« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Praise for LFC's transfer policy  (Read 119015 times)

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,046
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 02:47:31 PM »
I really like Cantwell as a player. Living in East Anglia, I know the odd Norwich supporter so have heard about Cantwell for a while. I think he was very good for their U23's but has really taken until this year to break through.

I remember a few years ago advocating for James Maddison to be signed when he played for Norwich in the Championship. Watched a lot more Championship games back then and went to Ipswich a bit. Thought Maddison was the best young player in The Championship in 2017/18 (along with Ryan Sessegnon).

I view Cantwell in a similar bracket to Maddison in terms of talent (though maybe a year or 2 behind in terms of development and experience). I think the big difference may be how much we've moved on. In summer of 2018 I thought Maddison could come into our squad and get game time straight away. Maybe not always as a starter but getting on the bench regularly. I think with Cantwell, it's hard to see how he gets much game time in the next season or so (unless 9 subs stays). I think the same with Curtis Jones. Both are primarily going to play in the No.8 role in our 4-3-3 system or wide in the 3 of a 4-2-3-1. Big ask for them to get into the team on a regular basis.

In saying all that I wouldn't be sad to see us sign Cantwell. He's a very talented player. Just feels like he might need 2 years at mid level Premier League club before he can potentially make that step up to our level.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 02:51:00 PM »
Cantwell reminds me a bit of Lallana and I think he looks a tidy player but I agree with a post I saw earlier in that I think he would block Curtis Jones development
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 02:58:40 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 02:37:24 PM
Jürgen  playing the banjo  string?

He can strum my banjo string any time he likes.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,629
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 03:03:49 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:33:16 PM
Worth remembering we wanted Chilwell, and Robertson was the fall back. It doesn't really matter who we end up getting. You can count on one hand the number of times they haven't gotten a tune out of a player within the system.

Wasnt James Milner the fall back to not signing Chilwell? I think there was a year gap between the link!

But that was an example of the patience of Jürgen Klopp and his team, that they will willingly wait rather than rush in to make other signings if the right player isnt available at the time.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesligas shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,780
  • Everyone loves a Luis
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 03:28:17 PM »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:47:31 PM
I really like Cantwell as a player. Living in East Anglia, I know the odd Norwich supporter so have heard about Cantwell for a while. I think he was very good for their U23's but has really taken until this year to break through.

I remember a few years ago advocating for James Maddison to be signed when he played for Norwich in the Championship. Watched a lot more Championship games back then and went to Ipswich a bit. Thought Maddison was the best young player in The Championship in 2017/18 (along with Ryan Sessegnon).

I view Cantwell in a similar bracket to Maddison in terms of talent (though maybe a year or 2 behind in terms of development and experience). I think the big difference may be how much we've moved on. In summer of 2018 I thought Maddison could come into our squad and get game time straight away. Maybe not always as a starter but getting on the bench regularly. I think with Cantwell, it's hard to see how he gets much game time in the next season or so (unless 9 subs stays). I think the same with Curtis Jones. Both are primarily going to play in the No.8 role in our 4-3-3 system or wide in the 3 of a 4-2-3-1. Big ask for them to get into the team on a regular basis.

In saying all that I wouldn't be sad to see us sign Cantwell. He's a very talented player. Just feels like he might need 2 years at mid level Premier League club before he can potentially make that step up to our level.

The nine subs thing is an interesting point. I seriously doubt (and FWIW seriously hope, too, as I think it's more advantageous to our closest rivals in City, Chelsea and United than it is to us, and it's also crap from a watching perspective, especially if you've had a bet!) - that it's here to stay, but a player like Cantwell definitely becomes more attractive if it is.

I like him as a player too but do think it would mean Curtis Jones would have to be loaned out if we signed him, and I don't see that happening. They're both players who like to come to the ball from the left side and broadly offer similar things, albeit Cantwell is a little older and further ahead in his development.

I expect he'll do very well at another club. Everton should be all over him to be honest. Would suit Ancelotti's narrow midfield down to the ground.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:29:57 PM by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles. Better than Mourinho's Chelsea. Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team. I'm alright with that.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,826
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 03:32:10 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:10:27 PM
How in the name of the good Lord above are you lot so argumentative?

Did we win the league?

You are right of course. I have become chippy with argumentive due to kids and lockdown strain at home. I'll repeat to myself.........We Won The League STFU!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 03:37:32 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:33:16 PM
Worth remembering we wanted Chilwell, and Robertson was the fall back. It doesn't really matter who we end up getting. You can count on one hand the number of times they haven't gotten a tune out of a player within the system.

We also were apparently set to sign Emerson from Roma the summer we got Robertson, but he got a horror injury on the last day of the season. Hasn't looked great at Chelsea but I'm willing to bet things would have been different if he was here. You'd trust Klopp to develop anyone he got his hands on, but he seems to have a real knack for getting things right at fullback. IIRC, Schmelzer and Piszczek were great at Dortmund.

Speaking of fullbacks, can't believe nobody in the PL made a push to get Hakimi. Inter Milan announcing his signing this week, he looked phenomenal at Dortmund but Real Madrid - his parent club - have decided to sell. We obviously wouldn't have been in the market for a RB of his calibre, but I'm surprised that City/Chelsea/Spurs didn't make a move (maybe COVID finances prevented it).
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 03:37:35 PM »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:32:10 PM
You are right of course. I have become chippy with argumentive due to kids and lockdown strain at home. I'll repeat to myself.........We Won The League STFU!

Did you hear what you said? You told you to STFU. Are you going to stand for that? You wouldn't if you were you.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 03:40:24 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:03:49 PM
Wasnt James Milner the fall back to not signing Chilwell? I think there was a year gap between the link!

But that was an example of the patience of Jürgen Klopp and his team, that they will willingly wait rather than rush in to make other signings if the right player isnt available at the time.

Yep. We were linked with Chilwell before he properly broke through at Leicester. I don't think he had played a league match for them at that point? I think the story was that we had a scout or a coach that was absolutely raving about him.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 03:43:41 PM »
He was England under 21 captain. Then Melissa Reddy linked us with a left back in Italy from memory - Palmieri? Something like that?

Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesligas shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,780
  • Everyone loves a Luis
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 03:44:05 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:40:24 PM
Yep. We were linked with Chilwell before he properly broke through at Leicester. I don't think he had played a league match for them at that point? I think the story was that we had a scout or a coach that was absolutely raving about him.

He was at Huddersfield on loan, so I assume it was Klopp's bessie mate Davey Wags.
Logged
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles. Better than Mourinho's Chelsea. Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team. I'm alright with that.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesligas shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,780
  • Everyone loves a Luis
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 03:44:31 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:43:41 PM
He was England under 21 captain. Then Melissa Reddy linked us with a left back in Italy from memory - Palmieri? Something like that?

Emerson, the fella at Chelsea  :)
Logged
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles. Better than Mourinho's Chelsea. Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team. I'm alright with that.
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 