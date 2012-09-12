« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: Praise for LFC's transfer policy  (Read 99314 times)

Offline xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 03:06:21 PM »
wouldn't want to see fab in cb role. Him being pushed back means another hole being created in midfield.

would like to see how Hoever and Van der Berg develops in defence. Ideally slowly being played in full back position before being thrusted into the CB position. But our fullbacks are such an integral role in our team that the team will suffer if they aren't up to the task. We also have Neco and Larouchi waiting in the fullback roles which looks like they are being groomed for.

a klavan like signing would be decent but dont mind seeing lovren as 4th choice if he is willing to stay.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,364
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 03:08:42 PM »
I think Lovren will go as he was close to leaving last summer and Klopp convinced him to stay one more year. I dont think van Der berg is ready, but I wouldn't mind seeing Hoever getting more time. however Matip and Gomez tend to have knocks so I'd rather have someone much more experienced for that role
Logged

Offline Red1976

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 03:17:57 PM »
There are a lot of players mentioned on this thread but how many would come and play back-up to our first 11? Many of the premiership players mentioned have been first team players and I am not sure that they will be happy with being part of a rotation.  I do believe that we have to buy at least one player this year as Lallana is going, and IMO, so will Lovren and Shaqiri - both to get regular first team football.

 I see that Kalidou Koulibaly has been mentioned in the media as a player Liverpool want to buy. But I cannot see it personally. He will be as expensive as Werner and at 29 years old goes against what seems the transfer policy of Klopp and FSG of buying young players.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,029
  • YNWA
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 03:26:00 PM »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 03:17:57 PM
I see that Kalidou Koulibaly has been mentioned in the media as a player Liverpool want to buy. But I cannot see it personally. He will be as expensive as Werner and at 29 years old goes against what seems the transfer policy of Klopp and FSG of buying young players.

I'm not sure I'd put him in there over Gomez either.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • 2/10. Must try harder.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 04:39:14 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 11:56:43 AM
According to MARCA Brace need to raise 70 million euro by June 30th to balance their books so looking to  offload several players :

https://www.marca.com/en/football/barcelona/2020/06/23/5eefcce1268e3e58638b45f9.html

Not sure if any are of interest ... haven't seen much of them to be honest.

https://www.football-italia.net/154901/report-juve-agree-80m-arthur-valuation

hmmm

Shame we are so good and don't need any of their players

I can see this thread getting decent traffic everytime a big club spend big, this summer :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:58:08 PM by markmywords »
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • 2/10. Must try harder.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 04:51:54 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:13:05 AM
Countless times in the last few seasons we've had to use our "4th" choice senior CB, and at times then had to make do beyond that.

If we aren't yet prepared to trust one of the kids there for an extended period in the PL then we should be looking for a senior 4th choice imo.

Was looking at this season

And every PL or CL game Lovren has played, we had either matip or gomez on the bench, apart from 2 games

And in those  2 games we had trent on the bench and gomez at RB.

suggesting we can get away without a 4th choice CB on the face of it, however it would mean less opportunity to rest our defenders. Seeing as we couldn't ultimately afford Werner, then we should be keeping powder dry for more essential purchases, than a 4th choice CB
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,029
  • YNWA
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 04:59:17 PM »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 04:51:54 PM
Was looking at this season

And every PL or CL game Lovren has played, we had either matip or gomez on the bench, apart from 2 games

And in those  2 games we had trent on the bench and gomez at RB.

suggesting we can get away without a 4th choice CB on the face of it, however it would mean less opportunity to rest our defenders. Seeing as we couldn't ultimately afford Werner, then we should be keeping powder dry for more essential purchases, than a 4th choice CB

How many of those games were Gomez or Matip only fit enough to be on the bench and ideally not even then? They've both had consistent niggling injuries so I'm guessing at least some of those times they were only there for an emergency or because they were coming back and only fit enough for part the game and not because Lovren was picked ahead of them.

