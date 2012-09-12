They were so nervous about spending money due to the pandemic effects that they passed on the 2nd most prolific goalscorer in Germany and now Chelsea have signed him - and they wont be able to find anyone cheaper who is as good in the summer. They wont spend on Sancho either nor on anyone else of sufficient quality because it will cost at least as much and a good deal more so it seems. When all of our African players leave for a month for the ANC or if the front 3 get injured or suspended, what will happen to our title challenge? We have no backup of sufficient quality - Minamoto and Origi are unable to present the same level of pace, goals and assists. I suspect that the club is going to regret not signing Werner when the new season commences...



Probably being a bit overdramatic there. One player isn't going to make all the difference. We do have a top squad too.You are right in that we need some decent options for when Mane and/or Salah and/or Bobby are unavailable. Werner is obviously not that anymore so we will have to look elsewhere. There are plenty of good players around, it's just a case of finding the right one and bringing them in to the system.I personally like the look of Marcus Thuram. He's strong and fast, and gets involved in a lot of goals. He also seems to work pretty hard and make a few tackles too. From what I've seen, he plays in a wide right forward position and he's had a very good season. I think he'd be a beast. Obviously good pedigree with his father being a World Cup winner and all. Not cheap, but then again if you want a backup for Mane or Salah, you aren't going to find that cheaply.