Praise for LFC's transfer policy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 28, 2020, 10:59:53 PM
Quote from: Fordy on June 28, 2020, 09:33:46 PM
Well we always sign a player from a relegated team. Cantwell could just be replacing Shaq maybe.

As for White. Lovern has a year left on his contract. Makes sense signing him then loaning him back to Leeds.

We won't be signing a LB..Milner, Gomez, TAA, Larouci  and Lewis can all play there if required.
We signed Gini because we needed him, we signed Shaq because we needed him... don't think we need Cantwell. He's a good player but I think he's someone who benefits more from playing centerally. If we sign anyone from Norwich, it should be Buendia.

If Lovren leaves I can see us playing Fab as 4th choice until one of Hoever or Sepp is ready. Signing White just blocks their path.

I think ideally, if Lovren leaves, we sign a left footed LB/CB like Ake, who could cover for both positions.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 28, 2020, 11:29:54 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on June 28, 2020, 10:59:53 PM
We signed Gini because we needed him, we signed Shaq because we needed him... don't think we need Cantwell. He's a good player but I think he's someone who benefits more from playing centerally. If we sign anyone from Norwich, it should be Buendia.

If Lovren leaves I can see us playing Fab as 4th choice until one of Hoever or Sepp is ready. Signing White just blocks their path.

I think ideally, if Lovren leaves, we sign a left footed LB/CB like Ake, who could cover for both positions.

White is a left footed CB that can play LB.

If Wilson stays you the yes we wont be signing Cantwell but if we signed Cantwell and White for 40 then within 2 years could be talking about them worth 40m each.

We buy players to improve, to increase their value and I am including VVD and Alison in that.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 28, 2020, 11:41:20 PM
Really like the look of Ben White, the focus this window should be on cover at left back/centre half (assuming Lovren leaves) and someone pacey to play across the front 3 positions.  Don't expect Larouci to make it here, whenever he's played in the first team he's looked lost out there.  Good athlete and decent technically but Nico Williams is clearly already streets ahead.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 28, 2020, 11:43:09 PM
Quote from: Fordy on June 28, 2020, 11:29:54 PM
White is a left footed CB that can play LB.

If Wilson stays you the yes we wont be signing Cantwell but if we signed Cantwell and White for 40 then within 2 years could be talking about them worth 40m each.

We buy players to improve, to increase their value and I am including VVD and Alison in that.
Ok, the site I checked listed White as a right footer but I trust your word on it. In that case he would be ideal but probably too pricey right now.

Sure Cantwell value is going to increase but you can say this about Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Rhian Brewster, all of them fighting for places that Cantwell would take. If we could sign a player like Werner who is pretty much a finished article who's about to enter his peak years it's great, but right now I see Cantwell as someone who isn't good enough to start for us and blocks other players who are just as talented and are already on our team.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 28, 2020, 11:47:03 PM
Quote from: Stubby! on June 28, 2020, 11:41:20 PM
Don't expect Larouci to make it here, whenever he's played in the first team he's looked lost out there. 

He's only played for the first team twice! And on both occasions was playing with kids. Would be better to judge him when he has got Van Dijk playing next to him and Mane ahead of him.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 28, 2020, 11:47:36 PM
Quote from: Fordy on June 28, 2020, 11:29:54 PM
White is a left footed CB that can play LB.

No hes not.

I dont know if hes ever played at left-back in his career, but hes right footed and has played as a centre back and defensive midfielder for Leeds this season.

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 28, 2020, 11:50:46 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 28, 2020, 11:47:03 PM
He's only played for the first team twice! And on both occasions was playing with kids. Would be better to judge him when he has got Van Dijk playing next to him and Mane ahead of him.

He's not going to make it here, some players you can just tell.  He only played those two games but he was literally stopping and looking around to work out what was happening at times.  I like his energy and pace but I just can't see it unless he manages to improve his awareness tenfold.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 28, 2020, 11:55:15 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on June 28, 2020, 11:43:09 PM
Ok, the site I checked listed White as a right footer but I trust your word on it. In that case he would be ideal but probably too pricey right now.

