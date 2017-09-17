« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62] 63   Go Down

Author Topic: Praise for LFC's transfer policy  (Read 100804 times)

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,173
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 09:04:01 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:58:03 AM
Probably using us to get improved terms, but  a couple of rumours from Germany, that Christian Falk and Bild mainly, are saying Thiago wants to leave Bayern and join us.

Im sure he does!
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,643
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 09:08:23 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:58:03 AM
Probably using us to get improved terms, but  a couple of rumours from Germany, that Christian Falk and Bild mainly, are saying Thiago wants to leave Bayern and join us.

Probably the last sort of player this squad needs.
Logged

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,262
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 09:11:35 AM »
Quote from: hugoboss on Yesterday at 09:31:14 PM
It's a bit crazy that we don't have any player who is similar to Mane or Salah in our backup options. They don't need to be on the same level in terms of skill but just have similar skillset to those 2 players. We were clearly looking to address this with the potential signing of Werner, but that's gone up in smoke.

Let's hope Edwards and the team can work their magic again this window.

Completely agree, albeit my fear with Werner was like Origi he's really a striker rather than wide forward.
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,814
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 10:58:26 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:08:23 AM
Probably the last sort of player this squad needs.

Do you mean a player with skill, vision, ability on the ball and attacking intent from midfield?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 11:04:44 AM »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:58:26 AM
Do you mean a player with skill, vision, ability on the ball and attacking intent from midfield?
I love Thiago a lot, but what are we going to do with him? We going to replace Wij/Fab/Hendo with him? Granted, he's more talented but, we really don't need him right now. If anything, a young midfielder who could overtake Hendo or Wij when the time comes would be a  better idea.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 11:30:41 AM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:04:44 AM
I love Thiago a lot, but what are we going to do with him? We going to replace Wij/Fab/Hendo with him? Granted, he's more talented but, we really don't need him right now. If anything, a young midfielder who could overtake Hendo or Wij when the time comes would be a  better idea.

I don't see anything in this at all, its an agent trying to get his player a pay rise

If we want a technical midfielder of that kind, why wouldn't we sign Aouar who is 8 years younger, has an excellent fitness record for a slightly higher fee and much lower wages?

Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,308
  • Dutch Class
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 11:33:20 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:58:03 AM
Probably using us to get improved terms, but  a couple of rumours from Germany, that Christian Falk and Bild mainly, are saying Thiago wants to leave Bayern and join us.

He's definitely using us to get improved terms. We're not signing a player who'll turn 30 next year for a big fee
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 11:51:45 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 06:21:59 AM
Arsenal have agreed contract terms with a number of players (heard it on talksport) but Saka wasn't mentioned so maybe he's off ?

Luiz, Mari, Soares and Ceballos all had contracts running to the end of June, so Arsenal were required to sign them by yesterday's deadline if they wanted to retain them for the remainder of the season (and beyond). Saka's in a different boat so wouldn't read much into it - fingers crossed though.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,463
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 11:56:53 AM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:04:44 AM
I love Thiago a lot, but what are we going to do with him? We going to replace Wij/Fab/Hendo with him? Granted, he's more talented but, we really don't need him right now. If anything, a young midfielder who could overtake Hendo or Wij when the time comes would be a  better idea.

We could definitely use him imo.  As it stands right now, all of our creative play comes from either our fullbacks or the front 3.  Unless Keita is playing our midfield really struggles to create great scoring opportunities.  Yes, they create them but they aren't as much of a threat as they probably should be.  Bringing in someone like Thiago would give our squad an entirely new dimension in the attacking phase of the game.  His range of passing is incredible and would really help create so many good chances for us. 

If he really wants to come here we should get him for sure if possible. 
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 12:00:41 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:33:20 AM
He's definitely using us to get improved terms. We're not signing a player who'll turn 30 next year for a big fee

Same goes for the rumours of us going in for Koulibaly @ £90m.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 12:05:30 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 22, 2020, 02:36:57 PM
He was what? 20?

I'm fairly sure most of our squad will have done some sort of stupid shit at 20 and it isn't held against them now.

