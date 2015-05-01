Meh, so because of 2 games that we lost, we got a new found problem. Against Watford we were sloppy, just poor defending all around, mistake after mistake.



Against Atletico, they got a slice of luck in both games, such are the margins, we played incredibly well in the 2nd leg.



That's not to say that we can't improve, but the whole notion that we have a new problem is over the top. You cant play well in every game and you cant win every game.



Youre right that things are decided on small margins, but itd be remiss of the coaching team to just put things down to bad luck instead of trying to fix things, even if its not a big issue. Relentless improvement is what got us here, and its what will keep us at the top.Personally think Klopp would love to have the ability to change things up in attack. We know - as do the opposition - that well lineup with Mane, Salah and Firmino up top. The only time we dont is if they are injured or need to be rotated. Its never a tactical decision. And thats not surprising, because theyre brilliant. But imagine if Klopp, when planning his approach, had a fourth attacker on their level - the tactical options at his disposal increase exponentially. Thats why Werner was such an exciting prospect, and hopefully theres others out there who could do something similar.Im fascinated to see the next tactical evolution of the squad and Im sure Klopp has big plans.