Despite knowing how much Klopp can improve players more than any other coach, I still have reservations due to past experiences with the likelihood of youth / squad players making it. And by making it I mean first team / rotation



My opinion on the future of the outskirts of the squad (disclaimer I'm notoriously pessimistic, and basing on previous encouraging youth players / the level required if we are still challenging for top honours)



Harvey Elliot - Potential star, has shown already

Neco Williams - First team squad. Will be a good squad player as Trents backup. Unlucky to be behind Trent as could be first teamer

Curtis Jones - Back-up / rotation. Unlikely to make it as a first teamer (starting 11 that is)

Ki-Jana Hoever - Potential back-up / 3rd choice CB. Could develop into first teamer

Rhiad Brewster - Back-up. Sold to lower prem team for circa 20m - 25m

Harry Wilson - Back-up. Sold to lower prem team for circa 20m - 25m

Ben Woodburn - Not to required standard. Sold to Championship team for circa 5m

Lauroci - Back-up. Sold to lower prem / upper championship for 5m-10m. (similar to Brad Smith)

Marko Grujic - Tough one. Not quite good enough. Sold to european team for approx 25m

Leighton Clark - Unlikely to make it. Sold to championship team for 3m-5m.

Sepp Van Den Berg - Not good enough from what ive seen. Sold to championship for approx 5m







