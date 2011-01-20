« previous next »
Jookie

  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 02:47:31 PM
I really like Cantwell as a player. Living in East Anglia, I know the odd Norwich supporter so have heard about Cantwell for a while. I think he was very good for their U23's but has really taken until this year to break through.

I remember a few years ago advocating for James Maddison to be signed when he played for Norwich in the Championship. Watched a lot more Championship games back then and went to Ipswich a bit. Thought Maddison was the best young player in The Championship in 2017/18 (along with Ryan Sessegnon).

I view Cantwell in a similar bracket to Maddison in terms of talent (though maybe a year or 2 behind in terms of development and experience). I think the big difference may be how much we've moved on. In summer of 2018 I thought Maddison could come into our squad and get game time straight away. Maybe not always as a starter but getting on the bench regularly. I think with Cantwell, it's hard to see how he gets much game time in the next season or so (unless 9 subs stays). I think the same with Curtis Jones. Both are primarily going to play in the No.8 role in our 4-3-3 system or wide in the 3 of a 4-2-3-1. Big ask for them to get into the team on a regular basis.

In saying all that I wouldn't be sad to see us sign Cantwell. He's a very talented player. Just feels like he might need 2 years at mid level Premier League club before he can potentially make that step up to our level.




naYoRHa2b

  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 02:51:00 PM
Cantwell reminds me a bit of Lallana and I think he looks a tidy player but I agree with a post I saw earlier in that I think he would block Curtis Jones development


royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 02:58:40 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 02:37:24 PM
Jürgen  playing the banjo  string?

He can strum my banjo string any time he likes.


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 03:03:49 PM
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 02:33:16 PM
Worth remembering we wanted Chilwell, and Robertson was the fall back. It doesn't really matter who we end up getting. You can count on one hand the number of times they haven't gotten a tune out of a player within the system.

Wasnt James Milner the fall back to not signing Chilwell? I think there was a year gap between the link!

But that was an example of the patience of Jürgen Klopp and his team, that they will willingly wait rather than rush in to make other signings if the right player isnt available at the time.



LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 03:28:17 PM
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:47:31 PM
I really like Cantwell as a player. Living in East Anglia, I know the odd Norwich supporter so have heard about Cantwell for a while. I think he was very good for their U23's but has really taken until this year to break through.

I remember a few years ago advocating for James Maddison to be signed when he played for Norwich in the Championship. Watched a lot more Championship games back then and went to Ipswich a bit. Thought Maddison was the best young player in The Championship in 2017/18 (along with Ryan Sessegnon).

I view Cantwell in a similar bracket to Maddison in terms of talent (though maybe a year or 2 behind in terms of development and experience). I think the big difference may be how much we've moved on. In summer of 2018 I thought Maddison could come into our squad and get game time straight away. Maybe not always as a starter but getting on the bench regularly. I think with Cantwell, it's hard to see how he gets much game time in the next season or so (unless 9 subs stays). I think the same with Curtis Jones. Both are primarily going to play in the No.8 role in our 4-3-3 system or wide in the 3 of a 4-2-3-1. Big ask for them to get into the team on a regular basis.

In saying all that I wouldn't be sad to see us sign Cantwell. He's a very talented player. Just feels like he might need 2 years at mid level Premier League club before he can potentially make that step up to our level.

The nine subs thing is an interesting point. I seriously doubt (and FWIW seriously hope, too, as I think it's more advantageous to our closest rivals in City, Chelsea and United than it is to us, and it's also crap from a watching perspective, especially if you've had a bet!) - that it's here to stay, but a player like Cantwell definitely becomes more attractive if it is.

I like him as a player too but do think it would mean Curtis Jones would have to be loaned out if we signed him, and I don't see that happening. They're both players who like to come to the ball from the left side and broadly offer similar things, albeit Cantwell is a little older and further ahead in his development.

I expect he'll do very well at another club. Everton should be all over him to be honest. Would suit Ancelotti's narrow midfield down to the ground.





lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 03:32:10 PM
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 01:10:27 PM
How in the name of the good Lord above are you lot so argumentative?

Did we win the league?

You are right of course. I have become chippy with argumentive due to kids and lockdown strain at home. I'll repeat to myself.........We Won The League STFU!



Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 03:37:32 PM
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 02:33:16 PM
Worth remembering we wanted Chilwell, and Robertson was the fall back. It doesn't really matter who we end up getting. You can count on one hand the number of times they haven't gotten a tune out of a player within the system.

