I really like Cantwell as a player. Living in East Anglia, I know the odd Norwich supporter so have heard about Cantwell for a while. I think he was very good for their U23's but has really taken until this year to break through.



I remember a few years ago advocating for James Maddison to be signed when he played for Norwich in the Championship. Watched a lot more Championship games back then and went to Ipswich a bit. Thought Maddison was the best young player in The Championship in 2017/18 (along with Ryan Sessegnon).



I view Cantwell in a similar bracket to Maddison in terms of talent (though maybe a year or 2 behind in terms of development and experience). I think the big difference may be how much we've moved on. In summer of 2018 I thought Maddison could come into our squad and get game time straight away. Maybe not always as a starter but getting on the bench regularly. I think with Cantwell, it's hard to see how he gets much game time in the next season or so (unless 9 subs stays). I think the same with Curtis Jones. Both are primarily going to play in the No.8 role in our 4-3-3 system or wide in the 3 of a 4-2-3-1. Big ask for them to get into the team on a regular basis.



In saying all that I wouldn't be sad to see us sign Cantwell. He's a very talented player. Just feels like he might need 2 years at mid level Premier League club before he can potentially make that step up to our level.