Lovren has started more than enough games to suggest we need a decent enough 4th choice CB - I'm not suggesting that player cost silly money though.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 05:25:57 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:29:26 PM

Anyway, new commercial deal with Quorn announced today, so were rolling in it.
Looks like we're on the hunt for more trophies
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,539
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 05:42:08 PM »
West Ham based ITK's.  ;D

Quote
David Moyes has revealed that the club are "working every hour" to try and keep hold of LFC-linked teenager Jeremy Ngakia
Reports have suggested that the Reds are interested in snapping him up on a free this summer and have already spoken to his representatives

Quote
Ngakia has once again turned down a new contract offer and, if selected, tonight will be his final appearance for the club
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 05:52:01 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:42:08 PM
West Ham based ITK's.  ;D
I expect a full on Moyesie jeremiad about Jeremy if we get him. Hope he does better then the last red Jezza
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 05:59:10 PM »
I'm all for signing talented homegrown youngsters but the link to Ngakia doesn't make sense. Not supplanting Trent and it's clear we like Williams as his back-up. Only way it makes sense, I think, is if we have a long term plan to move Trent to midfield.

I reckon he'll go to Germany.
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 06:06:26 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:59:10 PM
I'm all for signing talented homegrown youngsters but the link to Ngakia doesn't make sense. Not supplanting Trent and it's clear we like Williams as his back-up. Only way it makes sense, I think, is if we have a long term plan to move Trent to midfield.

I reckon he'll go to Germany.

Could also be seen as a kind of Joe Gomez type, able to play all across the back four if needed.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,167
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 06:09:21 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:37:40 PM
Another meaty deal by Edwards.

Edwards sounds like a fun guy, but is this deal artificial?
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,640
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 06:10:58 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:59:10 PM
I'm all for signing talented homegrown youngsters but the link to Ngakia doesn't make sense. Not supplanting Trent and it's clear we like Williams as his back-up. Only way it makes sense, I think, is if we have a long term plan to move Trent to midfield.

I reckon he'll go to Germany.

Ngakia is destined to play at centre back. His attacking game is quite limited but he has all the attributes to be a good centre back.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • 2/10. Must try harder.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 06:17:06 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:10:58 PM
Ngakia is destined to play at centre back. His attacking game is quite limited but he has all the attributes to be a good centre back.

isn't he 5'10 ish
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,640
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2415 on: Yesterday at 06:18:55 PM »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 06:17:06 PM
isn't he 5'10 ish

Think he is a bit taller than that.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,164
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2416 on: Yesterday at 06:23:20 PM »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 06:17:06 PM
isn't he 5'10 ish

Think hes about 6 foot, but even if hes a few inches shorter it hardly stops him being a CB
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2417 on: Yesterday at 06:37:56 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:59:10 PM
I'm all for signing talented homegrown youngsters but the link to Ngakia doesn't make sense. Not supplanting Trent and it's clear we like Williams as his back-up. Only way it makes sense, I think, is if we have a long term plan to move Trent to midfield.

I reckon he'll go to Germany.

He isn't signing for us. Wants to go to a club that will give him 1st team football and we won't.

Non story!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:42:20 PM by Fordy »
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2418 on: Yesterday at 06:47:17 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 06:37:56 PM
He isn't signing for us. Wants to go to a club that will give him 1st team football and we won't.

Non story!

He should go to West Ham IMO.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,539
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2419 on: Yesterday at 07:16:19 PM »
Ngakia not starting tonight.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2420 on: Yesterday at 07:18:37 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:16:19 PM
Ngakia not starting tonight.

Maybe, hes off to Spurs... ;)
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2421 on: Yesterday at 07:40:35 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:56:03 AM
As a left sided attacker I wouldn't want him as he isn't the sort of player that we need but as a full back most definitely. He can also play in central midfield as well.

I disagree. Think he would do a good job for us on the left. He's talented and will only get better imo.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,640
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2422 on: Yesterday at 08:38:00 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:40:35 PM
I disagree. Think he would do a good job for us on the left. He's talented and will only get better imo.