We also were apparently set to sign Emerson from Roma the summer we got Robertson, but he got a horror injury on the last day of the season. Hasn't looked great at Chelsea but I'm willing to bet things would have been different if he was here. You'd trust Klopp to develop anyone he got his hands on, but he seems to have a real knack for getting things right at fullback. IIRC, Schmelzer and Piszczek were great at Dortmund.

Speaking of fullbacks, can't believe nobody in the PL made a push to get Hakimi. Inter Milan announcing his signing this week, he looked phenomenal at Dortmund but Real Madrid - his parent club - have decided to sell. We obviously wouldn't have been in the market for a RB of his calibre, but I'm surprised that City/Chelsea/Spurs didn't make a move (maybe COVID finances prevented it).


Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 03:37:35 PM
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:32:10 PM
You are right of course. I have become chippy with argumentive due to kids and lockdown strain at home. I'll repeat to myself.........We Won The League STFU!

Did you hear what you said? You told you to STFU. Are you going to stand for that? You wouldn't if you were you.






LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 03:40:24 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:03:49 PM
Wasnt James Milner the fall back to not signing Chilwell? I think there was a year gap between the link!

But that was an example of the patience of Jürgen Klopp and his team, that they will willingly wait rather than rush in to make other signings if the right player isnt available at the time.

Yep. We were linked with Chilwell before he properly broke through at Leicester. I don't think he had played a league match for them at that point? I think the story was that we had a scout or a coach that was absolutely raving about him.



royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 03:43:41 PM
He was England under 21 captain. Then Melissa Reddy linked us with a left back in Italy from memory - Palmieri? Something like that?



LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 03:44:05 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:40:24 PM
Yep. We were linked with Chilwell before he properly broke through at Leicester. I don't think he had played a league match for them at that point? I think the story was that we had a scout or a coach that was absolutely raving about him.

He was at Huddersfield on loan, so I assume it was Klopp's bessie mate Davey Wags.




LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 03:44:31 PM
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 03:43:41 PM
He was England under 21 captain. Then Melissa Reddy linked us with a left back in Italy from memory - Palmieri? Something like that?

Emerson, the fella at Chelsea  :)




Jookie

  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 04:03:07 PM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:37:32 PM
Speaking of fullbacks, can't believe nobody in the PL made a push to get Hakimi. Inter Milan announcing his signing this week, he looked phenomenal at Dortmund but Real Madrid - his parent club - have decided to sell. We obviously wouldn't have been in the market for a RB of his calibre, but I'm surprised that City/Chelsea/Spurs didn't make a move (maybe COVID finances prevented it).

Wonder if teams had concerns about his ability to play in a flat back 4 and do the defensive side of things. Feels like a player who is currently best suited to a team that plays their full backs high up the pitch in a back 4 or at team that plays with wingbacks. There's not many teams that play their full backs really high up the pitch. We obviously do and a few other big teams do. Hardly any big teams play a back 5 very often. Obviously Conte does at Inter and we've seen how well he's got attacking players to play wide in that system -  Victor Moses is the obvious one that springs to mind.

So I think it was probably a mixture of tactical fit, reduced spending and some teams not needing a right back (us, Chelsea, Real) that meant Inter looked to get him uncontested. Interesting how much Inter look to be spending given the potential impact on football finances due to Covid-19. 40M on Hakimi and reportedly very close to agreeing 40M for Tonali. 2 very good players but how are they affording 80M on 2 players?




Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 04:07:29 PM
Quote from: Fordy on June 28, 2020, 11:10:04 AM
I really don't think people are getting it or understand the club.

1) Covid 19 has crippled us financially. We won't be going out and spending 50m plus on players to add this so called quality you say we need. Unless fans are allowed back in to stadiums soon this just won't happen. We are not going to splash big for a player to sit on the bench. Financial fair play is over 2 seasons not one. Chelsea got lucky because they got Morata money this season and had to sign a forward. Roman has give Chelsea a 200m loan but you will now see their spending slow down unless sales are made. Utd have come out and said we won't be spending big. People need to wake up to the world financial trouble.


2) Klopp has said his best regret at Dortmund was that when he won the title his best player were then Cherry picked off. So the concentration will be on signing new contracts for players like VVD, Gini, Elliott etc. Now a player might want to leave in 12 months or so but if Sancho or others can't wait then not much we can do then we have to move on.

3) Last year we finished on 97 points and this season we're champions in the record time, so the squad or quality of it can't be that bad is it?

4) We have players like Elliott, Jones, Williams, Hoever, Clarkson, Cain, De Berg then others that you won't be thinking off  Oakley Cannonier
Tommy Pilling, Isaac Mabaya, Cuba Diboe that are right behind these players. Let me tell you all now Isaac Mabaya is some talent. So work is going on in the back ground to get the next group of players through.