Sure Cantwell value is going to increase but you can say this about Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Rhian Brewster, all of them fighting for places that Cantwell would take. If we could sign a player like Werner who is pretty much a finished article who's about to enter his peak years it's great, but right now I see Cantwell as someone who isn't good enough to start for us and blocks other players who are just as talented and are already on our team.

Not many players are good enough to start for us but Cantwell wouldn't be blocking anyone..Elloitt will be playing for under 23's a lot. Brewster will be out on loan. Jones will be replacing Lallana.

You seem to want this bench of superstars but Klopp isn't about that. We build a squad that's good enough to win the league and within that build for the future. That's what we do.

If we urgently need to buy a top player for a position that requires it we will.

Look, we might not sign Cantwell or White or anyone  but I don't see the point in signing big names unless one of our 1st teamers is leaving. I want us to get Gini, VVD, Sala and Elliott to sign new contracts more than anything.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 12:13:37 AM
Quote from: Stubby! on June 28, 2020, 11:50:46 PM
He's not going to make it here, some players you can just tell.  He only played those two games but he was literally stopping and looking around to work out what was happening at times.  I like his energy and pace but I just can't see it unless he manages to improve his awareness tenfold.

Is it possible you could be wrong?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 12:15:27 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 29, 2020, 12:13:37 AM
Is it possible you could be wrong?

Wouldn't be the first time!
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 12:22:21 AM
I like Cantwell but the more I think about iy the less I see the need for him. If Curtis Jones gets a good run in the team he'll be just as good. What we really need is a pacy attacker who carries a goal threat. They don't need to be an established player, it could be some hotshot from the Championship, Ligue 2, Dutch League or the Russian League I don't really care. So long as they have the right tools that Klopp and the coaching team can work with. I trust them to find ways to improve players and in turn improve the team.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 12:47:44 AM
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 12:55:00 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 28, 2020, 08:14:51 PM
Proper link to Cantwell here

https://theathletic.com/1895709/2020/06/28/norwich-city-todd-cantwell-transfer-promotion-relegation/

Cantwell is an odd one for me, everyone seems to rave about him yet every time I have seen him play he's spent half the game rolling around on the floor and he didn't do anything of note the rest of the time.
Anyway I'm at the point now where I trust the club so much that they could sign anyone and I'd back them to be a success.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 01:00:19 AM
When Moore, and Klopp come out and suggest this summer will be quiet and then the markets get roiled (DJIA - below 18K before the CARES Act in April - Market is now around 25K -- about to fall again).

The Federal Reserve is backstopping the entire economy at this time. 

No way FSG and their financial hedge fund people will even consider spending big in this environment -- CoVid outbreaks and more disruption mean very large gaps in reality (before CoVid-19 and after).

Talk should revolve around major discounts in the market place that do not involve more than 10m (imo)....


Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 01:00:42 AM
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 01:02:58 AM
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on June 29, 2020, 01:00:42 AM
I'd much rather we go for Saka or McNeil.

Would rather go Grujic or Curtis Jones in that spot...  Saka would be a gem.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 01:16:40 AM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on June 29, 2020, 01:02:58 AM
Would rather go Grujic or Curtis Jones in that spot...  Saka would be a gem.
I was thinking of him more for left sided cover for Robbo plus midfield. Similar to Milner's current role but more attacking.

I think Curtis gets Lallana's minutes next season. Still not entirely convinced about Grujic, but he does deserve a shot.

Totally agree on Saka.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 01:43:00 AM
Quote from: Hazell on June 28, 2020, 06:28:27 PM
Samie, you're inching slowly towards reaching Mac Red levels of knowledge about random players no one's ever heard of.

