« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Praise for LFC's transfer policy  (Read 63930 times)

Offline T.Mills

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1600 on: Yesterday at 10:30:48 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:18:46 PM
But how does that help the future?

We havent got to this point by spending huge money on back up players, and I think people really need to start tempering their expectations in terms of what we might see as a cover for the front three.

Someone said earlier about how no one would have any hard feelings if Phil came back, but those two right there would surely be a bit pissed. Minamino especially, hasnt really had a chance to strike up that partnership with the front three and have an opportunity to shine and then we go out and put that in front of him? Right as hes settling into the city and the team and the country. Which must already have been hard enough with covid.

He doesnt fit into this team anymore, simple as. He doesnt fit into the attack or the midfield. He fits onto the bench, maybe the odd start. Coming on if were chasing a win (which isnt that often, lets be honest ;D). Its something that makes a lot of sense on paper, until you actually think about it and it doesnt at all.

Whats the obsession with judging signings on their ability to make the starting 11! Its a squad game. Regarding Taki and Jones, not signing a top tier talent for fear of putting their nose out of joint is absurd. Were not the Liverpool of old, players should know that when signing for us theyll be competing with the best.

Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,021
  • Dutch Class
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1601 on: Yesterday at 10:32:43 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:10:19 PM
Interesting that so many Utd fans are still desperate for Sancho, despite the fact the signing would require the loading of a shitload more debt upon their club. A case of having their cake and eating it.

Many fans want a shiny new toy, even when you are winning trophies. The more expensive it is the better
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,412
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1602 on: Yesterday at 10:37:33 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:10:19 PM
Interesting that so many Utd fans are still desperate for Sancho, despite the fact the signing would require the loading of a shitload more debt upon their club. A case of having their cake and eating it.

Maybe the club could take out another loan to manufacture some green and gold scarves which the fans can then purchase to protest against the rising debt being burdened on the club by the owners.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,021
  • Dutch Class
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1603 on: Yesterday at 10:38:43 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Yesterday at 09:12:43 PM
If the plan is to replace Shaqiri with Coutinho then it's a no brainer for me, different levels of player.  It's just the astronomical costs that come with getting him back that make me wary.

Yes, he's been frequently injured, but it's perhaps somewhat telling that we hardly use Poundshop Coutinho Shaqiri. We've moved on from that and when we have used Shaqiri it's been as a throw of the dice
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,021
  • Dutch Class
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1604 on: Yesterday at 10:40:43 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:18:46 PM
But how does that help the future?

We havent got to this point by spending huge money on back up players, and I think people really need to start tempering their expectations in terms of what we might see as a cover for the front three.

Someone said earlier about how no one would have any hard feelings if Phil came back, but those two right there would surely be a bit pissed. Minamino especially, hasnt really had a chance to strike up that partnership with the front three and have an opportunity to shine and then we go out and put that in front of him? Right as hes settling into the city and the team and the country. Which must already have been hard enough with covid.

He doesnt fit into this team anymore, simple as. He doesnt fit into the attack or the midfield. He fits onto the bench, maybe the odd start. Coming on if were chasing a win (which isnt that often, lets be honest ;D). Its something that makes a lot of sense on paper, until you actually think about it and it doesnt at all.

Well said
Logged

Offline princeoftherocks

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
  • black sheep scouse
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1605 on: Yesterday at 10:43:54 PM »
It would be a risk with his back problems...   
Logged
dios esta buena

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,910
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1606 on: Yesterday at 10:47:08 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:32:43 PM
Many fans want a shiny new toy, even when you are winning trophies. The more expensive it is the better

Its not even a shiny new toy either. Its a master system that was great at the time and now years later its quite fun to play duck hunt again....for like five minutes.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,412
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1607 on: Yesterday at 10:50:48 PM »
Don't slag off Duck Hunt.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,910
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1608 on: Yesterday at 11:05:29 PM »
Ok so I was playing duck hunt the first day the arcade opened. The bloke that runs the thing came over and said Oi, no professionals.....
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,828
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 12:09:20 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:05:29 PM
Ok so I was playing duck hunt the first day the arcade opened. The bloke that runs the thing came over and said Oi, no professionals.....

You know Bruce Lee's not really dead, don't you?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,414
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 12:31:24 AM »
If Taki kicks on after the restart then we don't need Coutinho, especially with Jones and Elliott in the mix as well. If neither of those three look like they are going to step up any time soon then we might regret not greeting Phil.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,799
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 12:40:02 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:39:36 AM
Lallana going though.

