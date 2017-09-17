Clyne Lallana off the wage bill.



Thats probably 180-200k a week off the wage bill. Maybe not far off 10m off the wage bill.



Maybe sell Shaq,Wilson & Grujic for a combined 40-50m.



That should be 60m available



Wage bill could easily increase by 10M with rumoured contract extensions for VvD, Alisson and Wijnaldum. May even want Mane to sign a new contract on improved terms. Can see that 10M and more being swallowed by these extensions.Who know's for sure but I'd be amazed in this market we get 60M combined for Grujic, Wilson and Shaqiri. If we do, then the transfer market isn't that depressed by Covid-19 because I think around 60-70M is what we'd have hoped for pre-Covid-19 for these players.As others have said our wage bill is quite high. We have the training ground committed to and have the Anfield Road expansion on the horizon. The notion that the club is not investing in the club because transfer spend is low is quite frankly ridiculous. Our wage bill continues to increase and we are investing heavily in the infrastructure in the club.Would I like us to add 1 or 2 World class players? Of course I would. I still think we may sign a player or 2 depending on departures. But I think we are talking in the 15-20M range player and it would need to be balanced by sales. That's not due to lack of ambition. It's lack of certainty in finances associated with Covid-19 pandemic. It's not just our financial uncertainty too. It's the uncertainty that will be prevalent across clubs and will stunt the market and movement of players, even if valuations don't decrease by a lot. If clubs won't buy our unwanted players for a reasonable fee then we won't have money to invest - even if we want to break even.We have to cut our cloth accordingly. We always have done. We are now doing this with a reduced income. By how much I'm not sure. But in order of priority I'd want us to spend any 'extra' cash on the following:1. Extend the contracts of our existing boss players who are in their prime.2. Complete the new training ground complex3. Extend the Anfield Road End so more people can go the game4. Buy new players in summer 2020I've always said I'd rather forsake transfers for a summer of 2 to have a bigger ground. Getting tickets for games is one of the biggest issues that surrounds match going supporters from across the World. For me, if there's a choice extending the Anfield Road end is a more important issue than buying a 4th choice centre back or a back-up left back. I know people who never go the game may disagree but I'd be more disappointed by the ARE being shelved due to Covid-19 than I would us not buying players this summer.