He isnt a natural forward in that he plays pretty close to the byline. But then we play Oxlade-Chamberlain in a front three and he isnt suited to that role either.
Logged

Offline hugoboss

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,464
  • Lightning Frightning!!!
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2423 on: Yesterday at 09:31:14 PM »
It's a bit crazy that we don't have any player who is similar to Mane or Salah in our backup options. They don't need to be on the same level in terms of skill but just have similar skillset to those 2 players. We were clearly looking to address this with the potential signing of Werner, but that's gone up in smoke.

Let's hope Edwards and the team can work their magic again this window.
Logged
Prandelli: "I prefer to concede a goal on the counter-attack rather than sit, wait and suffer for 20 minutes."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,870
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2424 on: Yesterday at 09:42:50 PM »
Quote from: hugoboss on Yesterday at 09:31:14 PM
It's a bit crazy that we don't have any player who is similar to Mane or Salah in our backup options. They don't need to be on the same level in terms of skill but just have similar skillset to those 2 players. We were clearly looking to address this with the potential signing of Werner, but that's gone up in smoke.

Let's hope Edwards and the team can work their magic again this window.

Don't think Werner is particularly like either Mane or Bobby...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,364
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2425 on: Yesterday at 09:52:05 PM »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:42:50 PM
Don't think Werner is particularly like either Mane or Bobby...

He is similar to Mane in the sense that he can play wide and has pace and can score goals. Bobby is in his own category.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,477
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2426 on: Yesterday at 10:16:50 PM »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 04:39:14 PM
https://www.football-italia.net/154901/report-juve-agree-80m-arthur-valuation

hmmm

Shame we are so good and don't need any of their players

I can see this thread getting decent traffic everytime a big club spend big, this summer :)
This cannot be true.

It is fucking madness.

Pay that much for him? Barca need cash, they should be trying to get him 30m less than that..
and theyve got soooooo many minefields too.. why? Why?

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline JJ Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2427 on: Yesterday at 10:38:24 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:16:50 PM
This cannot be true.

It is fucking madness.

Pay that much for him? Barca need cash, they should be trying to get him 30m less than that..
and theyve got soooooo many minefields too.. why? Why?



Agreed. If that report is right there is something fishy going on. No way in this market is he worth that.

Do you think some kind of quid pro quo between the clubs?
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2428 on: Yesterday at 11:26:59 PM »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:38:24 PM
Agreed. If that report is right there is something fishy going on. No way in this market is he worth that.

Do you think some kind of quid pro quo between the clubs?
Barca apparently need £70m or so by the end of the month. If Juve pay up front Barca can put their side of the transfer back to the next financial year and it gives them a few months grace to offset it by selling fringe players this summer.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 12:02:34 AM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:26:59 PM
Barca apparently need £70m or so by the end of the month. If Juve pay up front Barca can put their side of the transfer back to the next financial year and it gives them a few months grace to offset it by selling fringe players this summer.

Barce then buy a player from Juve for a high value, both clubs generate a profit over book value to help with their FFP calculations...
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,870
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2430 on: Today at 12:05:38 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 09:52:05 PM
He is similar to Mane in the sense that he can play wide and has pace and can score goals. Bobby is in his own category.

I don't disagree that Werner can play wide, has pace and scores goals.

His game is much more about power than technique compared to Sadio, and he does a lot less dropping off to build the attack than Sadio does, plays further forward.

