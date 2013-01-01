« previous next »
Praise for LFC's transfer policy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 10:59:53 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:33:46 PM
Well we always sign a player from a relegated team. Cantwell could just be replacing Shaq maybe.

As for White. Lovern has a year left on his contract. Makes sense signing him then loaning him back to Leeds.

We won't be signing a LB..Milner, Gomez, TAA, Larouci  and Lewis can all play there if required.
We signed Gini because we needed him, we signed Shaq because we needed him... don't think we need Cantwell. He's a good player but I think he's someone who benefits more from playing centerally. If we sign anyone from Norwich, it should be Buendia.

If Lovren leaves I can see us playing Fab as 4th choice until one of Hoever or Sepp is ready. Signing White just blocks their path.

I think ideally, if Lovren leaves, we sign a left footed LB/CB like Ake, who could cover for both positions.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 11:29:54 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 10:59:53 PM
We signed Gini because we needed him, we signed Shaq because we needed him... don't think we need Cantwell. He's a good player but I think he's someone who benefits more from playing centerally. If we sign anyone from Norwich, it should be Buendia.

If Lovren leaves I can see us playing Fab as 4th choice until one of Hoever or Sepp is ready. Signing White just blocks their path.

I think ideally, if Lovren leaves, we sign a left footed LB/CB like Ake, who could cover for both positions.

White is a left footed CB that can play LB.

If Wilson stays you the yes we wont be signing Cantwell but if we signed Cantwell and White for 40 then within 2 years could be talking about them worth 40m each.

We buy players to improve, to increase their value and I am including VVD and Alison in that.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 11:41:20 PM
Really like the look of Ben White, the focus this window should be on cover at left back/centre half (assuming Lovren leaves) and someone pacey to play across the front 3 positions.  Don't expect Larouci to make it here, whenever he's played in the first team he's looked lost out there.  Good athlete and decent technically but Nico Williams is clearly already streets ahead.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 11:43:09 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:29:54 PM
White is a left footed CB that can play LB.

If Wilson stays you the yes we wont be signing Cantwell but if we signed Cantwell and White for 40 then within 2 years could be talking about them worth 40m each.

We buy players to improve, to increase their value and I am including VVD and Alison in that.
Ok, the site I checked listed White as a right footer but I trust your word on it. In that case he would be ideal but probably too pricey right now.

Sure Cantwell value is going to increase but you can say this about Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Rhian Brewster, all of them fighting for places that Cantwell would take. If we could sign a player like Werner who is pretty much a finished article who's about to enter his peak years it's great, but right now I see Cantwell as someone who isn't good enough to start for us and blocks other players who are just as talented and are already on our team.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 11:47:03 PM
Quote from: Stubby! on Yesterday at 11:41:20 PM
Don't expect Larouci to make it here, whenever he's played in the first team he's looked lost out there. 

He's only played for the first team twice! And on both occasions was playing with kids. Would be better to judge him when he has got Van Dijk playing next to him and Mane ahead of him.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 11:47:36 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:29:54 PM
White is a left footed CB that can play LB.

No hes not.

I dont know if hes ever played at left-back in his career, but hes right footed and has played as a centre back and defensive midfielder for Leeds this season.

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 11:50:46 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:47:03 PM
He's only played for the first team twice! And on both occasions was playing with kids. Would be better to judge him when he has got Van Dijk playing next to him and Mane ahead of him.

He's not going to make it here, some players you can just tell.  He only played those two games but he was literally stopping and looking around to work out what was happening at times.  I like his energy and pace but I just can't see it unless he manages to improve his awareness tenfold.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 11:55:15 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 11:43:09 PM
Ok, the site I checked listed White as a right footer but I trust your word on it. In that case he would be ideal but probably too pricey right now.

Sure Cantwell value is going to increase but you can say this about Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Rhian Brewster, all of them fighting for places that Cantwell would take. If we could sign a player like Werner who is pretty much a finished article who's about to enter his peak years it's great, but right now I see Cantwell as someone who isn't good enough to start for us and blocks other players who are just as talented and are already on our team.

Not many players are good enough to start for us but Cantwell wouldn't be blocking anyone..Elloitt will be playing for under 23's a lot. Brewster will be out on loan. Jones will be replacing Lallana.

You seem to want this bench of superstars but Klopp isn't about that. We build a squad that's good enough to win the league and within that build for the future. That's what we do.

If we urgently need to buy a top player for a position that requires it we will.

Look, we might not sign Cantwell or White or anyone  but I don't see the point in signing big names unless one of our 1st teamers is leaving. I want us to get Gini, VVD, Sala and Elliott to sign new contracts more than anything.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2768 on: Today at 12:13:37 AM
Quote from: Stubby! on Yesterday at 11:50:46 PM
He's not going to make it here, some players you can just tell.  He only played those two games but he was literally stopping and looking around to work out what was happening at times.  I like his energy and pace but I just can't see it unless he manages to improve his awareness tenfold.

Is it possible you could be wrong?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2769 on: Today at 12:15:27 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:13:37 AM
Is it possible you could be wrong?

Wouldn't be the first time!
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2770 on: Today at 12:22:21 AM
I like Cantwell but the more I think about iy the less I see the need for him. If Curtis Jones gets a good run in the team he'll be just as good. What we really need is a pacy attacker who carries a goal threat. They don't need to be an established player, it could be some hotshot from the Championship, Ligue 2, Dutch League or the Russian League I don't really care. So long as they have the right tools that Klopp and the coaching team can work with. I trust them to find ways to improve players and in turn improve the team.
