What true colours are those ?



Fact is our Club has enough dickheads slagging it off without our own jumping in before they've had a chance to reply & that is especially the case when you take into consideration their previous.



But please tell me,what true colours you're alluding too.



Alright forgive the long post everyone but:what you've just said there -Once again for clarity -I can hazard a guess that you're talking about one of two things here. Please correct me if I'm wrong.a) opposition fans, Man City fans, United fans, Everton fans, Spurs fansorb) Liverpool fans. Slagging off Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, whoeverPlease understand that what has transpired over the last few days is more important than either of those two will ever be. That's why I take umbrage with your blind defence of "the Club". I think it's just a reflex action for you and for several other posters in this thread, people that are too invested in internet forums. You're so used to defending this idea of the Club against the "bedwetters" or whatever else you want to call them, that you lose sight of what that phrase, "the Club", even means.What opposition fans say is meaningless, I don't give a flying fuck what any of them say.is not a viable excuse when 99% of Liverpool fans are up in arms mate.What's important here is what Liverpool fans say, and believe me we had our say while you continued to oppose and criticise us throughout this thread. We weren't talking about Henderson's passing or Salah's tracking or Alberto Moreno's positioning. We were arguing, fighting for something much more fundamental than that. Our owners have done incredible things for this club, they've been unbelievably good from a football perspective. You are more than welcome to look through my posting history if you doubt my support for what they've done for us. But my support doesn't stretch so far that I can forego the values that this club is supposedly built on. Values that I care about much more than I care about us signing Timo Werner or renewing a player's deal for £250,000.I will never support or try to obfuscate what happened to the housing around Anfield during the re-development. That is a shame upon our club, and fuck anyone who says it isn't. I will never support the ticket rises our owners tried to pass in 2016, we fought against that and had it overturned. By your tone in this thread I assume you supported that move because "the Club". I will not support their use of government furlough funds in the current pandemic. Not yet anyway.While Daniel Levy and Mike Ashley are still doing it, and their fans meekly turn a blind eye, our supporters said NO. That is what I expect from LFC supporters. And we came through as we have done countless times before. I shudder at the possibility that our fanbase ever adopts your subservience and blind complicity in defence of "the Club". That we lose all strength in resistance because it makes us look like a top RAWK poster."the Club" is not what you think it is. It will be around a long time after me and you mate. A long time after John Henry, Jurgen Klopp or Jordan Henderson are around.This though? Getting this overturned, is what separates us from the rest of them. Separates us from City, United, Spurs, Chelsea, West Ham, every other fucking team in the league.Fuck the corporate slogan. It means more to me, even if it doesn't for you.