we just ignore him.  ;D
Fordy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2924 on: Today at 11:20:23 AM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:18:18 AM
Fordy likes to pretend he knows what he's talking about but 95% of the time it's  crap from his deranged mind and the other 5% has some kind of thought to it but we just ignore him.  ;D

 ;D Just trying to be right these days... My lockdown hope  ;D
Big Swifty

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2925 on: Today at 11:20:58 AM
I think the club's position is prudent, but it's very frustrating to be in a position (winning the league, recently winning the CL) which would normally give you a springboard (financially and reputationally) to build and consolidate your strength, yet because of Covid our ability to do that is severely diminished. At the same time, doped up oil rich clubs like City and Chelsea are not affected in the same way thanks to the provenance (and extent) of their wealth. It makes it much easier for them to strengthen in relation to us, when we should be in prime position to do so.

Obviously Werner fell through due to the expense, and I would think any other similar level buys are now questionable. I still think we will make some signings, and of course Klopp has achieved what he has on a smaller budget than City anyway, improving players immensely once they're here, but once you're at the top it is normal to bring in some already top drawer players to consolidate your position and it's a shame that some of the signings we've been linked with are now unfeasible.
ThePoolMan

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2926 on: Today at 11:23:46 AM
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:09:22 AM
Worth qualifying this as from the 2nd image, a few have gone on to have pretty good careers:

Coady
Kelly
San Jose
Gulacsi

Are you saying that unless a player cements himself in the first team for a decade or more, he hasn't made it?

Also Luis Alberto is really doing superbly well in Lazio as he is the linchpin of their team.
ThePoolMan

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2927 on: Today at 11:26:50 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:33:32 AM
Grujic is fighting to play in an already crowded midfield area. We have more options than any side including City when it comes to the midfield. Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita and even Minamino are fighting for those positions and that's without considering the likes of Jones.

He is one of the players that may be able to generate some cash so if we could sell then that may be the best outcome.

You are right that it is very difficult  for him given the level of midfield players ahead of him but I do believe Klopp wil want to see how he is and try him out in a match or two before sending him out on loan again. It is at that point that I have a suspicion he may well shine brighter than he is expected to. Whether that is enough or not to keep him at Liverpool is a big question. However given the current economic climate, the prospect of getting 40M for him is rather remote now so we may as well use him if he turns out to be good enough.
rawcusk8

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2928 on: Today at 11:29:48 AM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:16:09 AM
Because we can't have 5 CB plus Fab and Gini then Hoever in the background.
So if we have 4 CB plus Fab, Gini and Hoever waiting in the wings then what is the point in signing him?
Fordy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2929 on: Today at 11:32:36 AM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:29:48 AM
So if we have 4 CB plus Fab, Gini and Hoever waiting in the wings then what is the point in signing him?

Yes because Lovern will have a year left and out of contract next season and White will be playing PL football in that year with Leeds.
Dim Glas

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2930 on: Today at 11:37:19 AM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:32:36 AM
Yes because Lovern will have a year left and out of contract next season and White will be playing PL football in that year with Leeds.

So Liverpool have signed him and already loaned him out to Leeds, impressive  ;D
Samie

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2931 on: Today at 11:41:18 AM
One thing not mentioned is with the new Kirkby training ground set to open Kloppo will only have to walk to the other side of the complex to have a look at all the other age groups. Will make it so much easier for him and the technical staff.  ;D
Bucko - Dubai

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2932 on: Today at 11:43:47 AM
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:09:22 AM
Worth qualifying this as from the 2nd image, a few have gone on to have pretty good careers:

Coady
Kelly
San Jose
Gulacsi

Are you saying that unless a player cements himself in the first team for a decade or more, he hasn't made it?

Of course not, but I'm talking about making it for Liverpool as a team wanting to consistently challenge for the PL & CL.
Out of those above I would say Coady would be 3rd choice, Kelly wouldnt be good enough as a squad player, San Jose I dont know much about but as a midfielder again would struggle for mins and Gulacsi would comfortably be a back up.

And that is hand picking some of the better ones from the last 10 years.

My point was that very few make it for Liverpool from the academy as with every club, and my view is if by around 19 they arent making consistent minutes for the first team it is unlikely (but not impossible) they will make it for Liverpool.
Feel like case in point is Harry Wilson, clearly a decent player and will likely be a Prem player all his career, but looks like not quite good enough for Liverpool. And he was one that was also raved about when he was 16 playing for Wales.
newterp

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2933 on: Today at 11:44:57 AM
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 08:43:22 AM
We have no money to spend on players even if Jürgen wanted to, he was told the same last year. I have no problem giving youth a chance, I think on top of the players already here if we could bring back Wilson and Brewster without trying to flog them off, we'll be ok. There are also plenty of moneyball signings out there this summer that we could get without a transfer fee.

If the suits really want to look at saving money. Instead of laying people off or trying loan and sell off our youth team, they can look at getting the agent fees under control first. £75m over two seasons has had a major impact on transfers and our "world class" transfer policy.

Don't think this is true. Last summer we didn't really need anyone "big". We know the situation this year, and Jurgen's even said that if they need to do something they can.

They can certainly try to get the agents fees reduced - but unfortunately this seems to be part of the game with transfers and renewing of contracts. I'm not sure how it doesn't make our transfer policy "world class" - when the players we have brought in have been pretty much excellent.
Wingman

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2934 on: Today at 11:48:00 AM
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 09:12:03 AM
Despite knowing how much Klopp can improve players more than any other coach, I still have reservations due to past experiences with the likelihood of youth / squad players making it. And by making it I mean first team / rotation

My opinion on the future of the outskirts of the squad (disclaimer I'm notoriously pessimistic, and basing on previous encouraging youth players / the level required if we are still challenging for top honours)

Harvey Elliot - Potential star, has shown already
Neco Williams - First team squad. Will be a good squad player as Trents backup. Unlucky to be behind Trent as could be first teamer
Curtis Jones - Back-up / rotation. Unlikely to make it as a first teamer (starting 11 that is)
Ki-Jana Hoever - Potential back-up / 3rd choice CB. Could develop into first teamer
Rhiad Brewster - Back-up. Sold to lower prem team for circa 20m - 25m
Harry Wilson - Back-up. Sold to lower prem team for circa 20m - 25m
Ben Woodburn - Not to required standard. Sold to Championship team for circa 5m
Lauroci - Back-up. Sold to lower prem / upper championship for 5m-10m. (similar to Brad Smith)
Marko Grujic - Tough one. Not quite good enough. Sold to european team for approx 25m
Leighton Clark - Unlikely to make it. Sold to championship team for 3m-5m.
Sepp Van Den Berg - Not good enough from what ive seen. Sold to championship for approx 5m





I may have missed something here. Are we all just guessing how these guys will turn out, for fun? Like a predictions thread? Because if youre actually writing off an 18yo CB (Sepp) as not good enough then you are either a top class youth coach or just plain dumb
Oskar

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2935 on: Today at 11:48:27 AM
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 11:26:50 AM
You are right that it is very difficult  for him given the level of midfield players ahead of him but I do believe Klopp wil want to see how he is and try him out in a match or two before sending him out on loan again. It is at that point that I have a suspicion he may well shine brighter than he is expected to. Whether that is enough or not to keep him at Liverpool is a big question. However given the current economic climate, the prospect of getting 40M for him is rather remote now so we may as well use him if he turns out to be good enough.

In fairness, the prospect of getting £40m for Grujic if there had been no pandemic seems incredibly remote.

