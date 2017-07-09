« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision  (Read 41621 times)

Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 05:31:45 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 04:08:24 PM
According to british law; would the players be allowed to move on if the club cut their wages/furlough them and then be breach of contract ?

Big discussion here in Norway where some players have been put on our furlough - and the legal eagles discussing whether they can move on if they are offered another job/club ?

Bit like Bosman in my opinion; if you want the state to cover your wages - you have to accept that the state wants to cut their costs - if they are offered job elsewhere.. although still a bit strange when you talk about footballers..

Both Sunderland and Crewe have furloughed players, which I think is a massive risk given the position both clubs and particularly Crewe find themselves in (likely to be promoted). They risk pissing their players off and them leaving.

Its also not like you're lowering the income of millionaires at League 2 level either. I know a player at Crewe who is on around 1.5k a week and he has a mortgage and other payments that are in tune with that. His income will now be dropping from 6.5k a month to 2k a month.

What has annoyed him most is that Crewe fames itself on being well run and sustainable, as opposed to other clubs in the area i.e. Port Vale and Macclesfield. Players go/stay there for lower wages but more security, yet they've been the first to take this step.

He also reckons that on the sly they won't have furloughed certain, key players, or will be topping up their wages.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 05:38:56 PM »
One thing is for sure, lfc are going to make a huge financial loss If games go behind closed doors for this season. The refund bill to fans will be at least 2 million as well
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 05:45:28 PM »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 05:38:56 PM
One thing is for sure, lfc are going to make a huge financial loss If games go behind closed doors for this season. The refund bill to fans will be at least 2 million as well

Pretty sure broadcasters will be looking to claw back something as well.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 05:45:38 PM »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 05:38:56 PM
One thing is for sure, lfc are going to make a huge financial loss If games go behind closed doors for this season. The refund bill to fans will be at least 2 million as well

It's all relative as all the other prem clubs are in the same position, and our rivals will lose similar amounts, if not more.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 05:55:19 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 04:08:24 PM
According to british law; would the players be allowed to move on if the club cut their wages/furlough them and then be breach of contract ?

Big discussion here in Norway where some players have been put on our furlough - and the legal eagles discussing whether they can move on if they are offered another job/club ?

Bit like Bosman in my opinion; if you want the state to cover your wages - you have to accept that the state wants to cut their costs - if they are offered job elsewhere.. although still a bit strange when you talk about footballers..

The furlough scheme only covers up to 2500 a month so it wont apply to anyone in the premier league or the championship to any effective extent.

Clubs below that have barely any money to pay their own players, let alone sign others, so while players could refuse, I don't see them having other alternatives.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 06:07:48 PM »
In the long term the club will have to find a way to cut players salaries as clubs will not be able to generate the same revenues prior to the crisis, we are probably looking at some 20-30 % reduction in revenues in even after things settle down. Transfer fees will probably go back to more normal levels. Good thing is I think our club is run financially very well, and we will be one of the first teams that will adapt to the new reality.
« Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 06:27:46 PM »
I can't see any way in which furloughing players wouldn't be a breach of contract and so give them the option of tearing up the contract and walking away to play for whatever club is willing to pay them the most money.  Given that the Liverpool squad has a transfer value (on paper) of well over a billion pounds I don't think that would be a particularly wise decision just to save 10 million a month in wages.  Players aren't employees, they are assets.

Now obviously if the players voluntarily agree to take a pay cut then that is a completely different matter, and you'd certainly hope that they would be willing to do so in order to protect the jobs and salaries of those carrying out non-playing roles for the club.  I would imagine that as little as a 10% reduction per player would be sufficient to cover the salary costs for the non-playing staff.

In the short to medium term this is certainly going to shift the paradigm when it comes to the amount of money generated by football, and it will be interesting to see how UEFA and the PL will deal with FFP at a time when every team's revenues will be severely depressed.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 06:37:54 PM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 05:45:38 PM
It's all relative as all the other prem clubs are in the same position, and our rivals will lose similar amounts, if not more.

Not really all relative... TV income is not equal for all clubs, ticket income isn't equal for all clubs and costs are not equal for all clubs.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 06:43:00 PM »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 06:07:48 PM
In the long term the club will have to find a way to cut players salaries as clubs will not be able to generate the same revenues prior to the crisis, we are probably looking at some 20-30 % reduction in revenues in even after things settle down. Transfer fees will probably go back to more normal levels. Good thing is I think our club is run financially very well, and we will be one of the first teams that will adapt to the new reality.

Many clubs will struggle to survive that level of reduction in revenue. Football clubs have never typically been cash rich businesses, the players make up a massive  proportion of a clubs assets. Top players will always have many suitors so they will need to be kept happy to a degree.

   
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1329 on: Yesterday at 06:47:30 PM »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 06:43:00 PM
Many clubs will struggle to survive that level of reduction in revenue. Football clubs have never typically been cash rich businesses, the players make up a massive  proportion of a clubs assets. Top players will always have many suitors so they will need to be kept happy to a degree.

The cash is always quite seaosnal too - ST income around May, TV income at set times, same for sponsorship income. Clubs do their accounts at end of May (or June) normally when they probably have the most cash they'll have during the year, but by this time of year I imagine cash is depleted.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1330 on: Yesterday at 07:03:22 PM »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 06:07:48 PM
In the long term the club will have to find a way to cut players salaries as clubs will not be able to generate the same revenues prior to the crisis, we are probably looking at some 20-30 % reduction in revenues in even after things settle down. Transfer fees will probably go back to more normal levels. Good thing is I think our club is run financially very well, and we will be one of the first teams that will adapt to the new reality.