5) If we do sign players we have to trust Klopp as he makes players better and it doesn't matter how much they cost.

The vast majority of those players won't make it here.





Jookie

  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 04:12:39 PM
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 03:28:17 PM
I expect he'll do very well at another club. Everton should be all over him to be honest. Would suit Ancelotti's narrow midfield down to the ground.

Agree on this. Everton, Wolves, Spurs, Arsenal, Leicester should be the current level of teams looking at him. Obviously he's a better fit into some of these systems than others. Also depends whether teams view him as a wide forward, a No.10, a left mid or a No.8. I think he might be best served playing as a number 8 in a 4-3-3 system or wide left in a narrow midfield 4.





Red Bird

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 04:23:57 PM
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 02:33:16 PM
Worth remembering we wanted Chilwell, and Robertson was the fall back. It doesn't really matter who we end up getting. You can count on one hand the number of times they haven't gotten a tune out of a player within the system.
And what a signing. Arguably the better of the two or is it simply because Robertson has massively improved?


aw1991

  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 04:41:53 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:03:49 PM
Wasnt James Milner the fall back to not signing Chilwell? I think there was a year gap between the link!
Yes, before we signed Robertson I think it was Mel who said we were interested in Emerson (the one who signed for Chelsea) but his were concerned about an injury he had and opted for Robbo instead.

Turned out well.


LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 04:44:47 PM
Quote from: Red Bird on Yesterday at 04:23:57 PM
And what a signing. Arguably the better of the two or is it simply because Robertson has massively improved?

Arguably?!



Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 08:33:58 PM


Jookie

  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 08:38:41 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:33:58 PM


"Got to strengthen when you are a position of strength. Otherwise you start going backwards and all our rivals will defo buy players and improve as a conseqeunce - Loads of our fans (circa summer 2019)




daggerdoo

  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 08:39:36 PM
That's not just a great sign (it's obviously a tv), but it's also a huge statement!


Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 09:30:00 PM
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:38:41 PM
"Got to strengthen when you are a position of strength. Otherwise you start going backwards and all our rivals will defo buy players and improve as a conseqeunce - Loads of our fans (circa summer 2019)

I kind of thought this. So very happy to be wrong.


deFacto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 10:14:12 PM
Loved all those predicting that Spurs would finish ahead of us, on here.


Tepid T₂O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 10:20:50 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 10:14:12 PM
Loved all those predicting that Spurs would finish ahead of us, on here.
Yep, remember the panic as spurs were linked with everyone and then bought no one apart from a failed loan...





Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 10:44:45 PM
Klopp on transfers:

Quote
"COVID has of course influenced both sides with ins and outs, that is completely normal," Klopp said. "It's just not likely that it will be the most busy summer in the world. But maybe at a later point in the year, if the transfer window is still open, we will know more. But this squad...look at it.
"It is not a squad you have to change now and say 'OK, we need this position and this position'. If you are a football supporter, you want a backup for him and him, even if you are completely happy with everyone, you want backups. We have a lot of...we don't have a first XI, I say we have a first 16 or 17, they can all play to the same level.
"But we have to use this, 100 per cent. And what we want to create are our transfers internally. So now, the first glimpses of Neco Williams, people may have seen him against Arsenal and said 'ah, yes, nice game, he fights a lot'.

Basically, we might look to do something in September once the financial picture is clearer, and probably dependent on selling some fringe players. But don't expect much and guys like Williams, Jones and Elliott are big additions to this season's squad.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-transfer-news-18509374


HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 10:48:25 PM
Jürgen Klopp backing youth to strengthen Liverpool's squad
  • Manager admits financial fallout could pause transfer plans
  • Klopp beieves academy talent can improve the champions
Andy Hunter
Mon 29 Jun 2020 22.30 BST

Jürgen Klopp has said the financial fallout from Covid-19 could pause Liverpools transfer plans but he believes his title-winning squad will improve regardless next season thanks to emerging academy talent.

Klopp admits there is uncertainty over his transfer budget and that incomings and outgoings will be affected. He is extremely confident of keeping the Premier League champions intact, however, and feels players such us Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott can provide back-up for a team that demolished the competition this season.

I am very confident that we can keep the team together but all the rest of the planning is ongoing without knowing, the manager said. We have no idea at the moment. Nobody knows how the future will be, which is very strange. I dont know when the new season will start.

Three months ago nobody knew anything about how it would be and now we act a little bit like everything will be fine again. It is a little bit early to guess that. And in football now we get confronted with how much do you want to spend? How much can you spend if you dont know how much you can have? That is exactly the situation.

