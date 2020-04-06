« previous next »
Cisse and Rieira played in Greece too. Crikey. and Macheda. Forgot all about that prick.
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Yesterday at 11:44:46 PM
Old School Sonshine!  I like it little darlin....  Ke has a left peg too -- could really work, its alright.

Let start the procession first and lets put a call into Jamie Webster see if can whip up something

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hlz7BSxc_FU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hlz7BSxc_FU</a>

Son and Ke Son (no relation to the battle of Khe San)

Or Gerry...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p9G_0hplf_w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p9G_0hplf_w</a>
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:03:05 AM
Cisse and Rieira played in Greece too. Crikey. and Macheda. Forgot all about that prick.

Christian Karembeu as well. And the hipster's dream, Zlatko Zahovic!
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on Today at 08:09:56 AM
Or Gerry...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p9G_0hplf_w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p9G_0hplf_w</a>

I never sang that, mate.
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 05:57:22 AM


There we go. Always a risk adding a bald to proceedings, but Stam and The Virgil are about as fast and dominant a centre back pairing as you can get.

Also fixed Cruyff's number, because the guys playing Maldini as a fucking winger were mad about that.

You seemed to have missed the part where Rijkaard was banned from your team? Due to your negligence, you have now lost Seedorf as well.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 01:26:17 AM
Snip                     
I think you might have taken my reply a bit too seriously apologies for that.

There is very little I disagree with in a lot of what you've said.

Here's the thing though

Every player in our team is hugely versatile, and the diagram of a team is pretty arbitrary as it indicates a general position of the player, not how they'll play or how it changes on and off the ball.

When we picked our initial team, we tried to make it as Italian as we could in its style.  Built on defense, patience in possession, a blend of shithousery and technique and a nod to the classic sweeper role that was so big in their glory days.  (We also tried to second guess what Betty had in store and thought we would lose some players and have to go back to the free transfer market which is the real reason we only took Maldini and not Fachetti  ;D)

There was no comment at all about how we'd done that and built a platform for the three forwards to do their thing.  I thought we'd get a lot of love for creating a team that would get the best out of Baggio and Del Piero, but it's very difficult to show on a formation diagram that the three of them would have been very fluid with total licence created by the platform behind them.

Losing Bergomi has spoilt the flexibility of our back line.  That's why we have thought let's go with a back three.  The point you made about space behind our midfield also misses that all three of them played in defensive and orthodox midfield roles and would assume different roles in this setup during the game.  All three were complete midfielders.

In hindsight Benetti was too unknown on here, but as I said before, that's one of the fun things about a draft.  I've learned a lot about players I'd never previously heard of researching them for teams on here.  Now we have lost Pirlo, we're a bit midfield heavy, but another reason we made the formation switch.  Our team is now crying out for Rivera (as a 10, not as a winger) as a replacement for any of the CMs but we aren't allowed to go back into the market.

Anyway, we'll no doubt have more carnage occur today and tomorrow so our current team is likely to change again before we're out.
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 08:43:28 AM
Christian Karembeu as well. And the hipster's dream, Zlatko Zahovic!

Saviola and Giovanni too. You could make a half decent cast offs team out of this but its hardly like being able to steal Best or Baresi.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:07:39 AM
Saviola and Giovanni too. You could make a half decent cast offs team out of this but its hardly like being able to steal Best or Baresi.

Think Rivaldo & Essien is probably the way to go. Yaya Toure would be great as well, but I don't see how you could squeeze him into your team alongside Rivaldo and the players you already have.
The Hangover

In a bizarre turnaround, apparently Best went out on a massive bender last night to celebrate his move to team England and somehow woke up in South America with a Tiger, Heung-Min Son, a missing tooth, and no memory of the night before. Using clues to retrace their steps, the duo travel to a hospital where they discover they were drugged with Rohypnol causing their memory loss, and that they went to the hospital from a chapel the previous night. At the chapel, they learn that Son married Samie's cousin, despite being in a long-term relationship with his domineering and philandering boyfriend Prof. Outside the chapel, the duo are attacked by gangsters saying they are looking for someone. They flee and track down Samie's cousin. While driving the Mercedes, they discover a naked American named Mr. Destiny in the trunk. Mr Destiny jumps out of the trunk, beats the duo up with a crowbar and flees....



The rest is a bit foggy, but long story short Best has decided after having so much fun to stick around in South America with Son, Samie's cousin, and the tiger. Citing his years playing in the US as some of his favourite, the lunatic that he is he also can't wait to work with manager Trend.

That also means that the Anglo-Liverpudlian alliance are a left winger short thanks to Barnes' simultaneous departure. Whoops.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

This is all Heung-min Son's doing, I'm sure of it!

