Its about perception AND morals.
The rhetoric has already started. Dominic King with an article out tonight saying if the Premier League season is cancelled and Liverpool are denied their first title since 1990, there will now be no sympathy from neutrals. That shite gets into peoples heads and before you know it will be full throttle propaganda machine.
Hes right though - why would there be any sympathy for a club behaving in this way?
And 99.9% of people on here would be calling for exactly the same thing if it was Everton or City going for the title, and theyd be having a right giggle doing it too.
Its also very very obvious that this kind of article would follow on from a piece of news like this. Which makes the whole debacle even more brainless and mistifying.
No sympathy here, I for one hope the club gets fucking slaughtered in the press and online for this, because they deserve it. You reap what you sow, and karma is a bitch.
Just goes to show, never underestimate the stupidity and short sightedness of intelligent and well educated billionaires, when they are offered lots of free money, just for treating their staff like shite. Theyll bite your hand off every time.
Amoral, American A-holes, if youll forgive the vernacular.
Against modern football. Yeah right.