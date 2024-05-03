« previous next »
killer-heels

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #160 on: May 3, 2024, 11:01:03 pm
Quote from: keano7 on May  3, 2024, 10:52:56 pm
Feel like a few teams are going to run out of money soon. In hindsight, youd try and work as much as you could in Japan and South Korea rather than in Cambodia / Bali where the pay is pittance.

Yeah but South Korea and Japan are way more expensive, so the amount they spend was always going to be higher and not evenly spent throughout the series.
killer-heels

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #161 on: May 29, 2024, 10:34:58 pm
Gutted with that finish, hated those two who won.
kesey

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #162 on: May 29, 2024, 10:43:44 pm
I'd beat them all with a forged saveaway.
Craig S

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #163 on: May 30, 2024, 09:16:00 am
Thought it was one of the best series so far. I could be thinking that because of the Canada one being so boring. Either this one or South America have been my favourite.
Craig S

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #164 on: May 30, 2024, 09:20:50 am
Quote from: smicer07 on April 25, 2024, 03:11:34 pm
It feels a bit stale to me this series. Maybe they need to change it up a bit. Knock a team out earlier. Win a leg and you can knock another team out. Just seems to be going through the motions a bit. Love the scenery though.

Nah, thought this season was great. I really dislike the elimination they introduced in the last 2 series - You can't budget and say work more in the initial countries countries, where wages may be higher, so you can speed through the later stages.
Lusty

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #165 on: May 30, 2024, 10:01:33 am
I got a bit annoyed by the mother and daughter who got eliminated about 5 minutes in being invited to the reunion.  The others all had this epic 7 week journey, and they basically had a holiday in Japan and they're sitting there talking about their experiences like it mattered.
Lee1-6Liv

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #166 on: May 30, 2024, 11:39:49 am
That Alfie was an annoying twat, looked like he was going to cry everytime he didn't get his way. Had to laugh a few weeks ago when he told Owen to wait on the shore so he could be alone and light a lantern for his mum, next thing he's on a boat with a film crew while Owen is stood on the dock by himself.
Libertine

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #167 on: May 30, 2024, 01:07:14 pm
That was a brilliant ending. Happy the boys won it, was getting a little tired of the mother's attitude and personality.

Hilarious that the siblings ended up with £1.48 in the end - that's some quality budgeting. The older couple ended up being far too conservative with their spending.
killer-heels

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #168 on: May 30, 2024, 01:49:50 pm
Quote from: Libertine on May 30, 2024, 01:07:14 pm
That was a brilliant ending. Happy the boys won it, was getting a little tired of the mother's attitude and personality.

Hilarious that the siblings ended up with £1.48 in the end - that's some quality budgeting. The older couple ended up being far too conservative with their spending.

Yeah, they had a chance to close the gap quite significantly if they splashed out on that taxi (which still would have left them with 3/5ths of their healthy budget). They made the point that they would make the time up when they got to Bali, but surely they should be able to guess that its highly unlikely going to be many different ways of getting across relatively small islands.

In that last leg you make your time by spending the money on transport that gets you the furthest distance, faster, so getting across Java and to Bali was when they claw the time back.

As for the Brother and Sister, they lost a lot of a day by the girl leaving her passport on the bus, so if that hadn't have happened, they may have not been far behind.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #169 on: June 1, 2024, 11:39:45 am
Quote from: killer-heels on May 29, 2024, 10:34:58 pm
Gutted with that finish, hated those two who won.
Would have been good if the brother and sister combo had won but don't begrudge these two winning it. One of them has absolutely nailed what winning the competition has done with his travel since the show.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #170 on: June 2, 2024, 06:45:32 am
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on May 30, 2024, 11:39:49 am
That Alfie was an annoying twat, looked like he was going to cry everytime he didn't get his way. Had to laugh a few weeks ago when he told Owen to wait on the shore so he could be alone and light a lantern for his mum, next thing he's on a boat with a film crew while Owen is stood on the dock by himself.

Fairly sure Alfie is on the autistic spectrum - we kept expecting them to reveal that with some dramatic music in the background, though his back story focused on his mum. Would have explained the way he came across a bit.

