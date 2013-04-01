« previous next »
Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 09:16:26 PM »
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 09:13:41 PM
We're going old school!



Your missing these guys - 10 men and a baby



Their underwear is older than Trent- probably less flexible though

« Last Edit: Today at 09:42:55 PM by Trendisdestiny »
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 09:17:05 PM »
Betty how are you keeping on top of all this? You must have a basement the size of David Moyes scouting dungeon! Whiteboards and everything.
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 09:21:20 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 09:16:26 PM
Your missing Tom Selleck - 10 men and a baby

Their underwear is older than Trent- probably less flexible though

Thought about going for Sancho actually, throw another baby in there.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:17:05 PM
Betty how are you keeping on top of all this? You must have a basement the size of David Moyes scouting dungeon! Whiteboards and everything.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 09:21:39 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:17:05 PM
Betty how are you keeping on top of all this? You must have a basement the size of David Moyes scouting dungeon! Whiteboards and everything.

Tubby and I were treated to a few pictures of said basement. Didnt see any whiteboards though...
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 09:22:50 PM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:15:44 PM
ok thanks

Another rookie mistake

OK sir may I have another?

Please walk all over me again by taking my starting CB and best playmaker?


« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:08 PM by Trendisdestiny »
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 09:24:20 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:17:05 PM
Betty how are you keeping on top of all this? You must have a basement the size of David Moyes scouting dungeon! Whiteboards and everything.

Me the last 5 days

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 09:25:34 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 09:22:50 PM
Another rookie mistake

OK sir may I have another?

Please walk all over me again by taking my starting CB and best playmaker?

Rookie


He should've planned for it better by not picking Maradona or Passarella.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 09:27:49 PM »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 09:29:20 PM »
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 09:29:21 PM »
L looking forward to seeing what Betty has in store next
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 09:30:15 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:06:41 PM


Looks good, this Brazil C team
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 09:36:22 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 09:30:15 PM
Looks good, this Brazil C team

Where 1 Brazil teams goes, the next one is not far behind -

« Last Edit: Today at 09:46:25 PM by Trendisdestiny »
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 09:38:07 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:27:49 PM


I really like this team.   If this is any gauge, get ready for what my mate Bobby would say is

Whataboutery?  #unscathedhopiumhaze

« Last Edit: Today at 09:45:07 PM by Trendisdestiny »
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 09:41:24 PM »
Final team.  Thanks for the steals, you guys.

Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 09:42:44 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 09:30:15 PM
Looks good, this Brazil C team

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 09:46:06 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 09:41:24 PM
Final team.  Thanks for the steals, you guys.



Two terrible cheats in your forward line. And Maradona and Suarez too...
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 09:47:11 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 09:38:07 PM
I really like this team.   If this is any gauge, get ready for what my mate Bobby would say is

Whataboutery?  #unscathedhopiumhaze

Thanks Trend.

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 09:52:03 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:46:06 PM
Two terrible cheats in your forward line. And Maradona and Suarez too...

Don't forget everyone's favourite left back.





Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 10:00:29 PM »




Is it really over?

Well, not quite. As promised to Tubby when he drew the wildcard that would leave him twiddling his thumbs for 90% of the draft, he would be given one final very important choice. Let me use some GIFs to give you an idea what that might be.









Tubby now has the power to sabotage any team he wishes and with a snap of his fingers he can make any player he wants to disappear. *poof* they will cease to exist in the draft. No comebacks. Gone forever. I hope you've all been nice to Tubby lately.





"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 10:02:51 PM »
Please don't take Ayala from us Tubby!
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 10:03:30 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:00:29 PM
Tubby now has the power to sabotage any team he wishes and with a snap of his fingers he can make any player he wants to disappear. *poof* they will cease to exist in the draft. No comebacks. Gone forever. I hope you've all been nice to Tubby lately.



Just in case anyone isn't clear, it's a drafter I get to eradicate, not a player on someone's team.  It's one of you.  Gone from this draft forever.

