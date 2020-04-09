Big fan hereSome great stories tooI bet a lot of people have the double hits albums - the red and the blue - but I reckon a LOT of people don't own the classics like Revolver and Rubber Sole.And with Let It Be you can see the beginnings of Wings.Paul lost his way - well, to us fans anyway - with collaborations with dodgy celebs and kids stuff and pop crap, but man is he talented.In concert it's like he's a teenager againMy thoughts:Paul: the most talented and, to me, just edged it in the writing over John.John: a lost soul trying to find himself everywhere he looked but he never did. Has this 'cool' status mainly because of the way he was killed (by that twat) and penning the odd solo classic but overall John wasn't cool. He could be charming and funny, but, in fact, was a fuckin nightmare immature argumentative child according to most who knew him.George: undoubtedly the coolest Beatle and the second most talented.Ringo: good drummer.But it's all subjective