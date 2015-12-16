« previous next »
Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1520 on: Today at 05:15:07 PM
can't be calling it a Scouse armada when you got a Manc powder sniffer and I've been bald since birth Charlton in your ranks
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1521 on: Today at 05:15:22 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:08:11 PM
This is true, I do have a no 'Grade A Bellend' policy and it would be a shame to upset that. With Thuram at the opposite end of that spectrum, I wonder if he'd be interested in the Auld Alliance? *Nudge nudge Betty.



Hands off! I don't have good fullback options as it is.



I don't even know if this is good or not at this point.
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1522 on: Today at 05:15:46 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:08:11 PM
I thought that too, updated team posted.

You should probably take a look one post above  ;)  (over the page now)
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1523 on: Today at 05:17:33 PM
Really like that team, Durl.
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1524 on: Today at 05:18:35 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:59:02 PM


The Spanish Armada

Since the discovery that Uruguayanese is not a language, the shared dialect of Spanish has encouraged a number of free agents from Spain to nip over to Team Trend's headquarters to enjoy the party life with Best, Samie's cousin, and Son. After continued distress calls about lack of fullbacks, huge swathes of them have congregated on a special party boat dubbed the Benwhoti? after an Italian footballer noone has ever heard of.

Camacho, Gordillo, Arbeloa, Sergi, Ferrer, Salgado, Alberto Moreno, Joaquin, Josemi, and Antonio Barragan are all at your service now. They have also brought Fabio Aurelio, Abidal, and Marcelo with them from La Liga, as well as kidnapping Italian wingback Bruno Conti.... though upon realising he wasn't a wingback he was thrown overboard.




A number of Spanish options at left back/mid and one right-winger if we are thinking about the same Joaquin and Ferrer at RB

Here's how I rank the options provided

LB                                                            RB                          RW
1.  Marcelo/Camacho                      1. Ferrer/Arbeloa     1. Joaquin                             
2.  Abidal/Aurelio                           2. Salgado
3.  Sergi

Not really having Barragan, Moreno, or Josemi...

Bobby, if it is me, I think we go with Marcelo or Camacho at LB definitely.  Even though Camacho has won a lot and considered to be Spain's best left back by many -- would rather have a Brazilian but I wonder what everyone thinks about this....

Two reasons --- attack, attack, attack -- actually getting a LB means we can change formation and he might phone his friend Dani Alves to play RB for us...  Ferrer was Spain's best right back but Salgado has a bit more bite ---- again would be curious to see what others think.

No go on Joaquin --- as there may be changes to formation.   Arbeloa is a good shout and him and Aurelio would be fun, but I do think the class of this Party Boat haul is the left back and possibility of him talking to Dani Alves to join if that is even a possiblity.

What does everyone think?


Option #1





Option #2

« Last Edit: Today at 05:45:39 PM by Trendisdestiny »
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1525 on: Today at 05:18:38 PM
Quote from: Durlmints on Today at 05:15:22 PM


Hands off! I don't have good fullback options as it is.



I don't even know if this is good or not at this point.

I'd be tempted to swap Benzema out for Pires and then switch Henry back up front. Don't listen to Robbie's trolling. He's fine up top as a lone striker with the support he's get from your other three forwards.

I don't rate Benzema all that highly though, so I might be biased.
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1526 on: Today at 05:20:33 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 05:15:07 PM
can't be calling it a Scouse armada when you got a Manc powder sniffer and I've been bald since birth Charlton in your ranks

Wasn't Ferdinand a Liverpool fan as a kid? That's good enough for me :D

Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 05:15:00 PM
Really like that team, Luis.

Cheers, although you should probably be congratulating Betty at this stage ;D
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1527 on: Today at 05:25:02 PM
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 05:20:33 PM
Cheers, although you should probably be congratulating Betty at this stage ;D

This draft is just one big fuck off personal drafting session for me. The sooner you all realise that the better  ;D 

There's also a reason for everything I do. Dani Alves for example has to remain available for the wildcards, as does Laudrup and several others I stole from other teams.
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1528 on: Today at 05:26:29 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:15:46 PM
You should probably take a look one post above  ;)  (over the page now)

Which one?
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1529 on: Today at 05:28:49 PM
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1530 on: Today at 05:31:03 PM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 05:18:35 PM
A number of Spanish options at left back/mid and one right-winger if we are thinking about the same Joaquin and Ferrer at RB

Here's how I rank the options provided

LB                                                            RB                          RW
1.  Marcelo/Camacho                      1. Ferrer/Arbeloa     1. Joaquin                             
2.  Abidal/Aurelio                           2. Salgado
3.  Sergi

Not really having Barragan, Moreno, or Josemi...

Bobby, if it is me, I think we go with Marcelo or Camacho at LB definitely.  Even though Camacho has won a lot and considered to be Spain's best left back by many -- would rather have a Brazilian but I wonder what everyone thinks about this....

Two reasons --- attack, attack, attack -- actually getting a LB means we can change formation and he might phone his friend Dani Alves to play RB for us...  Ferrer was Spain's best right back but Salgado has a bit more bite ---- again would be curious to see what others think.

No go on Joaquin --- as there may be changes to formation.   Arbeloa is a good should and him and Aurelio would be fun, but I do think the class of this Party Boat haul is the left back and possibility of him talking to Dani Alves to join if that is even a possiblity.

What does everyone think?