Lallana has played a different role for us this season, and Hertha have confirmed that Grujic is coming back to LFC, so I think that he will be Lallana's replacement on our squad.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,799
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 12:56:06 AM »
After 5 years, people still haven't learned much about Klopp. He will work with Minamino and make him a top class player. I doubt that he spends even a second thinking about Coutinho.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 01:05:31 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:47:08 PM
Its not even a shiny new toy either. Its a master system that was great at the time and now years later its quite fun to play duck hunt again....for like five minutes.
Duck Hunt was on the NES, not the Master System. On balance this is a 50/50 for me. He doesn't fit into the front three as far as I can see, but people have been moaning for a while about how we could use more creativity in midfield, and some were touting a 4-2-3-1 back when it looked like Werner might be coming. Phil would be absolutely ideal in both cases.

The issue for me is that we're already stacked in that area of the pitch and it would hypothetically block the path of Jones and/or Elliott into the first team, but if it's only a year on loan perhaps they could learn things from him that would make them better in the long term. Fitting him into two spots that hypothetically include Hendo, Gini, Keita, Milner, Ox, Jones and maybe Grujic and Elliott is the tricky part. Ultimately, this is one of those cases where I'm satisified with whatever the club decides.
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,414
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 01:10:53 AM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:56:06 AM
After 5 years, people still haven't learned much about Klopp. He will work with Minamino and make him a top class player. I doubt that he spends even a second thinking about Coutinho.
Like he made Moreno and Karius top class you mean look the man is brilliant at what he does but no one can get every single player to live up to their potential, not straight away anyway. Saying that I do fully expect Taki to become a important squad member for us after this restart meaning we won't miss Werner coming in at all.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 01:16:29 AM »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 01:49:57 AM
It seems that loads on here forget how good he was. I reckon its partly got to do with us getting better as a team since but I still find it strange.

If he were to come back Id appreciate an apology for how he left. He was bang out of order.

Was being the point.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 01:17:37 AM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 01:10:53 AM
Like he made Moreno and Karius top class you mean look the man is brilliant at what he does but no one can get every single player to live up to their potential, not straight away anyway. Saying that I do fully expect Taki to become a important squad member for us after this restart meaning we won't miss Werner coming in at all.

He looked and both and moved them on but what exactly did you expect him to do with a mentally shot Karius ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Swing Low...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 01:22:56 AM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 12:31:24 AM
If Taki kicks on after the restart then we don't need Coutinho, especially with Jones and Elliott in the mix as well. If neither of those three look like they are going to step up any time soon then we might regret not greeting Phil.
I dont really understand this logic. Coutinho is a world class player under Klopp. Hes shown no signs of losing his physicality, speed or touch in the time hes been away. Admittedly Ive not seen that much of him but from what I have seen its the same player. The players you mention arent as sure a bet. Minimino is the closest followed by Jones, with Elliott its anyones guess at this stage even with the talent he has.

I really dont see it happening either way. Barcelona would lose face over it and there are plenty of teams who would be willing to pay more than us so they will push for that. Thats whether its a loan or sell.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Swing Low...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 01:27:32 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:16:29 AM
Was being the point.
What makes you think hes any worse? I thought it when Owen was touted to come back because he couldnt do what he did when here. This is different.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 01:31:40 AM »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:27:32 AM
What makes you think hes any worse? I thought it when Owen was touted to come back because he couldnt do what he did when here. This is different.


I've not watched all of his games since he left but I have seen a fair few & he's not been the same since he left & has been piss poor in Germany.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Swing Low...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 01:43:21 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:31:40 AM

I've not watched all of his games since he left but I have seen a fair few & he's not been the same since he left & has been piss poor in Germany.
8 goals and 6 assists doesnt look so bad since hes not played all the time. Whenever I see him he looks the same as his early days with us. Klopp had him playing well above that. I reckon he could again.

Again I think it wont happen but I do think Klopp would have him back even after how he left.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 01:50:29 AM »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:43:21 AM
8 goals and 6 assists doesnt look so bad since hes not played all the time. Whenever I see him he looks the same as his early days with us. Klopp had him playing well above that. I reckon he could again.

Again I think it wont happen but I do think Klopp would have him back even after how he left.

3 + 2 of those were from 1 game.

If the boss wanted him back & thought he was worth the money then I would back Jurgen but it ain't going to happen,any nice words Jurgen has said about him were just him being him & not because he wished he hadn't left.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:52:26 AM by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 01:56:45 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:31:40 AM
I've not watched all of his games since he left but I have seen a fair few & he's not been the same since he left & has been piss poor in Germany.
He has a goal or assist every 99 minutes this season, that's better than in any full season during his time here. He isn't hitting the peaks he was before he left but he's a long way from piss poor. The ability is still there, he just doesn't have the familiarity with the rest of the team necessary to put it together consistently.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 