To be fair, Kamara is hardly an unknown player. Big talent, and very versatile. But he won't come cheap, and I really can't see us spending big this summer, especially not on a squad player. I think that Klopp will keep Lovren as our 4th choice central defender for the last year of his contract, and will monitor how Van den Berg is progressing next season.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 02:36:42 AM
Quote from: hugoboss on June 29, 2020, 12:22:21 AM
I like Cantwell but the more I think about iy the less I see the need for him. If Curtis Jones gets a good run in the team he'll be just as good.

Yeah I don't think we need him because he is similar to Jones although it fits the policy of buying players from relegated teams for a reasonable fee like Gini who's contract is currently running down. Maybe we're selling Gini? I hope not ...


Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 02:48:03 AM
Quote from: rebel23 on June 29, 2020, 02:36:42 AM
Yeah I don't think we need him because he is similar to Jones although it fits the policy of buying players from relegated teams for a reasonable fee like Gini who's contract is currently running down. Maybe we're selling Gini? I hope not ...

If Gini didn't accept a new deal, I'd rather just let him play out the remaining year of his contract, unless we desparately need the cash. It would give us time to assess things and not have to potentially throw a youngster into the deep end with potentially negative consequences like when Insua got overworked/burned out due to Aurelio's injury problems
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 03:01:40 AM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 29, 2020, 02:48:03 AM
If Gini didn't accept a new deal, I'd rather just let him play out the remaining year

I don't actually believe he will go. I saw pics and video of him the other day and he was loving it. He doesn't seem to be acting like he was off or anything. I hope he signs up!
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 03:10:30 AM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on June 29, 2020, 01:00:19 AM
When Moore, and Klopp come out and suggest this summer will be quiet and then the markets get roiled (DJIA - below 18K before the CARES Act in April - Market is now around 25K -- about to fall again).

The Federal Reserve is backstopping the entire economy at this time. 

No way FSG and their financial hedge fund people will even consider spending big in this environment -- CoVid outbreaks and more disruption mean very large gaps in reality (before CoVid-19 and after).

Talk should revolve around major discounts in the market place that do not involve more than 10m (imo)....

With what's happening in the world right now I wouldn't be surprised to see some good players available for less than they should be, if we're able to I think we'll look to take advantage.

I don't see us signing Cantwell though, we already have so much in that area of the pitch.

With the AFCON now being in the middle of the season (again) during what will probably be a busy period ahead of the winter break I can't imagine we won't be looking for pacy attackers, especially as we've been light in that area of the pitch for a while. If we have to spend a month with Firmino flanked by Origi and AoC it's hard to see us doing well in any kind of title race.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 06:47:48 AM
Cantwell?

Looks a good player. A little too pretty for us, though.

First thing Millie needs to do is bloody that nose a bit. A little too symmetrical.  Then Virg can drag him through the bushes beside the entrance gate. Add a little character to that face. And tell him to lay off the shaving kit and hair tints for a while, or hell get a good waterboarding in the spanking new aquatic treatment facility theyre putting the finishing touches to at the new training ground.

This Is Liverpool
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 07:05:53 AM
Quote from: Fordy on June 28, 2020, 11:55:15 PM
Not many players are good enough to start for us but Cantwell wouldn't be blocking anyone..Elloitt will be playing for under 23's a lot. Brewster will be out on loan. Jones will be replacing Lallana.
I just don't see Cantwell playing in our attacking trident. I think if he joins, he would play in midfield, and I'd much rather seeing Jones making more first team appearances. Even if Cantwell plays upfront, I don't think he provides us with a substantial upgrade on Origi, Shaq or Minamino, and there's no reason to ship Brewster on loan and bring him.

Quote from: Fordy on June 28, 2020, 11:55:15 PM
You seem to want this bench of superstars but Klopp isn't about that. We build a squad that's good enough to win the league and within that build for the future. That's what we do.

If we urgently need to buy a top player for a position that requires it we will.

