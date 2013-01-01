Ok, the site I checked listed White as a right footer but I trust your word on it. In that case he would be ideal but probably too pricey right now.



Sure Cantwell value is going to increase but you can say this about Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Rhian Brewster, all of them fighting for places that Cantwell would take. If we could sign a player like Werner who is pretty much a finished article who's about to enter his peak years it's great, but right now I see Cantwell as someone who isn't good enough to start for us and blocks other players who are just as talented and are already on our team.



Not many players are good enough to start for us but Cantwell wouldn't be blocking anyone..Elloitt will be playing for under 23's a lot. Brewster will be out on loan. Jones will be replacing Lallana.You seem to want this bench of superstars but Klopp isn't about that. We build a squad that's good enough to win the league and within that build for the future. That's what we do.If we urgently need to buy a top player for a position that requires it we will.Look, we might not sign Cantwell or White or anyone but I don't see the point in signing big names unless one of our 1st teamers is leaving. I want us to get Gini, VVD, Sala and Elliott to sign new contracts more than anything.