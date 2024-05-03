That was a brilliant ending. Happy the boys won it, was getting a little tired of the mother's attitude and personality.



Hilarious that the siblings ended up with £1.48 in the end - that's some quality budgeting. The older couple ended up being far too conservative with their spending.



Yeah, they had a chance to close the gap quite significantly if they splashed out on that taxi (which still would have left them with 3/5ths of their healthy budget). They made the point that they would make the time up when they got to Bali, but surely they should be able to guess that its highly unlikely going to be many different ways of getting across relatively small islands.In that last leg you make your time by spending the money on transport that gets you the furthest distance, faster, so getting across Java and to Bali was when they claw the time back.As for the Brother and Sister, they lost a lot of a day by the girl leaving her passport on the bus, so if that hadn't have happened, they may have not been far behind.