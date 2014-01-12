Argentina - Maradona & MessiBrazil - Pele & GarrinchaEngland - Gerrard & MooreFrance - Zidane & ThuramGermany - Beckenbauer & G. MullerHolland - Cruyff & Van BastenItaly - Maldini & BaresiSpain - Xavi & IniestaCentral European alliance - C. Ronaldo & EusebioThe Eastern Bloc - Puskas & HagiThe rest of the UK - Dalglish & SounessThe Latin American African Asian Oceanic Alliance - Best & BarnesWildcard 1/Brazil 2 - Ronaldo & RonaldinhoWildcard 2/Arg-Ita - Di Stefano & RedondoThe pick order will go Steal 1: Tubby, Steal 2: Gerry. Please both post your decisions in this thread here. Maybe with a picture of said player if you can be arsed.
people like big dick nick.
Whats going on?
Can I change my protection?
You are my hero Prof.
Can I just check my understanding...They choose one more player each from the protected list, but can't pick an additional defender as they've already chosen defenders?
Fear not Hazell, your team is not on my hitlist this time...
You say miracle, I say we're a couple of steps ahead of everyone. I did tells ya.
Affirmative.
Tubby and I knew this was coming. It's more of a reflection on the rest of your team not being up to much and only Simeone would waste a pick on a defender when there's that much attacking and midfield talent waiting to be picked.
Which is why we protected the best two defenders of all time
By default. Who else were you going to protect? Benetti?
The beauty of the drafters on here is that (hopefully) theyre all a bunch of c*nts like myself and wont vote for Prof and Samie regardless of whether they think they have a strong side or not.
I didn't expect a vote regardless... Our team is shite!
It's hardly surprising when you allowed a competition winner to tag along. I hope you have learned a valuable lesson.
