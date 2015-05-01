« previous next »
Praise for LFC's transfer policy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2640 on: Yesterday at 04:50:25 PM
Quote from: Dynasty on Yesterday at 04:38:07 PM
Really? much more questions marks hanging over City.  The FFP case has yet to be settled and how that will affect their budget.  David Silva is leaving and Fernandinho is on his last legs, they have 110 million spent on Mendy and Cancelo who don't look good enough. Aguero is coming into the final year of his contract and can't be relied upon to stay fit along with the uncertainty over Sane who looks to be off.  We have the better first 11 which is much more balanced, we are strong favourites for me the bookies have this all wrong. I mean they had us 3/1 to win it this season which was lunacy when there was nothing between the teams the previous year.

exactly my thinking on this, really surprised the bookies have them favourites, plus how much longer will Guardiola hang around??
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2641 on: Yesterday at 07:19:59 PM
Interesting in David Lynchs piece from today:

That they have won 14 games by just one goal this season is no coincidence. Of course, the Reds coaching team arent happy to stop here; they believe the next step in Liverpools evolution was spelled out by those frustrating meetings with Atletico Madrid and Watford prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

In both games, the opposition succeeded in closing almost every space both in central and wide areas, while also exploiting the Reds aggressively high line in a manner that had rarely been seen before.

At Melwood, the feeling is that this new problem will only be solved with greater unpredictability in the final third - a quality that is more likely to be found in the transfer market than on the training pitch.

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fc-premier-league-title-win-tactical-evolution-a4480526.html
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2642 on: Yesterday at 07:29:19 PM
I wonder if thats why theres such strong links to Almiron
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2643 on: Yesterday at 07:31:27 PM
Joey Lynton surely?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2644 on: Yesterday at 07:33:05 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:29:19 PM
I wonder if thats why theres such strong links to Almiron
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:31:27 PM
Joey Lynton surely?

imagine the double swoop! We would basically walk to the title for the next 5 10 seasons.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2645 on: Yesterday at 07:37:42 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:29:19 PM
I wonder if thats why theres such strong links to Almiron

It would certainly be unpredictable of us  ;D
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2646 on: Yesterday at 07:38:44 PM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:19:59 PM
Interesting in David Lynchs piece from today:

That they have won 14 games by just one goal this season is no coincidence. Of course, the Reds coaching team arent happy to stop here; they believe the next step in Liverpools evolution was spelled out by those frustrating meetings with Atletico Madrid and Watford prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

In both games, the opposition succeeded in closing almost every space both in central and wide areas, while also exploiting the Reds aggressively high line in a manner that had rarely been seen before.

At Melwood, the feeling is that this new problem will only be solved with greater unpredictability in the final third - a quality that is more likely to be found in the transfer market than on the training pitch.

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fc-premier-league-title-win-tactical-evolution-a4480526.html

Meh, so because of 2 games that we lost, we got a new found problem. Against Watford we were sloppy, just poor defending all around, mistake after mistake.

Against Atletico, they got a slice of luck in both games, such are the margins, we played incredibly well in the 2nd leg.

That's not to say that we can't improve, but the whole notion that we have a new problem is over the top. You cant play well in every game and you cant win every game.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2647 on: Yesterday at 07:56:46 PM
Seems like a few paragraphs almost purposely designed to draw out a few months of Coutinho speculation
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2648 on: Yesterday at 08:18:51 PM
So were after what I think Rafa might have called a disequilibriante?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2649 on: Yesterday at 08:34:48 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 07:38:44 PM
Meh, so because of 2 games that we lost, we got a new found problem. Against Watford we were sloppy, just poor defending all around, mistake after mistake.

Against Atletico, they got a slice of luck in both games, such are the margins, we played incredibly well in the 2nd leg.

That's not to say that we can't improve, but the whole notion that we have a new problem is over the top. You cant play well in every game and you cant win every game.
Yes, most teams try to limit every space against us anyway and we tend to do fine.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2650 on: Yesterday at 08:44:15 PM
We are very capable of scoring from our set pieces and counters. Limiting our space and hope for the best is probably our opposition's best chance of getting something from us.  Still if we can slice through parked buses at will, we would be virtually unstoppable
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2651 on: Yesterday at 09:40:26 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:37:42 PM
It would certainly be unpredictable of us  ;D

He would add that air of unpredictability that David Lynch is talking about. I suppose Saint-Maximin would as well, to a greater extent actually, especially against teams that defend on the edge of their own area (which is most teams).
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2652 on: Yesterday at 09:45:07 PM
Unless he's signed a new contract, can't see why we wouldn't go for Saka.

Covers left-back and a couple of attacking positions with one signing.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2653 on: Yesterday at 10:25:17 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 09:45:07 PM
Unless he's signed a new contract, can't see why we wouldn't go for Saka.

Covers left-back and a couple of attacking positions with one signing.

It's a good shout. Arsenal are a mess and he has a year left on his contract.

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2654 on: Today at 11:18:50 AM
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 07:38:44 PM
Meh, so because of 2 games that we lost, we got a new found problem. Against Watford we were sloppy, just poor defending all around, mistake after mistake.

Against Atletico, they got a slice of luck in both games, such are the margins, we played incredibly well in the 2nd leg.

That's not to say that we can't improve, but the whole notion that we have a new problem is over the top. You cant play well in every game and you cant win every game.

Youre right that things are decided on small margins, but itd be remiss of the coaching team to just put things down to bad luck instead of trying to fix things, even if its not a big issue. Relentless improvement is what got us here, and its what will keep us at the top.

Personally think Klopp would love to have the ability to change things up in attack. We know - as do the opposition - that well lineup with Mane, Salah and Firmino up top. The only time we dont is if they are injured or need to be rotated. Its never a tactical decision. And thats not surprising, because theyre brilliant. But imagine if Klopp, when planning his approach, had a fourth attacker on their level - the tactical options at his disposal increase exponentially. Thats why Werner was such an exciting prospect, and hopefully theres others out there who could do something similar.

Im fascinated to see the next tactical evolution of the squad and Im sure Klopp has big plans.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2655 on: Today at 11:26:46 AM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:19:59 PM
Interesting in David Lynchs piece from today:

At Melwood, the feeling is that this new problem will only be solved with greater unpredictability in the final third - a quality that is more likely to be found in the transfer market than on the training pitch.

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fc-premier-league-title-win-tactical-evolution-a4480526.html

In Klopp's interview with Dan Roan of the BBC he did mention that teams will defend differently against us. No doubt he is looking at continuous evolution of this glorious team.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2656 on: Today at 11:41:29 AM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 11:26:46 AM
In Klopp's interview with Dan Roan of the BBC he did mention that teams will defend differently against us. No doubt he is looking at continuous evolution of this glorious team.

I'm really not sure I buy the idea that Klopp thinks the way to find greater unpredictability is in the transfer market rather than the training pitch. That doesn't sound like  him at all. I'm sure Klopp will be working at changing/evolving/ diversifying our attacking play on the training pitch. And even if we buy, you can be sure that it'll only make us better in attack if we work at it on the training pitch.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2657 on: Today at 11:44:32 AM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:19:59 PM
Interesting in David Lynchs piece from today:


Cue all transfer window, "But David Lynch said we were buying someone who isn't predictable"
