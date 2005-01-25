« previous next »
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 08:10:50 AM »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 02:39:09 AM
Agree with all of this - no one really knows what the situation will be, so it is a wait and see situation for 99% of clubs. Reading today even Barca is having issues.

However should be noted that Chelsea and City are still actively pursuing and buying players, almost if the situation doesn't apply to them (sarcasm)...  What a glaring example of how financially doped they are!

"Global crisis? Lost revenue? Nah we'll overspend as normal"

Sorry who have City brought again?

Please look at the league table.. study it!! We're 20 plus points ahead of teams and of course other teams need to improve.

Chelsea got the Morata money this summer that's what they spent.

With this virus it would be foolish to spend a load of money when no one knows what's happening with it.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 08:18:56 AM »
It seems like a really sensible approach to me. There are too many unknowns to be taking big risks right now, so conserving funds for a least a little longer, and concentrating on youth development, just makes sense. One unknown factor, which I haven't seen discussed yet, is how the experience of living through these times might affect major transfer targets. Bringing someone in who will need to move to the northwest, when perhaps their family and friends are hundreds of miles away, might actually affect their performance, at least in the short term. Small differences can have a major impact on how effectively they contribute to future success. Being part of club already means that the younger lads won't have to face this change to their environment.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 08:21:55 AM »
At the end of the day, this is an opportunity for clubs to genuinely promote youth, something we are in an excellent position to do under Klopp. Chelsea are an exception which has had a direct impact on us in the shape of Werner, and I think that has caused sections of our fanbase to get a little twitchy. I would imagine even City will cool their jets whilst they're under the microscope.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 08:43:22 AM »
We have no money to spend on players even if Jürgen wanted to, he was told the same last year. I have no problem giving youth a chance, I think on top of the players already here if we could bring back Wilson and Brewster without trying to flog them off, we'll be ok. There are also plenty of moneyball signings out there this summer that we could get without a transfer fee.

If the suits really want to look at saving money. Instead of laying people off or trying loan and sell off our youth team, they can look at getting the agent fees under control first. £75m over two seasons has had a major impact on transfers and our "world class" transfer policy.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 08:47:54 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:52:37 PM
Yeah we've got super unlucky...
Obviously no one is complaining given where we are but something has come out of nowhere to stop us adding quality when a couple of our direct rivals won't be similarly affected which is frustrating ... but out of our control.

We'll still be in a good position but they clearly planned to put their foot on everyone's throat this window - hopefully the covid/financial situation improves and they can still do something later in the summer

Yeahhhh.....
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 09:12:03 AM »
Despite knowing how much Klopp can improve players more than any other coach, I still have reservations due to past experiences with the likelihood of youth / squad players making it. And by making it I mean first team / rotation

My opinion on the future of the outskirts of the squad (disclaimer I'm notoriously pessimistic, and basing on previous encouraging youth players / the level required if we are still challenging for top honours)

Harvey Elliot - Potential star, has shown already
Neco Williams - First team squad. Will be a good squad player as Trents backup. Unlucky to be behind Trent as could be first teamer
Curtis Jones - Back-up / rotation. Unlikely to make it as a first teamer (starting 11 that is)
Ki-Jana Hoever - Potential back-up / 3rd choice CB. Could develop into first teamer
Rhiad Brewster - Back-up. Sold to lower prem team for circa 20m - 25m
Harry Wilson - Back-up. Sold to lower prem team for circa 20m - 25m
Ben Woodburn - Not to required standard. Sold to Championship team for circa 5m
Lauroci - Back-up. Sold to lower prem / upper championship for 5m-10m. (similar to Brad Smith)
Marko Grujic - Tough one. Not quite good enough. Sold to european team for approx 25m
Leighton Clark - Unlikely to make it. Sold to championship team for 3m-5m.
Sepp Van Den Berg - Not good enough from what ive seen. Sold to championship for approx 5m



Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 09:21:21 AM »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 09:12:03 AM
I am guessing you have not seen almost all of these players play more than 5 times.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 09:21:45 AM »
I do love Rhiad Brewster. Almost as much as I love Cairo Jones.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 09:24:02 AM »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 09:12:03 AM
Tend to agree with most of that, though I probably have greater hopes for Curtis Jones than you and not sure I've seen anything in his game that tells me he can't make it.  What are the reasons that you're marking him down out of interest?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 09:25:38 AM »
Quote from: sirjames on Today at 09:21:21 AM
I am guessing you have not seen almost all of these players play more than 5 times.

