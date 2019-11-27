I think the club's position is prudent, but it's very frustrating to be in a position (winning the league, recently winning the CL) which would normally give you a springboard (financially and reputationally) to build and consolidate your strength, yet because of Covid our ability to do that is severely diminished. At the same time, doped up oil rich clubs like City and Chelsea are not affected in the same way thanks to the provenance (and extent) of their wealth. It makes it much easier for them to strengthen in relation to us, when we should be in prime position to do so.



Obviously Werner fell through due to the expense, and I would think any other similar level buys are now questionable. I still think we will make some signings, and of course Klopp has achieved what he has on a smaller budget than City anyway, improving players immensely once they're here, but once you're at the top it is normal to bring in some already top drawer players to consolidate your position and it's a shame that some of the signings we've been linked with are now unfeasible.