"Massive attitude problems" really doesn't describe turning up late for training a handful of times. Also fairly sure Klopp doesn't care given some of his comments since then.

its a fair point Craig, the real concern is his injury record mate (even at what seems a bargain price)

Hamstring Injury (17/09/17)
Days Injured: 106
Games Missed: 20

Hamstring Injury (15/01/18)
Days Injured: 26
Games Missed: 7

Ankle Injury (21/01/19)
Days Injured: 18
Games Missed: 5

Torn Muscle Bundle (14/03/19)
Days Injured: 26
Games Missed: 4​

Hamstring Injury (05/05/19)
Days Injured: 42
Games Missed: 4

Hamstring Injury (19/08/19)
Days Injured: 34
Games Missed: 5

Muscle Injury (27/09/19)
Days Injured: 3
Games Missed: 1

Hamstring Injury (28/11/19)
Days Injured: 67
Games Missed: 15

Hamstring Tendon Tear (04/02/20)
Expected Days Injured: 182
Minimum Games Missed: 19






Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 12:22:42 PM »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:56:53 AM
We could definitely use him imo.  As it stands right now, all of our creative play comes from either our fullbacks or the front 3.  Unless Keita is playing our midfield really struggles to create great scoring opportunities.  Yes, they create them but they aren't as much of a threat as they probably should be.  Bringing in someone like Thiago would give our squad an entirely new dimension in the attacking phase of the game.  His range of passing is incredible and would really help create so many good chances for us. 

If he really wants to come here we should get him for sure if possible.
I'm not sure we are seeing the same player. If you are looking for someone like say... Coutinho, would could create different chances in the final third, Thiago doesn't really profile the same way. He is one of the most rounded midfielders in the world, typically playing as a #6 or an #8 for Bayern. In his entire career he racked up 42 assists for his clubs and country. To put things in perspective, TAA and Robertson combined got the same number just in the last two PL seasons.

And with his injury record, being 30 and on high wages, no chances he's coming.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 12:30:13 PM »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 07:54:46 AM
They were so nervous about spending money due to the pandemic effects that they passed on the 2nd most prolific goalscorer in Germany and now Chelsea have signed him - and they wont be able to find anyone cheaper who is as good in the summer. They wont spend on Sancho either nor on anyone else of sufficient quality because it will cost at least as much and a good deal more so it seems. When all of our African players leave for a month for the ANC or if the front 3 get injured or suspended, what will happen to our title challenge? We have no backup of sufficient quality - Minamoto and Origi are unable to present the same level of pace, goals and assists. I suspect that the club is going to regret not signing Werner when the new season commences...

I suspect you're going to regret this post.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 12:57:21 PM »
Quote from: FilthyBloke on Today at 07:48:42 AM
As much as Id like a decent back up for our front three, my son put on an old fifa last night (13 I think) and our front three then in that game was Suarez, downing and borini.

With this pandemic and strain in finances it wouldnt surprise me if we went for youth or Bosmans and other cheapo type players.
This may happen.

But considering we have spent 7m since the CL win.
That is quite poor backing from FSG.

Could well go 3 years without much investment.

Of course the pandemic has caused huge issues. But I dont think fans hoping for 1 or max 2 signings is much to ask.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,369
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 01:03:14 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:57:21 PM
This may happen.

But considering we have spent 7m since the CL win.
That is quite poor backing from FSG.

Could well go 3 years without much investment.

Of course the pandemic has caused huge issues. But I dont think fans hoping for 1 or max 2 signings is much to ask.

310 million per year on wages , Anfield expansions, new ground,etc...

Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 01:15:17 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 01:03:14 PM
310 million per year on wages , Anfield expansions, new ground,etc...

Record TV Money
Record shirt deal
Shirt sleeve partnership
Record # of partnership deals
Spent next to nothing for 3 years

This season will also be excempt from FFP calculations to allow clubs to offset the inevitable losses
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,369
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 01:21:15 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:15:17 PM
Record TV Money
Record shirt deal
Shirt sleeve partnership
Record # of partnership deals
Spent next to nothing for 3 years

This season will also be excempt from FFP calculations to allow clubs to offset the inevitable losses

There's too many unknowns in today's climate due to COVID. No one knows when fans will be allowed to attend matches.