Why would our revenues be down 20/30% once things have settled down?
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1331 on: Yesterday at 08:06:44 PM »
Can see the club delaying season ticket renewals for next season cos of all of this also. Especially with no certainty next season will start this year
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1332 on: Yesterday at 09:26:40 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:03:22 PM
Why would our revenues be down 20/30% once things have settled down?

There's a lot uncertainty at the moment clubs are going to take a substantial hit now whatever happens, how big that ends up being is obviously still to be determined.

While it's certainly admirable clubs excluding themselves from using the government's job retention scheme from a pure business point of view it doesn't appear to be a very rational at all.       
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1333 on: Yesterday at 10:19:50 PM »
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 04:12:16 PM
If you have evidence of John Henry, Michael Gordon and Peter Moore of being frauds and dragging people in to carry out non-essential work, lets see it. Stop having your own hissy fit.
What evidence would you like?  It's hardly a secret (the online store is still live and despatching bobble hats to anyone who wants them) it's just not being broadcast by the club, as you might expect.

Obviously I'm not going to come on here and say "James Thompson, my mate in the LFC distribution centre (staff ID 133478), has received an email from management advising him his previous instruction to stay at home has been reversed and they need him in to box off some online orders for dick heads who are ordering merch during a national crisis".

Believe what you want but please don't label my concern for my loved ones as a "hissy fit".
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1334 on: Yesterday at 10:19:54 PM »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:26:40 PM
While it's certainly admirable clubs excluding themselves from using the government's job retention scheme from a pure business point of view it doesn't appear to be a very rational at all.       
The scheme doesn't really cover much of a football club's wage bill - certainly not in comparison to any other sort of business.

LFC's wage bill is £310m a year. The 'non-playing' portion of that is around £55m-£60m; based on the reports, about half of *that* would be within the range of the per-person cap on the job retention scheme (£2500 per month). So the absolute maximum LFC could 'save' by using the scheme is about £30m, or a little under 10% of the total wage bill. And that's by including everyone other than players and coaches at the club, including senior executives, all getting a maximum of £2500 a month from the government. And no one's allowed to work, and nothing gets done, at all. For a year.

That's just not happening - and it's about half (if in place for 12 months, which the scheme won't be) of what would be needed to cover losses just from matchday income and TV revenue (let alone merchandising and sponsorships) if the season was annulled.

The only way football clubs can survive a prolonged shutdown is a reduction in the playing wage bill. So in comparison to the above, a 25% cut on player wages would save twice as much as furloughing every non-player, i.e. (if applied for 12 months) enough to cover the losses of an annulment.


If the season is not annulled - and clearly this is why clubs don't want it to be annulled - the losses will be much less significant, as the biggest portion by far is the TV money; estimated £760m across the PL, about £50m-£55m for LFC. Therefore savings (e.g. 25% playing staff cut) could be made over a much shorter period of time - even deferred, and made up over the next season with more gradual cost savings.
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 05:25:00 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  7, 2020, 11:53:54 AM
What true colours are those ?

Fact is our Club has enough dickheads slagging it off without our own jumping in before they've had a chance to reply & that is especially the case when you take into consideration their previous.

But please tell me,what true colours you're alluding too.

Alright forgive the long post everyone but:

what you've just said there  - "our Club has enough dickheads slagging it off"

Once again for clarity - "Our club has enough dickheads slagging it off"

I can hazard a guess that you're talking about one of two things here. Please correct me if I'm wrong.

a) opposition fans, Man City fans, United fans, Everton fans, Spurs fans
or
b) Liverpool fans. Slagging off Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, whoever

Please understand that what has transpired over the last few days is more important than either of those two will ever be.  That's why I take umbrage with your blind defence of "the Club". I think it's just a reflex action for you and for several other posters in this thread, people that are too invested in internet forums. You're so used to defending this idea of the Club against the "bedwetters" or whatever else you want to call them, that you lose sight of what that phrase, "the Club",  even means. 

What opposition fans say is meaningless, I don't give a flying fuck what any of them say. "Our club has enough dickheads slagging it off" is not a viable excuse when 99% of Liverpool fans are up in arms mate.

What's important here is what Liverpool fans say, and believe me we had our say while you continued to oppose and criticise us throughout this thread. We weren't talking about Henderson's passing or Salah's tracking or Alberto Moreno's positioning. We were arguing, fighting for something much more fundamental than that. Our owners have done incredible things for this club, they've been unbelievably good from a football perspective. You are more than welcome to look through my posting history if you doubt my support for what they've done for us. But my support doesn't stretch so far that I can forego the values that this club is supposedly built on. Values that I care about much more than I care about us signing Timo Werner or renewing a player's deal for £250,000.

I will never support or try to obfuscate what happened to the housing around Anfield during the re-development. That is a shame upon our club, and fuck anyone who says it isn't. I will never support the ticket rises our owners tried to pass in 2016, we fought against that and had it overturned. By your tone in this thread I assume you supported that move because "the Club".  I will not support their use of government furlough funds in the current pandemic. Not yet anyway.

While Daniel Levy and Mike Ashley are still doing it, and their fans meekly turn a blind eye, our supporters said NO. That is what I expect from LFC supporters. And we came through as we have done countless times before. I shudder at the possibility that our fanbase ever adopts your subservience and blind complicity in defence of "the Club". That we lose all strength in resistance because it makes us look like a top RAWK poster.

"the Club" is not what you think it is. It will be around a long time after me and you mate. A long time after John Henry, Jurgen Klopp or Jordan Henderson are around.

This though? Getting this overturned, is what separates us from the rest of them. Separates us from City, United, Spurs, Chelsea, West Ham, every other fucking team in the league.

Fuck the corporate slogan. It means more to me, even if it doesn't for you.
