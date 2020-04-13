« previous next »
Liverpool 180 on furlough decision

Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1400 on: April 13, 2020, 11:58:22 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April  8, 2020, 05:52:27 AM
they would do anything furlough, but they won't do that  ::)
Top quality :D

In other news there's not a moment that I don't regret my decision not to comment on this issue. It's as sinuous and treacherous a topic as I've ever encountered.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1401 on: April 13, 2020, 01:30:19 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 12, 2020, 07:33:29 PM
We have a core of match going supporters especially the lads who go the aways who have a very clear socialist identity though. I think a good comparison is the way our fanbase reacted to Hicks and Gillet compared to the way United's fans have reacted to the Glazers.

One was a staunch fightback that resulted in the cancers exit the other has been some green and gold posturing. Our clubs core supporters are prepared to go the extra mile to ensure the Club reacts in the right way

As Paul Tompkins was saying, it is one thing to have socialist leanings but the football club operates in a market driven, competitive ---highly capitalist---league and European world.

And then you look at the owners who are hedge-fund guys.

At least they can look after all the staff properly and be sensitive to all the local issues that fans care about.

They made a mistake, they have corrected it. Let's see where we go from here. The usual clamour for transfers might be dimmer this year, for one thing; not always Klopp and Edward's style and for another, global pandemic will be playing on people's minds, as jobs are lost and society reels.

Football is a welcome distraction though.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1402 on: April 13, 2020, 02:30:07 PM »
Spurs reversed their decision to furlough now.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1403 on: April 13, 2020, 02:33:27 PM »
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1404 on: April 13, 2020, 07:07:13 PM »
Those Spurs quotes are odd (or just badly worded), unless I'm reading them wrong, they just make it sound like they are now paying the staff the 20% that they weren't before to make it up to 100% rather than actually taking them off furlough.
« Reply #1405 on: April 13, 2020, 07:21:07 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 13, 2020, 07:07:13 PM
Those Spurs quotes are odd (or just badly worded), unless I'm reading them wrong, they just make it sound like they are now paying the staff the 20% that they weren't before to make it up to 100% rather than actually taking them off furlough.

The quote on Spurs official website deosn't make it clear either:

'In our last update we said we would keep our position under review, especially in the context of revised budgets and cost cutting. Having done so we have decided that all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed, will receive 100 per cent of their pay for April and May. Only the Board will take salary reductions.'


Considering all the fuss, I'd have though they'd have made the distinction between who's paying the furloughed staff all the salary, but they don't actually say they are now doing so.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1406 on: April 13, 2020, 07:25:25 PM »
Theyre quite clearly now making up the 20% but leaving them on furlough.  They wouldnt say: all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed if they were taking them off furlough.
so why does everyone in the media think they reversed it then? It's like I'm missing something obvious  ;D I admit I have not read much about it other than their statement, and the stuff on the BBC.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1408 on: April 13, 2020, 07:28:53 PM »
Quote from: Iska on April 13, 2020, 07:25:25 PM
Theyre quite clearly now making up the 20% but leaving them on furlough.  They wouldnt say: all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed if they were taking them off furlough.

Furlough simply means being off work.
« Reply #1409 on: April 13, 2020, 07:35:59 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April 13, 2020, 07:28:53 PM
Furlough simply means being off work.
What I mean is that if they were taking them off furlough, then in that quote furloughed wouldnt be a separate category of workers.
« Reply #1410 on: April 13, 2020, 07:41:00 PM »
Though theres a different quote in the Guardians story which says it is not our intention to make use of the [furlough] scheme that runs until the end of May, so who knows?  If thats right, then they have followed us.
Quote from: Iska on April 13, 2020, 07:41:00 PM
Though theres a different quote in the Guardians story which says it is not our intention to make use of the [furlough] scheme that runs until the end of May, so who knows?  If thats right, then they have followed us.

That's a bit clearer, sounds like the statement was a bit poorly written! Nothing wrong with them being furloughed of course, being as people who had an issues - had it with who was paying the money! 

Anyway, it took 'em long enough!
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1412 on: April 13, 2020, 07:49:14 PM »
Quote from: Iska on April 13, 2020, 07:35:59 PM
What I mean is that if they were taking them off furlough, then in that quote furloughed wouldnt be a separate category of workers.

They will still be furloughed though, which is Craig's point. Furloughed just means still employed but no longer required to do work; the original definition of the word has nothing to do with the Government. So Tottenham can furlough an employee and pay them 100% of their salary themselves. Sheffield United have done this.