How am I going to explain to Frank Skinner and Big Shaq that if Trend hadn't tried to crowbar Son into his team at left back, they'd still have Georgie Best in their boy band?!
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 08:46:11 AM


Now you're talking my language.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:38:44 AM
Now you're talking my language.

Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:41:43 AM
Are you aware of this, mate?

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345134.msg17131033#msg17131033

I am now, although I've already shunted one morally repugnant player in Giggs, I don't know if I should abandon those morals to have Platini in my team :P
It's all gone downhill for us since Platini got caught up in that corruption scandal. He was my man on the inside!

Oh well, at least we still have Salah (famous last words ;D ).
Oh dear. A rift has developed within the Eastern Bloc between the Serbs (FYR) and the Croats. Apparently an argument broke out when Davor Suker (pissed off that he didn't even get namechecked) sneaked into the dressing rooms and planted a 'FCUKYR' t-shirt in Vasovic's kit bag. This led to Modric joking that it was Serbia's fault for starting the war to which Vidic responded in kind by throwing a punch at him, which missed and instead knocked out Nedved.



Yashin managed to calm his troops by pointing out the dark past of the Soviet Union and quoting Rocky IV "If I can change and you can change, everybody can change!". This seems to have mended the rift, but unfortunately Nedved remains on the treatment table and may not be available for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, Modric - wracked with guilt for ducking Vidic's punch - sits by his bedside and is also unavailable for selection. Even if he were to recover, it is thought that both men would refuse to play with either Vasovic or Vidic after what happened.

This means Lastrador will have to find replacements in his first 11 for Nedved and Modric now.

Quote from: Lastrador on April  6, 2020, 06:48:10 PM

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:45:20 AM
I never sang that, mate.

Yeah, you were pre Cavern, I believe
What is Son doing in that position?  Barnes has at least played in centre mid, maybe swap them round?
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 10:47:06 AM
What is Son doing in that position?  Barnes has at least played in centre mid, maybe swap them round?

I think its time for Bobby to get all Genesis on his team:

McGrain was a right back, Hazell. Could potentially play him and Bale as attacking fullbacks?
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 10:54:26 AM
McGrain was a right back, Hazell. Could potentially play him and Bale as attacking fullbacks?

Good shout but Bale + full back doesn't go well together :P

Gone with this:

Good choice of goalkeeper, Hazell
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:03:49 AM
Good shout but Bale + full back doesn't go well together :P

Gone with this:



That formation is straight out of the Trend playbook  ;D

Tricky to fit Dalglish & Platini into the same line-up. Could you turn it into a 532 maybe? Can't remember exactly what your previous XI looked like and which players you have at your disposal.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:45:43 PM
Good choice of goalkeeper, Hazell

Have you never heard of Harold Keeper? He's world class. He has 6 nicknames:"Flying Horse", "The Cat, "Phil", "Keeps" and "Gloves". He speaks 18 languages, so his communication with his defense is brilliant. His footwork his compared to some of the best, like Paul Jones and Diego Cavlieri. He has such a long throw, his missus has to wear a baseball mitt. He's actually well known for his mutton chops he sported throughout his career.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:48:51 AM
You seemed to have missed the part where Rijkaard was banned from your team? Due to your negligence, you have now lost Seedorf as well.

Lolol I thought it was Koeman.
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:49:30 PM
Have you never heard of Harold Keeper? He's world class. He has 6 nicknames:"Flying Horse", "The Cat, "Phil", "Keeps" and "Gloves". He speaks 18 languages, so his communication with his defense is brilliant. His footwork his compared to some of the best, like Paul Jones and Diego Cavlieri. He has such a long throw, his missus has to wear a baseball mitt. He's actually well known for his mutton chops he sported throughout his career.

I must be getting mixed up with another Keeper because I thought his nickname was Buck.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:52:35 AM
I think its time for Bobby to get all Genesis on his team:



- Secret Agent Son!!!!

Son is so multifunctional that during his off time, he offers himself up to the Korean military.  https://edition.cnn.com/2020/04/06/football/son-heung-min-south-korea-military-service-tottenham-spt-intl/index.html



Born out of a footy laboratory using the soccer gods best known technology/training/In Vitro procedures of the time, Son is South Korea's first 6 million won man. 

Little known is the fact that Son's DNA matches a paternal helix from Lee Nak Hoon.   He has been constructed to make the world better.

It is little wonder that Won Son regularly flies planes, goes on maneuvers for club and country, works on hand to hand combat and does secret spy missions. 

Removing a tooth is a nice custom used by the secret Korean police to show good faith in a world of treachery but Son has prepared his entire life for the fight.   

Son is comfortable being the scapegoat for many a footy fan or a rogue government seeking refuge from the rigours of scrutiny. 



Now, that Son is back in Korea for a short stint working with Special OPs, I think we might observe a day of Heung-Min Mania as he may not be the Fortunate Son....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/40JmEj0_aVM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/40JmEj0_aVM</a>
