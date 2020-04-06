Snip



I think you might have taken my reply a bit too seriously apologies for that.There is very little I disagree with in a lot of what you've said.Here's the thing thoughEvery player in our team is hugely versatile, and the diagram of a team is pretty arbitrary as it indicates a general position of the player, not how they'll play or how it changes on and off the ball.When we picked our initial team, we tried to make it as Italian as we could in its style. Built on defense, patience in possession, a blend of shithousery and technique and a nod to the classic sweeper role that was so big in their glory days. (We also tried to second guess what Betty had in store and thought we would lose some players and have to go back to the free transfer market which is the real reason we only took Maldini and not FachettiThere was no comment at all about how we'd done that and built a platform for the three forwards to do their thing. I thought we'd get a lot of love for creating a team that would get the best out of Baggio and Del Piero, but it's very difficult to show on a formation diagram that the three of them would have been very fluid with total licence created by the platform behind them.Losing Bergomi has spoilt the flexibility of our back line. That's why we have thought let's go with a back three. The point you made about space behind our midfield also misses that all three of them played in defensive and orthodox midfield roles and would assume different roles in this setup during the game. All three were complete midfielders.In hindsight Benetti was too unknown on here, but as I said before, that's one of the fun things about a draft. I've learned a lot about players I'd never previously heard of researching them for teams on here. Now we have lost Pirlo, we're a bit midfield heavy, but another reason we made the formation switch. Our team is now crying out for Rivera (as a 10, not as a winger) as a replacement for any of the CMs but we aren't allowed to go back into the market.Anyway, we'll no doubt have more carnage occur today and tomorrow so our current team is likely to change again before we're out.