Id have liked the brother and sister to win but they didnt have a chance by the end and frankly was just nice that they made it to the end. The mum and daughter who came second were difficult to fully get behind because of all the bickering. At the end they tried to paint it as if this had been a transformative experience for their relationship but the hug they shared when they reached the book seemed very stilted :lmao The daughter in particular seemed to really struggle to emotionally connect with her mum.
sinnermichael

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #171 on: July 30, 2024, 07:11:58 pm


It's a race from Brazil to Chile.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 07:27:39 pm
Anyone watching the Celeb one? The dunes was very unexpected. Seems like Brook has gone to get her tan and the bloke from Ted Lasso a piss up. ;D
keano7

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:27:39 pm
Anyone watching the Celeb one? The dunes was very unexpected. Seems like Brook has gone to get her tan and the bloke from Ted Lasso a piss up. ;D
The relationship between Jeff and his son is very heartwarming and you can tell Freddie has come on leaps and bounds since the first leg of the race.

Its chalk and cheese in terms of interest between the normal version and the celeb version but its still very watchable. The sheer size of Brazil is mesmerising.
Crosby Nick

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 11:50:17 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:27:39 pm
Anyone watching the Celeb one? The dunes was very unexpected. Seems like Brook has gone to get her tan and the bloke from Ted Lasso a piss up. ;D

Weirdly weve just watched the first Celeb series (with the McFly bloke and the All Saints singer) as a family. Its very rare that we all find something we want to watch but that was pretty easy viewing. Made me realise theres so much of Europe I havent seen and would like to, let alone the rest of the world.

Just started the new series, only one episode in. Dont think Id be as cut out for a South American adventure.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #175 on: Today at 07:36:09 am
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
The relationship between Jeff and his son is very heartwarming and you can tell Freddie has come on leaps and bounds since the first leg of the race.

Its chalk and cheese in terms of interest between the normal version and the celeb version but its still very watchable. The sheer size of Brazil is mesmerising.
100% agreed. The best team in it so far.

Yeah seeing Brazil like this is mind boggling. A trip to South America is on our list to do at one point but all in one go would be abit overwhelming.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #176 on: Today at 07:38:20 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:50:17 pm
Weirdly weve just watched the first Celeb series (with the McFly bloke and the All Saints singer) as a family. Its very rare that we all find something we want to watch but that was pretty easy viewing. Made me realise theres so much of Europe I havent seen and would like to, let alone the rest of the world.

Just started the new series, only one episode in. Dont think Id be as cut out for a South American adventure.
Yeah I watched the first one not just because I'm envious of those that take part in this but because of the All Saints singer ;)

What makes you think South America isn't for you?

The show does make you want to explore so much that is out there. Even the Canada journey they did in one season although not as good as other seasons was spectacular.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #177 on: Today at 05:02:20 pm
They ever going to leave Brazil? It's huge ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #178 on: Today at 05:26:14 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:38:20 am
Yeah I watched the first one not just because I'm envious of those that take part in this but because of the All Saints singer ;)

What makes you think South America isn't for you?

The show does make you want to explore so much that is out there. Even the Canada journey they did in one season although not as good as other seasons was spectacular.

Just because I cant handle bugs mainly!
moondog

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #179 on: Today at 06:00:05 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
The relationship between Jeff and his son is very heartwarming and you can tell Freddie has come on leaps and bounds since the first leg of the race.





I didnt realise that Jeffs Mrs was Jade Goody , it kinda makes their relationship more understandable as it must have been difficult for the kids growing up without her and Jeff being a single dad? Was good second episode, to be honest I didnt know who any of them are so could have been normal punters as far as I was concerned.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #180 on: Today at 09:46:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:26:14 pm
Just because I cant handle bugs mainly!
Ah same but would still go ;D
The G in Gerrard

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #181 on: Today at 09:47:24 pm
Jeff is listed as a broadcaster & part time worker. What does that mean?
killer-heels

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #182 on: Today at 09:48:55 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:02:20 pm
They ever going to leave Brazil? It's huge ;D

I think at the start they mentioned for the majority of the show they are in Brazil. Its basically race across , or around the edges, of Brazil.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Race Across The World (BBC Two)
Reply #183 on: Today at 10:15:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:48:55 pm
I think at the start they mentioned for the majority of the show they are in Brazil. Its basically race across , or around the edges, of Brazil.
Ah must have forgotten about that then.

12 hour bus journeys they are getting doesn't sound particularly appealing just to get from one part of Brazil to the other.
