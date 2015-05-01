Meh, so because of 2 games that we lost, we got a new found problem. Against Watford we were sloppy, just poor defending all around, mistake after mistake.
Against Atletico, they got a slice of luck in both games, such are the margins, we played incredibly well in the 2nd leg.
That's not to say that we can't improve, but the whole notion that we have a new problem is over the top. You cant play well in every game and you cant win every game.
Youre right that things are decided on small margins, but itd be remiss of the coaching team to just put things down to bad luck instead of trying to fix things, even if its not a big issue. Relentless improvement is what got us here, and its what will keep us at the top.
Personally think Klopp would love to have the ability to change things up in attack. We know - as do the opposition - that well lineup with Mane, Salah and Firmino up top. The only time we dont is if they are injured or need to be rotated. Its never a tactical decision. And thats not surprising, because theyre brilliant. But imagine if Klopp, when planning his approach, had a fourth attacker on their level - the tactical options at his disposal increase exponentially. Thats why Werner was such an exciting prospect, and hopefully theres others out there who could do something similar.
Im fascinated to see the next tactical evolution of the squad and Im sure Klopp has big plans.