Well, not quite. As promised to Tubby when he drew the wildcard that would leave him twiddling his thumbs for 90% of the draft, he would be given one final very important choice. Let me use some GIFs to give you an idea what that might be.Tubby now has the power to sabotage any team he wishes and with a snap of his fingers he can make any player he wants to disappear. *poof* they will cease to exist in the draft. No comebacks. Gone forever. I hope you've all been nice to Tubby lately.