Before Covid-19, a furloughed employee would generally be told not to work and would receive no pay, but had the security of still having a job when things within their company picked up. It was just an alternative to letting people go.
« Reply #1413 on: April 13, 2020, 08:04:09 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 13, 2020, 07:49:14 PM
They will still be furloughed though, which is Craig's point. Furloughed just means still employed but no longer required to do work; the original definition of the word has nothing to do with the Government. So Tottenham can furlough an employee and pay them 100% of their salary themselves. Sheffield United have done this.
Ah, I see what you mean.  I just assumed that if Spurs were paying, nobody would care whether they were still having to work or not?  I dont think anybodys taken issue with that side of it, though I suppose theres always somebody capable of working up a rage about anything.
« Reply #1414 on: April 13, 2020, 08:19:01 PM »
Quote from: Iska on April 13, 2020, 08:04:09 PM
Ah, I see what you mean.  I just assumed that if Spurs were paying, nobody would care whether they were still having to work or not?  I dont think anybodys taken issue with that side of it, though I suppose theres always somebody capable of working up a rage about anything.

Yeah I think they've kept the term furloughed in to make sure nobody thought those that had been furloughed would now be required to go into work.
« Reply #1415 on: April 14, 2020, 02:43:50 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April  8, 2020, 05:52:27 AM
they would do anything furlough, but they won't do that  ::)
"Maybe they are crazy, but it's crazy and it's true
I know they can save money,  no-one else can save money now but them"
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1416 on: Yesterday at 11:15:46 PM »
.
From r/LiverpoolFC (the mods on there believe the following post - "We've done our best to verify OP's identity, and we're satisfied that this is legitimate.")...


'LFC Staff using charities to survive lockdown':-

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/jicguc/lfc_staff_using_charities_to_survive_lockdown


'I work for Liverpool Football Club in a number of different roles, one of which is at the tour and museum centre.I thought you would all like to know the feeling on the ground., in the first lockdown anfield tour centre staff were given an average wage by the club after the failed attempt at a furlough claim due to the negative press, this was very helpful as about 60 members of casual staff lost their income and could have been destitute without.

What do I mean by casual staff? the majority are casual staff at tour and museum, zero hour direct employees of Liverpool some of whom work 4-5 times a week spanning many years at the club, casual only in name and rights but often full time in commitment. this suits many of us as we are retiree's but some of the younger men and women rely solely on the club for income.

This is not an attack on the club but feel this context is important for what is happening at the moment.

what has happened in the last few weeks has been far worse, the club have started sending the shifts out on a daily basis with most people not receiving any at all.the feeling at the club is that the place should be closed due to lack of visitor numbers thanks to lockdown/covid anxiety but the club don't want to do that as they will have to compensate the staff again, they are instead left in limbo. it is unfortunately much more viable to reduce the shifts of most to zero and leave them to walk alone whilst this all blows over.

Some members of staff have set up an in house charity where we can drop off food and money for other members of staff to come in and receive no questions asked, this is crazy at a club like Liverpool .Many long term employee's using charities and claiming Universal credit (we all know how long that takes to come in) does not tide well with YNWA,

I have attached a couple of screenshots from the in house whatsapp messaging group to give you a feel for the problem, names and numbers blurred.

I am making an account here under a pseudonym to protect my self.

edit: reposted as a username was visible


https://preview.redd.it/teuuznvt5fv51.png?width=564&format=png&auto=webp&s=88eecc09441a0259837aeb946812ccbfd025d75a ...




https://preview.redd.it/4yo6atvt5fv51.png?width=913&format=png&auto=webp&s=73e683fa64afad1bf0894630486061129295eb31'...




IF true, then the mod post on there says it all (https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/jicguc/lfc_staff_using_charities_to_survive_lockdown/ga5ozra/)...

"It's also all very disappointing, but not surprising. Zero Hours contracts are bullshit, and this club shouldn't be exploiting that. Hope the attention will help shame them into taking care of the staff.

EDIT: Just to be clear, we believe this story but we can't vouch for everything being accurate, it's just an accusation right now. We just felt it was important for it to be addressed. Several people have already tweeted the usual LFC journalists about it, so hopefully we should get some clarity (and some changes, if this is true) soon."

« Reply #1417 on: Yesterday at 11:21:27 PM »
^ Yes Zero hour (and temp workers that are in reality permanent) contracts are shit, feel bad for our staff, and everyone else affected at the moment.

The wider issue and outlook regarding jobs in hospitality and entertainment is truly bleak.
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 12:21:10 AM »
Maybe post a screenshot to Henry and his Mrs twitter & insta accounts and also as many players and staff as possible & if ignored post again & again until they acknowledge the post.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
