I assume that you have protected Di Stefano and Redondo. I am ok with that.
So they have an hour to steal?
Hey brother, we know how you feel! Its a flesh wound - youll get over itTime heals most betrayals
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
I wouldn't worry about it happening again, no one would willingly choose any of your players
Tubby's line-up is beastly! I should've been the one stealing players off him FFS Neeskens & Effenberg in midfield with that Liverpool trio up front...
people like big dick nick.
Thanks, bud. Your kind words will be remembered.
The one plus point of having a weaker side is there should be less disruption here!
I don't think these are swaps. So if you lost a player you have to replace him with someone else, not coming from gerry or stub man
The Final CurtainForget swapsies, it's time to get to the nitty gritty. It's time for STEALS.
Oh and all the best Pavel. We had a few laughs, a few tears but I knew in my heart of hearts it was never going to last.
For my first steal, I'm taking someone to form the Liverpool front line that could've been. Swapping out Aguero for Salah. Couldn't resist it, Suarez, Mane and Salah up top is way too tantalising.