First person to quote this post is immune.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1941 on: Today at 10:07:53 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 10:03:30 PM


Just in case anyone isn't clear, it's a drafter I get to eradicate, not a player on someone's team.  It's one of you.  Gone from this draft forever.

First person to quote this post is immune.
Brilliant!
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 10:08:31 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:51:52 PM
Right, I have spoken to my non-existent assistant manager and deduced there is only one man for this job; step forward Pele. Nedved will naturally like to drift out to the left and Laudrup can roam wherever he wants safe in the knowledge Dani Alves is a one man army down the right hand side.



Rivera, oh, oh
Rivera, oh, oh, oh, oh
He comes from Italy...
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 10:10:30 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 10:03:30 PM


Just in case anyone isn't clear, it's a drafter I get to eradicate, not a player on someone's team.  It's one of you.  Gone from this draft forever.

First person to quote this post is immune.

:lmao

I love you Tubby. I knew you were the best guy for this job.

Can't wait to see which drafter you eradicate from RAWK. I've even okayed it with the mods to make it happen.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1944 on: Today at 10:11:02 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:10:30 PM
:lmao

I love you Tubby. I knew you were the best guy for this job.

Can't wait to see which drafter you eradicate from RAWK. I've even okayed it with the mods to make it happen.

Oh it's from RAWK?  This changes everything (for Samie).
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 10:13:30 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:10:30 PM
:lmao

I love you Tubby. I knew you were the best guy for this job.

Can't wait to see which drafter you eradicate from RAWK. I've even okayed it with the mods to make it happen.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 10:18:13 PM »
Just wondering, how do people feel about Big Trouble In Little China?  I'm sure you'd all agree it's easily the greatest movie of all time?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 10:20:24 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 09:41:24 PM
Final team.  Thanks for the steals, you guys.



How do you sleep, Tubs?

...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 10:23:06 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 10:18:13 PM
Just wondering, how do people feel about Big Trouble In Little China?  I'm sure you'd all agree it's easily the greatest movie of all time?

I think we've literally scared everyone into not commenting on this thread.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 10:24:02 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:23:06 PM
I think we've literally scared everyone into not commenting on this thread.

I'm not making a decision till tomorrow, so everyone has time to bargain for their life or offer up sacrifices.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1950 on: Today at 10:24:25 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on Today at 10:20:24 PM
How do you sleep, Tubs?


No way Bobby, its my turn!  I am the chosen one!




Let's not delay this.

Stubby, Tubby, or whatver they call you "round these parts" ---- your theft will not be forgiven.  Go ahead and get your 12 reindeer ready.



Stubbs, you can


« Last Edit: Today at 10:26:47 PM by Trendisdestiny »
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1951 on: Today at 10:25:25 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 10:24:02 PM
I'm not making a decision till tomorrow, so everyone has time to bargain for their life or offer up sacrifices.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6RN09zYiQAc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6RN09zYiQAc</a>
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1952 on: Today at 10:27:05 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:23:06 PM
I think we've literally scared everyone into not commenting on this thread.


...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1953 on: Today at 10:27:48 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 10:24:02 PM
I'm not making a decision till tomorrow, so everyone has time to bargain for their life or offer up sacrifices.

THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1954 on: Today at 10:30:27 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 10:24:02 PM
I'm not making a decision till tomorrow, so everyone has time to bargain for their life or offer up sacrifices.

Take your time. I'll have a chat with the mods again and see if we can make it two drafters. Maybe a certain duo.

"

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1955 on: Today at 10:37:21 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:30:27 PM
Take your time. I'll have a chat with the mods again and see if we can make it two drafters. Maybe a certain duo.



Which ones Samie...
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1956 on: Today at 10:44:33 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on Today at 10:37:21 PM
Which ones Samie...

Let's face it, he's not "the brain".
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #1957 on: Today at 10:56:08 PM »
Prof has asked me many times over the years If I'm pondering what he's pondering. NARPH!
