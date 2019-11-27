« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough  (Read 22112 times)

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,715
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 09:57:14 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:40:41 PM
FSG are business people.

Done fine running the club but they dont understand the ethos of the club.

Probably right, but the ones who apparently got the ethos of the club left us lagging tremendously in the 90s and weve only just got back to the top because weve got owners making good business decisions. But this certainly isnt one of them, particularly if the numbers theyre talking about saving is correct as reported (less than £1 million over three months).
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 09:57:46 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:29:37 PM
"If football remains shut down for three months, the move will save Liverpool between £700,000 and £800,000 every four weeks"

Horrendous IF true.

Disgusting.
Logged

Offline Liverlee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 10:01:01 PM »
The club have had over 24 hours to put this straight and have said nothing. In the meantime the club have taken a hammering from rival fans, former players and journos. It's a PR disaster whatever way you look at it.
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,884
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 10:02:06 PM »
Billionaires asking the working class to bail them out is nothing new. I doubt they'll get an easy a ride as they did a decade ago.

I'm not sure how they're going to cope when FFP gets postponed and they're asked to bail out their own clubs. Perhaps they'll all give up and fuck off back to their mansions, super yachts and private jets.





Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,637
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 10:15:15 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:10:56 PM
Not talking about now,I am talking in general,they've paid in so are perfectly entitled to use it.

Who are those foundations ?
SA Future Trust (Nicky Oppenheimer) - 1Bn
Mary Oppenheimer - 1 Bn
Rupert Foundation - 1 Bn
Patrice Motsepe - 1Bn
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:19:16 PM by Rush 82 »
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 10:34:16 PM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 10:15:15 PM
SA Future Trust (Nicky Oppenheimer) - 1Bn
Mary Oppenheimer - 1 Bn
Rupert Foundation - 1 Bn
Patrice Motsepe - 1Bn

Cheers,so the 1st 3 have given less than 1% and Patrice a bit more.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 10:34:29 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:18:49 PM
Club announced the relevant non-playing staff would be furloughed under the government scheme, and would top-up the 20% of impacted staff salaries. 

If the club were not going through said scheme then theyd simply put staff on paid leave and no need to announce anything.

Correct. And even the term Furlough - everyone knows what that means under these circumstances. Its a bailout from public money to cover wages.

Theyre fully intent on using the scheme for their own financial gain, and dont kid yourself otherwise.

Its greedy, unforgivable, and corporately American as fuck.

Hopefully the greedy twats are getting called left right and centre on this on their beloved social media platforms.

Like the backtracking on the ticket fiasco, any remedial action will only be PR bullshit arse covering, and not out of any sense of whats right. Damage is done you greedy charlatans, the mask has slipped again.

Septic twats.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,398
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 10:35:38 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:26:35 PM

Just going by that it is normal practice when writing any story to ask for comment & if non is forthcoming they say that at the end of said article.

Let's work on the very highly unlikely event LFC's press office wasn't contacted. If LFC had a comment to add to or clarify that article, it'd have been on the BBC website very quickly after the club sent it in response to the BBC reporter's email
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,398
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 10:36:36 PM »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 10:34:29 PM
Its greedy, unforgivable, and corporately American as fuck.

It's English as fuck. Look at Mike Ashley.

Am I doing the stupid generalisations right?
Logged

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 10:39:34 PM »
FSG hit the jackpot when they got Klopp.. God knows - or I probably know - what he thinks now..

beyond belief how the club fucked this up for peanuts; proper tory move..
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,692
  • ....mmm
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 10:39:58 PM »
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 10:02:06 PM
Billionaires asking the working class to bail them out is nothing new.

Are they asking the Working Class to bail them out? Don't we as a club contribute an incredible amount of tax? Probably more than Amazon.
Logged
:D

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 10:42:45 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:36:36 PM
It's English as fuck. Look at Mike Ashley.

Am I doing the stupid generalisations right?

Mike Ashley is just Mike Ashley, and he calls the shots..

this is corporate america; first sign of problems - close it down; fire the expendables and "protect" the values..

Treat people good and they will pay you back; unknown territory..

L
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,398
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 10:43:11 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:39:58 PM
Are they asking the Working Class to bail them out?

Nope, the club are taking money from the government to save a few million on their books. No bailing out, this is clearly not money required for the club based on any means-testing.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,398
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 10:44:43 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 10:42:45 PM
Mike Ashley is just Mike Ashley, and he calls the shots..

this is corporate america; first sign of problems - close it down; fire the expendables and "protect" the values..

Treat people good and they will pay you back; unknown territory..

L

One good way to treat people well is to not generalise them based on their nationality, in my experience. It's not really asking much of people is it.
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,243
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 10:45:14 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:12:51 PM
Ah, reminds me of all those old threads where anyone who could read between the lines knew Alonso/Sterling/Coutinho were leaving, and those who took a very literal interpretation of the written word assured us that nothing was happening. Good times.

We have furloughed. We are (intending to be) using the government scheme. The BBC story has quotes from a member of staff saying so. Every connected journalist says so. Jamie Carragher says so. The club's own statement heavily implies so.
It reminds me exactly of those times. Unfortunately everything points towards the BBC piece being true imo so I'm not holding my breath at them doing a u-turn or claiming it's been all a misunderstanding.
Logged

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 10:48:45 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:44:43 PM
One good way to treat people well is to not generalise them based on their nationality, in my experience. It's not really asking much of people is it.