I'd argue Werner is more similar to Mo in those respects...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline smurfinaus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,560
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2431 on: Today at 01:24:52 AM »
Anyone find it odd we have yet to have a genuine 4th option to rest Mo/Mane?. Origi is best as a sub, Shaq is...oft injured/erratic, Tak still being bedded it , rest of options including Jones/Wilson (personally wondering why he isnt actually being tried in first team games) are either youthful or decidedly dont seem to have Mo or Mane's quickness/pace. I know pace isnt everything but ....
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2432 on: Today at 06:21:59 AM »
Arsenal have agreed contract terms with a number of players (heard it on talksport) but Saka wasn't mentioned so maybe he's off ?
Logged

Offline FilthyBloke

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2433 on: Today at 07:48:42 AM »
As much as Id like a decent back up for our front three, my son put on an old fifa last night (13 I think) and our front three then in that game was Suarez, downing and borini.

With this pandemic and strain in finances it wouldnt surprise me if we went for youth or Bosmans and other cheapo type players.
Logged

Offline ThePoolMan

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,459
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2434 on: Today at 07:54:46 AM »
Quote from: hugoboss on Yesterday at 09:31:14 PM
It's a bit crazy that we don't have any player who is similar to Mane or Salah in our backup options. They don't need to be on the same level in terms of skill but just have similar skillset to those 2 players. We were clearly looking to address this with the potential signing of Werner, but that's gone up in smoke.

Let's hope Edwards and the team can work their magic again this window.

They were so nervous about spending money due to the pandemic effects that they passed on the 2nd most prolific goalscorer in Germany and now Chelsea have signed him - and they wont be able to find anyone cheaper who is as good in the summer. They wont spend on Sancho either nor on anyone else of sufficient quality because it will cost at least as much and a good deal more so it seems. When all of our African players leave for a month for the ANC or if the front 3 get injured or suspended, what will happen to our title challenge? We have no backup of sufficient quality - Minamoto and Origi are unable to present the same level of pace, goals and assists. I suspect that the club is going to regret not signing Werner when the new season commences...
Logged

Online mrantarctica

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,239
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2435 on: Today at 08:13:15 AM »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 07:54:46 AM
They were so nervous about spending money due to the pandemic effects that they passed on the 2nd most prolific goalscorer in Germany and now Chelsea have signed him - and they wont be able to find anyone cheaper who is as good in the summer. They wont spend on Sancho either nor on anyone else of sufficient quality because it will cost at least as much and a good deal more so it seems. When all of our African players leave for a month for the ANC or if the front 3 get injured or suspended, what will happen to our title challenge? We have no backup of sufficient quality - Minamoto and Origi are unable to present the same level of pace, goals and assists. I suspect that the club is going to regret not signing Werner when the new season commences...

Probably being a bit overdramatic there. One player isn't going to make all the difference. We do have a top squad too.

You are right in that we need some decent options for when Mane and/or Salah and/or Bobby are unavailable. Werner is obviously not that anymore so we will have to look elsewhere. There are plenty of good players around, it's just a case of finding the right one and bringing them in to the system.

I personally like the look of Marcus Thuram. He's strong and fast, and gets involved in a lot of goals. He also seems to work pretty hard and make a few tackles too. From what I've seen, he plays in a wide right forward position and he's had a very good season. I think he'd be a beast. Obviously good pedigree with his father being a World Cup winner and all. Not cheap, but then again if you want a backup for Mane or Salah, you aren't going to find that cheaply.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,164
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2436 on: Today at 08:19:37 AM »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 07:54:46 AM
They were so nervous about spending money due to the pandemic effects that they passed on the 2nd most prolific goalscorer in Germany and now Chelsea have signed him - and they wont be able to find anyone cheaper who is as good in the summer. They wont spend on Sancho either nor on anyone else of sufficient quality because it will cost at least as much and a good deal more so it seems. When all of our African players leave for a month for the ANC or if the front 3 get injured or suspended, what will happen to our title challenge? We have no backup of sufficient quality - Minamoto and Origi are unable to present the same level of pace, goals and assists. I suspect that the club is going to regret not signing Werner when the new season commences...

Im not sure how seriously you can be taken when you dont even know the names of our players
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2437 on: Today at 08:24:14 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:19:37 AM
Im not sure how seriously you can be taken when you dont even know the names of our players
Leave John Barnes alone!
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 