The record shirt deal isn't a record. Our base guaranteed income from Nike is lower than what we had with NB, the benefit of the deal is the exposure and the fact that we would be getting 20 percent of royalties. All that depends on sales and again given COVID and how thats impacted the world, there are no guarantees that will happen right away.

Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 01:24:11 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 01:03:14 PM
310 million per year on wages , Anfield expansions, new ground,etc...

Clyne Lallana off the wage bill.

Thats probably 180-200k a week off the wage bill. Maybe not far off 10m off the wage bill.

Maybe sell Shaq,Wilson & Grujic for a combined 40-50m.

That should be 60m available
Logged

Offline calvin

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 01:24:57 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:15:17 PM
Record TV Money
Record shirt deal
Shirt sleeve partnership
Record # of partnership deals
Spent next to nothing for 3 years

This season will also be excempt from FFP calculations to allow clubs to offset the inevitable losses


It's not exempt. It'll be calculated together with 2021..
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,369
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 01:26:25 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:24:11 PM
Clyne Lallana off the wage bill.

Thats probably 180-200k a week off the wage bill. Maybe not far off 10m off the wage bill.

Maybe sell Shaq,Wilson & Grujic for a combined 40-50m.

That should be 60m available

There are no guarantees that the transfer market will be busy and that middle tier clubs or lower tier clubs will be spending money, [those are the types that would buy said players]
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,173
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 01:31:11 PM »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 01:24:57 PM
It's not exempt. It'll be calculated together with 2021..

This isnt the thread for facts to get in the way of a good old tantrum
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,041
  • YNWA
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 01:31:32 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:15:17 PM
This season will also be excempt from FFP calculations to allow clubs to offset the inevitable losses

This is completely wrong.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 01:40:12 PM »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 01:24:57 PM
It's not exempt. It'll be calculated together with 2021..

Yes, exempt is the wrong word- clubs have more breathing room as a result of the policy
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,041
  • YNWA
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 01:43:55 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:40:12 PM
Yes, exempt is the wrong word- clubs have more breathing room as a result of the policy

They will have to prove losses are due to loss of revenue due to corona though, it doesn't mean leeway to allow owners to pump money in to sign players.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 01:56:45 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 01:21:15 PM
There's too many unknowns in today's climate due to COVID. No one knows when fans will be allowed to attend matches.

The record shirt deal isn't a record. Our base guaranteed income from Nike is lower than what we had with NB, the benefit of the deal is the exposure and the fact that we would be getting 20 percent of royalties. All that depends on sales and again given COVID and how thats impacted the world, there are no guarantees that will happen right away.

There are commercial pressures for sure but the club is in very good shape to be able to deal with those challenges, the condition of the market is also an opportunity to get players at below market value from stressed clubs, so the question is what is the appropriate risk profile for this summer? I think there are clear issues in the squad that 2-3 high quality signings can resolve otherwise we could see all of the work under Klopp and FSG go to waste, we then lose our position and status as the top side in the country, will all of the commercial advantages & prestige that gives us, so whilst I don't think we will spend £20OM this summer on new players, the idea that we do nothing isn't acceptable either



Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,038
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 02:12:38 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:24:11 PM
Clyne Lallana off the wage bill.

Thats probably 180-200k a week off the wage bill. Maybe not far off 10m off the wage bill.

Maybe sell Shaq,Wilson & Grujic for a combined 40-50m.

That should be 60m available

Wage bill could easily increase by 10M with rumoured contract extensions for VvD, Alisson and Wijnaldum. May even want Mane to sign a new contract on improved terms. Can see that 10M and more being swallowed by these extensions.

Who know's for sure but I'd be amazed in this market we get 60M combined for Grujic, Wilson and Shaqiri. If we do, then the transfer market isn't that depressed by Covid-19 because I think around 60-70M is what we'd have hoped for pre-Covid-19 for these players.

As others have said our wage bill is quite high. We have the training ground committed to and have the Anfield Road expansion on the horizon. The notion that the club is not investing in the club because transfer spend is low is quite frankly ridiculous. Our wage bill continues to increase and we are investing heavily in the infrastructure in the club.

