



The Spanish Armada



Since the discovery that Uruguayanese is not a language, the shared dialect of Spanish has encouraged a number of free agents from Spain to nip over to Team Trend's headquarters to enjoy the party life with Best, Samie's cousin, and Son. After continued distress calls about lack of fullbacks, huge swathes of them have congregated on a special party boat dubbed the Benwhoti? after an Italian footballer noone has ever heard of.



Camacho, Gordillo, Arbeloa, Sergi, Ferrer, Salgado, Alberto Moreno, Joaquin, Josemi, and Antonio Barragan are all at your service now. They have also brought Fabio Aurelio, Abidal, and Marcelo with them from La Liga, as well as kidnapping Italian wingback Bruno Conti.... though upon realising he wasn't a wingback he was thrown overboard.









A number of Spanish options at left back/mid and one right-winger if we are thinking about the same Joaquin and Ferrer at RBHere's how I rank the options providedLB RB RW1. Marcelo/Camacho 1. Ferrer/Arbeloa 1. Joaquin2. Abidal/Aurelio 2. Salgado3. SergiNot really having Barragan, Moreno, or Josemi...Bobby, if it is me, I think we go with Marcelo or Camacho at LB definitely. Even though Camacho has won a lot and considered to be Spain's best left back by many -- would rather have a Brazilian but I wonder what everyone thinks about this....Two reasons --- attack, attack, attack -- actually getting a LB means we can change formation and he might phone his friend Dani Alves to play RB for us... Ferrer was Spain's best right back but Salgado has a bit more bite ---- again would be curious to see what others think.No go on Joaquin --- as there may be changes to formation. Arbeloa is a good shout and him and Aurelio would be fun, but I do think the class of this Party Boat haul is the left back and possibility of him talking to Dani Alves to join if that is even a possiblity.What does everyone think?Option #1Option #2