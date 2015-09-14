Forget swapsies, it's time to get to the nitty gritty. It's time for STEALS.Although I think both Gerry and Tubby have done pretty great with what they could find in the bargain bin, they were still dealt a duff hand. So they deserve something extra from me. Even more so since neither of them kicked up a fuss about it. So here's what's going to happen now -Both Tubby and Gerry will get two steals each from any of the final teams above. BUT each of these teams will be allowed to protect TWO players and make them unpickable. For ease I am going to suggest who these two players should be for each team, but you all have ONE HOUR to come in here and tell me if you want to change who you're protecting.Furthermore, once a team has had a player stolen from they are immune from any more steals from either Gerry or Tubby.Argentina - Maradona & MessiBrazil - Pele & GarrinchaEngland - Gerrard & MooreFrance - Zidane & HenryGermany - Beckenbauer & G. MullerHolland - Cruyff & Van BastenItaly - Maldini & BaggioSpain - Xavi & IniestaCentral European alliance - C. Ronaldo & EusebioThe Eastern Bloc - Puskas & HagiThe rest of the UK - Dalglish & SounessThe Latin American African Asian Oceanic Alliance - Best & BarnesWildcard 1/Brazil 2 - Ronaldo & RonaldinhoWildcard 2/Arg-Ita - Di Stefano & RedondoThe pick order will go Steal 1: Tubby, Steal 2: Gerry, Steal 3: Tubby, Steal 4: Gerry. Please both post your decisions in this thread here. Maybe with a picture of said player if you can be arsed.