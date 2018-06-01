What are you on about?



It's a lopsided 3-5-2 with an attacking RWB and a defensive LWB.



We made the diagram all symmetrical because lopsided formations don't seem to get the love they deserve.



Do you prefer it looking like this?







First, let me be clear. Youhave a lovely team -- all bullshit aside.Second, 3-5-2 is a system that Maldini would not play in unless he was the left sided CB --- he is one of the, if not the, greatest ever left backs and can play wingback in 5-3-2 but he is not an outside middie in 3-5-2 (that's why Gerrence was talking about altitude sickness).Third, Conti is an impressive selection at outside right, but I tend to agree with VivaBG that Rivera could have played there more effectively --- which would allow you to play Conti on the outside left midfield (and since he is left footed, it would not be a huge transition) - I know he did not play there, but if truth be told (both Conti and Rivera could be effective on either flank or in the middle) - they were this good. You could switch them in the middle of the game and get results on work rate alone. It is not the same situation as the modern day player, their work rates, skill sets could elevate your team --- Allowing Tardelli and Albertini to play box to box --- and then possibly find an Attack Mid to play with Baggio and Del Piero.Fourth, one option would have been to move Cannavaro to Ayala's position and sit in Maldini on the left side of the back three but you have to start Ayala I believe because of Swapsies.Fifth, the midfield of Albertini, Tardelli and (never heard of Benetti) --- might be too similar. The midfield balance is key here -- as you get a shit ref and all three of your middies could have yellows by 20 minutes in... If you had a Redondo like player, I think the work rate of your other four midfielders would carry the day.Sixth, and more to your question. How to set up a 3-5-2 (the wide players are not wingbacks which was my criticism of Maldini in your first schema and your lopsided one is not really 3-5-2 as Maldini's starting position does not matter - he's not a left midfielder) -- and it hard to create perfection I know ---> but for all the shit I got about Son playing wide mid in this formation, he is a better option than Maldini playing the same role in the same formation because of attacking differentials.Lopsided is fine --- its admission that you want to attack down the right side, but the space will largely be found on the left... Something to think about at least.The key to a good 3-5-2 is having wide midfielders who pin their opponents in their own half --- > forcing them into the ball winnings areas for your dominant CM's and then countering/catching opponents CB's split apart to exploit.Baresi is the perfect sweeper for this formation and Maldini the perfect LCB -- but (imo) you are married to Benetti in the middle instead of dominating the wide areas.Imagine dominating the entire pitch withBack line - checkCM - checkwide area - 1/2 check ****forwards - last part of the puzzle although you have the two I would play.Honestly, you three are not far away from where you want to be --- I get frustrated with setups of 3-5-2 (knowing that we all share different ideas of what it takes to play a position ----> as the modern game has evolved and valued different attributes.And that the 3-5-2 formation, its days are long past. Mostly, now its a disguised 4-5-1 or 4-4-2...Finally, also, I realize its easy to get caught up in formation orgiastic analysis and the semantics of football -- something players and coaches both ignore at the top levels, because the game is fluid. But more than most systems of play, the 3-5-2 is not as well understood as it should be (which may transfer to a lack of votes when it comes time) ...When a good 3-5-2 works, its a smothering blanket that recycles the ball to areas where damage can be done. At its worst there is space in the middle in front of Baresi and behind your DMs from which a smart striker can then expose the back three with wide runners and clever combination play - which is probably why a flat back 4 evolution occurred soon thereafter.The three principles of defending include ----> Pressure, Cover and Balance... without wide domination it can be too easy in some cases for the opponent to play out of and then advance into known pockets in the gaps of the 3-5-2, and then on to destabilize the Back 3's balance...This is why a CM pairing of Albertini, Tardelli and Benetti is overkill. it is like taking a pontoon boat to a swimming pool.You'll get it...