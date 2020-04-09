« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: On this day....  (Read 1632 times)

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,548
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
On this day....
« on: April 9, 2020, 11:13:40 am »
50 years ago, the Beatles split up.

The end of the greatest ever band, I am told.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,954
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: On this day....
« Reply #1 on: April 9, 2020, 11:36:43 am »
They used to hang around the cafe my mum and her family ran on Renshaw street in town before they were famous. Was called The Griddle Bar. Never mentioned at all by all the hangers on etc as one of the cool places. Freddie Starr used to deal Purple Hearts in there.

My Nan was always giving them free food and my aunt would always be arguing with John. Said 5hey were all dead sound. My mum had loads of old photos of them all that were left in the basement when it shut down.

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • Scousers Rule
Re: On this day....
« Reply #2 on: April 9, 2020, 01:07:31 pm »
They played the Aintree Institute near me and the Orrell Park ballroom dozens of times. No ready made boy band those lads. Played over 300 gigs before they had their first hit.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,189
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: On this day....
« Reply #3 on: April 9, 2020, 07:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April  9, 2020, 11:36:43 am
They used to hang around the cafe my mum and her family ran on Renshaw street in town before they were famous. Was called The Griddle Bar. Never mentioned at all by all the hangers on etc as one of the cool places. Freddie Starr used to deal Purple Hearts in there.

My Nan was always giving them free food and my aunt would always be arguing with John. Said 5hey were all dead sound. My mum had loads of old photos of them all that were left in the basement when it shut down.

Love stuff like this. Just ordinary lads at the end of the day. Oh for a time machine to go back to your mams cafe and mention to them how theyd be viewed in 60 years time as the most famous band in history by virtually every last corner of the globe.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,330
Re: On this day....
« Reply #4 on: April 9, 2020, 09:04:42 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on April  9, 2020, 11:13:40 am
50 years ago, the Beatles split up.

The end of the greatest ever band, I am told.
Sgt Chopper's Lonely Reds Club Band was their best album IMO.
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,979
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: On this day....
« Reply #5 on: April 9, 2020, 09:59:57 pm »
... I see clearly, everythiiiing has come to liiiife.

Spoiler
[close]
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,564
Re: On this day....
« Reply #6 on: April 9, 2020, 10:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April  9, 2020, 11:36:43 am
They used to hang around the cafe my mum and her family ran on Renshaw street in town before they were famous. Was called The Griddle Bar. Never mentioned at all by all the hangers on etc as one of the cool places. Freddie Starr used to deal Purple Hearts in there.

My Nan was always giving them free food and my aunt would always be arguing with John. Said 5hey were all dead sound. My mum had loads of old photos of them all that were left in the basement when it shut down.


That's fuckin nuttin P mate. They wandered round Allerton and Menlove Avenue where I live all the time. I've probably stood in the same place as Paul McCartney 184 times. I've probably ran on a stick John Lennon threw at a conker tree on the corner of Yew Tree Road in 1955. Twisted me ankle on it, I shoulda know better.
Logged

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,954
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: On this day....
« Reply #7 on: April 9, 2020, 11:55:05 pm »
Quote from: John C on April  9, 2020, 10:28:19 pm
That's fuckin nuttin P mate. They wandered round Allerton and Menlove Avenue where I live all the time. I've probably stood in the same place as Paul McCartney 184 times. I've probably ran on a stick John Lennon threw at a conker tree on the corner of Yew Tree Road in 1955. Twisted me ankle on it, I shoulda know better.
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day....
« Reply #8 on: April 10, 2020, 10:49:56 am »
They've split up? No !!!
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
  • i neither know nor care
Re: On this day....
« Reply #9 on: April 10, 2020, 11:52:22 am »
Big fan here  ;D

Some great stories too  8)

I bet a lot of people have the double hits albums - the red and the blue - but I reckon a LOT of people don't own the classics like Revolver and Rubber Sole.

And with Let It Be you can see the beginnings of Wings.

Paul lost his way - well, to us fans anyway - with collaborations with dodgy celebs and kids stuff and pop crap, but man is he talented.

In concert it's like he's a teenager again  ;D

My thoughts:

Paul: the most talented and, to me, just edged it in the writing over John.

John: a lost soul trying to find himself everywhere he looked but he never did. Has this 'cool' status mainly because of the way he was killed (by that twat) and penning the odd solo classic but overall John wasn't cool. He could be charming and funny, but, in fact, was a fuckin nightmare immature argumentative child according to most who knew him.

George: undoubtedly the coolest Beatle and the second most talented.

Ringo: good drummer.

But it's all subjective  ;)



Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,952
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day....
« Reply #10 on: April 10, 2020, 01:11:17 pm »
My dad especially but my mum too were big fans so grew up listening to them. I remember Abbey Toad being played a lot on car journeys. Have spells of not listening to them a while and then spells where I can hammer them repeatedly. I think a while back I made my mind up that Revolver was my favourite album. Probably doesnt have my favourite songs on it but just think it flows really well and the run of tracks from Good Day Sunshine through time Got To Get You Into My Life is untouchable (And Your Bird Can Sing is a favourite).