What gave it away ?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 09:25:58 AM »
It is fun this though. I'll give it a go.

Harvey Elliot - needs some ACME pills but if he fills out... ooft!
Neco Williams - squad utility stalwart maturing into institution/legend
Curtis Jones - squad utility stalwart maturing into institution/legend
Ki-Jana Hoever - squad utility stalwart maturing into institution/legend
Rhiad Brewster - yeah - eventually we'll sell him
Harry Wilson - yup - same
Ben Woodburn - same
Lauroci - same
Marko Grujic - same
Leighton Clark - same
Sepp Van Den Berg - same

If Elliot was an athlete/unit...
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 09:31:30 AM »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 09:24:02 AM
Tend to agree with most of that, though I probably have greater hopes for Curtis Jones than you and not sure I've seen anything in his game that tells me he can't make it.  What are the reasons that you're marking him down out of interest?

Maybe I'm being harsh, but as I said this is assuming we are still at the pinnacle and are after the best.

I think he is the hardest one to judge. Im looking at age too and would have expected he got more appearances if Klopp trusted him much. But he could definitely kick on.

Think im too scarred from the likes of Yesil, Pacheco, Flanagan, Rossiter, Ejaria et al being touted as future stars and none making it at an elite level
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 09:36:54 AM »
Quote from: sirjames on Today at 09:21:21 AM
I am guessing you have not seen almost all of these players play more than 5 times.

Im willing to hear other opinions, but there have been so many false dawns with promising youth players.

Not just from us but all clubs do it, and rarely do they make it into the first team.

How many have we developed in the past 20 years that have been consistent first teamers? Also considering we are at a different level now to then. I'd say Trent, Suso and Sterling are the only ones that have made it to the level we are after now.


Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 09:40:10 AM »
I think Curtis is the most promising.. I want him to get games.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 09:43:12 AM »
Whos Leighton Clark?
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 09:46:47 AM »
For me it is Neco, Harvey and Ki-Jana that I feel most confident about 'making it here'. But Curtis, Rian, Sepp all have decent chances IMO also. Leighton and Yasser, I can't speak of much. And the rest I think will get sold eventually. But who knows?
I know that at least the 3-6 others are top talents that have a very good chance of making it at Liverpool to some degree. And that's really good when you think Liverpool is the Premier League and Champions League champions.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 09:53:05 AM »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 09:12:03 AM
Worst post of the year right here...Shameful.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 09:55:43 AM »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 09:31:30 AM
Maybe I'm being harsh, but as I said this is assuming we are still at the pinnacle and are after the best.

I think he is the hardest one to judge. Im looking at age too and would have expected he got more appearances if Klopp trusted him much. But he could definitely kick on.

Think im too scarred from the likes of Yesil, Pacheco, Flanagan, Rossiter, Ejaria et al being touted as future stars and none making it at an elite level

Ok fair enough.

Agree that there is a positive bias with all our youngsters up until the point that they fall on their face or get sold, so definitely better to play it on the conservative side for sure.  Don't think I really rated any of the players you named like I do Curtis, maybe Rossiter but that was in large part down to the rave reviews he was getting from ex-Liverpool legends.  Tells you something about the randomness of judging talent at times.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 10:00:30 AM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:20:09 AM
https://www.goal.com/en-gb/amp/news/it-will-not-be-a-busy-summer-liverpool-boss-klopp-on/ud4zzohgiy011qnnyndisxp4v?__twitter_impression=true

The manager confirming that well be creative.

Prudent management from top to bottom these days.


We'll be prudent. It is ALL good, seeing as we're probably the best run big club in Europe right now and Premier League Champions. Top division title winners. Best team in England, Europe and the World, based on competitions won via the medium of football.

I reckon, as I said earlier, that if we could sell some of our assets like Grujic, there might be some value for us the market late August or September. I still think we'll sign one or two. No blockbusters though.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 10:07:56 AM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:53:05 AM
Worst post of the year right here...Shameful.

Good debate.

Feel free to give your own views on those players.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 10:08:12 AM »
What some people are forgetting is that a lot of the youngsters haven't been under full time coaching by Jürgen and the team. Give them a few months full time under that and being with the first team squad, and their overall game will improve guaranteed. I just hope the business side of the club understands that.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 10:10:50 AM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:21:45 AM
I do love Rhiad Brewster. Almost as much as I love Cairo Jones.

Personally, I think Hanoi Elliott is a bigger talent, but to each their own.
