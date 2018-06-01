Feel the Rhythm
The evil English empire have invaded and stolen Northern Ireland for themselves. This now means that the unattached Best and Jennings have the option join up with the Anglo-Liverpudlian national team. An announcement is expected within the next 24 hours. However, news of Best's potential arrival and initial rumours that Barnes was going to be shunted to the bench in favour of Mane have led him to renounce his English nationality and declare himself Jamaican! He is now eligible for the South American African Alliance.
Also, a knock on effect of this has led to the Scots calling for aid from France as per the 'Auld Alliance'. First established in 1295, it states that the French must come to Scotland's aid if called to for the purpose of controlling England's numerous invasions. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Auld_Alliance
(it's a real thing
)
The French are therefore sending over disgraced former star Platini in the hopes of him filling Best's void.