But on other days I can make a case for Help, Rubber Soul or Abbey Road too. Always something new to pick up.
Logged

Offline WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,254
Re: On this day....
« Reply #11 on: April 10, 2020, 01:12:01 pm »
As a Liverpudlian who grew up in the 70's/80's when times where genuinely shit and extremely harsh for a lot of people in the city who could ever forget all that they done for the residents of the city they obviously loved.
Logged

Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,599
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: On this day....
« Reply #12 on: April 10, 2020, 01:22:48 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 10, 2020, 01:11:17 pm
I remember Abbey Toad being played a lot on car journeys.

Album had a lot of hop to it...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day....
« Reply #13 on: April 10, 2020, 01:41:54 pm »
If they didn't break up we'd never of had Oasis.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,952
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day....
« Reply #14 on: April 10, 2020, 02:18:21 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 10, 2020, 01:22:48 pm
Album had a lot of hop to it...

Haha fucks sake. Should have the Frog Chorus on there.
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,055
Re: On this day....
« Reply #15 on: April 10, 2020, 05:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on April  9, 2020, 07:45:37 pm
Love stuff like this. Just ordinary lads at the end of the day. Oh for a time machine to go back to your mams cafe and mention to them how theyd be viewed in 60 years time as the most famous band in history by virtually every last corner of the globe.

DON'T FUCKING MOVE TO NEW YORK JOHN
Logged

Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,599
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: On this day....
« Reply #16 on: April 10, 2020, 06:00:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 10, 2020, 05:49:01 pm
DON'T FUCKING MOVE TO NEW YORK JOHN

That's what Abby toad him...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,330
Re: On this day....
« Reply #17 on: April 10, 2020, 06:06:26 pm »
The looooong and winding tooooooaad
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline Lady_brandybuck

  • Duchess of Crackers, Mermaid of the Caribbean Sea and Amazon goddess (Current Empress of Tenochtitlan)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,387
  • Available for parties and dinners.
Re: On this day....
« Reply #18 on: April 11, 2020, 02:21:49 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 10, 2020, 01:11:17 pm
My dad especially but my mum too were big fans so grew up listening to them. I remember Abbey Toad being played a lot on car journeys. Have spells of not listening to them a while and then spells where I can hammer them repeatedly. I think a while back I made my mind up that Revolver was my favourite album. Probably doesnt have my favourite songs on it but just think it flows really well and the run of tracks from Good Day Sunshine through time Got To Get You Into My Life is untouchable (And Your Bird Can Sing is a favourite).

But on other days I can make a case for Help, Rubber Soul or Abbey Road too. Always something new to pick up.

My favourite band. I also go through periods of not listening to them to listening all their records on loop non stop. Best album for me is Abbey Road and Revolver is a close second (And your bird can sing is also my fave in that album)
« Last Edit: April 11, 2020, 02:23:24 am by Lady_brandybuck »
Logged
"Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies"

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,548
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: On this day....
« Reply #19 on: April 21, 2020, 09:11:09 pm »
4 years ago on this day, Prince, squiggle and host of other self titled designations, died.

A musical genius? Perhaps.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,087
Re: On this day....
« Reply #20 on: April 21, 2020, 09:19:42 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on April 21, 2020, 09:11:09 pm
4 years ago on this day, Prince, squiggle and host of other self titled designations, died.

A musical genius? Perhaps.

2016 was a bastard of a year. 

And here we have 2020, saying, "hold my beer."
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,548
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: On this day....
« Reply #21 on: May 3, 2020, 10:06:05 pm »
34 years ago today, Kenny came up with a gem.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,144
Re: On this day....
« Reply #22 on: May 3, 2020, 10:11:51 pm »
15 years since Evos epic post before the Chelsea semi

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63555.msg998288#msg998288
Logged

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,414
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: On this day....
« Reply #23 on: May 4, 2020, 09:05:28 am »
On this day, Margaret Thatcher became the first woman Prime Minister of the UK.

And the country was changed forever.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,548
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: On this day....
« Reply #24 on: May 5, 2020, 10:32:22 pm »
On this day in 1956, Elvis Presley has his first number 1 hit with, Heartbreak hotel. 135 years earlier, Napoleon Bonaparte dies on the island of Saint Helena.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day....
« Reply #25 on: May 7, 2020, 09:41:08 pm »
...a corner was taken quickly
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: On this day....
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:51:15 pm »
25 years ago: Iain Dowie's fantastic headed own goal at Edgeley Park.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,055
Re: On this day....
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:54:09 pm »
8 years ago, my 3 yr old walked up to me while I was kneeling on the floor and left foot volleyed me in the goolies  (FB on this day reminded me)
Logged

Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,599
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: On this day....
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 07:54:09 pm
8 years ago, my 3 yr old walked up to me while I was kneeling on the floor and left foot volleyed me in the goolies  (FB on this day reminded me)

 :lmao
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 