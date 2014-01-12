« previous next »
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1840 on: Today at 07:06:19 PM
Betty Blue

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1841 on: Today at 07:08:43 PM
Double post to avoid it getting lost over the page -





Did you really think it would be that easy?

Now that you've all so kindly listed the players you don't want to be stolen, I am happy to reveal that Gerry and Tubby can now steal one additional player from the list below. Also, what wasn't mentioned previously is that each of these 3 steals must come from a different position (1 x attacker, 1 x midfielder or winger, 1 defender or keeper), so make sure that still applies guys. No other restrictions apply other than you both not being able to steal from the same team this round. But you are able to steal from anyone you already stole from last round. Namaste.

Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:49:10 PM
Argentina - Maradona & Messi
Brazil - Pele & Garrincha
England - Gerrard & Moore
France - Zidane & Thuram
Germany - Beckenbauer & G. Muller
Holland - Cruyff & Van Basten
Italy - Maldini & Baresi
Spain - Xavi & Iniesta
Central European alliance - C. Ronaldo & Eusebio
The Eastern Bloc - Puskas & Hagi
The rest of the UK - Dalglish & Souness
The Latin American African Asian Oceanic Alliance - Best & Barnes
Wildcard 1/Brazil 2 - Ronaldo & Ronaldinho
Wildcard 2/Arg-Ita - Di Stefano & Redondo

The pick order will go Steal 1: Tubby, Steal 2: Gerry. Please both post your decisions in this thread here. Maybe with a picture of said player if you can be arsed.




Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1842 on: Today at 07:10:16 PM


Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1843 on: Today at 07:15:32 PM
Fear not Hazell, your team is not on my hitlist this time...
deFacto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1844 on: Today at 07:18:16 PM
I'm confirming the protection of Ronaldo and Ronaldinho

Betty you evil genius
Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1845 on: Today at 07:20:01 PM
Can I change my protection?
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1846 on: Today at 07:20:21 PM
Whats going on? We cant protect anyone can we?
deFacto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1847 on: Today at 07:20:57 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:20:21 PM
Whats going on?

We're being fckd before Ze germans get here
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1848 on: Today at 07:21:16 PM
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:20:01 PM
Can I change my protection?

There is no protection, except Tubby and I cannot pick from the same team in this round of steals and I can only select a forward, he a midfielder. That's it. Sit and suffer.
Prof

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1849 on: Today at 07:21:18 PM
Can I just check my understanding...

They choose one more player each from the protected list, but can't pick an additional defender as they've already chosen defenders?
Trendisdestiny

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1850 on: Today at 07:21:39 PM
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:20:01 PM
Can I change my protection?

Its a little late after insertion mate....








Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1851 on: Today at 07:21:55 PM
Quote from: Prof on Today at 07:21:18 PM
Can I just check my understanding...

They choose one more player each from the protected list, but can't pick an additional defender as they've already chosen defenders?

Affirmative.
Betty Blue

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1852 on: Today at 07:24:22 PM
Quote from: Prof on Today at 07:21:18 PM
Can I just check my understanding...

They choose one more player each from the protected list, but can't pick an additional defender as they've already chosen defenders?

Yes, by some miracle you've got off scott free.
Logged


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1853 on: Today at 07:25:29 PM
You say miracle, I say we're a couple of steps ahead of everyone. I did tells ya.  8)
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1854 on: Today at 07:27:58 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:15:32 PM
Fear not Hazell, your team is not on my hitlist this time...

Thanks, although I reckon I'll be on tubby's shitlist, purely out of spite.
Logged


Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1855 on: Today at 07:32:43 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:25:29 PM
You say miracle, I say we're a couple of steps ahead of everyone. I did tells ya.  8)

Tubby and I knew this was coming. It's more of a reflection on the rest of your team not being up to much and only Simeone would waste a pick on a defender when there's that much attacking and midfield talent waiting to be picked.
Logged

Prof

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1856 on: Today at 07:35:09 PM
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1857 on: Today at 07:35:22 PM
The road to perfection goes through preparation, you my friend are not prepared.  8)
Prof

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1858 on: Today at 07:37:57 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:32:43 PM
Tubby and I knew this was coming. It's more of a reflection on the rest of your team not being up to much and only Simeone would waste a pick on a defender when there's that much attacking and midfield talent waiting to be picked.
Which is why we protected the best two defenders of all time

Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1859 on: Today at 07:38:48 PM
Quote from: Prof on Today at 07:37:57 PM
Which is why we protected the best two defenders of all time



By default. Who else were you going to protect? Benetti?
Logged

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1860 on: Today at 07:40:11 PM
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1861 on: Today at 07:41:51 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:38:48 PM
By default. Who else were you going to protect? Benetti?

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1862 on: Today at 07:48:20 PM
The beauty of the drafters on here is that (hopefully) theyre all a bunch of c*nts like myself and wont vote for Prof and Samie regardless of whether they think they have a strong side or not.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1863 on: Today at 07:49:51 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:48:20 PM
The beauty of the drafters on here is that (hopefully) theyre all a bunch of c*nts like myself and wont vote for Prof and Samie regardless of whether they think they have a strong side or not.

Bitterness never looked good on you darling.
Max_powers

  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1864 on: Today at 07:50:59 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:48:20 PM
The beauty of the drafters on here is that (hopefully) theyre all a bunch of c*nts like myself and wont vote for Prof and Samie regardless of whether they think they have a strong side or not.

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1865 on: Today at 07:56:22 PM
Dearest Maxwell isolation is getting to you in deepest, darkest Canada. The Sasquatch isn't real my dearest friend you're seeing things much like you're "seeing" our team as shit.
Stubby!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1866 on: Today at 07:56:40 PM
So Betty has confirmed to me during our private draft discussions that number 10s, players like Maradona or Cruyff, for example, can fall under the midfield pick.

Just FYI.
Logged


Prof

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1867 on: Today at 07:57:15 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:48:20 PM
The beauty of the drafters on here is that (hopefully) theyre all a bunch of c*nts like myself and wont vote for Prof and Samie regardless of whether they think they have a strong side or not.
I didn't expect a vote regardless... Our team is shite!
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1868 on: Today at 07:58:50 PM
Quote from: Prof on Today at 07:57:15 PM
I didn't expect a vote regardless... Our team is shite!

It's hardly surprising when you allowed a competition winner to tag along. I hope you have learned a valuable lesson.
Betty Blue

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1869 on: Today at 07:59:37 PM
Quote from: Prof on Today at 07:57:15 PM
I didn't expect a vote regardless... Our team is shite!

And that's being optimistic.
Logged


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1870 on: Today at 08:04:24 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:58:50 PM
It's hardly surprising when you allowed a competition winner to tag along. I hope you have learned a valuable lesson.
>:(

Say's the 1x Draft Champion.

Moi is 3x, THREE TIMES!