It is about how influential the coronavirus crisis will be on all financial parts of life. Its not only football. We all will pay a bill in the end. Hopefully it is over soon but nobody knows exactly how big the bill will be. I think its completely normal in this moment that we wait a little bit longer with some decisions or just say: We pause and try it again with this [squad]. We should not start taking for granted it all will be fine.

Liverpool cooled longstanding interest in Timo Werner during lockdown, allowing Chelsea to sign the RB Leipzig striker for £47.5m, although the club maintain that was not a purely financial decision. Klopp has always been keen to leave a pathway open for academy talent  Trent Alexander-Arnold being the prime example  and believes uncertainty in the market offers opportunity for more to follow.

Covid has influenced both sides, ins and out, he said. Its just not likely that it will be the most busy summer in the world. But maybe at a later point in the year, if the transfer window is still open, we will know more. But this squad  just look at it. It is not a squad you have to change now and say: OK, we need this position and this position. What we want is to create our transfers internally. So now, the first glimpses of Neco Williams. Bring the boys up. Curtis, Harvey, Ki-Jana [Hoever], Sepp [van den Berg], Yasser [Larouci], Leighton [Clarkson], Jake Cain: all these boys have done really well.

We want to strengthen this squad and this squad is strong. The problem is how do you improve a strong squad on the transfer market? It works with money, obviously, but it never works only with money. You have to be creative and we try to be creative. We try to find solutions internally. And there is still a lot to come. We have three or four players who can make big, big steps. People will be afraid that these boys will get lazy [after winning the league]. These boys, like they showed against Crystal Palace, cannot get lazy. It is just not in their nature.

Klopp believes the 4-0 dismantling of Palace last week demonstrated perfectly why Liverpool were able to secure the clubs first title for 30 years with a record seven matches to spare. The Palace game sums it up, sums us up, because all of what these boys did, they did for the club, for the people and for what we stand for. Nobody was there but we were still together. I really wouldnt have thought it was possible to play like that, in this situation, with the Everton game three days before which was like: Didnt like that too much, are we really where we want to be?

Then you play this game and it really sums us up because it is like they wear the Liverpool shirt and go with all they have. Whenever, wherever, which time, whatever necessary, they go. And I love that. That is what brought us into the position we are in  it is all in this game. Eighty-sixth minute, losing the ball, chasing it down, winning it back and shooting on the Palace goal like you have never scored before. Such desire. That was the moment when I thought: Yes, we will be champions. It was the perfect moment.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jun/29/jurgen-klopp-backing-youth-to-strengthen-liverpools-squad?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other


Oskar

  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 11:01:42 PM
If Klopp thinks the youngsters are all capable of making the step up and is convinced that they have the potential to play for our first-team, I'm not going to worry about transfers. I really wasn't expecting us to anything beyond possibly bring in a couple of younger signings to fill out the squad, but if our youngsters are good enough then let's use them.

I've been watching the academy squads for a few years and this current group is the best I've seen at the club. Neco Williams and Curtis Jones already look like they're going to save us millions in the transfer market, Harvey Elliott has the ability and attitude to be a star for us. If Hoever and Larouci continue to develop as they have over the past couple of years, they'll make the step up. I'm a big fan of Leighton Clarkson, he's another well worth keeping an eye on. And there are more following the ones that Klopp has mentioned in his interview today.

There isn't a better manager and coaching staff to develop those young player than ours. They've all stepped up and impressed in the first-team opportunities they've been given this season, the opportunity is there for them all now to prove they're good enough to play for the champions.


Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 11:06:36 PM
Neil Jones says we were planning on making at least two high-calibre signings before COVID hit. Werner would have been one but I wonder what position the other would have been?


Fordy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 11:09:34 PM
So basically what I have been saying...


rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 11:12:28 PM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:06:36 PM
Neil Jones says we were planning on making at least two high-calibre signings before COVID hit. Werner would have been one but I wonder what position the other would have been?

CB maybe?


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 11:39:07 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 10:14:12 PM
Loved all those predicting that Spurs would finish ahead of us, on here.

Haha I thought I imagined that. After we beat them in the CL and finished like 30 pts ahead of them in the league.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Yesterday at 11:41:53 PM
Sky Deutschland reporting

Quote
Liverpool expressed an interest in Hee-Chan Hwang but he's close to joining Leipzig as part of the Timo Werner replacement. Expected to cost around 10M.


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re:
« Reply #2872 on: Yesterday at 11:47:30 PM »
The Red Bull Salzburg striker is going to Red Bull Leipzig?

I didnt see that coming.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,076
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2873 on: Yesterday at 11:52:37 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:06:36 PM
Neil Jones says we were planning on making at least two high-calibre signings before COVID hit.