Look, we might not sign Cantwell or White or anyone  but I don't see the point in signing big names unless one of our 1st teamers is leaving. I want us to get Gini, VVD, Sala and Elliott to sign new contracts more than anything.
I don't want a bench of superstars. In fact, I'm quite happy with our current depth. I'm just not sure the players we were linked with - Cantwell, White - are needed for our team, where Werner definitely made a level of sense. It's seems like we prefer a small, versatile group of players to provide young players with a route to the first team.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 07:24:22 AM
Cantwell has a knack for scoring goals.  I haven't seen too much  of him though.. He's definitely a good young player but the problem is so Curtis Jones and he's younger and could be even better..
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 07:27:00 AM
I don't get how Saka would fit into our team, yes he can play 3 position but he doesn't fit the profile for our wide attackers we usually go for pacy goal getters. In midfield we have way too much competition as it is so I don't see the need for him and there is no way he would be willing to sit on the bench for 70% of our games while waiting for Robertson to be rested. If we were looking to raid Arsenal I would be looking at Martinelli for the LW position
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 07:45:35 AM
Quote from: hugoboss on June 29, 2020, 07:27:00 AM
I don't get how Saka would fit into our team,

I think he is being touted as a backup LB and makes sense because he's only got a  year left on his contract and Arsenal are a shambles...
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 08:19:37 AM
I think Cantwell eats into the minutes Curtis Jones should get so I can't see us really going in big for him. If he's available on a bargain price, that would make him attractive, but otherwise, I don't see him being a solution.
We do need a player who can play across the front line and that should be the big chunk of our plans. We could probably use Kelleher/Van Den Berg/Hoever/Elliott to some extent for the other positions. Don't see us wanting to spend big except for that forward position.
The way our transfer strategy has always worked is with the idea of having space for youth to get into the squad, Neco Williams is now an automatic second choice at right back and Curtis Jones is pretty much settled as Lallana's replacement. Apart from those, I'd expect Lovren/Adrian/Shaqiri to potentially move on. Shaqiri will probably stay unless we have a good offer for him because he's one of those lads who can be dropped into the team out of nowhere and put in a performance, but not someone who can be relied upon for a run of games. Regardless, I have absolute trust in Mickey Edwards and his geek army!
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 08:23:42 AM
Quote from: hugoboss on June 29, 2020, 07:27:00 AM
I don't get how Saka would fit into our team, yes he can play 3 position but he doesn't fit the profile for our wide attackers we usually go for pacy goal getters. In midfield we have way too much competition as it is so I don't see the need for him and there is no way he would be willing to sit on the bench for 70% of our games while waiting for Robertson to be rested. If we were looking to raid Arsenal I would be looking at Martinelli for the LW position

Yeah was talking to an Arsenal mate about us being linked with him (felt good to be so smug!) and he was saying hes not really a left back but can put a very good ball in. Sounds like a left footed Trent. :D

Have those links to him got any substance to them or is it just paper talk until he signs a new contract?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 08:31:28 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 29, 2020, 08:23:42 AM
Yeah was talking to an Arsenal mate about us being linked with him (felt good to be so smug!) and he was saying hes not really a left back but can put a very good ball in. Sounds like a left footed Trent. :D

Have those links to him got any substance to them or is it just paper talk until he signs a new contract?
if he is as intelligent as reports say he will stay at Arsenal where he is guaranteed game time for a few more years
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 09:05:53 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 29, 2020, 08:23:42 AM
Yeah was talking to an Arsenal mate about us being linked with him (felt good to be so smug!) and he was saying hes not really a left back but can put a very good ball in. Sounds like a left footed Trent. :D

Have those links to him got any substance to them or is it just paper talk until he signs a new contract?

It's just pure speculation but Arsenal have signed up a number of players recently to new contracts except for him which suggests to me he's off
.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 09:10:48 AM
Quote from: hugoboss on June 29, 2020, 08:31:28 AM
if he is as intelligent as reports say he will stay at Arsenal where he is guaranteed game time for a few more years

Im not sure signing a new contract for Arteta to play alongside the likes of Luiz, Mustafi and Maitland-Niles for a few more years would normally be described as intelligent.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 09:25:47 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 29, 2020, 09:10:48 AM
Im not sure signing a new contract for Arteta to play alongside the likes of Luiz, Mustafi and Maitland-Niles for a few more years would normally be described as intelligent.