Would I like us to add 1 or 2 World class players? Of course I would. I still think we may sign a player or 2 depending on departures. But I think we are talking in the 15-20M range player and it would need to be balanced by sales. That's not due to lack of ambition. It's lack of certainty in finances associated with Covid-19 pandemic. It's not just our financial uncertainty too. It's the uncertainty that will be prevalent across clubs and will stunt the market and movement of players, even if valuations don't decrease by a lot. If clubs won't buy our unwanted players for a reasonable fee then we won't have money to invest -  even if we want to break even.

We have to cut our cloth accordingly. We always have done. We are now doing this with a reduced income. By how much I'm not sure. But in order of priority I'd want us to spend any 'extra' cash on the following:

1. Extend the contracts of our existing boss players who are in their prime.
2. Complete the new training ground complex
3. Extend the Anfield Road End so more people can go the game
4. Buy new players in summer 2020

I've always said I'd rather forsake transfers for a summer of 2 to have a bigger ground. Getting tickets for games is one of the biggest issues that surrounds match going supporters from across the World. For me, if there's a choice extending the Anfield Road end is a more important issue than buying a 4th choice centre back or a back-up left back. I know people who never go the game may disagree but I'd be more disappointed by the ARE being shelved due to Covid-19 than I would us not buying players this summer.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,581
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2466 on: Today at 02:13:11 PM »
The year I started supporting Liverpool, this was our transfer window



This has absolutely nothing to do with anything. Just an excuse to bring up the fact that Sami only cost like 2.5 million. Still amazes me to this day
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,173
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2467 on: Today at 02:22:19 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:13:11 PM
The year I started supporting Liverpool, this was our transfer window



This has absolutely nothing to do with anything. Just an excuse to bring up the fact that Sami only cost like 2.5 million. Still amazes me to this day

Not a bad window to be fair

One legend, one really good player, pretty good goalkeeper and then three cult heroes
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2468 on: Today at 02:33:46 PM »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:12:38 PM
Wage bill could easily increase by 10M with rumoured contract extensions for VvD, Alisson and Wijnaldum. May even want Mane to sign a new contract on improved terms. Can see that 10M and more being swallowed by these extensions.

Who know's for sure but I'd be amazed in this market we get 60M combined for Grujic, Wilson and Shaqiri. If we do, then the transfer market isn't that depressed by Covid-19 because I think around 60-70M is what we'd have hoped for pre-Covid-19 for these players.

As others have said our wage bill is quite high. We have the training ground committed to and have the Anfield Road expansion on the horizon. The notion that the club is not investing in the club because transfer spend is low is quite frankly ridiculous. Our wage bill continues to increase and we are investing heavily in the infrastructure in the club.

Would I like us to add 1 or 2 World class players? Of course I would. I still think we may sign a player or 2 depending on departures. But I think we are talking in the 15-20M range player and it would need to be balanced by sales. That's not due to lack of ambition. It's lack of certainty in finances associated with Covid-19 pandemic. It's not just our financial uncertainty too. It's the uncertainty that will be prevalent across clubs and will stunt the market and movement of players, even if valuations don't decrease by a lot. If clubs won't buy our unwanted players for a reasonable fee then we won't have money to invest -  even if we want to break even.

We have to cut our cloth accordingly. We always have done. We are now doing this with a reduced income. By how much I'm not sure. But in order of priority I'd want us to spend any 'extra' cash on the following:

1. Extend the contracts of our existing boss players who are in their prime.
2. Complete the new training ground complex
3. Extend the Anfield Road End so more people can go the game
4. Buy new players in summer 2020

I've always said I'd rather forsake transfers for a summer of 2 to have a bigger ground. Getting tickets for games is one of the biggest issues that surrounds match going supporters from across the World. For me, if there's a choice extending the Anfield Road end is a more important issue than buying a 4th choice centre back or a back-up left back. I know people who never go the game may disagree but I'd be more disappointed by the ARE being shelved due to Covid-19 than I would us not buying players this summer.

