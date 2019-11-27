As surprised as I was to the statement last night, I'm shocked we haven't responded quickly to this. I just don't see the gain being enough to cover the lost will.



That said, some to the reactions on here have been Everton like in their extreme nature. They haven't suddenly turned into c*nts whose mask has slipped - they are the same business people who have made a success of the club. They will get things wrong but we simply have to be there to call them out on it. The rest of vitriol of OTT to say the least.



SOS have generally got things right - the priority was ensuring the normal staff do not lose money and they have urged the club to change.