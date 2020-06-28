Yes, injuries might happen but when you have Milner, TAA, Gomez, Larouci, Lewis you don't need to buy a LB just in case.



Same with RB..We have Williams, Gomez, Fab, Hendo that can all play there.



People seen Williams a few times now and it's like wow he's decent. Well Larouci is doing nicely also. Milner is a leader, TAA is just world class and can play left back if required.



No one is as good a Robbo but it's about coming in a doing a job and any of them can. Oh and Everton away we always play rubbish.



There's a big difference between those players as back-up on either side imo.Larouci and Lewis just aren't on Neco Williams' level, and none of our first-team players who can cover Robbo are left-footed. In a team devoid of left-footed players, that's important. Robertson is obviously a very good player, but he's even more important to our side than he would be to some others because of the width and penetration he provides down the left. Other sides have a midfielder or a wide forward who can offer them that, but we don't.Our whole team is right-footed except for our wide forward who cuts in from the right. When you remove Robbo and put in a right-footer, the team loses a huge amount of balance. The ball continually goes side to side - because the right-footer perpetually checks back inside and plays it to one of the midfielders - and there is little penetration.I'd like to see us sign a couple of left-footers this summer, ideally a defender who can cover Robbo and van Dijk, and one to replace Shaqiri/Wilson in the front three to cover Salah. Or you sign someone like Saka or McNeil who can cover that whole left side with a period of development under Klopp. I think it would make us an even more balanced squad.