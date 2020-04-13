.
From r/LiverpoolFC
(the mods on there believe the following post - "We've done our best to verify OP's identity, and we're satisfied that this is legitimate.
")...
'LFC Staff using charities to survive lockdown
':-https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/jicguc/lfc_staff_using_charities_to_survive_lockdown
'I work for Liverpool Football Club in a number of different roles, one of which is at the tour and museum centre.I thought you would all like to know the feeling on the ground., in the first lockdown anfield tour centre staff were given an average wage by the club after the failed attempt at a furlough claim due to the negative press, this was very helpful as about 60 members of casual staff lost their income and could have been destitute without.
What do I mean by casual staff? the majority are casual staff at tour and museum, zero hour direct employees of Liverpool some of whom work 4-5 times a week spanning many years at the club, casual only in name and rights but often full time in commitment. this suits many of us as we are retiree's but some of the younger men and women rely solely on the club for income.
This is not an attack on the club but feel this context is important for what is happening at the moment.
what has happened in the last few weeks has been far worse, the club have started sending the shifts out on a daily basis with most people not receiving any at all.the feeling at the club is that the place should be closed due to lack of visitor numbers thanks to lockdown/covid anxiety but the club don't want to do that as they will have to compensate the staff again, they are instead left in limbo. it is unfortunately much more viable to reduce the shifts of most to zero and leave them to walk alone whilst this all blows over.
Some members of staff have set up an in house charity where we can drop off food and money for other members of staff to come in and receive no questions asked, this is crazy at a club like Liverpool .Many long term employee's using charities and claiming Universal credit (we all know how long that takes to come in) does not tide well with YNWA,
I have attached a couple of screenshots from the in house whatsapp messaging group to give you a feel for the problem, names and numbers blurred.
I am making an account here under a pseudonym to protect my self.
edit: reposted as a username was visiblehttps://preview.redd.it/teuuznvt5fv51.png?width=564&format=png&auto=webp&s=88eecc09441a0259837aeb946812ccbfd025d75a
...https://preview.redd.it/4yo6atvt5fv51.png?width=913&format=png&auto=webp&s=73e683fa64afad1bf0894630486061129295eb31
'...
IF true, then the mod post on there says it all (https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/jicguc/lfc_staff_using_charities_to_survive_lockdown/ga5ozra/
)...
"It's also all very disappointing, but not surprising. Zero Hours contracts are bullshit, and this club shouldn't be exploiting that. Hope the attention will help shame them into taking care of the staff.EDIT: Just to be clear, we believe this story but we can't vouch for everything being accurate, it's just an accusation right now. We just felt it was important for it to be addressed. Several people have already tweeted the usual LFC journalists about it, so hopefully we should get some clarity (and some changes, if this is true) soon.
"