This is exactly what Arsenal ended up doing, improving the team on the pitch is the priority NOT the stadium, the money we need to enhance the ground should not reduce what we spend on players, that is a recipe for going backwards or seeing your best players sold to generate funds, better infrastructure is an asset which not only generates revenue but improves the value of the club, improving the squad is what keeps us competitive and even the best managers will struggle if it happens too much


Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,041
  • YNWA
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2469 on: Today at 02:37:35 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:33:46 PM
This is exactly what Arsenal ended up doing, improving the team on the pitch is the priority NOT the stadium, the money we need to enhance the ground should not reduce what we spend on players, that is a recipe for going backwards or seeing your best players sold to generate funds, better infrastructure is an asset which not only generates revenue but improves the value of the club, improving the squad is what keeps us competitive and even the best managers will struggle if it happens too much

It's entirely possible to do both.
Logged

Offline Red1976

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2470 on: Today at 02:40:24 PM »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 07:54:46 AM
They were so nervous about spending money due to the pandemic effects that they passed on the 2nd most prolific goalscorer in Germany and now Chelsea have signed him - and they wont be able to find anyone cheaper who is as good in the summer. They wont spend on Sancho either nor on anyone else of sufficient quality because it will cost at least as much and a good deal more so it seems. When all of our African players leave for a month for the ANC or if the front 3 get injured or suspended, what will happen to our title challenge? We have no backup of sufficient quality - Minamoto and Origi are unable to present the same level of pace, goals and assists. I suspect that the club is going to regret not signing Werner when the new season commences...


I am surprised about how negative some Liverpool supporters can be about not spending big money on players like Werner! So far we have won the European cup and very soon the premiership title under FSG and Klopp! Have faith....... 

Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,173
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2471 on: Today at 02:44:35 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:33:46 PM
This is exactly what Arsenal ended up doing, improving the team on the pitch is the priority NOT the stadium, the money we need to enhance the ground should not reduce what we spend on players, that is a recipe for going backwards or seeing your best players sold to generate funds, better infrastructure is an asset which not only generates revenue but improves the value of the club, improving the squad is what keeps us competitive and even the best managers will struggle if it happens too much

Its not remotely to be fair, and you maybe need to be a little more careful of the stuff youre saying if you dont know whether its actually true or not.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,038
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2472 on: Today at 02:47:44 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:33:46 PM
This is exactly what Arsenal ended up doing, improving the team on the pitch is the priority NOT the stadium, the money we need to enhance the ground should not reduce what we spend on players, that is a recipe for going backwards or seeing your best players sold to generate funds, better infrastructure is an asset which not only generates revenue but improves the value of the club, improving the squad is what keeps us competitive and even the best managers will struggle if it happens too much

Arsenal didn't do that exactly. They failed to keep their best players at their peak. If they'd done that between 2007 and 2014 then they would have won more. The situation at Arsenal was very different to this and the financial impact of building a stadium (and having to accept a long term undervalued 10 year deal with Emirates) had more far reaching effects. Arsenal didn't handle the situation very well. We are talking about lower infrastructure investments and short term impact by a pandemic. Situations are very, very different.

Our priority, as in my list above, is keeping this core squad if players together so we can continue to compete. We have some younger players who could also grow over this period plus players like Minamino, Keita and AOC who could conceivably improve considerably and contribute more.

In normal circumstances I'd say we could do all things. Keep the players we want to, add the odd other player and improve infrastructure.

My point is that keeping our top players allows us to continue to compete. If we go into next season with the same squad we'll still have a Top 5 squad in Europe. Arguably Top 3. In a world where a pandemic has reduced our available funds in the short term then I'd rather we keep on improving the infrastructure and put spending on new players back a season or 2.

Like I said others will disagree. There's no right answer here with how we should priorities our available funds.. The wrong take of the situation is thinking we should have loads of money to spend and the club haven't invested in the last few seasons.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,038
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2473 on: Today at 02:56:09 PM »
Summer 2019 .........

Quote from: ThePoolMan on July  5, 2019, 10:22:42 AM
Now that we have built a fine first team by adding two expensive world class players, it is now time for us to move to the next level of our tam's development by spending even more serious money to sign one or two of the world's best players to further enhance our quality and performance level so that we are now the favourite even when we play any of the biggest teams in the world. We have the money to be able to afford it, we have the pull and the draw because we are the European champions. The biggest mistake we could make is to stand still because to stand still in the face of our rivals especially our greatest rival puling ahead, will be to fall behind.

