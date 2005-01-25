It seems like a really sensible approach to me. There are too many unknowns to be taking big risks right now, so conserving funds for a least a little longer, and concentrating on youth development, just makes sense. One unknown factor, which I haven't seen discussed yet, is how the experience of living through these times might affect major transfer targets. Bringing someone in who will need to move to the northwest, when perhaps their family and friends are hundreds of miles away, might actually affect their performance, at least in the short term. Small differences can have a major impact on how effectively they contribute to future success. Being part of club already means that the younger lads won't have to face this change to their environment.