:D

To be fair, another full season playing most games may be better for his development. At the same time if you were him, you might think playing less games but under the best coach in the world would be preferable.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 09:31:06 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 29, 2020, 09:10:48 AM
Im not sure signing a new contract for Arteta to play alongside the likes of Luiz, Mustafi and Maitland-Niles for a few more years would normally be described as intelligent.

I think it's more down to if you value playing time over better coaching. Obviously Klopp is the best coach for youngsters to improve under, but his minutes are would be quartered compared to what he would get at Arsenal. Not being a footballer, I have no clue if one is better than the other. Still think he's signing a new Arsenal contract, there really hasn't been anything linking us apart from wishful thinking and extremely vague articles.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 09:40:23 AM
Milner got plenty of games at LB didn't he? So he would take over from James as backup and get a decent amount of time. Also he's only 18! 

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 09:45:20 AM
Quote from: IanZG on June 29, 2020, 09:31:06 AM
. Still think he's signing a new Arsenal contract, there really hasn't been anything linking us apart from wishful thinking and extremely vague articles.

They will probably throw money at him to sign given his talent but you never know..
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 09:55:08 AM
Quote from: IanZG on June 29, 2020, 09:31:06 AM
I think it's more down to if you value playing time over better coaching. Obviously Klopp is the best coach for youngsters to improve under, but his minutes are would be quartered compared to what he would get at Arsenal. Not being a footballer, I have no clue if one is better than the other. Still think he's signing a new Arsenal contract, there really hasn't been anything linking us apart from wishful thinking and extremely vague articles.

He is staying at Arsenal mate. It's been agreed just no announced bit like Elliot has agreed a new contract with us but not announced.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 10:02:25 AM
Quote from: Fordy on June 28, 2020, 09:57:21 PM
Yes, injuries might happen but when you have Milner, TAA, Gomez, Larouci, Lewis you don't need to buy a LB just in case.

Same with RB..We have Williams, Gomez, Fab, Hendo that can all play there.

People seen Williams a few times now and it's like wow he's decent. Well Larouci is doing nicely also. Milner is a leader, TAA is just world class and can play left back if required.

No one is as good a Robbo but it's about coming in a doing a job and any of them can. Oh and Everton away we always play rubbish.

There's a big difference between those players as back-up on either side imo.

Larouci and Lewis just aren't on Neco Williams' level, and none of our first-team players who can cover Robbo are left-footed. In a team devoid of left-footed players, that's important. Robertson is obviously a very good player, but he's even more important to our side than he would be to some others because of the width and penetration he provides down the left. Other sides have a midfielder or a wide forward who can offer them that, but we don't.

Our whole team is right-footed except for our wide forward who cuts in from the right. When you remove Robbo and put in a right-footer, the team loses a huge amount of balance. The ball continually goes side to side - because the right-footer perpetually checks back inside and plays it to one of the midfielders - and there is little penetration.

I'd like to see us sign a couple of left-footers this summer, ideally a defender who can cover Robbo and van Dijk, and one to replace Shaqiri/Wilson in the front three to cover Salah. Or you sign someone like Saka or McNeil who can cover that whole left side with a period of development under Klopp. I think it would make us an even more balanced squad.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 10:02:59 AM
Quote from: rebel23 on June 29, 2020, 09:40:23 AM
Milner got plenty of games at LB didn't he? So he would take over from James as backup and get a decent amount of time. Also he's only 18!

Going by transfermarkt, Milner started 5 games at LB this season, probably would've started a few more had it not been for injuries. Larouci started two cup games, Lewis started agains Shrewsbury, don't know if I'm forgetting anyone. A quick glance at Saka and it looks like he started over 20 games this season and his minutes increased as the season went on.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
June 29, 2020, 10:05:45 AM
Are we still in for Koulibaly and Adama Traore?
