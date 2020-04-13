We have a core of match going supporters especially the lads who go the aways who have a very clear socialist identity though. I think a good comparison is the way our fanbase reacted to Hicks and Gillet compared to the way United's fans have reacted to the Glazers.



One was a staunch fightback that resulted in the cancers exit the other has been some green and gold posturing. Our clubs core supporters are prepared to go the extra mile to ensure the Club reacts in the right way



As Paul Tompkins was saying, it is one thing to have socialist leanings but the football club operates in a market driven, competitive ---highly capitalist---league and European world.And then you look at the owners who are hedge-fund guys.At least they can look after all the staff properly and be sensitive to all the local issues that fans care about.They made a mistake, they have corrected it. Let's see where we go from here. The usual clamour for transfers might be dimmer this year, for one thing; not always Klopp and Edward's style and for another, global pandemic will be playing on people's minds, as jobs are lost and society reels.Football is a welcome distraction though.