Fair enough that..  US business mentality tends to be a bit different compared to european though..  Lot of good things, but the occassional own goal and short sight tends to come..
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,398
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 10:50:13 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 10:48:45 PM
Fair enough that..  US business mentality tends to be a bit different compared to european though..  Lot of good things, but the occassional own goal and short sight tends to come..

Agreed mate. The difference is in employment rights between countries.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,564
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 11:00:54 PM »
Are they perfect? Quite evidently not, however they have played some absolute belting deals and moves over the last 5 years and some not so good ones, this being one of those.
 
We can all sit here and discuss what they should or shouldn't have done, but there is only two outcomes now a) reverse it, hold their hands up and say yep, we got this wrong, or b) carry on regardless.

Personally, I think they will be b), though dependent on ground swell, they may move to an a), but I'm not holding my breath on that.

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,546
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 11:03:35 PM »
As surprised as I was to the statement last night, I'm shocked we haven't responded quickly to this. I just don't see the gain being enough to cover the lost will.

That said, some to the reactions on here have been Everton like in their extreme nature. They haven't suddenly turned into c*nts whose mask has slipped - they are the same business people who have made a success of the club. They will get things wrong but we simply have to be there to call them out on it. The rest of vitriol of OTT to say the least.

SOS have generally got things right - the priority was ensuring the normal staff do not lose money and they have urged the club to change.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,615
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 11:24:00 PM »
Im really hoping this is just a mistake and the club reverses the decision tomorrow being a business day.

On a side note the amount of United and City fans coming out of the woodwork to join in and crucify us is ridiculous. Weve given them fuel to the fire in all honesty.

Although, City fans have no right to tell us how to run a football club since their football club was caught cheating so they can fuck off back to their little holes. Thunderc*nts!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:25:34 PM by Number 7 »
Logged
YWNA

Online norecat

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 11:25:53 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 10:39:34 PM
FSG hit the jackpot when they got Klopp.. God knows - or I probably know - what he thinks now..

beyond belief how the club fucked this up for peanuts; proper tory move..

What's to stop Klopp and the players paying the wages of the furloughed staff out of their own pockets?
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,437
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #861 on: Yesterday at 11:30:51 PM »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 11:25:53 PM
What's to stop Klopp and the players paying the wages of the furloughed staff out of their own pockets?

In terms of the latter, the PFA most likely. In terms of the former, he's already quite a philanthropist.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,564
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #862 on: Yesterday at 11:33:28 PM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:24:00 PM
Im really hoping this is just a mistake and the club reverses the decision tomorrow being a business day.

On a side note the amount of United and City fans coming out of the woodwork to join in and crucify us is ridiculous. Weve given them fuel to the fire in all honesty.

Although, City fans have no right to tell us how to run a football club since their football club was caught cheating so they can fuck off back to their little holes. Thunderc*nts!

Not really arsed and to hell with what anyone else thinks of our club, its what we think that matters most.

This isn't about image or perception, this is about the moral and ethics of their actions, which, they have gotten wrong. The question now is not what they have done, but what will they do next.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #863 on: Yesterday at 11:42:13 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:50:13 PM
Agreed mate. The difference is in employment rights between countries.

Hence the term corporately American as fuck.

Their idea of employment rights is very different to most developed civilised countries. Oh aye we have a number of greedy c*nts too, and its telling that you use one of the very worst examples as a comparison to the actions of our own wonderful owners.

Ashamed and appalled by their actions, but not in the least bit surprised.
 
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,615
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #864 on: Yesterday at 11:46:55 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:33:28 PM
Not really arsed and to hell with what anyone else thinks of our club, its what we think that matters most.

This isn't about image or perception, this is about the moral and ethics of their actions, which, they have gotten wrong. The question now is not what they have done, but what will they do next.

Its about perception AND morals.

The rhetoric has already started. Dominic King with an article out tonight saying if the Premier League season is cancelled and Liverpool are denied their first title since 1990, there will now be no sympathy from neutrals. That shite gets into peoples heads and before you know it will be full throttle propaganda machine.
Logged
YWNA

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #865 on: Today at 12:26:50 AM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:46:55 PM
Its about perception AND morals.

The rhetoric has already started. Dominic King with an article out tonight saying if the Premier League season is cancelled and Liverpool are denied their first title since 1990, there will now be no sympathy from neutrals. That shite gets into peoples heads and before you know it will be full throttle propaganda machine.

Hes right though - why would there be any sympathy for a club behaving in this way?

And 99.9% of people on here would be calling for exactly the same thing if it was Everton or City going for the title, and theyd be having a right giggle doing it too.

Its also very very obvious that this kind of article would follow on from a piece of news like this. Which makes the whole debacle even more brainless and mistifying.

No sympathy here, I for one hope the club gets fucking slaughtered in the press and online for this, because they deserve it. You reap what you sow, and karma is a bitch.

Just goes to show, never underestimate the stupidity and short sightedness of intelligent and well educated billionaires, when they are offered lots of free money, just for treating their staff like shite. Theyll bite your hand off every time.

Amoral, American A-holes, if youll forgive the vernacular.

Against modern football. Yeah right.



Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough
« Reply #866 on: Today at 12:58:56 AM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:46:55 PM
Its about perception AND morals.

The rhetoric has already started. Dominic King with an article out tonight saying if the Premier League season is cancelled and Liverpool are denied their first title since 1990, there will now be no sympathy from neutrals. That shite gets into peoples heads and before you know it will be full throttle propaganda machine.

This is as well silly all round.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 