Option #1





Option #2



Not a fan of either. The defence looks great now but the midfield balance is way off. Two attacking mids + Vidal is too attacking. Vidal was always a great tackler but his positioning is not great, he always excelled when given freedom to win the ball further up the field.
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1531 on: Today at 05:32:18 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:18:38 PM
I'd be tempted to swap Benzema out for Pires and then switch Henry back up front. Don't listen to Robbie's trolling. He's fine up top as a lone striker with the support he's get from your other three forwards.

I don't rate Benzema all that highly though, so I might be biased.

Like so?

Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 05:17:33 PM
Really like that team, Durl.

Cheers mate! Is this a genuine appraisal or a political one?  ;D

Either way I'll take it over Samie's disgraceful and tasteless smearing of Thierry.
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1532 on: Today at 05:34:43 PM
You mean Terry ? My Irish mates don't like him very much.
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1533 on: Today at 05:35:48 PM
Quote from: Durlmints on Today at 05:32:18 PM
Cheers mate! Is this a genuine appraisal or a political one?  ;D

I'm not as high on Pires at Betty, but both versions look good to me.
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1534 on: Today at 05:41:22 PM
Is this the appropriate point to raise the fact that we had our right back stolen and replaced with a centre back?  :wave
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Buildin
Reply #1535 on: Today at 05:42:02 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:59:03 PM




Nedved discovers Scottish lineage (pictured above besides Samie's cousin ) and will now join up with Team Hazell and The Rest of the UK.



In a completely unrelated story, Platini has been caught up in second scandal this time forging passports for wantaway footballers. As punishment he will now be condemned to the German national team. That's assuming Insole Petrol will even have him.



Our third story of the day sees Billy Liddell parachute in to offer aid to the Anglo-Liverpudlian Alliance, after Hazell inexplicably overlooked him.



And in our final breaking story, Samuel Eto'o has been found stowed away on the Spanish party boat making himself available to Mr Destiny (pictured above with his Son) and his band of lunatics.

Fake passports and Egyptian mistresses aside, the German team will welcome Platini with open arms. Who misses out is a big question
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1536 on: Today at 05:47:43 PM
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1537 on: Today at 05:48:38 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:25:02 PM
This draft is just one big fuck off personal drafting session for me. The sooner you all realise that the better  ;D 

There's also a reason for everything I do. Dani Alves for example has to remain available for the wildcards, as does Laudrup and several others I stole from other teams.

yes, we know... if only there was a movie western that encapsulates the resistance?

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1538 on: Today at 05:50:59 PM


With most teams completed or as near to as possible with the ongoing carnage, it's time to move onto the nitty gritty.



I can now finally give Gerry his moment to shine and build his team. His secret mission is to put together an 11 from 11 out of the remaining unpicked players from each of the core countries (pre-fuckening).

He's also welcome to pick up talents who have been lost in action for other nations such as Rummenigge, Breitner, Rijkaard, Neeskens, Laudrup, Ibra etc. But unfortunately Suarez remains in custody. If unsure about who has been drafted into which teams (it's getting extremely incestuous, I know) then just run it past me.



Good luck  :wave
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1539 on: Today at 05:52:33 PM
Quote from: Prof on Today at 05:41:22 PM
Is this the appropriate point to raise the fact that we had our right back stolen and replaced with a centre back?  :wave

You wanna trade Baresi for Bergomi? Offer is on the table.  ;D
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1540 on: Today at 05:53:07 PM
Quote from: Prof on Today at 05:41:22 PM
Is this the appropriate point to raise the fact that we had our right back stolen and replaced with a centre back?  :wave

Samie said you were prepared.  What kind of preparation did you do?



I know Samie can be a pain in the arse, but hemorrhoids are no way to go through a draft SON.
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1541 on: Today at 05:54:10 PM
Chased some chickens, lifted some logs and did cross country running in the snow.
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1542 on: Today at 05:54:16 PM
At this point I've no idea exactly who's still available and who isn't, so I'll make it up and we'll go from there ;D
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1543 on: Today at 05:54:54 PM
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:52:33 PM
You wanna trade Baresi for Bergomi? Offer is on the table.  ;D
You had your chance

I'll swap Bergomi for Ayala if you like?
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1544 on: Today at 05:57:30 PM
Quote from: Prof on Today at 05:54:54 PM
You had your chance

I'll swap Bergomi for Ayala if you like?

It's all good. No thanks on the trade.
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1545 on: Today at 05:58:52 PM
Max you won;t get anywhere in life if you don't negotiate. Our offer still stands, we'll have back Bergomi and you take back the Argie.
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1546 on: Today at 06:02:34 PM
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:31:03 PM
Not a fan of either. The defence looks great now but the midfield balance is way off. Two attacking mids + Vidal is too attacking. Vidal was always a great tackler but his positioning is not great, he always excelled when given freedom to win the ball further up the field.

Probably should ask Fowler Complex what he thinks.  Not convinced by the rookie.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-TRjR7vzMhA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-TRjR7vzMhA</a>
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1547 on: Today at 06:04:15 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:58:52 PM
Max you won;t get anywhere in life if you don't negotiate. Our offer still stands, we'll have back Bergomi and you take back the Argie.

You can have Kuffour for Ayala boys...   :lmao
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1548 on: Today at 06:04:33 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:58:52 PM
Max you won;t get anywhere in life if you don't negotiate. Our offer still stands, we'll have back Bergomi and you take back the Argie.
Have you no self respect ?
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #1549 on: Today at 06:05:00 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:58:52 PM
Max you won;t get anywhere in life if you don't negotiate. Our offer still stands, we'll have back Bergomi and you take back the Argie.

I don't need to get anywhere in life. I am happy where I am.