World Champions and going to probably win the Premier League by 20 odd points, with maybe a record points total..........

Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 07:54:46 AM
They were so nervous about spending money due to the pandemic effects that they passed on the 2nd most prolific goalscorer in Germany and now Chelsea have signed him - and they wont be able to find anyone cheaper who is as good in the summer. They wont spend on Sancho either nor on anyone else of sufficient quality because it will cost at least as much and a good deal more so it seems. When all of our African players leave for a month for the ANC or if the front 3 get injured or suspended, what will happen to our title challenge? We have no backup of sufficient quality - Minamoto and Origi are unable to present the same level of pace, goals and assists. I suspect that the club is going to regret not signing Werner when the new season commences...

Let's just say I'll take your opinion with a pinch of salt.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2474 on: Today at 03:02:57 PM »
Btw Klopp did actually hint in a recent press conference that we were wating to see where the market is at.

Not that we didnt have 50m to get Werner.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2475 on: Today at 03:06:40 PM »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:47:44 PM
Arsenal didn't do that exactly. They failed to keep their best players at their peak. If they'd done that between 2007 and 2014 then they would have won more. The situation at Arsenal was very different to this and the financial impact of building a stadium (and having to accept a long term undervalued 10 year deal with Emirates) had more far reaching effects. Arsenal didn't handle the situation very well. We are talking about lower infrastructure investments and short term impact by a pandemic. Situations are very, very different.

Our priority, as in my list above, is keeping this core squad if players together so we can continue to compete. We have some younger players who could also grow over this period plus players like Minamino, Keita and AOC who could conceivably improve considerably and contribute more.

In normal circumstances I'd say we could do all things. Keep the players we want to, add the odd other player and improve infrastructure.

My point is that keeping our top players allows us to continue to compete. If we go into next season with the same squad we'll still have a Top 5 squad in Europe. Arguably Top 3. In a world where a pandemic has reduced our available funds in the short term then I'd rather we keep on improving the infrastructure and put spending on new players back a season or 2.

Like I said others will disagree. There's no right answer here with how we should priorities our available funds.. The wrong take of the situation is thinking we should have loads of money to spend and the club haven't invested in the last few seasons.

I agree we have to keep our top players (I don't see anyone advocating doing anything else btw) = we also have to look at 3 of our best midfielders all in their 30s now and the ones behind them are not convincing they can step up.

In a world where people might not be coming to the ground due to Covid, why the fuck would you want to increase the size of it FFS? where's the logic in that? we're not going to spend on players but will look at an even bigger empty stadium on the Telly?!
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2476 on: Today at 03:09:15 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:44:35 PM
Its not remotely to be fair, and you maybe need to be a little more careful of the stuff youre saying if you dont know whether its actually true or not.

Arsenal did not improve their squad to the extent they could have because of them making a commitment to their stadiums, Spurs in the last few seasons of Poch's reign did something very similar, nothing controversial in that
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,369
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2477 on: Today at 03:16:46 PM »
Spurs didn't spend 310 million on wages either.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,173
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2478 on: Today at 03:21:38 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:09:15 PM
Arsenal did not improve their squad to the extent they could have because of them making a commitment to their stadiums, Spurs in the last few seasons of Poch's reign did something very similar, nothing controversial in that

Arsenal lost pretty much every member of their title winning side and did a crap job of replacing them (and obviously didnt have the money to do so properly). Absolutely nothing to do with not improving their squad in the sense that youre whinging were not.

Spurs had one season where they didnt make any big signings  :-\
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2479 on: Today at 03:23:30 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 03:16:46 PM
Spurs didn't spend 310 million on wages either.

Spurs didn't win the champions league either & might not even finish in the top 4 this year because they've failed to invest in their team.

The idea that its either invest sensibly or turn into Leeds United is a silly, we can and should improve the squad and not go bust at the same time.




Logged
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62] 63   Go Up
« previous next »
 