Yeah we've got super unlucky...
Obviously no one is complaining given where we are but something has come out of nowhere to stop us adding quality when a couple of our direct rivals won't be similarly affected which is frustrating ... but out of our control.

We'll still be in a good position but they clearly planned to put their foot on everyone's throat this window - hopefully the covid/financial situation improves and they can still do something later in the summer
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,817
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2874 on: Today at 01:05:04 AM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:44:45 PM
Klopp on transfers:

Basically, we might look to do something in September once the financial picture is clearer, and probably dependent on selling some fringe players. But don't expect much and guys like Williams, Jones and Elliott are big additions to this season's squad.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-transfer-news-18509374

To be honest, I am perfectly fine with that. I'd love to see how Grujic, Wilson, Jones, Brewster, Elliott, Kelleher, Williams, Van den Berg, Grabara, Larouci, Hoever and the rest of our young players will do next season.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2875 on: Today at 01:07:09 AM »
I also think it's important to note both Klopp and Werner mentioning that things are not clear right now and they might make moves later in the transfer window (if it remains open for a while) once the impact of the pandemic is clear not only on the club's finances but also on the club's outgoings and the state of the transfer market.

I think Roy mentioned this previously but you could (theoretically) argue that the crisis presents opportunities for transfer market arbitrage that we've probably never seen before and ones that we (with our cutting edge scouting and data analysis) are especially well suited to take advantage of. But I think, as mentioned by Klopp and Werner, that might not happen because there is no clear data about anything right now - what does the future (as it pertains to the league) look like? What is the impact on the club's finances? Who will leave and who will not?

Because of this uncertainty, I think if we make any moves, it'll be right at the end of the window. But I wouldn't be surprised if end up making some major moves because the crisis state of the market just ended up providing good opportunities that we couldn't pass.
Logged

Offline stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,645
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2876 on: Today at 02:39:09 AM »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 01:07:09 AM
I also think it's important to note both Klopp and Werner mentioning that things are not clear right now and they might make moves later in the transfer window (if it remains open for a while) once the impact of the pandemic is clear not only on the club's finances but also on the club's outgoings and the state of the transfer market.

I think Roy mentioned this previously but you could (theoretically) argue that the crisis presents opportunities for transfer market arbitrage that we've probably never seen before and ones that we (with our cutting edge scouting and data analysis) are especially well suited to take advantage of. But I think, as mentioned by Klopp and Werner, that might not happen because there is no clear data about anything right now - what does the future (as it pertains to the league) look like? What is the impact on the club's finances? Who will leave and who will not?

Because of this uncertainty, I think if we make any moves, it'll be right at the end of the window. But I wouldn't be surprised if end up making some major moves because the crisis state of the market just ended up providing good opportunities that we couldn't pass.

Agree with all of this - no one really knows what the situation will be, so it is a wait and see situation for 99% of clubs. Reading today even Barca is having issues.

However should be noted that Chelsea and City are still actively pursuing and buying players, almost if the situation doesn't apply to them (sarcasm)...  What a glaring example of how financially doped they are!

"Global crisis? Lost revenue? Nah we'll overspend as normal"
« Last Edit: Today at 02:45:09 AM by stoopid yank »
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,025
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2877 on: Today at 03:20:59 AM »
Kind of surprised at all of the Cantwell talk, we're so stocked with such a strong and varied midfield, with a couple of very high quality youth players also on the fringes.

It's hard to call next season. The lockdown break has surely benefited our small squad as they've played a ton of games over the past two seasons at a very high intensity, and it's hard to imagine that the break between this season and next will be that long. That said, I think we've been in need of an addition to the front three for a while and with the AFCON now being inexplicably back in the middle of the season, 18 months after the last one, it's hard not to see us having a brutal January without reinforcements. As others have said, lockdown will cause financial issues for all clubs so it's not crazy to think we could look to pick up someone at a bargain price from a struggling club, though equally we could just spend nothing again.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:29:20 AM by Schmidt »
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,624
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2878 on: Today at 03:25:41 AM »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 02:39:09 AM
Agree with all of this - no one really knows what the situation will be, so it is a wait and see situation for 99% of clubs. Reading today even Barca is having issues.

However should be noted that Chelsea and City are still actively pursuing and buying players, almost if the situation doesn't apply to them (sarcasm)...  What a glaring example of how financially doped they are!

"Global crisis? Lost revenue? Nah we'll overspend as normal"

Chelsea have the Hazard and Morata money money though. They had a transfer ban and so are spending now. They haven't spent like City in a while.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
