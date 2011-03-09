...I will not support their use of government furlough funds in the current pandemic. Not yet anyway...

Can you explain why? The reasons I've seen seem to have little to do with the actual scheme and suggestions like 'applying for it later if needs be' suggest a misunderstanding of the way the scheme actually works.It can't be about the impact on the treasury, or the club taking money out of the hands of small businesses. The scheme is estimated to be costing £30-40bn for the first three months. Furlough for Liverpool's 200 non-playing staff was a drop of piss in the ocean. An this from Stan Collymore was just wrong: "Fellow football fans, furlough is for small business staff to keep those small businesses from going bump." That's absolute bollocks.A Treasury spokesman said: "The purpose of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is to keep people in employment, protecting people's jobs and incomes and reducing long-term damage to the economy.Liverpool FC isn't actually that big a company, it's a high profile business but smaller than a company that few on here will have heard of like Mace:Mace Group turnover: £2.35bn, Mace employeers 6,376. Mace group staff on furlough: 800.Mark Reynolds, chief executive of construction company Mace Group, said he had put 800 staff on furlough, "What the furlough scheme's enabled us to do is keep the capacity and capability within our business so that when we come through this, we can then re-deploy our people immediately so we can go back to work," he told the BBC.It's the same across the country. Up to 9 million employees will be furloughed and 50% of companies are putting most of their staff into the scheme.Quotes and information from here:The whole point of the scheme is to avoid using up a company's reserves on employee pay and then applying at the last minute when they are in desperate need. It's about using the scheme to preserve the jobs and the resources of the company so they can re-deploy and get back to work.The majority of companies using the scheme will have made profits in previous years. The majority of companies using the scheme will have reserves that they could use in the first instance.There is no morality clause in the scheme and no limit on who can use it.I would be a hypocrite if I criticised Liverpool for using the scheme. I run a small business and we've put our staff on furlough. We had reserves and we made a profit last year but like the man from Mace, we are using it to get through this and be ready to start up again when things improve. If we wait, carry on using up our reserves and run out of cash in a few months we can't go back and claim as Graham Smith suggests. The money will have gone.So for the benefit of someone like me who 'doesn't get it' could you explain why football clubs have to apply a moral calculation to this scheme that the rest of the country doesn't? Why are 200 Liverpool staff in a different situation to 9 million others?Is it the Stan Collymore nonsense based on an imaginary scheme that only applies to small businesses on their arses?Is it because our owners are American?Is it based on the massively inflated importance that goes with anything related to the Premier League?Is it something to do with Mike Ashley or Daniel Levy? They are a pair of c*nts I agree but if it's because they used the scheme without being on their arses then 50% of the companies in the country are c*nts. The fact that c*nts use the scheme doesn't make everyone who uses it a c*nt.